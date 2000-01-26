Sour Cream Cheese Casserole

This was awesome! I absolutely loved it and so did everyone in my family. I did make 1 change, I also put rice with it. I did everything according to the recipe but also made rice and mixed in the can of cream of mushroom soup and cream of chicken soup as well as the cream cheese and sour cream. I mixed it well and put it in the bottom of the dish and then put the chicken mixture on top. When it was about 5 min from being done, I sprinkled it with chedder cheese. I think I used about 2-3 cups of cooked rice in the dish. I have the large pyrex casserole dish and it fit perfectly. We will be having this again and I already added it to my recipe box.