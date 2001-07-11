Twenty Minute Buns

Very quick and simple. Nothing is better than fresh hamburger buns. This is a very sticky dough that requires very little kneading.

By Debbie

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, dissolve yeast and sugar in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.

  • Add oil, 2 cups of flour and the salt; stir well to combine. Add the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring well after each addition. When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes. Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 40 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and divide into three equal pieces. Divide each big piece into 6 small ones. Form the pieces into rounds. Place the rounds into the prepared pan. Cover the rolls with a damp cloth or plastic wrap and let rise until doubled in volume, about 20 minutes.

  • Beat together the egg white and water. Gently brush the risen rolls with the egg wash and then bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 15 minutes or until the rolls are golden brown.

Cook's Note:

You can add spices, fruit, or vegetables to this recipe. It makes great Onion Buns!

