Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole

This recipe works great for the person that is always on the go or just don't feel up to taking several hours to get a meal ready. I tried it last night as I didn't feel like making my regular tuna casserole since I had knee surgery earlier this week and not to mention the boyfriend has been begging me to make him tuna casserole. Lol. I did a couple things differently and I was a little skeptical at first since this casserole is only made on the stove top and doesn't require the oven, of course you as the cook can change all that, it just requires more time. Instead of using egg noodles, I used a 16 oz box of elbow noodles that was sitting on my shelf, a can of peas (drained) two cans of cream of mushroom soup condensed, added a soup can and a half of vitamin D milk. I also sautéed the onions in a little skillet with olive oil and some garlic salt, don't sauté the onions complete, leave a little bit of a crunch, add the whole pan to the mixture as well but make sure you don't use too much oil or seasoning. Once I drained the noodles and added all the ingredients, I added garlic powder, garlic salt, black pepper and salt, season to your taste. We did do the 10 pieces of Velvetta cheese and I did end up using four cans of tuna instead of two since both the boyfriend and I love tuna and there just seemed like there wasn't enough. After we tried it, I was really amazed, the casserole was very good. Will do again! The bf couldn't stop eating it! It wasn't too cheesy either! :)