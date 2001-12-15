Sausage Applesauce Appetizer

This is the most delicious appetizer! It is always totally consumed! It is originally from Shirley Flint.

By Jim Mihalski

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet, fry sausage until it is browned. Drain well. Cut the sausage into bite-size pieces.

  • In a small casserole dish, combine sausage, brown sugar, applesauce, and onion.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 45 minutes. Serve with toothpicks for easy nibbling.

Per Serving:
501 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 35.6g; cholesterol 86.3mg; sodium 837mg. Full Nutrition
