Fresh Tomato Sauce

3.8
53 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 20
  • 3 13
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This is a fresh and delicious pasta sauce that is very simple to make. It is great to make in the summer when there is an abundance of fresh vegetables.

Recipe by KARMELE

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat; add tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers, garlic, white wine and salt and pepper to taste.

    Advertisement

  • Mix ingredients well; cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 9.4g; sodium 10.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/03/2022