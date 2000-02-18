Wilted Lettuce Salad

This wilted salad is lightly coated with a delectable warm dressing.

Recipe by Mary Jones

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Remove from skillet, crumble and set aside.

  • To the hot bacon drippings, add the vinegar, lemon juice, sugar and pepper. Stir over medium heat until hot.

  • In a large bowl, combine the lettuce and green onions. Add the warm dressing and toss to evenly coat. Sprinkle with bacon and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 210.3mg. Full Nutrition
