Mexican Style Dip

90 Ratings
  • 5 61
  • 4 22
  • 3 4
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This Tex-Mex recipe was a big hit when brought it to work. My shift starts at 7 AM the dip was gone by 8 AM. With many requests for the recipe!

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat a 9 inch pie plate with vegetable oil spray.

  • Press cream cheese evenly onto the bottom of the pie plate.

  • In a large skillet, brown the hamburger. Drain excess fat. Mix in the taco seasoning and water. Cook and stir 2 to 4 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat before mixing in salsa and jalapenos. Pour the beef mixture over the cream cheese in the pie plate. Sprinkle the Mexican-style cheese over the entire dish.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) until the cheese has melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 13.2g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 63.8mg; sodium 704.2mg. Full Nutrition
