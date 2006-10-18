Traci's Chicken Noodle Casserole

This is a quick and delicious pop-in-the-oven dinner that your whole family will love! If you like, you can use cream of chicken or cream of mushroom soup, instead of cream of celery. Add a vegetable for color, if desired!
This was delicious. I do have to mention, however, that I neglected to read that you had to refrigerate overnight! I cooked the macaroni before mixing everything together. This recipe got rave reviews from my family! Thank you!
Fabulous, super easy and delicious! Followed instructions as given and it turned out great. Everyone loved it.. I will be making this again for sure. (noodles were left uncooked for anyone who is wondering)
07/31/2000
A wonderful recipe!! I big hit with the family. I used Cr of Chicken soup and added a can of french style green beans for nutritioanl value. A perfect meal for the busy family.
I normally don't leave a review unless I made the recipe exactly as listed. It's just not fair. However, we liked this very much, so Thanks Traci for a great base recipe! I did not have Velveeta on hand, I just added some cream cheese and shredded cheese to the soup mixture. I thought the amount of onion was perfect. I also did add 1 cup of mixed veggies (green beans, carrots, peas - frozen) and some crushed Ritz crackers mixed with butter on top. I cooked the noodles and did not refrigerate overnight. Great! I can't wait to make it exactly as written next time!
This casserole was awesome! After reading a few reviews I altered it slightly. First I didn't have tme to let it sit overnight so I pan fried the chicken with garlic salt and pepper in EVOO. After the chicken was done I cooked the onion in the pan drippings from the chicken. I cooked the pasta according to package directions. I used a can of cream of celery and a can of cream of chicken in place of 2 cups cream of celery. I also had some half and half I needed to use up so used that in place of milk. Mixed all ingredients together and baked for 30 minutes at 350 degrees until heated through and the cheese was melted.
Excellent! I didn't refrigerate overnight and used Cream of Mushroom instead of Cream of Celery and it was delicious and my family loved it. Because of some of the other reviews, I also added crushed cracker crumbs on top.
This casserole was a big hit with my family. I have been married for 40 yrs. and have made a lot aof chicken casseroles and this was one of the best. I must confess a tweeked it a bit but no much. I doubled if for my guys so I used 2 cups of cream of chicken with the cream of celery. I used only one sm onion which I sauteed with the chicken pieces, and some frozen peas. Next time I/m going to add corn instead. I also added 1/2can of frenches onions in the mixture and the rest of the can on top. Baked for only 50 min. Wonderful dish thanks Traci.
01/31/2001
This was a wonderful, easy dish that the whole family loved. I added some crushed cracker crumbs on the top for some crunch. This one has turned into a definite favorite.
My family enjoyed this recipe. I followed the recipe as written except I did not refrigerate and I stirred it during the cooking time because the elbow mac looked like it was getting a little crunchy on the top. My only change for next time is that I would saute the onions first because some of them were a little on the crunchy side but otherwise I would make it exactly the same. Thank you for the great recipe. This is a wonderful way to use up left-over chicken!
awsome, i used a can on cream of chicken and a ca of cream of mushroom, and grated motzarella and fresh parm cheeses, and then added some frenched fried onions on top for the last 10min. my husband loved it!
I adjusted this recipe based on what I had in the house and it was a big hit, my boyfriend and I loved it! Here are the adjustments I made, in case you want to put a twist on the original: 1. Cooked the pasta before baking so we could eat it right away- (didn't leave it over night). 2. In lieu of chicken, sauteed 1 lb of ground turkey in some olive oil until no longer pink and seasoned with garlic powder. 3. Used 1 cup cream of celery and 1 cup cream of chicken soup. 4. Sauteed onions in olive oil before adding into mixture. 5. Used 2.5 cups sharp cheddar cheese. 6. Added a couple handfuls of frozen mixed veggies. 7. Melted a 2 tablespoons of butter and mixed with plain breadcrumbs, then sprinkled mixture on top of casserole before baking. 8. Sprinkled grated Parmesan cheese on top of everything before baking. This was delicious!! The breadcrumbs and Parmesan added the perfect amount of crunch. I just heated up the leftovers for lunch and it's even better today. I made a lot of changes from the original but it's good to know this recipe can be enjoyed many different ways. Will definitely be making again.
I made this primarily because of the reviews and cut the ingredients in half. Since we are cheese junkies, I added more cheese (shredded). My husband and step-daughter loved it and went back for seconds. This is a keeper. I also added some frozen mixed vegetables primarily for color and so I didn't have to fix a separate veggie. Easy and really good. Thanks Traci.
We will definitely make this again! Plus, there is no need to let it sit overnight! This is a great base hot dish recipe. I made changes but the overall idea of the dish remained the same. I sauteed the onions with the diced chicken. Then I cooked the Macaroni noodles, and mixed them with 1 can of Cream of Celery soup, 1 can of Cream of Chicken soup and the 2 cups Milk. Then stirred in the Chicken, Onions and Cheese. Instead of using processed cheese, I used a package of Cheddar Monterey Jack mixed cheese crumbles. I also took the recommendation of someone else and put some french fried onions on top. The flavor of this made the way I did was not very strong. If you are worried about a strong Onion flavor, don't be (I used two small yellow onions). It was very mild. The strongest onion flavor came from the Crispy Onions on top. It turned out much like a fantastic Mac & Cheese with Chicken in it. I will try again with other modifications as well. I think adding some color by throwing in some Peas or Broccoli would be a good idea. Easy, tasty, and easily modifiable make this a near perfect recipe.
This was basically tuna noodle casserole with chicken instead. Very good though. We all had more than we should have. I used dried minced onion 2T that I added in with the chicken and sauteed it in butter. I did toss in some peas to this. I drained 6 oz cooked hot pasta and added the milk, 6 oz velveeta, celery soup and cream of chicken soup and then heated it through before adding it to the baking dish. I topped this with french fried onions as per another reviewer's idea and it was really great! I did let this stand about 15 min after coming out of the oven. We'd eat this again. Thanks!
Excellent: After combining reviews here are my adjustments. You do not need to make a day ahead. I used 1 large rotisserie chicken deboned; 1 can cream of celery and 1 can cream of chicken with herbs, sautéed onion in 3 tablespoons of butter and added 1 clove pressed garlic and sautéed for 5 minutes more stirring; 1 1/2 cups Colby Jack cheese in place of velveeta; mixed in about 1/2 cup Fried Onions and the last 5 minutes of baking sprinkled remaining container of Fried Onions over top.
Excellent and family friendly. However, I cooked the macaroni first. The recipe doesn't indicate whether the macaroni is cooked first or not. I seasoned the chicken breasts first and then sauted them in butter. I would definitely make this again.
This is very good! I only had about 3 cups of cooked chicken, so I adjusted the amounts. I used onion powder instead of onion, a dash of garlic salt and a dash of dry mustard. I used a mix of white cheddar and "orange" cheddar cheese. A big hit in this house. Oh, I didn't realize it was to sit overnight. It turned out fine...I just cooked it a bit longer.
I doubled this recipe because I knew the guys in the house would like it. I used Cream of Chicken Soup with herbs - cut out the onion and by accident used a whole block of processed cheese. Served it with steamed broccoli. Even though I felt that it tasted a little too "processed", I was given two-thumbs up after dinner last night by the guys!
My family did not like this recipe. I also found the directions incomplete..ie. it did not specify if the elbow noodles were to be cooked first. I also thought two onions were too much, so I used one and it was overpowering.
I'll give it 5*s since I,m sure it's great without alterations! Was looking for a creamy chicken casserole...and used this base but made it with what I had on hand. Wanted to make right away so I did not refrigerate. I halved the recipe & still had enough to freeze (just 2 of us) I cooked & cooled penne pasta & browned the cubes of chicken. I heated the soup & milk (evaporated) and added 1/2 C of cream cheese & 1/2 C sharp cheddar off the heat. I also added a cup of peas & carrots, used white pepper and a dash of nutmeg and a bit of fresh basil. I topped it with a mixture of panko and grated Parmesan for a little crunch. Came out great and only took about 25 minutes in the oven.
If I make this again, I'll have to change it up a bit. I think it's too much onion. Also, I don't use processed cheese so I threw in medium cheddar. I think it could use some kick so I would also add in some cayenne or a bit of crushed red pepper.
The cream of celery added a weird taste. And the velveeta wasn't good with it. I'm sure there are recipes very similar in terms of ease that would come out much better with those two ingredients changed (cream of mushroom and shredded cheddar?).
Okay, I needed to find a recipe that would fit the ingredients that I had and this one fit! I did change things though. Only because I didn't have the exact ingredients available. I used 1 can mushroom soup and 1 can cream of chicken soup. Also, I used 1 cup shredded mozz. and 1/2 a cup of shredded cheddar. The only thing I would omit or change is the onion. My kids DID NOT like all of the onions. Just use 1 onion and mince them really small. They add good flavor. I also cooked the macaroni ahead a time. I made sure I didn't overcook it. Then I cooked the casserole for 45 mins. The only thing that was not done was the onions and that's only because they were chopped and too big. Also, I melted some butter and sauted bread crumbs and sprinkled those on top. Yum! My husband thinks I should have added peas and carrots.
Just finished this for dinner...wow!I've never reviewed a recipe, but this deserves it. I read the other reviews and sauteed the onions(one large white onion finely chopped), one can each healthy request cream of celery & cream of chicken, can & half milk,8oz velveeta cubed & shredded chicken, cooked (al dente) rigatoni. I topped with homeade breadcrumbs/melted butter. Baked in a "french white" covered casserole at 350 for an hour.
This is almost the same recipe I've been making for years right after Thanksgiving using left over turkey. I call it the 2-2-2-2-2 casserole, because it takes 2 of every ingredient...2 C leftover cubed turkey, 2 C milk, 2 cans of soup, 2 cup uncooked macaroni and 2 C cubed cheese. Only difference is I use cream of mushroom soup. This casserole always disappears! And if I have leftover French fried onions from making the Thanksgiving green bean casserole, I put those on top for the last 5 minutes of cooking time! Winner!
This recipe was good for being so simple. I made the casserole up in the morning to bake that evening because my chicken wasn't defrosted the night before. Some of my noodles were hard on top, but maybe I added a little too many since I was in a hurry putting it together in the morning before work. Next time I will measure more carefully. I also used cream of mushroom soup instead of celery.
This recipe is EXCELLENT! I followed it to a tea with a couple of exceptions; (1) I cut the raw chicken breast into cubes and sauteed until lightly browned BUT not completely cooked. After I sauteed the chicken, I used the same pan to saute the onions. The moisture from the onions helped release the "good chicken bits". I also added frozen peas run under hot water and drained. (2) I placed the casserole in the fridge as directed (with the uncooked macaroni). In the morning I stired the casserole and added more milk. (3) Before baking, I added panco bread crumbs mixed with melted butter. I must mention that I am REALLY NOT a chicken fan!!! BUT having the chicken soak overnight in milk and marined with soup/onion/spices/ cheese makes it moist, tender and flavorful. Next time I make this: I will use cream of broccoli soup and add brooccoli florets and invite ALL my family/friends. THANK YOU Traci!
What a great and easy meal. I did not refrigerate the meal rather I put it right into the oven after cooking the chicken, noodles,...etc and cooked for only 30 minutes rather than the 1 hour. Next time, I am adding corn and bread crumbs to the meal.
This is a kid pleaser!!! 1 toddler, 2 youngsters and four adults cleaned the casserole dish. I made some changes like cooking the noodles first and using homemade soup. I omitted the milk, canned soup and onion since my soup recipe had all those in it. I don't like processed cheese so I sprinkled fresh grated cheddar on top and cooked it right away. Since the mixture was pretty warm when I put it in the oven it was lovely and bubbly at 350 for 30 minutes. Yummy! BTW the recipe using the original instructions (uncooked noodles) is perfect for a make ahead dish.
This was delicious. I added peas and French fried onions which made it even better. I made half the recipe and my husband said that was a lot. He had seconds and is happy we have leftovers for tomorrow. So I guess it wasn't a lot after all. Thanks for sharing!
I made this exactly as the recipe called for but even after making it the day ahead, the noodles never cooked properly...they were very hard and actually crunchy. I would definitely precook the pasta and also sauté the onion first. Also only used 1/2 an onion and though that was more than enough because they were also raw.
This was delicious my family loved it! I didn't refrigerate it overnight, I used extra wide noodles and cook them. And I used a whole box of Velveeta cheese one can of celery soup and one can of cream of chicken because that's what I had.Added 1 can peas. I will definitely make this again
I thought there was way too much onion in this recipe. If I make it again I will use less onion and more cheese. I followed the suggestions to add crushed cracker crumbs and I think that was the best part. I served it with fresh green beans on the side and my husband seemed to like it well enough but I was a little disappointed in the overpowering onion taste. Unfortunately, I have enough left over for another meal.
