Traci's Chicken Noodle Casserole

We will definitely make this again! Plus, there is no need to let it sit overnight! This is a great base hot dish recipe. I made changes but the overall idea of the dish remained the same. I sauteed the onions with the diced chicken. Then I cooked the Macaroni noodles, and mixed them with 1 can of Cream of Celery soup, 1 can of Cream of Chicken soup and the 2 cups Milk. Then stirred in the Chicken, Onions and Cheese. Instead of using processed cheese, I used a package of Cheddar Monterey Jack mixed cheese crumbles. I also took the recommendation of someone else and put some french fried onions on top. The flavor of this made the way I did was not very strong. If you are worried about a strong Onion flavor, don't be (I used two small yellow onions). It was very mild. The strongest onion flavor came from the Crispy Onions on top. It turned out much like a fantastic Mac & Cheese with Chicken in it. I will try again with other modifications as well. I think adding some color by throwing in some Peas or Broccoli would be a good idea. Easy, tasty, and easily modifiable make this a near perfect recipe.