Ham and Chicken Casserole
A creamy casserole with chicken, ham, noodles, and celery. Perfect for using that leftover Easter ham or other dinner leftovers in a quick, tasty family dish.
Good casserole. Thanks to the other reviewers who repeatedly stated that this only serves 2, I doubled it. But even then, it barely fed all of us. Next time, I will have to triple the recipe. Also, I added 2 TBLS diced onions and sauted them in a TBLS butter with the celery so that they are cooked through and when I triple the recipe, I'm going to add more noodles. We like creamy but not "saucy."Read More
I tripled the recipie. I think the amout of paprika was too much. Kids ate healthy portions (must have been good). Next time I make it I'll use 20% more noodles and 20% less sauce (butter, flour, milk). Also might try adding corn and onion to this good "base" recipie.Read More
9 X 13 dish is too big. Use a 1 1/2qt dish. Excellent dinner.
YUMMY is all that I have to say! This was a hit. What a great warm-your-insides dish for winter! The only suggestions that i have are: - when making the cream sauce add cheese to it, it makes a huge difference since the cream sauce is bland. - try using small rotini noodles it bakes up great as well and it more filling - i followed someone else's suggestion and sauteed onions and the celery and it was a great addition. - without a doubt you have to triple this recipe. That made enough for one supper and one lunch (leftovers) for my husband and I which was perfect.
Good way to use up leftover vegetables and meat. Since it was my first time to make this though, I followed the recipe with ham and chicken. I did add some carrots and onions and stirfried them with the chicken and celery before putting it in the casserole dish with the noodles. Tripled the serving size (recipe for 12) just to serve 5 hungry adults. It was barely enough. Also added a couple teaspoons of cornstarch to thicken up the sauce. I will do that again next time as well since it came out perfect that way.
This was very good. I too had to double this recipe to feed my family of four (I also cooked other things, plus had homebaked bread). I've also tried this in a pie crust to make it into chicken pot pie, and the family (especially the youngest kid, who eats hardly anything, ate two helpings of this) loved it!
Very good, but 4 servings?? I could tell it wouldn't even feed one hungry teenager so I tripled it and it still wasn't enough for the 4 of us. I used only leftover Easter ham and added a handful of Sargento shredded Italian cheese to the white sauce. My two teenage sons loved it as did my husband! Yum.
Update: After all these years this dish is still a hit with kids and adults. Comfort food (bland but delicious and hearty) and great use of leftover ham and if we have left over roast chicken we throw that in too. I always chop some onions and sautee it with the celery. Occasionally I throw in diced carrots and peas. I eyeball everything now and put it in a 2.5 quart casserole dish which serves 4-6. About 2/3 box of noodles (10-12 oz rotini) 6 TBS butter 5 TBS flour sifted 2.5 cups milk Original review: Prep time may be 10 minutes if you have everything chopped already, otherwise it took me more like 40 minutes as I was chopping celery and other vegetables I wanted to add in there (onions, carrots and a bit of leftover broccoli). I sauted chicken breast cubes with the vegetables before adding in with the noodles. The sauce didn't thicken after 20 minutes to a consistency that made me feel confident it was going to turn out right so I added a bit of cornstarch. Everyone liked it and had seconds. I'll do it again the same way next time but I will allow more time for prep! With all the vegies, it made a nice meal. I just had one side vegetable dish. BTW, I more than tripled the recipe (added an extra cup of noodles on top of that) to make for 6 adults and it came out with just a little leftover.
Finally!! I found a dish to make for my boyfriend that makes him say 'WOW!' when he tastes it. I used elbow macaroni, deli ham, and omitted the celery. I had some leftover mozzarella cheese slices that I tore into pieces and tossed in, and then threw some shredded "mexican cheese" on the top. It was wonderful and we loved it. What's even better is that it was so easy and quick. This will be made at least once a month
the only thing i regret is not doubling the recipe [:
Thank you for having a casserole dish that doesn't use canned cream of blah blah soup! That said, the amounts of noodles per sauce seems off in this recipe. I more than doubled the amount of egg noodles and it was still very saucy. I used all ham just because I had no cooked chicken available. I also used finely chopped onion instead of celery, and added a clove of minced garlic and also cheddar to the sauce. Worked very well! A very good basic recipe to be tweaked to your hearts content. Broccoli would be great in this.
I used cream of mushroom soup and milk instead of making the white sauce and I put some of the cheese in it as well as on top. Delish!
This is a good way to get rid of left over chicken. I added cheese to the sauce to combat the lack of flavor other reviewers complained about. I also added a little creole spice. I then added cheese and cracker crumbs to the top. It was good and my 18 month old daughter really liked it. I will keep it in mind for the next time I have left over chicken.
recipe as is does not make 4 servings. i doubled it and added cheese to the white sauce and still probably could have used a little more sauce to go with the noodles and meats. very tasty with the extra cheese. good base recipe, easy to modify into other dishes.
I ended up changing this a little due to what I had on hand and per other reviews.I used leftover rotisserie chicken I had along with leftover ham from the holidays, added about a cup of shredded monterey jack to the sauce while it was cooking, and cooked the onion and celery in some butter along w/the ham and chicken (to warm the meats) and used ziti noodles. I ended up using a mexican blend of cheeses on top. Everyone liked it - a glorified mac and cheese recipe that reminds us of the mac and cheese with ham that a nearby restaurant serves but they use gourmet cheeses. So perhaps next time I'll liven it up a bit with asiago and romano cheeses. Mmmmm.... Update: Made it again tonight and tripled the recipe (as I did before but forgot to say) and the noodle proportion (using penne noodles this time) is NOT accurate, even when tripling. I doubled the noodles and there wasn't much left in the box so you need to use a full box (13 oz or thereabouts). This time I put an italian 5 cheese blend in the sauce along with some extra romano for flavor and then am using colby jack on top.
this was a little bland-- i added way more cheddar cheese on top just to make it taste better. okay, but i doubt i'll make it again.
Being a great cook means you can take a recipe, and make it your own with seasonings, or adding whatever you would like. For those who like more seasoned dishes (like me), this recipe is bland. However, it is not a bad recipe. Just season however you wish. I had no cheese, and improvised this dish into a great dinner for my family of six. First, I scaled the recipe to serve 8 so we would have leftovers. I melted the butter, omitted the celery, and sauteed onion in the butter. I added the flour and milk (3 cups), plus I added one cup of leftover gravy made with chicken broth with the milk. The thickening time will take a little longer than five mintues, just be patient. I added the paprika to the mixture (not the top), salt, pepper, onion salt, ham (from the deli), and cubed chicken. I baked for a few minutes to warm (I had made this earlier in the day to serve at dinner), and used no cheese. It was great and everyone was full and happy. The prep time was NOT long, and this dish was super easy. A great base recipe for those creative cooks out there. Good kid friendly dish, too! Thanks so much.
I, like other reviewers, thought that this served only 2 portions (if even that). The only modification I made was using celery seed instead of chopped celery (I didn't have any). My two girls loved this (I can't eat it because of my diet), but I tried a small bite and found it very tasty. This recipe is good as is, or would be a great base to add other ingredients.
I loved it. I didn't have enough cheese to top it, so I chopped up some process cheese slices (I know it's not real cheese), stirred them into the mix. I also shredded my chicken since my husband isn't a big fan. I took others advice and did a dash of paprika instead. Since I have some small salad tomatoes going soon, I tossed them in my dinner bowl before I filled it with the casserole. While waiting for it to cool down enough to eat, it cooked the tomatoes. Next time, MORE TOMATOES. Yummy. Also, I saute'd the onions, celery and 1/4 cup chopped red bell peppers in butter before making the sauce to ensure easy chewing for my denture wearing family.
My husband gave this recipe 5 stars~ that is an honor! My husband's famous words to me are "Another new recipe?". My husband is a meat and potatoes kind of guy. My whole family loved it even my picky 2 year old. Will make again and again!
This was an excellent dish we all ate it and enjoyed it!! Great for a quick leftover meal!
Followed some reviewers suggestions to add the cheese in with flour/milk sauce. Maybe this was the problem....we did not like the flavor of this dish.
This was delicious! I did double the recipe and had just the right amount for four servings. Only thing I did differently was use tri-colored rotini because that's what I had on hand. Will definitely make this again!
was pretty easy to throw together. Husband liked a lot. I added some cheese to the sauce after it thickened and added a little chopped onion to the mix as well.
Jan, This is a real winner. Made it today for lunch, and everyone raved at how good it is. The serving for 4 is really a serving for 2. I made it again scaled to make 8 servings, which was perfect for 4 people. Everyone had a second helping. Thanks for the great recipe.
This is soooo good! My 10 yr old calls it a keeper. It's a simple dish, but it tastes amazing! It will be in our rotation for sure!
I thought this was very bland. Disappointed after reading it had 2000+ very positive ratings.
It was okay, the leftovers have all been eaten up, but just wasn't "wowwed" by it. Added cheese into the casserole before baking and then more on top.
This was average at best. The sauce wasnt that great. Perhaps if some cheese was blended into the sauce, it may have tasted better. Needs more noodles too. We ate it but i wont be making this again.
This was ok. I made it for company and was dissapointed because it didnt look all that great. But my husband thought it was very good and had seconds. I dont think I will make this again.
The recipe was a good start however I added a few things to give it a bit more taste. To the milk mixture I added a can of mush. soup as well as garlic and onion powder and italian seasoning. I also added a cup of broc. and cauliflower mixed and a 1/4 cup of green onions. I stirfried the veggies and meat together. I also added a cup of cheese to the milk sauce and sprinkled a handful of cheese ontop when finished cooking.
Def triple it as others have stated; saute onion with the celery, add salt, pepper, garlic; add plenty of cheese to the white sauce instead of on top; then top with crushed ritz or corn flakes...great with ham only...toss in carrots, peas whatever you're in the mood for. Really yummy post-holiday grub.
My husband isn't a fan of casseroles but he liked this one. The kids even liked it! Very good and easy.
This was a great hit with my family. I did triple the recipe and their was just enough left over for my husband to have for breakfast. I did add onions and I cook them with the celery till tender before adding them to the sauce mixture. Will be a recipe to make over and over.
A little salty but otherwise, very good. Next time I'll first taste it with the ham and then add the salt.
I loved this recipe!! I had some leftover ham and used only the ham and not the chicken. Lots of flavor and my 7-year old son loved it. Gave the recipe to the whole family.
This is very yummy. I replaced the celery with broccoli because my family likes it better. I may have added a little more chicken too...I didn't measure! This came out creamy and delicious. I will be making this often!
This was easy and the kids loved it. One more thing to add to the list of things that ALL of our kids will eat! We will definitely use this again! I added a little bit of deasoning to the sauce. It seemed like it would be a little bland.
Made this as directed and not very impressed, neither were my 3 boys 2,5,and 7. It was very bland like other's stated and I now can agree the celery should be sauteed and onions and garlic cloves added as well.
This is a simple yet delicious recipe! Foolproof and guaranteed thumbs-up from the whole family.
In a 9X13 dish: half a box of fettuccine noodles (that's all I had on hand). 1 - 1.5 lb package chicken breast. 1/2 pound (diced) ham, 1 bag shredded mozzarella cheese (instead of the cheddar), 1 small onion (instead of celery). Instead of paprika, I used Penzey's Black & Red (black pepper / cayenne pepper), plus the one cup milk, the flour, s&p. Also tossed in some garlic powder and basil. **Also try with a four cheese blend, and adding a bit of Parmensan. Mmmm**
Based on other comments, I added about 1/4 cup cheddar cheese and additional paprika to the sauce. I also cut the milk to 3/4 cup and replaced with 1/4 cup sour cream (added with pasta and meat). I didn't think there was enough pasta so I ended up doubling that. When it was done it reminded me of mac & cheese with chicken. I also skipped the celery, but next time I am going to saute while the butter melts.
This casserole was very good. My husband and daughter ate seconds. It was the perfect size for our small family with no leftovers. Reminded me of chicken noodle soup!
I made a few changes. My husband does not like ham so I only added chicken. No one in my family likes celery so I also let it out. I added the paprika to the sauce mixture. I was a little worried that it was to much paprika but it ended up being the perfect amount. Everyone in my family liked this alot. I even had 2 helpings.
We had this last night. My hubby and I both agreed that it tasted like Mac & Cheese with ham added. Not to say that's a bad thing, but I was looking for something with more of a "Wow" factor.
This recipe was easy and great! Although it needed a little more noodles. It was creamy and had the right amount of meat. Perfect for a cold night.
The recipe was very easy and tasty. I doubled it because I could tell it wouldn't make much. Even doubling, I didn't have much left over for my family of four. I made it with just chicken and added some seasoned breadcrumbs drizzled with butter on top and it made a nice addition.
Great recipe to use up the last of my holiday leftovers!
A very quick recipe. If you are using leftovers and don't have any chicken, don't worry. I didn't think the chicken did much of anything. for the taste. I added the cheese to the sauce. I also threw in a clove of minced garlic. I will make this again when I have leftover ham.
Great base recipe. Made a couple of adjustments... Used a whole package of egg noodles, and doubled the white sauce ingredients. Skipped the chicken altogether (had lots of ham) Added some Mrs Dash, salt/pepper, paprika, seasoning salt and parsley to the white sauce, and tossed in a couple of handfuls of frozen veggies (peas, carrots, grn beans, corn). Had no celery, so skipped it. Baked it with the cheese on top, with some sprinkled crushed corn flakes. Lovely dinner. Was nice and colorful with the addition of the veggies, and beautifully creamy...will make again! Will probably try it with sauteed onions and celery in next time though.
My son liked it alot. I left out ck and only used ham. Added mozz. chz and would like to use a mex. blend chz as well next time. Left out celery and maybe add onions next time. also used macaroni noodles and still turned out fine
This one is easy and to my taste works best when you increase the amount of cheese a bit and add half of it to the sauce. Chicken is wasted, though. Just can't taste it. Next time I'll just use a bit more ham and omit chicken.(Chicken might work with a milder cheese though.)
Made with a few modifications mentioned in the reviews, but this is a great base recipe. My husband and boys loved it!
This recipe was gorgeous! I added the cheese and paprika to the sauce while making it. I topped it with a thin layer of breadcrumbs. I also added broccoli which combined with the other flavors really well.
I thought this recipe was a little bland. It needs something else added with more flavor.
Bumped up the serving size to 4 which fit nicely in an 8X8 pan. This fed 2 adults & 1 child with a small amount of leftovers. I doubled the noodles (2 cups). For the chicken I used meat from a whole chicken. Instead of regular salt I used garlic salt & I didn't use paprika. Overall my family & I enjoyed this casserole. I think it could be a great 'clean out the fridge' casserole. By using different meats (ex. pork chops, beef roast, etc.) and different veggies (ex. green peppers, green beans, etc.)
Thanks for sharing. I was looking for a way to use leftover ham, and this was a hit!
This recipe should be considered as a good idea for a casserole & needs a lot of tweaking to be flavorful. Quadruple the portion, saute onion, garlic and celery in butter to start the sauce, add more cheese. Use your imagination, but the recipe as is is very bland.
I chose to sweat the onions and celery in the butter to soften them. I agree that the cheese should be added to the white sauce, however, next time I would use Velveeta for a smoother texture, since cheddar seems to break pretty easily. This recipe would be great with a cheese substitute of asiago, parmesean and romano and penne pasta. What a great base for so many casseroles using whatever your taste and ingredients on hand.
This was pretty good! I served it to dinner guests and they had seconds, which is pretty good in my book :) Thanks for sharing!
I liked it very much (hence the 4 stars), but my family loved it. Wish I could have given it 4 1/2 stars!
This recipe was well liked by my husband and father-in-law. I added some garlic, onion and parsley to the sauce and used homemade egg noodles. Quick to put together and easy.
It was pretty good. I added more chicken and some frozen mixed veggies. I recommend doubling everything, especially the milk. Mine came out dry. I also would omit the cheese.
I thought the recipe was very good. My husband on the otherhand has a dislike of casserole (he's not from this planet) so he didn't like it at all. I was worried that it would be too much paprika, but it wasn't, it was just right. I also mixed some cheese in with the mixture and added some on top, it turned out well.
Always looking for ways to use up leftover ham/chicken or turkey in a casserole...without a canned soup base. This recipe is a good base but the proportions are off. I made it exactly as described the first time. I found the white sauce bland and found there was too much sauce. This time I changed it up increasing proportions and adding vegetables. I cooked 1 cup of No Yolk egg noodles. Chopped 1 cup each left over ham and turkey. For the white sauce I decreased flour to 1 TBSP, used the same amount of butter, used one cup milk and 1/4 cup cream. I wisked in a generous 1/4 cup of grated parmesan cheese, a pinch of nutmeg, and fresh cracked pepper. If required, gradually add milk or cream until the sauce reaches the consistency of thicker gravy. I didn't use salt. For vegetables, I cut up 1/4 cup onion and sautéed with 1/4 cup of chopped celery. I then added 1/2 cup sliced fresh mushrooms and 1 cup frozen broccoli and sautéed until the water released by the vegetables dissipated. I then tossed in the ham / turkey, the cooked noodles...and folded in the sauce, gently stirring everything together. Poured into a greased the casserole dish, and then baked at 400 degrees 10 minutes covered and 10 minutes uncovered, adding grated white cheddar for last 5 minutes of cooking. I removed from the oven and let it rest for a minimum of 10 minutes covered before serving. To reduce the amount of pans to wash...cook the noodles first, then make the sauce in the same pot as
Unfortunately this will not be a repeat recipe for our family. I followed some of the other raters' suggestions (adding more noodles, sauce), but the sauce seemed to be too thick and pasty for our liking.
My daughter and I can't have dairy, and we have been craving something cheesy!! So I used goat milk in place of the milk. I follow the recipe, for the white sauce. I used 1 onion and 3 cloves garlic and 3 ribs of celery and sauted all together. I didn't use the chicken in the recipe. Lots of ham left over from easter. I also tripled the the recipe and put it all in a 9 by 13 glass pan. I used goat cheddar, and sheep parm. cheese. I topped it with crushed potato chips. Great recipe and I will make this again. I will also use the white sauce to make mac & cheese sometime soon!!!
I have made this recipe several times. My husband and I love it. I leave out the chicken, paprika and celery. I have had the recipe since 2006, which was 4 servings instead of 2. I increased the noodles to 1 1/2 cups and reduced the butter and the flour to 3 tablespoons and the milk to 1 1/4 cups. I also add 1/2 teaspoon onion powder and a small amount of cheese to the sauce. This is a good way of using leftover Easter ham.
yes the meal went down well, I added more noodles, I could see it was not going to a large meal. I also added peas, and mushrooms (chestnut)would I make it again?? don't know, if I did, I would definitely leave out the celery (did not go well)and replace with saut`ed onions.
Good casserole for weeknight family dinner. It's mac and cheese with meat. The paprika is a surprisingly good addition. I topped ours with Durkee Onion Rings for added flavor and crunch.
This is good - modified a few items, though. Added bread crumbs and parmesan cheese on top, and scaled the recipe for eight; used four boneless, skinless chicken breasts (seasoned, baked, and cubed) and a pound of ham. This did feed a crowd.
Good use of leftover turkey and/or chicken, and ham. Gauge the ingredients to determine a serving size for each member you are serving. Great with a baby kale and spinach salad with mandarine oranges.
WOW! I was surprised at how quick and tasty this recipe was. I substituted egg noodles for whole wheat bow tie past. It increased the fiber to almost 6 grams, but the taste was still superb.
Good. I changed it to 6 servings. I mixed some cheese into the cream sauce, but that was all the changes I made turned out good!
As written, this is only a 3 star recipe. It was bland and the quantities did not seem correct. I adjusted the recipe for 4 servings and it gave me 1 cup of dry noodles I made this as a main dish, added a finely chopped onion with the celery. I also added some nutmeg to the bechamel sauce. I scaled the ingredients up and used a 12 0z. package of egg noodle. My family enjoyed it.
I doubled recipe to cook in a 9 X 12 dish. Used cream of chicken soup instead of making the white sauce. Added 1/2 chopped onion, 3 stalks chopped celery. Pretty good!
I tripled this recipe for my family of four (me & hubby and two skinny teenage daughters). Thank goodness I did, or it would have barely fed my hubby! Also, I have to agree that the ratio of noodles to sauce would make for an almost soupy recipe, so after I tripled everything, I added another cup of noddled (uncooked). The consistency was perfect for us. We liked this recipe! I may add more veggies next time for more flavor, but all in all, it was good!
This was a great recipe. I had a ton of left over ham from christmas. I tripled the recipe for 5 of us and there was plenty. It still fit into a 9x13 pan. I also added fresh sliced mushrooms to the recipe.
Everyone in our family loves it!
Not worth it.
This was simple and great tasting. I didn't add ham and increased the noodles to 1.5 cups since my kids love noodles. Decreased cooking time a bit to avoid crunchy noodles. Great!!!
Pretty tasty! A couple of variations from script. Intending two dishes, we multiplied by 6. That yielded one 9x13 inch Pyrex, and a 1q casserole. We thickened sauce with 1T cornstarch. Serendipitous error: added paprika to cream rather than sprinkling on top. Made for some undecorated heat, but it worked nicely on the palate. We'll do this one again.
Definitely a SMALL recipe. Plan on making 2-3 times as much as the recipe calls for if you intend to feed a family. We added some fresh broccoli and that helped make it go farther, but the sauce needs to be adjusted accordingly.
