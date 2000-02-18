Wilted Lettuce Salad
This wilted salad is lightly coated with a delectable warm dressing.
This recipe sounded exactly like the one I remember from years ago . . . only I remembered sliced radishes in the salad. So, I added radishes. It was wonderful! One note, however. A head of leaf lettuce comes in different sizes, and some bacon will render more grease than other bacon. Adjust the quantities accordingly. You want the lettuce sufficiently coated so it will wilt, but not drown in the dressing. Also, make sure your lettuce is completely dry.Read More
THANKS!!! I had this salad twice, when I was 16. My grandmother made it, and I haven't been able to reproduce it since. I've been looking EVERYwhere for a recipe for this salad! It's so wonderful. Thanks :):)
I tried this recipe for Easter dinner. I used the dressing with spinach instead of lettuce...used 1/2# of bacon to about 3 cups of spinach and one recipe of dressing. Turned out wonderful..everyone wanted the recipe. There wasn't a bit left over!
This was good, but use plenty of bacon...otherwise, it can be a little bland. The ingrediants are a wonderful blend, though!
I was thrilled to find this recipe, my mother made wilted lettuce all my life and I could not remember the vinegar/sugar ratio. She used regular white vinegar, sugar, no lemon juice....crumbled the bacon reserving the drippings pouring off grease a bit. She then added the vinegar and spices and simmered just a bit, then poured it over the torn lettuce (she just used iceberg back then, a bit of sliced onion and no radish) Then she covered the salad with a dinner plate to "wilt" the lettuce....It was delicious...and just reading the recipe has the juices flowing and a smile on my face! Thanks for whisking me back 45 years
this one is very good. I have also added sliced hard boiled eggs.
Delicious! just like mom used to make. I must have had more lettuce than called for, I think it could have used more dressing. My kids would'nt touch it but they are too young to appreciate it.
We liked this salad. It had good flavor, but I didn't have enough sauce to thoroughly coat the lettuce. It would have been nice if the recipe mentioned how much bacon grease you would need. I'll probably try it again.
Very good. Forgot to add bacon into lettuce at end but still was still good. I liked it and my husband loved it.
good lettuce!! thanks, southernman cookin
I made this the other night and it tasted EXACTLY how I remembered it as my Mom making. Not only did it taste exactly as I remembered it, it also gave me a warm fuzzy feeling about my Mom! 10 stars for that!
I added more bacon, but this is a great recipe on its own. Simple, inexpensive and quick, those are three words I use in my best recipes, thanks
I doubled this except for the lemon and pepper. The dressing was still a bit tart and missing something till I put the crumbled bacon in to heat up in the dressing, then it was just right. Next time I will do half the bacon in the dressing and half as garnish for the crunch.
I was really looking forward to trying out this recipe, unfortunately, when I added the vinegar and lemon juice (I had mixed them together) to the hot bacon drippings, in the pan, the whole thing exploded in my face. I had taken the pan off of the cook top and as I poured the vinegar/lemon juice into the drippings the contents of the pan began to splatter and pop. I stopped pouring, I had only poured about half of the vinegar/lemon juice into the pan, and quickly rushed the pan over to my kitchen sink to contain the splatters and pops. Once the pan was in the sink the contents exploded in my face. Thankfully, I managed to close my eyes but the hand that was still holding the the pan handle got burned pretty bad. After cleaning up I reread the directions to this recipe and it says to add the vinegar, lemon juice, sugar and pepper to the "hot bacon drippings". Am I the only person this has happened to? I read the least favorable reviews, on this recipe, and no one else mentions this occurring.
Had a question for anyone! This reminds me of my mother. Brought tears to my eyes. I want to make it but not sure about the fat content from the grease drippings (pretty high) from the five pieces of bacon. Is there some way I can modify and not use all the drippings? Tx!
My husband had this as a child and when he suggested "wilted lettuce salad" I thought ewwww..but was a very pleasant suprise. Even my picky 2 yr old ate it and said, "Yum" between every bite!
I love the dressing on this, even though it doesn't look like it will cover it all, it does and it's great!
During the summer, I make a lot of main dish salads. German Potato Salad has always been a favorite of mine, so of course I loved the wilted lettuce with the sweet/sour bacon dressing. I didn't use ALL of the bacon grease, and I upped the sugar. Also added broccoli florets and dried cranberries. (I sauteed the broccoli and the green onions in the dressing briefly to soften them a bit and add to the broccoli's bright green color.)
I grew up making and eating this salad. We use the baby leaf lettuce in the garden with green onions. Vidalia onions are also good in this salad thinly sliced. I must have sliced hard boiled eggs in this salad. Just isn't the same without it. The more bacon the better. You cann't have too much. If you don't want all the grease just pour some out into another container. Thanks Mary for putting down some measurements. My daughter-in-law has always asked me for some, but I never have them I just have always made this salad by sprinkling the sugar, salt and pepper and pouring the vinegar with the bacon grease. Then I have just tasted to see if the balance is right and go from there. Always has turned out great for me. Way I was taught to cook.
This was different. It tasted like a mix between a salad and turnip greens. I found the recipe looking to use up some leaf lettuce and green onions. For the bacon I used thick cut pre-cooked bacon and heated it in the pan. I also just added black pepper to taste in the recipe. Make sure not to toss any of the little bit of dressing, when serving, because it was good at the bottom of the bowl.
will make this again and again!
We always had this dressing in Pennsyvania when I was a little girl in the 50's & 60's. The only fresh green available at that time in the winter were iceburg lettuce! We hunted down the baby dandelion sprouts as soon as the spring thaw began. There was nothing more welcome than this salad in the spring. It is also great as a dresing for potato salad. For that I add fresh dill and coarsely chopped sweet gerhkins. So good!
oh my goodness!!!!! this is the best salad that i know i just want to live on it (exaderating) but i mean its my favorite salad i love it.i know you will love it too.when i was a kid i had this every week.salad tuesday.my boyfriend loves it too.my sister would always yell bobby its time to eat salad and i would run down and scream and go get my salad.she said i was the best little brother in the world.i love her.this is the best salad in the world i love this so much!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! :-)
My mom use to make this wen I was little, but she didn't add lemon juice and just used regular vinegar I loved this recipe zoo much Im so glad I found this one it really reminds me of when I was little
Gave this 4 out of 5 stars only for the fact that it is not wilted lettuce salad without sliced radishes and a sprinkle of hot pepper/vinegar sauce! A definite summertime treat, especially when made from homegrown veggies!
My grandmother used to make this salad for me and she taught me a helpful hint to get the lettuce nice and wilted/saturated -- pour the warm dressing over the lettuce; swirl it around; drain it back into the pan; reheat the dressing. Repeat this process 3 times.
This is a total blast-from-the-past! I loved it as a kid, my kids loved it..............and here it is again. allrecipes.com does a wonderful job of bringing a wide variety of recipes to our attention, including ones we'd forgotten. Ya' just HAVE to eat this as soon as the hot liquid is poured on top. It gets nasty as it cools.
Really good! I omitted the onion because I like it, it does'nt like me! I also used splenda! Very Atkins friendly!
Try doubling this recipe and serving it over mashed potatoes as a main dish.... more vinegar if need be..... it's marvelous. This is an age old recipe, handed down through generations and savored by all. I've yet to find someone who doesn't like this.
Very good salad. Reminds me of the wilted lettuce my mother made when I was a child. I did cut back on the green onions to just 2 onions, which was plenty enough for us.
So good! My grandma always used to make this and this recipe tastes just like hers!
Very Good and easy salad. Husband loved it too. Thanks
To avoid getting burnt add the onion into the hot grease first and let them cook until tender. I use sweet onion not green onion. Next carefully add the sugar and stir into a smooth bubbly mixture then very slowly add your liquid.
This is the gold standard for wilted lettuce dressing. If you're going to use it for spinach, adding a little dijon mustard will really enhance the flavor and make it stand up to the spinach better. Adding some chopped egg and chicken livers works well too.
Yum. This is so good even my non-veggie-eating husband went back for seconds. Also added radishess and green onion from my garden.
Very Tasty. I did not have red wine vinegar so I added distilled white vinegar and a splash of red wine. Turned out great:))).
this is very good! even better when you have fresh lettuce right out of the garden!. thanks lisa
This was just the recipe I was looking for. Bumper crop of spring lettuce and even the 'no-vegetable' teenagers had two helpings. It only served four in my house. Yeahhhh!
My grandmother use to make this salad all the time. I've been dreaming of it for years and wishing I had asked her how she made it. Thank you for sharing this recipe. It's a delicious salad!
It needs a little worschester. I put the dressing also on my green beans. Yummy
YUM! I used way more than 5 slices of bacon, but still ended up short on dressing, as our bacon is pretty lean. Either way, it was delicious! I added some diced egg and regular onions to the bacon and green onions.
My mother made this all the time, except her dressing was just salt, and bacon grease. I like this because it is a lighter version.
really easy recipe, turned out lovely, will use this again many times, thanks for sharing!
This is soooo delicous! I haven't made it in years so I forgot how. Thanks for the recipe!
The best way to fix this is to use leaf lettuce, the way we do it here in West Virginia is clean your leaf lettuce, cut up 4 green onions add a little sugar on top and then put vegetable oil and vinegar in a pan bring to a slight boil then pour over the lettuce. The best you can get...
This tastes just as good or better than my Mom's. Loved it!!
My 1st mother-in-law in Flint, MI made this several times. This would have been late 60's and have bought umpteen old cookbooks to try to find it. Loved it then; will now be able to pass it on to my family. Thank you.
Used spinach and balsamic vinegar (instead of red wine vinegar) because that's what I had on hand...
An all time favorite salad. I replace the onions with hard-boiled egg and use fresh spinach rather than lettuce since it holds up better to being wilted. Delicious!
Good, but will use olive oil instead. Seeing the solidified grease on the side of our bowls by the end of the meal was disturbing. We're also going to add a few other veggies. Otherwise, great recipe.
Just plain excellent
This is a Great recipe, I use Romaine Lettuce and it really is Great!
Loved it just like I remember when I was growing up in the boot hills of MO. Thanks again.
My Grandma used to make this and I had forgotten how good it is. I will make this again and again. She used a little more Vinegar so hers had a little more pop. LOVE THIS!
Just like my husband and I had as children, even my daughter loves it. I double the dressing for this recipe. It always turns out perfect.
yummy! forgot the onions and still pretty good!
My mother-in-law used to make wilted lettuce salad - and I always indulged in seconds. She didn't use a recipe, so when we lost her we lost this wonderful dish too. This salad was similar to what she made, and tasted wonderful! I did alter it slightly by using 1 TB of suger instead of a tsp (actually I doubled the whole dressing portion of the recipe except the bacon). I didn't have green onions on-hand, so I substituted a little purple onion which I softened in the bacon grease. I used 2 small heads of Romaine lettuce. Well - my hubby & I didn't leave much behind!
I am sorry, maybe I did something wrong or it wasn't hot enough but when I poured the bacon grease onto lettuce (it was sizzling) but as I ate my salad it started to harden and made it almost like a 'shortening coating' on the lettuce. I couldn't take the texture and oily taste in my mouth so I had to toss it before finishing. I have had this salad before (never made it), and liked it but felt like I needed some hot tea to "unclog" my arteries after this.
My husband mentioned his grandmother made wilted lettuce and he always liked it. I surprised him by making it and used this recipe. He loved it. I didn't have redwine vinegar on hand so used 1 tbsp of applecider vinegar and 1 tbsp of red wine. It worked fine.
This is delicious! I was paid the ultimate compliment by hubby, it is better than his mothers. That's saying something because she was a wonderful cook. Certainly a keeper.
Excellent as written but I did add tomatoes and some feta cheese after the "wilting" since I don't care for radishes. Also dod not use the bacon but olive oil for the "grease" to cut back on the bad fat contant.
My mom used to make this almost everyday in the summer when we were kids. Just went to the garden, picked some lettuce, then made "summer salad". Delicious! So glad I have the recipe again. Thank you!!
Excellent recipe. My Mom made this but never measured anything. She would say "a pinch of salt,a scoop in the palm of your had, ect." So I am glad to see this. I do NOT use the lemon juice, but that is just because my Mom didn't and I loved hers. Thank you again
Reminded me of my Mom's recipe. Mom used leaf lettuce or baby spinach from our garden. Sometimes wild greens. Bacon grease was a way of life for us then, a little apple cider vinegar, a little sugar, toss dry greens in the skillet. Toss carefully until greens are wilted. Yum!
We add hot potato chunks to it and use garden lettuce. We call it Dutch Mess. Yummy!
The bacon/vinegar/lemon/pepper juice combo was just right! I used a mix of spinach and swiss chard and it came out perfect. Sprinkled a bit of blue cheese on top. Perfect.
no changes made will make again
modified recipe, tried HEAD lettuce like iceberg, tried leaf lettuce like ROMAINE, of course DID NOT add liquid to HOT bacon grease, needs to be clearer in recipe, but we liked both types
This is an old time recipe. We used it on both lettuce, spinach and dandelions. Instead of red wine vinegar we used cider vinegar no lemon juice. As another poster stated add radishes sliced and sliced hard boiled eggs to make it a meal. The kids liked it well enough that we would have it once in awhile as lunch no left overs.
Used apple cider vinegar.
Very good. Made it according to directions, but doubled the ingredients because of the amount of lettuce we used. Will make again!
I have made this for years, but I use fresh mustard greens, green onions and fried fat back...I have never added sugar vinegar and lemon juice to my drippings, but sounds good for a fresh spinach salad...
Delicious!!
I love it! It tastes great plus easy and quick
This is my new favourite salad! We added an apple for a little more sweet and crunch!
This is one of the first recipies that I learned when I was young with the exception of adding a couple of tsp of dry mustard to the dressing I have even used yellow bottled mustard.
I have been making this for many years and always add a chopped hardboiled egg to the lettuce and green onions, then pour on the dressing and toss. Dressing is especially wonderful made with balsamic vinegar.
My mother always made this for Thanksgiving and has been a tradiction even after her passing. Thanksgiving wouldn't be without it.
Will make again
Add chopped radishes and my husband loved it. He's not a big salad fan.
This brings back memories of my grandmother, who used to make wilted lettuce salad when I was a kid. I followed the recipe to a tee, except I left out the lemon juice because it doesn't need it. It was just like I remembered, strong, tangy, and delicious.
made as recipe said, was very good!
Our old spring salad was cooked and thickened, so I added a tablespoon of flour (or use gluten flour or a starch thickener) and 3/4 cup water. I had about 3 tablespoons of bacon drippings to start. Whisk until slightly thickened. Since there are just 2 at our house, I am storing, heating what is needed over each bowl. We can no longer eat green onions, so I substitute chopped shallot that has rested in vinegar. I place salad in bowls, add bacon pieces and shallot, and then pour enough dressing to nicely coat and wilt each bowl of salad.
I used fresh garden lettuce instead of iceberg. Turned out great.
