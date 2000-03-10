This is a nice, simple sauce. I've made many types of quick tomato sauces, and I can tell you there are some basic tips that aren't really discussed in this recipe. #1 - Plum tomatoes are always preferable to other varieties of tomatoes in a sauce recipe, because they tend to have more flesh and fewer seeds and juice. If you are using so-called 'table tomatoes,' you should seed them before you dice them, and you'll still probably have to cook them longer, or simmer them UNCOVERED to let the water evaporate. Voila! No more thin sauce. #2 - Fresh tomato sauce needs a bit more salt than you would think. If you are sensitive, or trying to lower your sodium intake, try adding some fresh lemon juice near the end of the cooking time, or adding a salt-free seasoning blend (like Mrs. Dash(TM)). #3 - Some tomato varieties tend to be very acidic. Taste them raw, and if they are acidic, you'll want to add maybe 1/2 to one teaspoon of sugar to counteract the acid - especially since this recipe calls for white wine (don't forget to taste before and after you add a small amount of sugar - no one likes an overly-sweet sauce). My preferences are to peel the tomatoes before dicing (I don't like the texture of cooked tomato skins), and I like a bit of heat. Red pepper flakes are traditional, but a few shakes of the hot sauce bottle work for me. Hope you try it!