Sauerkraut Onion Bread
This recipe was sent to us by Dixie Matt who owns a Regal Kitchen Pro Bread maker. She created the recipe based on a local bakery's famous bread. Special thanks to Dixie for sharing her tasty creation with us!
This hearty bread is so flavorful. I wouldn't change a thing! I've made it by hand also and my whole family loves it; a great accompaniment for stew. An excellent choice for making rhuben sandwiches:)
This coarse textured bread is delicious! Smells of sauerkraut, onion and caraway all form a pleasant aroma. I made this by hand, so I baked it at 375 for about 35 minutes. We will be making this again!
Lovely! A very nice savory bread with a nice texture. Didn't rince the saurkraut, though I drained it well and substituted butter for margerine.
I prefer (and enjoy) making bread the old-school way, so I didn’t use a bread maker for this recipe. It was delicious! I used a little bit more sauerkraut and onion than called for (I wanted to use up what I had) and I found the flavors quite complementing. This bread was perfect for sopping up the meatball stew I served it with! Thanks, Jeff!
great bread! I made it in the machine: it really is amazing, the taste is unique and nobody could tell the sauerkraut at all. Don't change a wink!
Made this bread by hand, very flavorful, great toasted and spread with butter. Everyone commented on how hearty it was with the rye and how it made the entire house smell wonderful!
So far I think the bread is very tasty. I've only tried a small piece because I've eaten far too much today but so far so good! I do not have a bread machine so I did it by hand using buttermilk instead of regular milk, butter instead of margarine, did not rinse the sauerkraut, and 2 t of active dry yeast which I proofed in the warmed buttermilk. I didn't end up using the entire 2 1/4 cups of bread flour either. I did not chop the sauerkraut but left it as is. I'm not sure what I'll do with this as it is obviously not a toast and jam type of bread but it tastes good!
Really tasty bread. We loved it. It didn't rise as much as I would have expected; not sure if I did something wrong, but it tasted very very good. House smelled heavenly when it was baking. Will definitely make this one again. You'd never know it had sauerkraut in it.
If using a bread machine, be aware that this is a 2 lb recipe. Also, in my opinion, the onion salt isn't necessary. 1 to 1 1/4 teaspons of regular salt works fine. The chopped fresh onion will provide plenty of onion flavor. If you have gluten on hand, a tablespoon or two will improve the rise and texture. If using all purpose flour instead of bread flour, you'll definitely need to add at least 2 tablespoons of gluten. I'd recommend 3 tablespoons.
