Twenty Minute Buns

This is a great recipe. My husband and I just love it. I cut the recipe in half and put it in my bread machine on the DOUGH setting and it works just great! But make sure there is just the right amount of flour so it's not too sloppy or too stiff in the machine. Thank you for sharing this one! I had always wanted to make hamburger buns at home but all the other recipes I used had a tough outside, but this is nice and soft, just like if they came from a bakery!
I had a couple of problems with the recipe. My yeast was fine, and it rose OK the first time around, but the they didn't rise double the second time around (certainly not in 20 minutes). They also didn't have much spring. The end result had an acceptable taste and texture, but most were too small for a hamburger bun. I'd probably cut in thirds and then cut each third into 4 or 5 pieces instead of 6. I raised my oven temperature about 10 degrees, but 15 minutes was also insufficient cook time... at 15 minutes, the pieces that were dinner-roll size were fine, but the bun-size were fairly anemic looking and doughy in the middle. I think the recipe needs to be adjusted slightly for cook time and hotter oven temp.
These buns were awesome! I sustituted 1/2 wheat flour for a different texture and flavor and it worked out great. I'm sure they would be just as good with all white flour. Heavy, but not too dense. We used them for sloppy joes, and will definitely make them again. Kept well overnight and made for a good peanut butter sandwich for breakfast :)
These have a great light texture, I think because they contain less flour than the average recipe. As noted, the dough is indeed sticky however I mixed this in a food processor so I had no problem with the kneading. I used regular yeast (took about 20 min. longer for the 1st rise), half whole wheat flour and baked them for close to 20 minutes. They're great.
While I wouldn't say these are your typical hamburger bun they are really good. My family likes them for use in egg sandwiches. I use my mixer with the dough hook to stir and kneed the dough thus avoiding the stickyness. For additional sweetness I 2tb honey, I have also made them regular way. I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. Very good.
i'm always looking for an easy recipe for "store-bought type " breads. OK!
I made both your recipe and another one that uses less sugar and flour, but also uses an egg in the mix. I haven't yet decided which one I prefer, but honestly they're both GREAT! I am thrilled that I am able to make this from scratch with not much time involved. Thank you! Tomorrow is Father's Day and I am trying out both buns on my guests, I'll let you know how it goes :o)
easy to make and delicious! also good the next day for an egg & cheese sandwich. i sometimes adjust the size for bigger/smaller buns. they rise a lot so beware. i make these every time i make burgers so there's a delicious meal, as well as no left over buns.
Excellent recipe. Mine turned out just a little heavier than I was expecting, but I think that may be because my bread machine (on dough setting) worked the dough longer than the time called for in the recipe. Or else I used too much flour and got it a little too stiff. Even still the rolls had a great texture and taste, a special treat with grilled burgers -- a 5 star recipe for sure.
First time making buns, Even with a bit of a mess up on the rising(totally my fault) they still turned out just awesome! Can't wait to have with our meal's! I doubled the batch as I wanted some to freeze as well.
I think my yeast was a bit old so they didn't rise as much as they should have. Also I did the whole thing by hand so they may have turned out a bit different if I had used a breadmaker to mix the dough. Anyway, they look good. I put shredded cheese on some and sesame seeds on others for variety.
These buns are simply great! I halved the recipe and found that it fit perfectly in my 2 lb. bread machine (on the dough cycle), which cut way down on the mess (for me). Then they just needed to be divided and given a final rise on the baking sheet. I added sesame seeds on top of the egg wash just before baking. Since I made 6 buns instead of 9, I added 2 minutes to the baking time. I suggest turning the baking sheet at about 12-13 minutes for even browning.
I didn't have quick yeast so I used regular and raised it a bit longer both times. Also, I made 4 HUGE buns out of this for 4 hungry people. (I filled them with a buffalo chicken salad type thing. Basically, hunks of my baked chicken mixed with Franks buffalo sauce, and then mayo, adding garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper and dried parsely to taste. This is for a ranch sauce. Blue cheese would have been fun too!)
The Cook's notes suggested that this recipe is a great base for onion rolls, so that's what I did. I added 1 tennis ball sized onion (in food processor), 1 tsp onion powder, 1 Tbsp poppy seeds. **Also think I added more flour** hard to count to 6 with the kids running around and distracting me. 9x13 pan was way too small for me, I'll use a full cookie sheet (with rim) lined with parchment paper. I also sprinkled some fries onion and poppy seeds on top after the egg wash. FANTASTIC!! It made 15 large rolls that we used for sloppy joes. So so good. -Also as some other reviewers mentioned... it takes waaaaay longer than 20 minutes to make them. This recipe is a great introduction to making homemade bread, since it is simple and fast but still delicious.
Mixed this in my head machine on the dough setting, second rise after I formed the hot dog buns. I used half whole wheat flour and added an egg. This made massive hot dog buns, but the taste and texture were outstanding.
Like one of the other reviewers before, the dough didn't seem to rise as much as I expected, though my yeast was good. They really didn't look like the picture. Also, the name 20-min buns is a bit deceptive because they needed a double proof. BUT they were SO GOOD I just don't care about any of that. They were dense and chewy, and just the right texture for a hamburger bun. My son ate three buns plain on top of the one with his dinner. 3!! We are very much looking forward to having some with butter and honey for breakfast tomorrow. Thank you! Five stars!
