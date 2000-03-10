Fresh Tomato Sauce
This is a fresh and delicious pasta sauce that is very simple to make. It is great to make in the summer when there is an abundance of fresh vegetables.
Easy and yummy, I also used minced carrots instead of bell peppers and vegetable stock instead of wine. I added 1 tbs flour to thicken it up then I used an immersion blender to make it nice and smooth. After that I added chopped parsley, sliced mushrooms, and cooked ground beef (seasoned with garlic, onion, parley, salt/pepper) to add flavor.
I changed a lot about this recipe. First I took 3lbs of fresh garden tomatoes and halved them, coated them with olive oil and sprinkled them with dried orageno. I roasted them in the oven at 400 degrees for 45 min. I sauteed 5-6 cloves garlic, 2 onions, and 1 green pepper until fragrant and translucent in a big sauce pan. I then added 1 1/2 c fresh basil, 2-3 tsp oregano, and 2-3 tsp fresh rosemary. I sauteed that for another min. Then I placed the roasted tomatoes and all the juices in the sauce pan and simmered for 2 hours. When the tomatoes broke down I added approx. 1 cup of vodka. Simmered for another 1/2 hour and then I pureed the sauce. I added a few sprinkles of dried oregano and parsley while the sauce was cooking.
This recipe is perfect if you're looking for a good base tomato sauce. It easily lends itself to substitutions. For example, I used zuccini someone from work had given me instead of the green bell peppers.
This is a long process and although it has a variety of vegetables it did not have enough flavour. It also needs to be thicker.
I used red vine tomatoes and lost the red color. Thin so I let the water cook out which creates thickness. I plan to use it as a base, then add mushrooms, red/green peppers, and onions for a crunch. Next time, I will remove the seeds from the tomatoes.
Good basic sauce. I made a few changes. Was out of white wine so just used Appleton rum. Used one red pepper and one green instead of 2 greens. Added a tsp of basil. One onion not three. Yikes. I liked it but I think if I made it next time I would saute the onions and garlic first.
It was too thin and a bit bland. To thicken it up I mixed a bit more white wine and corn starch in a small bowl and then added to the sauce. I also added different veggies that I had on hand: mushrooms, broccoli and spinach. Needs extra spice too.
sauce was good but a bit bland so i added fresh oregano, parsley, and rosemary. i blended the mixture to give a thicker and smoother texture.
This recipe was so-so. Flavor was good but needed to be thickened and blended. I also think the recipe was very vague with sizes of tomatoes. I probably won't make this one again.
Don't be afraid to add a little paste and by all means don't use just the fillet!! If you grow your own tomatoes you understand why! Cook it down a little with a lid (about an hour) I start out with a liberal amount of oil, saute lots of chopped garlic and some onion, then add tomatoes, red wine, paste, salt, pepper, a touch of honey if needed and at the very end add fresh basil...
GREAT
I don't know if I did something wrong, but this didn't taste good at all. Pretty water and not near enough flavor. I wouldn't make this again.
I agree this recipe is more of a vague idea than a real recipe. Also, you'd have to be pretty skilled to mince 6 tomatoes, 3 onions, 2 peppers and 4 cloves of garlic all in 5 minutes! Right.. Prep alone took 25 min. A nice way to use up summer produce. I added a sprig of rosemary in at the beginning, pureed a bit with a hand blender (after cooking more like 40 minutes) and then added a big handful of fresh chopped basil and parsley at the end. Simple and tasty if you have good fresh ingredients.
The sauce is good, but there is NO way any of the cook times are right. Prep time is farthest off, and I cooked mine for 45min-1hr to make it thicken. I must say though, it was worth every minute.
This recipe, Fresh Tomato Sauce, is the basic 'crudo' Italian tomato sauce. I don't use peppers unless it goes with the rest of the meal I've planned. First I blanched the tomatoes, cored and removed the skins. I put them in a large pot, whole with the oil and gently mash them until they're 'crude cut'. I added several bay leaves, basil, Italian seasonings, the onion and garlic, 1/4 cup RED wine and two pinches of white sugar, and salt to taste. Let simmer an hour. Taste, adjust salt/spices, and add tomato paste as needed, to thicken or enhance flavor. Now add Italian sausage links or meatballs, simmer another half hour and serve. Delish.
this was a great base recipe. i had an abundance of grape tomatoes and this was one recipe that gave me ideas on what to do with them, since i was not interested in peeling such little things! i threw in a few roma & cherry tomatoes that i had too. blended in the blender after cooked in some olive oil for about 10 mins. eyeballed my own fresh spices/garlic/onion by taste. if you can work on the fly, you can make this sauce to your own family's tastes. mine was not runny at all, in fact i added some broth to make it less thick. thanks for the inspiration!
I thought this was pretty good, but I did add a tablespoon of oregano and tomato paste. Also I put a little less onion. I'll try blending it next time, as it didn't cook down. I think I'll also try adding basil to it. I put it on top of sliced eggplant and stuck it in the oven for 15 minutes at 450 which was very good with Parmesan on top. I think it's a versatile and good recipe, thanks.
This is a nice, simple sauce. I've made many types of quick tomato sauces, and I can tell you there are some basic tips that aren't really discussed in this recipe. #1 - Plum tomatoes are always preferable to other varieties of tomatoes in a sauce recipe, because they tend to have more flesh and fewer seeds and juice. If you are using so-called 'table tomatoes,' you should seed them before you dice them, and you'll still probably have to cook them longer, or simmer them UNCOVERED to let the water evaporate. Voila! No more thin sauce. #2 - Fresh tomato sauce needs a bit more salt than you would think. If you are sensitive, or trying to lower your sodium intake, try adding some fresh lemon juice near the end of the cooking time, or adding a salt-free seasoning blend (like Mrs. Dash(TM)). #3 - Some tomato varieties tend to be very acidic. Taste them raw, and if they are acidic, you'll want to add maybe 1/2 to one teaspoon of sugar to counteract the acid - especially since this recipe calls for white wine (don't forget to taste before and after you add a small amount of sugar - no one likes an overly-sweet sauce). My preferences are to peel the tomatoes before dicing (I don't like the texture of cooked tomato skins), and I like a bit of heat. Red pepper flakes are traditional, but a few shakes of the hot sauce bottle work for me. Hope you try it!
I make this with changes...Not so much olive oil, 1/4 cup of tomato paste, to thicken.. 3 cloves garlic, 1 cup finely chopped onion, 1 cup of the frozen trio pepper mix from Trader Joe's, then italian spices...also chiffonade some fresh basil & add freshly grated parm cheese to top.
I used this as a base recipe and I only gave it three stars because I cooked mine for at least 2 hours...30 minutes just doesn't seem like enough time to get the liquid out of the tomatoes. The more you cook it, the more the flavors meld. So I'd increase the cooking time by quite a bit.
I'm excited to try this, going to freeze for later use, thanks for add'l. comments. It sounds easy and yummy!! OK, so I tried this today OMG, it is so good!!! Thank You Karmele, I did tweak this some, 1st of all I doubled the recipe cuz I'm gonna freeze it, I omitted the gr peppers cuz my husband cant eat them,I also added It. seasoning cuz I will be using it in pasta recipes, I also add 2 TB sp of sugar, just cuz I like the favor and I used beef broth I brought it to a boil and than simmered for 3 hrs without a cover it thickens alot better with out. It is thick like chili right now, perfect!!! Its still cooling so not sure how many cups I've got But I will make more... Thanks for sharing this recipe.. Love It
I thought this sauce was a very simple, very easy to make and tasted very good. A great way to use up the garden veggies. I used only one onion and sauteed it with a bit of olive oil but didn't add anymore olive oil. I let simmer for over an hour. It also tastes better the second day.
All you people complaining about it being too liquid: If you use just the tomato fillets it will not be liquid, and it will also help the color. You could also leave out the wine, and use a little white balsamic vinegar (about 2 Tbs). A little tip at the end, if you tomatoes are not so tasty (store bought) put a pinch of sugar on the chopped tomatoes, and let them sit a minute or two. Why only 4 stars? Well, it is a very basic recipe.
I let this stay on the heat longer than 20 minutes and it thickened the sauce...so very good and lots of flavor
This was delicious and easy to make.
I had no idea what to make for my sister and brother, I googled homemade tomato sauce and here I am it tastes amazing!
This is a good basic recipe. I didn't use the olive oil, green peppers or the onions but added fresh hot peppers and grated zucchini. I skipped the wine too. Now that you mention it, did I even really make the same dish?? However, if you would like the general idea of a fresh tomatoes sauce, this is a good starting place. Then just change it up to match your taste/what is in the fridge. The sauce is indeed runny/watery, but that did not bother me.
It was good for a fresh summer spaghetti sauce. It's not very thick is why I say it's nice and light for the summer and used up some of our garden produce that was ready to go. Thanks.
I'm not sure what happened, but my sauce was very thin and with all the vegetables it was more like a salsa. The taste was good, but I will use the leftovers to dip my chips in.
We were really disappointed with this recipe. First I thought the ingredient list was vague: 6 tomatoes - how big? How many ounces? Do you skin and seed them? (I did). Same thing with the onions - how many cups or how large an onion? I cooked the sauce for 30 minutes but the sauce was chunky and pretty watery so I used my immersion blender and blended the sauce which helped to thicken it and then cooked it another hour to get ride of more water. The final product was just so-so. Maybe use it as a base, like pizza sauce, but it wasn't good enough to hold up on it's own on pasta. I won't make this again.
Came out great. I've made it twice. If you use a green pepper that is starting to turn red it will have an awesome flavor. It is a bit runny. I take it out with a slotted spoon. Then I toss my noodles with the juice and some extra spices. I serve it with the noodles and eggplant parmesana.
This is easy, & great---partly because it is FRESH, & because the sodium content is so very low! I use just a bit of sea salt. We love red bell peppers, so sometimes, I use those in addition or instead of the green bell peppers---adds a great flavor to tomatoes :)
EXCELLENT!
Made it with fresh tomatoes from my garden and added mushrooms!
The sauce came out great. I used 1 hungarian pepper for some zip and 18 plum tomatoes. I sauteed peppers, garlic, and mushrooms before putting in the tomatoes. Also, added 3 tbs. of sugar to cut the acid.
A great go to recipe. You can also add some firm fresh fish for a great seafood stew over rice. old cajun recipe adds a little hot sause.
I found this sauce a bit watery yet it was tasty. I added fresh parsley, mushrooms, and a couple of dashes of cayenne pepper to give it a bit of a kick.
people people!!!!this just needs to simmer with the lid on longer until you reach the desired consistancy! Great place to start an italian dinner, just throw in any other veggies, mushrooms, ets..I like to add several jalapeno peppers finely minced. Use on fresh pasta you wont be sorry!
used as a very basic recipe to try making my own for the first time and this was the best one I saw on here... overall what I made came out good! :)
This was really good, and went well with the "pizza on the grill" recipe on this site. Will definetely make this one again. Thanks!!
Seemed more like a salsa than a pasta sauce. I used 1 tsp. salt and 1/8 tsp. pepper, then added one can of commercial tomato sauce to it. It made a nice chunky pasta sauce, lacking the traditional Italian seasonings, which could be added if you miss them. The second time we made it, we canned it without the extra tomato sauce, making two pints. We will probably add the sauce when we use it in a recipe.
Excellent salsa.
I tried making this and had to change it after I realized there was going to be Wayyyyy too much onion. I hope to find a better recipe next time. I haven't tasted this yet but it doesn't look appetizing.
Delicious! We didn't have peppers so used carrots instead. Added a dash of red pepper flakes. Excellent!
Mine turned out soup and bland.
