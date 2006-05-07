Spicy Grilled Chicken

I always cut chicken breasts in half so they're thinner, and this recipe rewarded that, because with just 2 hours marinating the flavors really came through. I'm so tired of chicken marinades that don't really permeate the meat, but not here. The lime, garlic and pepper were very present. Sadly, the pepper flakes only ended up on half of my piece. Next time I'll use cayenne or hot sauce to make sure I get an even coating of spice. I served it with rice pilaf and grilled pineapple spears and was told to "Make this again!" We loved it! ****Update***** Made this for Mom and she only let put in a dash or two of hot sauce, afraid of too much heat. It was much worse for the change, tasting like lime chicken, with not much else going on. Do not omit or reduce the pepper flake or sauce, it's really needed to make this dish shine.