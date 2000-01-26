Sour Cream Cheese Casserole

This casserole combines the flavors of sour cream, cream cheese and creamy chicken and mushroom soups, all topped with buttery, round crackers. Super easy to make - not the prettiest looking dish, but tastes great and kids love it! My sister-in-law gave this to me a few years back.
This is really a nice, easy one-dish recipe for a family dinner at home. Like another reviewer, I remember my mom making something similar to this. For the most part, I prepared this dish as directed, but made some minor changes. I steamed some broccoli and added to the recipe when I did the chicken. After I poured the mixture into the oven proof dish, I added a layer of grated cheese, a layer of breadcrumbs and then a few pats of butter over the top. I also increased the cook time to 30 minutes to make sure it was nice and hot and just let the ingredients simmer well. I served it over Angel Hair Pasta and it was loved by the entire family. My husband took the left overs to work then next day. I will definetly be making this one again.
I'm surprised at all the positive reviews for this recipe. It was okay, but not very flavorful. I tasted the fat and dairy from the sour cream and cream cheese more than anything. I felt it was very heavy and drowned out any flavor that could have been present in the chicken or soup. The crackers became soggy and did not add texture to the casserole. I added canned mushrooms, tarragon, poultry seasoning and pepper, and that didn't help matters. I agree that this is a very fatty dish. It was very easy to make, but I don't think I'll make this again.
In Cleveland, TN there is a diner called "Earl's Restaurant" where the local college students eat chicken casserole religiously - every Tuesday and Thursday. For four years I was amongst them, and we sang the glory of the Earl's girls and thier creamy casserole. Maybe you had to have been there to understand. But this is the recipe. This is exactly it, and the cream cheese is the difference. Serve it with mashed potatoes and brown gravy, yeast rolls, green beans, and corn. Wash it down with sweet iced tea. Thank you!
08/29/2005
This was a very tasty casserole, but very rich. A little goes a long way! I made a few changes: first, prior to putting on the cracker crumb topping, I sprinkled some sharp cheddar cheese. Then I sprinkled on the remaining cracker crumbs. I sprinkled on a handful of canned plain bread crumbs too, to make sure it would get crispy and not mushy. Lastly, I dotted some butter on top to make it turn golden brown. I had to add about 5-10 minutes on to the cooking time to brown the bread crumbs. I served this over egg noodles (as this tastes a lot like a chicken stroganoff) and steamed asparagus. Delicious, my boyfriend loved it (he ate it 3 times in two days), which means I'll definitely be making it again!
You have to try this!! I changed things around a bit. I put uncooked thin chicken cutlets in a greased pan to start. Pre cook a package of your favorite stuffing and set aside. In a pot cook 1 can of cream of mushroom, 3/4 cup sourcream and a 1/2 container of cream cheese. When this mixture becomes smooth pour over the chicken. Then put stuffing mixture on top. Cook on 350 for 1 hour. You will love this. My husband could not get enough.Serve with noodles and biscuits. Trust me.
This was very easy to make and was very creamy and good, however the cracker crumbs didn't really add anything as a topping as they were soggy. I think something a bit crisper or crunchier on top would be good as a contrast to the creaminess. Maybe I would add some cheese on top to brown up a bit.
10/03/2005
This recipe is awesome! You need to garnish it with something though. If you serve it over rice or buscuits, it completes the meal.
My husband just tasted this dish and said one word: PHENOMENAL. Perfectly creamy and sooooo tasty. I made the recipe as stated, but topped the mixture with cheese before layering the cracker crumbs. I used freshly grated Gruyere cheese and shredded Parmesan. Layering the cheese first kept the cracker crumbs crispy when baking in the oven. Other than the cheese, I didn't change a thing and it turned out GREAT. I paired the dish with steamed broccoli, which was good on the side and also mixed in with the dish.
Excellent recipe. Easily feeds a family of four. I've made this close to twenty times since I first saw the recipe last year. It takes almost no time to prepare and is very easy to make. I've made it with chicken, and with turkey, and both were excellent. It's a GREAT use for leftover Thanksgiving turkey. While not the prettiest dish to serve, it certainly makes up for it in taste. I highly recommend this to everyone.
My husband and I really enjoyed this dish. Sometimes we find casseroles to be bland without any specific taste. However, we were able to identify the flavors of the cream cheese, sour cream, and soups in each bite. The crackers added a nice texture. I made only a couple of modifications. First, I added a layer of cheddar cheese before topping off with crackers - crackers stayed very crisp. I also used alot more crackers on top than the recipe called for - I found my casserole wasn't really covered with the stated amount. Finally, I set my oven to broil for the last minute or two because the crackers weren't really "browning". With those tweaks, the dish was really yummy and comforting.
PRETTY GOOD RECIPE!!! I'm pretty new to this cooking thing and found this recipe to be easy and delicious. I did make some changes off of some reviews I had read. I didn't put any crackers in the mix but still put them on top. I also used canned chicken out of convienece (I had it on hand and it was already precooked and shredded). I did think it was very rich but you can cut down on the fat content by using 98% fat free soup. All in all a good meal that I will make again!
I found that the topping was not cripsy enough to counter balance the creaminess of the dish. Suggestion: Sprinkle cheddar cheese over entire top of casserole. Mix cracker crumbs with melted butter and sprinkle over cheese. Bake for recommended time. If you would like more of a golden crust, broil in the oven on low for a few minutes or until the crumbs reach the desired cripsness. Quick and easy recipe - and the family loved it!
My mom used to make a very similar recipe when I was a kid, and we begged for it often! I think the only difference was that it had a little more sour cream and chicken, and there was no cream cheese or crackers in the casserole mixture. I would put an entire tube of crackers of top, after mixing w/ 1/4 c. of butter or margarine and cook for about 30 min. for a GBD topping. I've also played w/ adding some herbs (thyme, tarragon, whatever) or spices (pinch of cayenne, extra black pepper). Make it your own, serve w/ green beans and something starchy. Comfort food heaven!
I thought this was absolutely delicious. I boiled and cubed my chicken before mixing it. I don't know if you were supposed to, but it was much easier this way. Then mixed it up. At that point I didn't see why you should bake it. It was already hot! So I topped it with the crushed butter crackers then. And they didn't get soggy. Everyone loved it.
This is one of my family's FAVORITE recipes (even the picky kids). It also freezes well -- I just mix everything but the cracker topping and put into a ziploc bag. To bake, just thaw, put into a casserole dish and add the cracker topping. We've also tried variations like adding ranch dressing mix or taco seasoning, also with good results.
This was awesome! I absolutely loved it and so did everyone in my family. I did make 1 change, I also put rice with it. I did everything according to the recipe but also made rice and mixed in the can of cream of mushroom soup and cream of chicken soup as well as the cream cheese and sour cream. I mixed it well and put it in the bottom of the dish and then put the chicken mixture on top. When it was about 5 min from being done, I sprinkled it with chedder cheese. I think I used about 2-3 cups of cooked rice in the dish. I have the large pyrex casserole dish and it fit perfectly. We will be having this again and I already added it to my recipe box.
01/09/2002
My family enjoyed this casserole. It had a good flavor to it, and was easy to assemble. My only complaint would be that it is very rich and there seems to be quite a bit of leftover sauce.
Super Delicious! I added a can of chicken broth, a bag of mixed veggies, and I shredded the chicken. After adding onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper this was really really good. I also used bread crumbs instead of crackers (since I didn't have any) and then topped with cheese. It was great served over egg noodles. Will definitely make again. Would be great cooked with rice in the casserole or with biscuits.
07/12/2001
Everyone loved this dish! It's a little expensive for those on a budget. My husband liked it so much he's been bugging me to make it again and he almost never gives requests!
I rated this recipe 4 stars because its only chicken. I added my own things to make it more hearty. I fried up some hashbrowns and put in the bottome of a lightly greased casserole dish. I also added broccoli and french fried onions to the chicken and soup mixture. I once replaced the broccoli with julienne green beans and it was amazing. Tonight I will try the broccoli.I also cooked an additional 20 minutes, and topped with shredded mild chedder cheese and sprinkled remaining french fry onions the last 5 minuts of cook time
This was delicious!! Didn't make a whole lot, I was able to feed three teenage boys and myself. Presentation is a little blah, so don't make it for company, but I've already got requests to make it again. I'll be making this many more times. Thank you!!
This was very good and very easy, but it needed a little more. I usually change or add to recipes to kind of make them my own anyway. I added broccoli to the mix and I also put gated cheddar cheese on top before putting it in the oven. My husband likes pretty much anything with chicken and he really liked this. I will be making it again.
Sooooooo nothing special. :P Not gross, just not what others are raving about. Similar in flavor to how chicken pot pie filling is made, but w/o the veg and flavor. I won't make it again, and my southern husband thanks me. I also wish the poster of the enchilada picture would have specified in writing how they doctored up the recipe - as is, it would be horrible as enchilada filling! (I live in So. CA - I would know.)
This is probably one of the best recipies I have found on this site. I used 1 can of cream of celery instead of mushroom and Italian bread crumbs instead of crackers. So good! I just wish it was lower fat so I could make it more often!
Yum! This recipe was exactly what I wanted tonight...a cheesey, creamy comfort dish that was easy to make and would appeal to everyone. Make no mistake, this dish is not exactly healthy, but it is creamy and yummy and wonderful. We did as other reviewers have suggested and added a layer of cheddar right before we added the crushed craker topping. I'm sure it would have been fine without it, but it was extra yummy and savory with it. This is definitely going to be a "go-to" recipe for our family.
Very easy to make, but not so easy to eat. I love all the ingredients, but this casserole made them taste gross. It would have helped if the cracker crumbs were crispy, but they were very soggy. I won't be trying this one again.
10/24/2001
My husband and I really liked this recipie. The only problem is that we both have high cholesterol levels!! So, this wasn't great for us. But it was very creamy and yummy.
I made this recipe with some changes. We like onion so I chopped one small onion and sauteed it while I was chopping the chicken. I am always trying to sneak vegetables into my younger children so I grated one carrot and threw it in with the onion. Once that cooked for about 5 minutes I threw in the chicken and cooked it until no longer pink. I added the remaining ingredients from the posted recipe with the addition of some frozen peas. After everything had a chance to heat through and combine I poured it into a baking dish and topped it with grated cheese, cracker crumbs, and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese on top. I baked the dish in the oven for about 15 minutes until it was hot and bubbly and golden brown on top. My family gobbled it up, veggies and all! Thanks for sharing.
04/26/2001
This was brought to my wedding shower and I absolutly loved it! I have been asking my relitives over and over trying to find who sent it buy no one has confessed. I thougt I would give "all recipes" a try and wow here it is! You can also add poppy seeds to the top.
We did not enjoy this much. Most of us ate it, but it was too 'creamy' (fatty?) and slightly nauseating. I couldn't come up with a good side either, I thought of bread to soak up some of the cream, but with the crackers on top it seemed a bit repetitive. All in all, I could do without eating this again.
We liked this bu my husband said it was very one dimensional, not much depth of flavor. Basically, a comfort food. If I make it again, I would added slivered almonds to the top and maybe broccoli. Added fresh minced garlic and melted butter to the soup mixture. Also, more shredded chicken. My kids liked it BEFORE I added the Ritz crackers.
For what this is, it's pretty good. It is incredibly easy to throw together, and the topping is really good. It's a good recipe if you don't mind using the canned soups and you don't have a lot of time.
6/1/06 Original Review: I was intrigued by justcircles' review---and I was looking for a creative way to use up leftover turkey. I followed the recipe except subbed turkey for the chicken. This is comfort food at its best!!! I loved it!
I was attempting to recreate a casserole that the mom of one of my roomates used to make. This, I'm happy to say, nailed it (with some modification). I omitted the sour cream and cream of mushroom, because neither of these bring any important flavors to the mix and essentially are wasted calories. Also, I didn't remember any of these ingredients being in the original casserole.
Delicious! Followed directions exactly and topped with grated sharp cheddar, and extra crushed crackers. I'm keeping this one. I opened a can of cheap refrigerated biscuits, baked them according to directions on the tube, and dolloped this over the top into individual serving bowls. WOW! Fattening, rich, and tasty...
This was so so incredibly rich and such a spurgle on unnessessary calories but it was delicious. I enjoyed every bite. Should I make again I'll serve over crispy hashbrowns and add a can of diced green chili's.
I made this the first time and I was all stuffed up from a sinus infection. I was going to make BBQ chicken last night and my boyfriend insisted I make this recipe! It is SO tasty! Goes well over noodles! I never would have thought that cream cheese, sour cream and chicken would make a dish as delicious as this!
This couldnt be any better - unless you add thawed and cooked spinach and I used bread crumbs for the topping, but still used the crackers. MMMMM. This will be a regular for our family and when I take meals to other people.
This was very easy to make and didn't take alot of time. I made a roast chicken earlier in the week and just used what was left for the casserole. It definitely isn't very low fat but very scrumptious!
I love the name of this recipe. However, when it comes to taste, it needs a little more of a kick to it. Next time I am going to add a small can of green chiles to see if it gives it the kick it needs.
My family and guests loved it... I've made it several times already. My only modifications are: 2 cans of cream of chicken and omit the cream of mushroom. I like other peoples suggestions of putting it over angel hair or hashbrowns, both sound yummy! But it is great on its own. I think I will also try adding cheddar cheese to the top next time!
This has been a favorite of my family for some time, this is the closest recipe I have ever seen for it. Quick prep, and cook time. And seldom leftovers, but it is one of those dihes that is even better the next day! Serve with lettuce, tomato and salsa for a flavor and texture explotion!
Pro - very easy to make. I'm a fan of anything I can make with a can of soup. Con - extremely rich. But hey, it has sour cream and cream cheese, what does one expect? I agree with one of the other reviews - it needs something else like rice. I actually used pasta because the casserole is more like a sauce.
07/28/2005
This was a nice twist on the standard chicken casserole. I used non-fat sour cream, non-fat cream cheese and low-fat cream of mushroom soup (just one can, for four servings--plenty for me and my boyfriend). The reduced fat helps it to weigh much less heavily on the mind or the arteries, but the creaminess and taste are still there. I added cooked noodles and broccoli to the dish to round it out. Nice, efficient weekday dish that tasted rather like a creamy chicken stroganoff.
I have a houseful of mushroom-haters & was out of any other cream soups, so instead I used a package of creamy Southeastern Mills brown gravy (worth its weight in gold - I have to order it by the case online because I can't get it in the Northeast). I used low-fat cream cheese & sour cream and it still tasted really rich. I mixed some LF shredded cheese into the sauce, topped with extra crackers and sprayed the top with Pam to make it golden without adding extra fat. Then I sprinkled some more LF cheese on top when it was almost done. Would be good adding in some mixed veggies to the mix, but the sauce amount would have to be increased. I think next time I'll add french-fried onions instead of mixing crackers into the sauce. Yummy!
This was SO tasty and one of my favorites from this site! I halved the recipe, made in a 8x8 dish and it perfectly served 2. I used fat-free cream cheese & sour cream, and the 98% fat-free soup. I used the crackers on top, but didn't think they were necessary and won't add when I make this again. I served over kluski noodles. This was SO rich tasting and the perfect winter dish and not even bad for you when you use fat-free versions!
I totally don't get the rave reviews. There wasn't really anything good to say about this recipe. The kids ate it but not without a little complaining. Dh couldn't even finish his portion. Definitely won't be making this one again.
This was extremely easy to make. However, it was a little bland but I will make it again and see if adding some onions helps. My husband and sons loved it. We served it over white rice and had a salad with it.
Add onions and fresh mushrooms when cooking chicken. Only use 1/8 package of cream cheese. It was really rich the original way. Don't need any crumbs, its not needed, but it does make it look nice. I guess its okay for a canned soup recipie.
This was VERY EASY to make & great comfort food for the cold weather! I did make changes based on other reviews. To be even quicker, I used 2 lrg cans of premium breast chicken. I also put in 2 TBS of chicken seasoning that I had, as well as 1 Cup brown minute rice and proceeded with directions. After I poured the mixture into the pan, I sprinkled Colby/Chedder cheese on top. Then mixed 1 sleeve of crushed Club crackers w/ 1/4 C melted butter and sprinkled that over the cheese. I baked for 30 mins at 350.The top was golden, crunchy and OH sooo good! My Finance' loved it! I served it with mixed vegi's. I still think it could use a tad more seasoning, but I will be making this again!
Sorry, but we didn't care for this at all. It was more like eating heated canned soup. I thought it sounded good but when we ate it everyone vetoed me making it again. Won't make again. It's a shame that putting good ingredients together can come out so badly.
Was good I guess. I am still not sure if I like the combinations of sour cream and canned soup...I am not really a casserole person, also. But if you like the ingred. in this, by all means try it. I just didn't care all that much for it. My little boy liked it a lot, so I will rate it 4 stars.
It's okay. The flavor is good but it is kind of dry. I followed the recipe almost exactly. I just added a little milk (and broccoli for a veggie) because it was so thick and it was still dry. I think I may have used too much chicken. Also the photo of the food on the plate must be a mistake because that's not what the dish looks like. It looks like the photo of the casserole dish.
I added a half pound of fresh mushrooms and did not put the crackers in the mix, putting them all on top instead. I also melted a half stick of butter to cost the crackers in before using them as a topping. This is similar to the chicken poppy seed casserole. It really hits the spot when you are craving comfort food on a cold day.
Omg so rich and yummy.. I did use 3/4 of a brick of cream cheese instead of a half of a brick and I also used about a 1/2 cup more crackers as well other than that I followed the rest of the recipe exactly. I poured it over rotini noodles, I will definitely use this recipe again.
