Ham and Chicken Casserole

Update: After all these years this dish is still a hit with kids and adults. Comfort food (bland but delicious and hearty) and great use of leftover ham and if we have left over roast chicken we throw that in too. I always chop some onions and sautee it with the celery. Occasionally I throw in diced carrots and peas. I eyeball everything now and put it in a 2.5 quart casserole dish which serves 4-6. About 2/3 box of noodles (10-12 oz rotini) 6 TBS butter 5 TBS flour sifted 2.5 cups milk Original review: Prep time may be 10 minutes if you have everything chopped already, otherwise it took me more like 40 minutes as I was chopping celery and other vegetables I wanted to add in there (onions, carrots and a bit of leftover broccoli). I sauted chicken breast cubes with the vegetables before adding in with the noodles. The sauce didn't thicken after 20 minutes to a consistency that made me feel confident it was going to turn out right so I added a bit of cornstarch. Everyone liked it and had seconds. I'll do it again the same way next time but I will allow more time for prep! With all the vegies, it made a nice meal. I just had one side vegetable dish. BTW, I more than tripled the recipe (added an extra cup of noodles on top of that) to make for 6 adults and it came out with just a little leftover.