Tropical Fruit Smoothie

A yummy fruit smoothie made with tropical fruits.

Recipe by Lisa B

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the mango, papaya, strawberries, orange juice, and ice cubes in an electric blender. Process until the ingredients are smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 32.5g; fat 0.6g; sodium 6.8mg. Full Nutrition
