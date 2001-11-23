Turkey in a Smoker

This is a great recipe for smoked turkey. A barbecue grill is nearly impossible to cook a large bird. A smoker is best for this. I prefer hickory chips or hickory wood. Hickory generates a more even smokiness than other woods, and it does not matter whether the wood is green or seasoned. Mesquite, if not well seasoned, will generate a creosote type coating because of the sap that oozes out of the wood while cooking.

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 hrs
total:
10 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
13
Yield:
1 (10 pound) turkey
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

13
Original recipe yields 13 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat smoker to 225 to 250 degrees F (110 to 120 degrees C).

  • Rinse turkey under cold water, and pat dry. Rub the crushed garlic over the outside of the bird, and sprinkle with seasoned salt. Place in a disposable roasting pan. Fill turkey cavity with butter, cola, apple, onion, garlic powder, salt, and ground black pepper. Cover loosely with foil.

  • Smoke at 225 to 250 degrees F (110 to 120 degrees C) for 10 hours, or until internal temperature reaches 180 degrees F (80 degrees C) when measured in the thickest part of the thigh. Baste the bird every 1 to 2 hours with the juices from the bottom of the roasting pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
625 calories; protein 71.2g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 31.7g; cholesterol 225.1mg; sodium 1184.8mg. Full Nutrition
