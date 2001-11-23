Turkey in a Smoker

I had just smoked my first ever turkey before I tried this recipe. My first was a whole bird with an oil, wine and spice marinade. It was disappointing. I nearly gave in to the brining craze before I found this page. All I can say it why the heck would I go to the trouble and mess of brining? In the first place, just try to find an unenhanced bird in a rural area. Secondly, this recipe rocks! I used a Butterball bone-in breast, 6 pounds and change, and reduced the butter, coke and salt to allow for the smaller size. I smoked this Tom breast down in a Weber kettle on indirect heat with a water pan and some apple and hickory chunks. Rather than low and slow, I opted for 300-325*. Internal was only 145* at 3 hours, so I pulled the water pan and let 'er rip to almost 400*. In about an hour I hit my target temp and pulled it. It could not have been more moist and flavorful if I had smoked at 225*. One of the top three turkeys I've ever had. The meat was so tender, I had to be careful not to tear it apart while slicing...and I used a very sharp knife. I don't know what the magic in this recipe is, but you should try it. Forget the brine and smoke it however you want, low and slow, or high and fast. I don't think you could hurt it. Just use the thermometer, especially with the cavity crammed with goodies. Bring it to 165*, rest it, and enjoy. Thanks for the recipe!