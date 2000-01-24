Mexican Style Dip

I made this for weekly dinner night with my family, we have about 10 people but I still doubled it. The theme was Mexican and this fit right in! Everyone loved it, there was barely any left! I made a few small changes, I mixed velveeta and some of the Mexican cheese (actually used "taco cheese" but its similar, it just has some seasoning in it) in with the skillet mixture. Once I poured the mixture over the cream cheese I sprinkled the Mexi-cheese and some salsa over the top and put the jalepenos on top instead. I did this because not everyone in my family likes jalepenos, and that way they could avoid them! I made sure to bake it for a good 10 minutes so everything got good and melted together. We served it with good sturdy chips too. My sister in law and my mother in law both asked for the recipe :-)