Mexican Style Dip
This Tex-Mex recipe was a big hit when brought it to work. My shift starts at 7 AM the dip was gone by 8 AM. With many requests for the recipe!
This Tex-Mex recipe was a big hit when brought it to work. My shift starts at 7 AM the dip was gone by 8 AM. With many requests for the recipe!
Be sure to make a double batch-this one will go quick! Great appetizer!Read More
It was only good straight out of the oven. As soon as the cheese cools off it hardens and is impossible to eat with chips. I will stick to the mexican style dips that are cold from now on. Also the recipe says to heat in oven just until cheese melts and the cream cheese was still cold when the cheese melted. I had to heat much longer than that. Won't be making this one again.Read More
Be sure to make a double batch-this one will go quick! Great appetizer!
My "picky girl" lliked this alot! I added refried beans after the cream cheese (had some extra) and didn't even heat it up and she dug right in!! Good idea for left over taco meat (& beans)! Thanks Lynn!!!
This dip was great and extremely easy to make. I made it for our Superbowl party, and it dissapeared quick! I would reccommend serving it with Corn Chips, or some sort of dipping chip, because the dip is really deep, and you get the full effect with all layers on your chip! Also, we tried it with Refried Beans on top of the cream cheese and loved it. We'll definitely make this one again!
OH WOW!!!! What a GREAT recipe!!! was very easy and very delicious. I added 2 cups mexican style shredded cheese to the meat mixture plus the cheese on top!!! Made it VERY tasty!!! I made a double batch to take to a birthday party last week and not a bite left to bring home. Was asked for the recipe by lots of people. Some were even parents that told me their kid wanted them to get it from me!!! WILL DEFINITELY MAKE AGAIN!!!
I used reduced fat cream cheese, homemade taco seasoning, omitted the water and upped the salsa and used a full can of diced mild green chilies (I don't normally have fresh chilies on hand). I threw everything in the crockpot a few hours before our party and let it go until party time. GREAT party dip--all my guests loved it and it was not only quick and easy, it was cheap as well.
I made this for a Christmas party and it was completley gone in less than an hour. This recipe is incredibly good. It is definitely a keeper! I did make it with a few alterations. 1) I didn't add any water with the taco seasoning mix 2) I added the whole jar of salsa only because it didn't look as though 1/2 cup of salsa seemed like enough. Maybe because I didn't add the water???? 3)I added refried beans after the cream cheese per other people's suggestions.
I have made this several times and just like everyone says, it’s gone quickly.
This was pretty good. I added 1/2 a pound of sausage which I think made it even better. But with all the recipes to make - I probably won't be making this again.
This should be called "Disappear Dip" because once I set it out, it disappeared. Served it to company and everyone loved it, especially the guys. I did add some beans on top of the cream cheese layer to just half the pan, just to try it. This was great, thanks for sharing, Lynn!
Lynn didn't lie it's great
I have been making this recipe over 12 years now. it's a big hot always! I also recommend a double batch as this is a crowd pleaser.
Everybody ate this dip right up. I had a guest who doesn't eat red meat, so I substituted with ground turkey. You couldn't tell the difference. It's a very good dip. The only thing I'd recommend is to get strong chips, otherwise, you'll be breaking a lot of chips. It's kind of difficult with the cheese on top. Other than that, it's a definitely a repeater.
I added about 1/2 cup of chopped res bell pepper to the meat mixture after it was cooked. I also added 3 chopped green onions before adding the cheese and it added a nice flavour. My children and husband really liked it!
GREAT recipe. I usually make it in advance, then pop it in the over when needed.
Tastes good but doesn't go over big at parties. Use the leftovers for quesadillas.
I've made this recipe twice now-big hit both times. Had a family-friends dinner party yesterday and set it out for an appetizer-it was gone in less than an hour! Everyone loved it-even my 81 year old mom! So simple to prepare too-this one is a keeper!
So good...perfect for football season. It was the first dish to go!! I'll def. double it next time. So easy too
I had a professor in college that used to make this dip, and was popular then. I took it to a party today and it was a hit, everyone asked me for the recipe!
I made this for weekly dinner night with my family, we have about 10 people but I still doubled it. The theme was Mexican and this fit right in! Everyone loved it, there was barely any left! I made a few small changes, I mixed velveeta and some of the Mexican cheese (actually used "taco cheese" but its similar, it just has some seasoning in it) in with the skillet mixture. Once I poured the mixture over the cream cheese I sprinkled the Mexi-cheese and some salsa over the top and put the jalepenos on top instead. I did this because not everyone in my family likes jalepenos, and that way they could avoid them! I made sure to bake it for a good 10 minutes so everything got good and melted together. We served it with good sturdy chips too. My sister in law and my mother in law both asked for the recipe :-)
This was good and easy to make. I added all the ingredients to the pan after I was done cooking the meat except the water and jalapeno's. I did add a but more salsa since I didn't add the jalapenos. I mixed everything together. It wasn't pretty but it was good.
Very thick. We put it in a dip crock pot and it just didn't go over well.
This was good.
It's a wonderful dip made it for a picnic and a birthday party it got great comments. Didn't do the hot peppers to many tender mouths but it had wonderful flavor, so the hot peppers were never missed.
This was a little meaty for my taste. I think it would be better with perhaps a half pound of taco meat or as a meatless dip, because the layer of beef seemed really thick and kind of overwhelmed anything else. I think the mexican style dips where the meat is mixed into the sauce are better. Just my preference.
Took to a party and gone in a flash. Cathy Helms
Delicious! My husband wants to re-name this one "heart-attack on a chip". I can't think of a better tasting way to clog my arteries! Bravo!
This was annoyingly good. I love this dip, my family and all my friends love it too. I made for various occasions and that is all they want. Now anytime we get together I have to make this. That is what makes it annoyingly good. HA! Great recipe and a big hit for any occasion.
I found this dip to be rather boring. I have many Mexican dip recipes that are much better.
Excellent recipe. I don't think I measured one ingredient. Just kind of eye balled everything. Works great! Topped it with sour cream and it made a great snack!! Thanks Lynn!
This dip is awesome! I'm asked to bring this to every party I go to & there's never a drop left on the plate!
So delicious! I have gotten rave reviews for this recipe! I also used re-fried beans on top of the cream cheese...definitely a keeper!
I have made this recipe MANY times since I first found it on this site and it's always a big hit! The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is because when it starts to cool off it's kind of hard to eat. I followed someone's advice and put cheese both inside and on top and it makes it very tasty. I think next time I will follow someone else's advice on here and do it in the crockpot so it stays warm but if i do that I will omit the cheese on top.
No one really cared for this. It needed something. Tasted like taco meat minus the rest of the taco. Will not make again.
I did not eat any myself but everyone who did loved it.
I love this dip, I have been making it for years! I also add Hormel Chili, one can with and one without beans! You just omit the taco seasoning just garlic salt your meat while browning. You also can omit the H2O and salsa. Then top with jalapeno peppers, green onions, and black olives! GREAT!!! Always a big hit!!!
WONDERFUL RECIPE! Like always, this recipe was great....easy and delcious....only one thing I changed was the jalapeno's. I didn't add jalapeno's, family does not like really hot and spicy foods....instead I added 1 can of chopped ortega chilis....GREAT... will definetly make this again....Thanks!
Yumm! It tastes just like a taco in dip form.
This dip is very yummy. I share this recipe everytime I share the dip. It is a favorite.
I made this for a Super Bowl Potluck where 3 other "layered Mexican dips" were served. Not only was it the first to go but it was gone in less than 45 minutes. I substituted diced green chiles for the Jalapenos.
As a vegetarian, I altered this recipe by using veggie crumbles instead of the meat and it turned out great. I would also recommend very strong chips.
This dip is so yummy! Everyone loves it when I make it!
Pretty good recipe. I have made it also with just cream cheese, green salsa, and cheese on top (because that was all I had on hand the second time I went to make it)and it tunred out just as great, if not better!!!! I have a lot of requests for the recipe with just the 3 ingredients! I usually just make it with the 3 ingredients anymore, easier and just as tasty. I am asked to bring to parties quite a bit.
I make this dip quite regularly, but hardly get to taste it - my kids pounce on it straight out of the oven! As per other reviews, needs to be eaten while the cheese is still warm. The only change I make is not adding water and using a cup of salsa.
Awesome Recipe! This is the 1st that I've ever rated. I used pepperjack cheese and I followed the recipe exactly. I think next time I will add the thin layer of refried beans and top it off (after it comes out of oven) with Green Onions and maybe tomatoes. If you deseed and remove the seeds jalepenos were not hot at all. We cook all of the time and the only other recipe that I've found that is better than this one is Tyler Florence (from food network) Roasted poblano chicken enchiladas...They are amazing (I don't make my own guacamole or salsa verde (the jar stuff is good enough) and that saves a lot of time)McCormic makes an awesome guacamole mix...just mix it with 2 avacados...whola...guacamole in 2 minutes! Great Recipe though...THANKS!!!
This was good but I had to serve it with sour cream, onions and additional salsa.
This was easy to prepare. My husband and I put ours on flour toritillas.
Good recipe. Had good flavor but next time I am going to try the suggestion of refried beans in it also. I also think that I will put more cream cheese in the bottom of the pan. It does have good flavor and it is very easy.
I've made this dip twice each time it gets rave reviews. Everybody asks for the recipe. This is the best. Instead of ground beef I used ground turkey...you never knew the difference. I recently made it for my husband surprise birthday party, it wasn't a surprise there was none left by the end of the night. GREAT RECIPE!!
I make this for most gatherings and potlucks; it's very tasty and kid-friendly, too! I omit the jalapeno peppers when I make the dip. Thanks!
I kept this recipe as simple as possible. I cooked and drained the ground beef, added the jalapeno and a whole can of refried beans, some picante sauce, cumin and cayenne pepper, along with the other ingredients listed and put everything on top of the cream cheese in my slow cooker. It turned out fantastic and I didn't have to worry about it hardening. In fact I actually turned it off at one point to thicken it up a little. Very good recipe that can be improvised to suit your tastes and spiciness factor.
people just couldn't get enough of this! great recipe!
I halved the recipe because I was only cooking for two adults. There was only a little left over because I forced myself to stop eating. Soooo good as written. Can't wait to make this for a crowd.
If you want a little different flavor try this with low-fat ground turkey instead of the ground beef and omit the peppers. It's great for kids and adults that don't want as much kick.
One Word "AWESOME!"
This was a good easy recipe especially because it doesnt call for anything you probably dont have on hand..I did have to cook it at least 15 more minutes than it says to get it heated through.
This recipe is delicious and very easy to make. A huge success.
EVERYONE SEEMED TO LIKE THIS DIP...I ADDED A LITTLE ONION BECAUSE I LIKE ONIONS IN ALMOST EVERYTHING..I ALSO USED FAT FREE CREAM CHEESE TO MAKE IT A LITTLE LOWER IN FAT.
Added onions but the dip was really good! I used a taco seasoning from this site. Thanks!
I will get rid of the picture that is posted. That is now how my dip should look. I will post a better picture as soon as I can figure out how to get rid of this one.
I have made this many times over the years and my family and friends absolutely love it. However, we've found that as it cools down, the cheese on top hardens and it's almost impossible to eat with a chip. So, a couple of years ago I started making it a new way. I do everything as said up until it's time to press the cream cheese into the bottom of a pie pan. From that point, I throw everything into my crockpot, including the cream cheese. It still has the same flavor as before, but it stays much creamier. I usually double or triple this recipe, depending on where I'm going, and I never have any left to bring home!
Very simple. i make my own seasoning blends, so i used homemade taco blend. i also added a layer of black beans, drained. Half got the jalapenos, the other half got the mild green chili peppers.
This was pretty good, not amazing or anything, but had nice flavor. Warmed up leftovers and made taco salads.
Very nice. It was fun playing in the cream cheese too!
The first time I made this, I mixed the shredded cheese in with the meat mixture by mistake. Everyone loved it and I make it this way all the time now. Thank you!
This dip is GREAT! My family loved it and ate the left-overs cold from the refrigerator. I only put jalapenos on half and it turned out great. Make this dip!
I enjoyed this, good taco like flavor, even days later as a leftover without chips. I did not have salsa when I made it so I added a can of chopped chili ready tomatoes. It came out a bit soupy and very beefy (blaming this on not draining tomatoes first and using too much ground beef), but days later it was thick. Tough to get through the grated cheese with a chip, would suggest a more processed cheese. I'm curious like another user whether mixing salsa and refried beans and if you don't like processed cheese (blech!) it might be better for dipping to sprinkling fresh cheese on after baking. I'll be playing with this recipe a bit longer.
Delicious! Basically tastes like you're eating a taco with cream cheese. Followed the recipe exactly and everyone loved it. Very filling for a dip. I'm sure you can customize it any way you want, but you really don't have to change a thing. I like the idea someone gave about using corn chips to dip. Might try that next time. This and the Taco Bean dip will be among my favorites!
it was delicious i would make it again but besides putting the taco mix hallepino water and salsa sauce i also put 2 handfuls of cheese in the mix then i put some cheese on top,i find it is better because you don't just get the cheese on top it is mixed in with the meat and it doesn't seem clumpy when you serve it you don't just get cheese from the top you get it all through the dip.
This was so good! Everyone who tried it just loved it. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great. Thanks! AAA+++
5 Stars! This is a very tasty appetizer! Super easy to make and everyone loved it. It was gone in no time!
I make this a lot. Being on a low carb diet I find ways to still have some of the things I like without over doing the carbs. Husband likes the original recipe so I take my portion out before tweaking. It makes us both happy :) For my portion, I use just enough salsa for consistency, add some crushed low carb tortilla chips, mix it all together and not layered. Husband's is not layered either. I put about 3 Tbl on each (3 of them)lettuce leaf topped with mashed avocado and call it a very yummy lunch!
