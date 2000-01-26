Sour Cream Cheese Casserole

This casserole combines the flavors of sour cream, cream cheese and creamy chicken and mushroom soups, all topped with buttery, round crackers. Super easy to make - not the prettiest looking dish, but tastes great and kids love it! My sister-in-law gave this to me a few years back.

Recipe by D Wilson

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium low heat combine the chicken, cream of mushroom soup, cream of chicken soup, cream cheese, sour cream and 2/3 of the cracker crumbs. Mix well and cook until all blended together and cream cheese has melted.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Transfer casserole mixture into a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish and top with remaining cracker crumbs.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 15 minutes or until crackers turn golden brown. Spoon into bowls and enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
382 calories; protein 24.7g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 24.7g; cholesterol 88mg; sodium 863.3mg. Full Nutrition
