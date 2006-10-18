Traci's Chicken Noodle Casserole

This is a quick and delicious pop-in-the-oven dinner that your whole family will love! If you like, you can use cream of chicken or cream of mushroom soup, instead of cream of celery. Add a vegetable for color, if desired!

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Directions

  • In a 9x13 inch baking dish combine the chicken, macaroni, milk, soup, cheese, onions and salt and pepper to taste. Mix all together, cover dish and let sit in refrigerator overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
533 calories; protein 37.8g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 24g; cholesterol 108.9mg; sodium 1321.3mg. Full Nutrition
