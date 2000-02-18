Wilted Lettuce Salad

I was really looking forward to trying out this recipe, unfortunately, when I added the vinegar and lemon juice (I had mixed them together) to the hot bacon drippings, in the pan, the whole thing exploded in my face. I had taken the pan off of the cook top and as I poured the vinegar/lemon juice into the drippings the contents of the pan began to splatter and pop. I stopped pouring, I had only poured about half of the vinegar/lemon juice into the pan, and quickly rushed the pan over to my kitchen sink to contain the splatters and pops. Once the pan was in the sink the contents exploded in my face. Thankfully, I managed to close my eyes but the hand that was still holding the the pan handle got burned pretty bad. After cleaning up I reread the directions to this recipe and it says to add the vinegar, lemon juice, sugar and pepper to the "hot bacon drippings". Am I the only person this has happened to? I read the least favorable reviews, on this recipe, and no one else mentions this occurring.

