Spicy Grilled Chicken

This recipe is very easy to make! Perfect for summer barbeques, but it can be broiled indoors anytime. Always a favorite!

Recipe by Jenn H

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional: 1 hr
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings: 6
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a shallow glass dish, mix the oil, lime juice, lime zest, garlic, oregano, red pepper flakes, salt, and black pepper. Add chicken, and turn to coat. Cover, and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour, turning occasionally.

  • Preheat grill for medium-high heat.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Drain and discard marinade. Grill chicken for 6 to 8 minutes each side, or until juices run clear.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cook time, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 24.6g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 67.1mg; sodium 446.4mg. Full Nutrition
