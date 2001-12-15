Sausage Applesauce Appetizer

This is....weird. First, 3/4 cup of brown sugar is WAY OVER THE TOP. Like teeth hurting kind of too sweet. I only made it because I was slightly intrigued by the combinations but there are some major flaws. First, using an Italian hot sausage was probably not the best choice. Second, I only used 1/4 cup of brown sugar and had to increase the applesauce to probably almost 2 cups. The onions NEED to be sauteed in a little butter and salt BEFORE adding them. I think maybe adding some green or red bell pepper would be better, use a sweeter or saltier sausage and do NOT use 3/4 cup of brown sugar. The first couple of bites were weird and unpleasant. Following bites were better though I still find this bizarre.