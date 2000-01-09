Tropical Fruit Smoothie
A yummy fruit smoothie made with tropical fruits.
This tastes really great; my kids loved it.
had to alter it to make it drinkable.
it was ok, i would add a little more mango and orange juice next time,,,beautiful color to the smoothie, though !
A little different from the smoothies I generally make for Hubs, particularly since the usual yogurt was absent. I didn't have papaya, so I substituted peaches for it. I also added a little Splenda. The combination produced a lovely color and a flavor he couldn't quite put his finger on. In the end, however, he had me blend it again with some vanilla yogurt as he missed the creaminess he's accustomed to.
Creamy excellence!
Very good!! I used frozen fruits so no need to add ice.
This Rocks My friends loved it!!!
Delicious! The papaya gives a nice flavor and texture. I used frozen mango, frozen strawberry, fresh papaya, fresh squeezed oranje juice and I omitted the ice. Thanks for the recipe!
My 4 year old daughter LOVED this and said "6 thousand stars!" so I'll leave a 5, lol. I didn't like it as much as she did- I would say a 3 for me, but I'll leave 5 because she liked it so much.
Great. I didn't have papaya so I doubled the strawberries. I used 1/3 cup orange juice and 1/3 cup water instead of ice. Will use frozen fruit next time so that it is a little colder. But it was delicious and very easy.
We used more OJ, closer to a cup.
It tasted really good; since I didn't have any papaya, I just substituted it with pineapples. It turned out to be really good.
to lower the calories and the affect on my blood sugars a bit i reduced to juice a bit and added some fresh water and it was great!
I used frozen fruit as well and it turned out nice and fruity. Loved it very much!
