Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole
Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole is perfect for the busy mom!
I'm very shocked at how much my family enjoyed this! I chose this recipe because even though I generally do not like casseroles, my husband and daughter enjoy them and I had these ingredients on hand. I made a few minor changes and it was fantastic, my husband ate 4 plate fulls and wants what is left for his lunch tomorrow! I halved the recipe, used reduced fat cream of mush soup, added 3/4 cup of sour cream, I used 3 slices of kraft deluxe american cheese and about 1/4 of a block of colby jack cheese, some garlic powder and sauteed the onions in olive oil until tender. All I had was a packet of the new "fresh" smoked starkist tuna and it worked beautifully, no fishy taste! I undercooked the noodles slightly and after I mixed all the ingredients together I poured it into a greased casserole dish. I mixed about 3/4 of crushed butterwheat crackers with a tablespoon or so of melted butter and topped the casserole with the crumb mixture. I added a grating of fresh romano cheese and baked at 350 until the top was golden (about 20 minutes). I let it set up outside the oven for 5 minutes and served it. It is one of the few casseroles I have really liked, and that my family loved! Try it, and adjust it to the taste of your family, quick, easy and yummy.Read More
It is near grocery day and I was looking for a quick and economical dish with what I had in the house. I halved the recipe, and it fit nicely in a medium sauce pot. But, there is something I do not understand about this recipe. HOW CAN ONIONS COOK IN 2 MINUTES? When I read the recipe and it said cook until the cheese melts I had a feeling the onions would still be "CRUNCHY!" So, I chopped them to a practical mince. But, they were still crunchy, as expected. If you are looking for a quick affordable meal this will work. It is as good as any oven baked tuna casserole and creamy. This is a dish I would make for kids but not adults, so if that is your intent it will work. However, I would pre-soften the onions slightly until transluscent before adding to the pot.Read More
Awesome, we'll never buy tuna helper again!! :) I adjusted the recipe as follows to make less and account for our tastes: 1/2 package noodles, 1/2 can peas, 1 can cream of cheddar soup, 1 can tuna, 1/2 onion chopped and sauteed in olive oil first, 5 slices american cheese. I also heated the soup, cheese, and tuna in the microwave before I added it to the cooked noodles in order to have it mix well, which it did fantastically! This made plenty for four. You could use any cream soup,and brocolli would be a really good vegetable too. Even my 2 year old ate this! Be sure to sautee the onions before adding them if you don't want them crunchy!
It really is quick and easy, but I added about a cup of milk and it was much better. Without the milk it was a little too "stuck together". Tasty!
My roommates all have midterms so I wanted to give them a little taste of home. So I gave this one a try because it looked good and didnt take a long time to cook. I substituted Jack cheese for american, and added sauteed mushrooms and garlic to the onions. I also sprinkled some garlic powder after everything was mixed. Everyone loved it and after 2-3 servings each,i have none left over for tomorrow!!! Even the roommates that dont like fish loved this one.... its a keeper!!!
You will never use Tuna Helper again after trying this recipe! I thought it was actually easier than Tuna Helper and the end result was fantastic. I used less peas (personal preference) and I sauteed the onion first so it wouldn't be crunchy. I also topped it with cheese and seasoned bread crumbs and put it under the broiler till it was nice and bubbly. I needed something in a pinch, being short on time, and ingredients since I didn't get to the grocery store today. This recipe saved the day! Thanks Jennie!
Bacon and the Holy Trinity were my additions to the great simple meal. My hubby is not a huge fan of tuna, so I jazz it up a bit to make him happy. Four slices of smoked slab bacon crumbled in and added with the all white tuna (less fishy he says). I drained but didn't clean the skillet after the bacon, then added the butter and sauteed the Holy Trinity (onions plus carrots & celery diced small), before adding the soups (plus a half can of milk). A dash of celery salt and some sweet basil added nice complexity to the creaminess, and voila, even He loved it! ;) ps forgot to add that I left the cheese out of the sauce and just layed it over half the topping - he's weird in that he's not big into cheese, so this way I got it, but he didn't have to.
I used ingredients I had on hand: 1 cream of mushroom and 1 cream of celery, canned peas, rigatoni pasta, and 1 cup shredded cheddar, along with remaining listed ingredients. It was still pretty good, but could have used some celery salt, garlic powder, and a pinch of ground mustard.
My husband had two helpings and said to give it five stars! Used half the pkg of pasta and while the pasta was cooking, I sauteed chopped onions, broccoli, canned mushrooms and diced ham in olive oil with a little pepper and garlic salt in a pan. Then stirred in one can tuna (didn't drain), one can cream of mushroom soup and three handfuls grated cheese. I also added frozen peas and carrots mix at this point. After the cheese melted, I added all this to the drained noodles sitting in the pot and kept cooking until the peas and carrots were heated through. Simple and easy dish to make! Had a can of sliced olives I was going to add to it but forgot -- next time!
Overall, a very good recipe. I used cheddar shreds, dried onions, and added some sour cream. Very easy and adaptable.
Excellent quick recipe! I did sautee the onions in butter and add a little garlic before mixing it all in with the noodles. Thanks for a great recipe!
I've been making something similar for 25 years. My mom made it for years before me with cream of mushroom as well, but one of my kids doesn't like mushrooms, so I've always used cream of celery soup! I saute diced celery and onion in a small amount of olive oil until soft, add the soup and half a can of milk along with the drained tuna and stir until bubbly. Pour that into your cooked pasta, stir well, and turn half of the pasta mixture into a casserole dish. We LOVE cheese, so I top it with a mix of grated cheddar and jack cheese, (per your taste) layer the remaining pasta, then another layer of cheese. We prefer veggies on the side (rather than mixed in) or a salad. But that's the beauty of this dish; it can be customized so easily for your family's taste. You can also use canned chicken if you don't like tuna. Yum!
This was one of the favorite Friday Lenten dinners growing up. Delicious! A great added touch is throw it all into a casserole dish with crushed potato chips on top!!! Put it in a 350 oven for 15 minutes or so. Thanks!
I was looking for a tuna casserole recipe and was just not sure what I was looking for. I found this recipe, and used it as a "base" if you will. I made several changes, although I am sure the caserole would have been just fine if I followed the recipe to a "t". My changes were as follows: Instead of egg noodles, I used elbow noodles, only because I forgot egg noodles at the store and I had elbow noodles in my pantry. Instead of using 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup, I used one can of cream of mushroom and one can of cream of celery soup. I replaced frozen peas with frozen chopped broccoli and instead of using american processed cheese, I used shredded mild cheddar. I also added some french fried onions to the mix. I topped with a little more cheese and some more french fried onions and baked in the oven until golden. We liked the casserole and will eat it again. It was nice and quick and easy, great for when you are just coming home from work and don't really feel like cooking!
My wife's family has made this for years. Just use diced cheddar cheese and top with french fried onion rings.
I made this a vegetarian version and made with 1 can of garbonzo beans (mashed) instead of tuna. I did not add cheese either. I used 1 can of sweet peas instead of frozen. I mixed all ingredients on stove top and then put in a 9x13 casserole dish. I sprinkled potato chips on top and baked for about 20 minutes until bubbly. Was fabulous!! So much easier than making from scratch! Will FOR SURE make this again!!!!
I have made this for years. Instead of cheese & noodles separately, I use a box of Kraft mac & chez. Tastes great and is quicker and easier!!!
Very Good... the first time I made it very BLAND... But the second time instead of addin ONION I add half a package of onion soup mix... Much tastier!! it gave it more flavor!
This was very good and easy!!! I added 2 stalks of celery (sliced) and I browned it with the onion with garlic and oil before adding it to the pot. I also added chili powder, garlic salt, a little more pepper and I used shredded cheddar instead of american cheese. After it was done in the pot I put it in a baking dish and covered the top with shredded cheese and baked it at 325 for 10-15 min until it was all melty. It was delicious! Thank you!
We loved this recipe - I did combine it a few things from another on this site, but this recipe was the base. After combining everything I added shredded cheddar on top, baked at 350 for 20 minutes - added french fried onions and baked for 5 more minutes. Thank you for an easy tasty one dish meal!
My daughter has never ate tuna. I made this recipe and we told her it was chicken. She kept saying how good it was. Finally, her bowl was empty and we told her that she ate tuna. She was so proud of herself and we were proud of her as well. Needless to say, this is a keeper recipe for me!
followed the basic recipe with a few tweaks and came out with a good little meal. I was surprised how well the processed cheese slices melted over the noodles. too bad i just discovered my roommate hates the smell of canned tuna. she is running around the apartment screaming. perhaps i will refrain from making anything-tuna for a little while.
My family enjoyed this recipe very much. I did a few things different. I added 1/2 of milk and cooked mixture in a 9 x 13 for 15 minutes then put cheddar cheese on top and melted that in the oven. I will make this at least twice a month. Great recipe.
Quick and easy, definitely. Tasty, very much so. Only change I would make next time is to put the chopped onion in the boiling water with the pasta and peas to soften it a little.
I made some of the changes that other reviewers recommended. I added about 4 cloves of garlic, a cup of milk, some fried mushrooms and I fried the onions and because I don't like peas, I used corn. I also put it all in an ungreased casserole dish with mozzarella and breadcrumbs on top and baked at 375 for 20 minutes. It was pretty good, first time I've ever had tuna casserole but something was missing. It wasn't very flavorful, I really felt it needed maybe some celery salt or who knows. If you can get the right spices in here, it would be good. Perhaps if I did this again, I would do one can of mushroom and one can of celery soup.
This was very easy and tasted like comfort food. I don't like mushrooms so I used 1 can of cream of chicken and 1 can of cream of celery soup instead. I also added about a cup of milk at the end as it was a bit thick. Next time I'll also let the mixture cook just a bit longer to soften the onions.
This was yummy, and a great meal to whip up using the contents of the pantry/fridge/freezer. I only had one can of soup, so added some leftover sour cream and milk to compensate. I fried the onion and also some extra mushrooms. Used cheddar and parmesan instead of American cheese as I'm not in America, and added cornflake crumbs to my cheese mix which I then sprinkled over the top before baking in the oven until it browned. It's a keeper. I'll be making this again
I didn't use as much cheese as the recipe called from and it was still delicious. Use your own judgment on things like cheese.
I made this with only a few very small adjustments. I added a half cup of milk as another review suggested (so it's not pasty). I added some Garlic powder, and sauted the onions first. It was very good and is definitely a meal adults can eat (not sure why someone else said this would be ok for kids but not adults). This tasted even better reheated the next day. I gave it a 4 star rating instead of a five star because without the milk and cooked onions, it would not be as good. Thank you for sharing this.
My family does not like tuna casserole so I substituted chicken in place of the tuna. I also sprinkled panko bread crumbs on top and baked at 350 for about 30 mins. It was delicious. I may even try it someday using tuna, who knows it may be the first tuna casserole my family will eat.
Very good. I made as directed and did not miss the crumb topping. While the pasta was draining I did cook the onion in 2tbsp butter to soften it, then added back all the ingredients to the pot. I also had a steamer bag of frozen veggies so I microwaved them as directed and added with everything else. I do think this needs more tuna (I used 3 5oz cans). Thanks for sharing.
Made this yummy casserole yesterday and enjoyed it for supper. (Froze the remainder for a later meal.) I used a 22oz package of large macaroni, added an extra can of mushroom soup and 1/4 cup half and half to make up for the extra pasta. Also didn't have cheese slices so I cut up a brick of processed cheese into small cubes and put them in the mixture to melt. Otherwise everything was the same. It stretched the recipe and didn't change the taste at all. It was creamy and delicious. Will be a huge hit with grandkids.
Ive made this recipe for years, but after mixing everything together, I put it in a 2 qt casserole, sprinkle cheddar cheese & bread crumbs on top and bake it at 350 for 25 mins
This was super! =D I followed the recipe as much as I could. I didn't have tuna, so I used canned chicken instead. I also don't keep processed cheese on hand, so I used shredded sharp cheddar. I sauteed the onions with the peas, mixed in the cans of cream of mushroom soup and a can of milk because it was too thick without it. I also baked it because I like the crunchy, melty top you get when you add cheese on top. I will definitely be using this recipe again and again! Yummo!
I made a lightened version of this, and it came out wonderful. I am sure the full fat version would taste even better...however being that I was able to lighten up I feel better making this for my family. I cooked the pasta and peas and set aside. I sauteed the onion in 1 T light Margarine. Then I blending in 2 T of flour. I added 1 cup of skim milk and stirred, it thickened quickly. I then added a can of reduced fat soup. Then, the rest of the ingredients. I also added about 1/4 t of salt at the end...it needed it. It really made A LOT of food too. I know she had down 5-7 servings. For us, its more like 8-9. In fact, this last time there was so much I ended up freezing it!
MADE THIS LAST NIGHT JUST FOR THE WIFE AND I (1/2 RECIPE) AND HAD ENOUGH FOR TWO MEALS. IT WAS DELICOUS. TOPPED IT WITH A BIT OF ASIAGO CHEESE AND PAPRIKA. NOTE-NOT A BIG TUNA FAN, SO I WAS REALLY SURPRISED.
Very easy! I used progresso italian bread crumbs and Kraft EXTRA SHARP cheddar cheese. If you like sharp cheese, you should consider using it on top of this.
A quick and delicious recipe. The onion flavour can be overpowering so I suggest only using half an onion. This will bring out the taste of the tuna, the peas, and the creamy mushroom. I enjoyed it very much and will make it again with less onion.
Very good! A nice, basic tuna casserole recipe. I think even a small onion chopped would have been too much for this dish - I used about 1/4c finely chopped and it was plenty without being overwhelming. I also used only 1 can of soup and added I can of milk for a creamier consistency. I also added a little garlic powder, dried mustard and a touch of celery seed. The sliced American cheese was a nice addition and I had some from the deli that I wanted to use up, but only used about eight slices. Will make this again - hubby loved it. ETA on 9/10/10 - I am making this again and looked up the recipe and wanted to add that I also baked it for 30 mins at 350 and tonight I'm adding fried onions to the top. Hubby just loves this meal and that works for me!
This was great and quick, and easy to turn into a lower fat meal. I haven't had much success with recipes that meet both criteria so I was very pleased to try this creamy no-cook dish. I sauteed up broccoli and onion and 1/4 c. corn and did what others suggested with microwaving the soup/cheese/tuna and milk. (I also added a c. of milk with just one can soup.) The sauce was the perfect amount and it tasted delicious. I will probably add ham and carrots next time, but only when the kids are out. They liked the dish but complained bitterly about the veggies. Also, I will steam the brocolli instead of sauteeing it since it was a little too crunchy for our taste. I wouldn't add more cans of soup or all that cheese, like the recipe suggests. Making it this way cuts down on the fat without compromising the taste.
This was a great recipe and really easy to make. We sauteed the onions before mixing them in and it was great that way.
Yummy. My 3 young girls have been making this for our family since we found it here several years ago. At the time they were 7, 7 and 5 years old. One is an extremely picky eater but when she gets to cook this she can't seem to get enough. I've even convinced them to add extra peas to the dish. Now the only problem is keeping track of who's turn it is to cook it! :)
I've made this recipe twice. Both times it was great. The second time I used half the noodles, only 1 can of tuna, 1 can of mushroom soup, half the cheese, and no onion. I also used frozen mixed vegetables instead of just peas. But the thing I found made the most difference was that I heated up the tuna/soup/cheese in a wok while the noodles were cooking. This saved time and the dish turned out much hotter. Plus you don't burn the bottom of the pot. The first time, I couldn't get the dish hot enough without burning the pot. When the noodles were ready I just put them in with the mixture. This tuna casserole is delicious and is so fast. It only took 20 minutes.
Doesn't get easier than this. Just like my mom used to make in the 70's
I didnt like this at all, Maybe it was all that processed cheese. I loved the peas, but I really couldn't stand this dish. sorry.
This was an easy and ok recipe. Not bad and not something i'd make every month. I used french fried onion rings instead of onion and added some pimento. DO not use more than the 12 ounces of noodles, or this will be very dry. Next time i think i'll try the "tuna noodle casserole from scratch" recipe on this site, as i am really looking for a different sauce rather than canned soup.
Really quick, easy and delicious.
I used one can of cream of mushroom and one can of cream of shrimp. I put this in a casserole dish and added shredded cheese on top. I only have one question about this recipe. Maybe I used the wrong cheese. It wouldnt melt. I used ten slices of kraft cheese. I will be making this again. It was very nice. Next time I will used velveeta. Thanks
I really liked this! I just used healthy request cream of mush and cream of chicken, since that's what I had. Also threw in some garlic powder, a dollop of sour cream, and some canned mushrooms since I love them. I mixed in 2 slices of cheese and laid the others (which ended up being 5 more - so a bit healthier) on top and baked covered, removing cover towards end just to get hot and melted. It was good!
I followed this recipe exactly for tonights dinner. This casserole is incredible. My kids loved it and so did we! My husband and kids crumbled their crackers over the top of their servings and it was gone before I even sat down! Thanks for a fantastic easy recipe!
I thought this was pretty good, and I'm not a huge tuna fan. My hubby had asked for tuna casserole, and I had never made one before, so I gave this one a try. I followed the recipe as written but thought it looked a tad dry so I added about 1/2 cup of sour cream. My hubby had 3 helpings and asked that next time I put crushed potato chips on top.
We all thought this recipe was the best Tuna Casserole we have ever had. I had subsituted a can of Cream of Celery for one of the cans of Cream of Mushroom, because our children aren't terribly fond of mushrooms. I also used onion powder instead of fresh onion, just to save time. I followed the advice of one of the other reviewers and warmed the soup/tuna mixture together while the noodles cooked. I made enough to feed an army, and it was all gone in one meal...with some of the boys asking for more. I will definitely make this recipe regularly!
I wish there were half stars, because I would give this a 4.5. Very quick and easy! The only thing I would do next time is saute the onions first. I hate tuna, but I enjoyed this!
I sauteed the onion (and a little garlic) in olive oil first, then added the other ingredients. I don't really like egg noodles because they are too mushy, so I used bowtie pasta instead.
Mmmmmm comfort food :) My dying gramma got upset when she learned I was making this for dinner and she got hospital food. Yes, impress even your pickiest loved ones. Sprinkled some bread crumbs on top and baked at 350 for 15 min and voila!
this was a very good meal that was very quick and easy. i added 1/4 cup milk and 1/3 cup mayo and only used 6 slices of cheese and the sauce was perfect. we didn't have peas so i used canned mushrooms instead.
This recipe was all that was promised! I made a few minor alterations to this recipe based on ingredients I had on hand and turned it into more of a casserole. I added 1/2 can of milk to thin it out a bit, and I used shredded colby jack cheese instead of the american cheese because it was all I had. After it was all mixed together I placed it in a casserole dish, sprinkled fried onion rings on top and baked it at 375 degrees for about 8 minutes...just long enough for it to heat up and the cheese to melt. The only reason I finished this recipe in the oven was because I didn't like how my pot was cooking it on the stove. I'm sure when I get a new pot, it will cook up just fine on the stove top! All-in-all a super easy tuna dish that just became a family favorite! I will never use that salty tuna helper boxed stuff again!! Thank you!!!
This was just okay, I have another Easy Cheesy Tuna Casserole recipe from another site that I love and it's just as easy. Although, the steps were very simple and was perfect for a single mom like me to put together after getting home late.
It really works! Nothing fancy, nothing funny. Add the veggies you like, your favorite creamy soup, add some olives or peppers, and adjust the amount of onion to taste. Or, don't cook any noodles and serve over biscuits or toast. We enjoyed this on Good Friday (and my husband is very much a meat and potatoes man...)
This was really good. My husband called it a winner! I did alter the recipe slightly: only used 1/2 a large white onion, used 1 cup sharp cheddar and 5 pieces of American cheese, and I did add about 1/2 cup of skim milk so it wasn't so thick.
We don't like casseroles hardly at all but I do have to say this has an excellent flavor. Not to mention the ease of preparation. Thanks for sharing.
A great recipie for very little effort. My son's picked out the veggie's, but ate most of it!
This recipe works great for the person that is always on the go or just don't feel up to taking several hours to get a meal ready. I tried it last night as I didn't feel like making my regular tuna casserole since I had knee surgery earlier this week and not to mention the boyfriend has been begging me to make him tuna casserole. Lol. I did a couple things differently and I was a little skeptical at first since this casserole is only made on the stove top and doesn't require the oven, of course you as the cook can change all that, it just requires more time. Instead of using egg noodles, I used a 16 oz box of elbow noodles that was sitting on my shelf, a can of peas (drained) two cans of cream of mushroom soup condensed, added a soup can and a half of vitamin D milk. I also sautéed the onions in a little skillet with olive oil and some garlic salt, don't sauté the onions complete, leave a little bit of a crunch, add the whole pan to the mixture as well but make sure you don't use too much oil or seasoning. Once I drained the noodles and added all the ingredients, I added garlic powder, garlic salt, black pepper and salt, season to your taste. We did do the 10 pieces of Velvetta cheese and I did end up using four cans of tuna instead of two since both the boyfriend and I love tuna and there just seemed like there wasn't enough. After we tried it, I was really amazed, the casserole was very good. Will do again! The bf couldn't stop eating it! It wasn't too cheesy either! :)
Excellent easy recipe! The only thing I changed was to fry up the onions a bit so they weren't raw. I also used regular cheddar cheese instead of slices.
My first time making this casserole. I liked that it did not involve the oven. I added ground red peppers to the recipe for a little more bite. " Perfect". Easy to make and delicious to eat. I did not use the onions
I made this tonite and my family really liked it! It made more than the 4 of us could eat so we'll have enough for another meal tomorrow. We're usually Tuna Helper people so this was a great change!
This is a great weeknight meal, it's quick and easy and tasty! I make it about once a month. I omit the onion and I replace processed cheese with shredded cheese of any sort. American cheese tastes disgusting to me. I throw in a lil cottage cheese too, maybe a half cup or a lil more. A little milk keeps it moist, can't go wrong there either. And oh wait, no oven here. I mix it all up and throw it covered, in the oven for 30 minutes.
This recipe mentions "Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole is perfect for the busy mom" and that is exactly what you will get - nothing more or nothing less.
Made some alterations to suite our family. Sauteed onion in olive oil. Used 2 cans tuna, 1 can cream of mush, 1 can cream of chick, black pepper, garlic powder, 3 slices of cheese & 1/4-1/2 cup shred cheddar & mozzarella as recommended by others. Thinned sauce with milk as we like it more saucy! Topped with Italian bread crumbs & tossed in oven at 325 for 30min.
WOW! SUUPER FAAAST! I had this bad boy on plates in 17 MINS. flat. Very tasty!
This recipe is okay except that I made the mistake of putting the onions in raw. My husband's first comments was, "the onions aren't cooked." Do everyone a favor and sauté the onions before adding them to this dish. Otherwise, an acceptable recipe.
This recipe was very easy and tasty. Instead of american cheese, I sliced up cheddar cheese. I also added a small can of mushrooms.
Great recipe! Have used this recipe for the past couple years and my husband absolutely loves it. Says its better than his mother used to make....oh Touché?? That aside, this is a great recipe. I always try to stay with the basics and don't go too far on the wild side with different ingredients. The only change I made to this was using cream of onion soup instead of mushroom, added milk (I fill the small can after I pour out the soup into my mixture) and about a half cup of sour cream. I sautéed the onion in some good extra virgin olive oil (first cold press made in Italy is the best). Thanks to the prior rating I read about sautéing the onion:) Oh, I left out the peas too but that's up to you. Great recipe. Everyone will love it!
I halved the recipe, and it made 4 good sized servings. Very easy and tasty. The second time I made it, I doubled the tuna.
This was really gooey-perfect for a winter dish. Who knew that such ordinary ingredients could taste so good? It was really easy because unlike other tuna casseroles, you don't have to wait for it to bake in the oven. Next time I will cook the onion beforehand, though. The raw onion gives it a crunchy texture, but the flavor was so strong that it went up my nose as if I was eating wasabi.
I added a can full of milk to this too, and a whole bunch of Velveeta so it got nice and melty. I added some steamed broccoli and sautéed half an onion. I baked this at 350 with more cheese on top and topped that with some garlic croutons that I'd pulverized. Yummy!
This was delicious and so easy to make! My family loved it! Definitely a keeper!
Nice, quick recipe that doesn't taste like it just took a few minutes to throw together. Like other reviewers suggested, next time I will heat the tuna/soup/cheese mixture together so it blends better. Great recipe!
This was delicious!!!!!!! I took the suggestions and added a 1/2 of cup of milk. Loved It!
This is a good recipe, but directions are too brief. The chopped onion needs to be cooked unless you like it crunchy
This was VERY easy to make, cheap, and it makes a lot. So these days - that equals a great recipe in my book. I made some adjustments. Added 1 cup of sour cream. Other than that, I followed the recipe. Very good quick meal.
Not that great. Taste was bland, but it was very easy to make since it doesn't have to be cooked in oven.
Pretty good, but a little bland. Of course, like most of the reviews, I tweaked a little based on what I had on hand; I used shells rather then egg noodles and shredded colby jack rather then American cheese, and I also sprinkled in a little Trader Joe's 21 Seasoning (basically an Italian mix). It definitely needs a little something crunchy with it, and some more seasoning of some kind-- maybe a little more salt or garlic powder. A great base to start with though! ETA: 2nd try was much better. I used some Velveeta in it this time as I was out of 'real' cheese. I also added a sprinkle of crushed crackers to the top for the last 5minutes of baking and finally got the texture it needed.
Top with crushed potato chips.....just like Mom did in the 1960's.
cheddar cheese helps, as well as a crust, though it almost doubles the time
This was yummy and easy. Added a little dill to cut the classic tuna taste and I'm toying with the idea of adding a breadcrumb or crumbled crouton sort of thing next time, just to add a little crunch but it was really yummy as is. It's like tuna helper but without all the added garbage in processed foods.
Great recipe. However, I used some of the reviewers suggestions to make it my own. I used 2 cans of tuna vs. 1, 1 can of cream of chicken soup, & 1 can of cream of mushroom soup. I also used Italian breadcrumbs since I had it readily available. I seasoned the tuna with black pepper and Old Bay. Lastly, I thought I'd add broccoli to make it a one dish meal. Overall, I thought it was a good recipe.
This really was one of the easiest meals to make ever. I like that it uses staple ingreedients that I normally have on hand at the house. And it's tasty, we had leftovers for lunch today too, great reheated! Will make again.
I made this for supper last night and wasn't sure how it would go over. My usually picky 7 year old *loved* it. I think it was the first time ever that he was done eating before us. He had more for a bedtime snack, and he asked me to send it in his lunch today! My partner and I thought it was good. Better than tuna helper for sure, and an easy, quick meal with ingredients I usually have on hand. I used someone else's suggestion and put it in a greased casserole dish, topped with cracker crumbs/melted butter and popped it in the oven for 20 minutes at 350. I also sauteed the onions while the noodles cooked.
Great for a really easy and fast meal. I microwaved the chopped onions (1/2 as earlier suggested) in a few drops of water before adding them. I think they would have not cooked otherwise. I also used shredded cheddar cheese instead of American.
THIS TASTED JUST LIKE A TUNA CASSEROLE YOU WOULD BAKE BUT ALOT QUICKER. I TRY GO LOWER IN FAT WHEN I COOK SO USED LOW FAT CREAM OF MUSHROOM SOUP. THIS WAS SO TASTY I HAD LEFTOVERS FOR LUNCH THE NEXT DAY.
This was really good. Added some milk to make it a bit creamier.
Very easy.
Great recipe! I made a few changes. I sauted the onion with 2 cloves of minced garlic. Then I put everything except the peas and noodles into the saute pan to heat it up. I also added 1/2 cup of milk. Next time I would increase the milk to 1 cup to make it more creamy and less sticky. I also added crushed Ritz crackers (about 1 cup) mixed with a little bit more than 1 Tbs of melted margarine on top of the casserole. I cooked it at 350 for 20 minutes. Turned our terrific.
delicious! we modified it a little to made it healthier: used one can campbells "healthy request" cream of chicken and one can "healthy request" cream of celery. also sauted the onion in olive oil to soften it up before adding it at the end. we used low-fat cheddar rather than processed cheese and added 1 tsp. garlic powder and lots of salt and pepper for flavor. topped it with more low fat cheese and bread crumbs and baked at 350 for 15 minutes. my family gobbled it up. will make again!
For as quick and easy as this is, it was pretty good! I made the following changes: halved the recipe, cooked the onion in olive oil, added about a 1/4 cup of milk, used reduced sodium/fat soup and used a frozen peas & carrots mix for added color. The best part was not having to turn on the oven!
So yummy and so simple! Thank you!!!
I liked it. I modified it a bit. I mixed in shredded sharp cheddar cheese, and used a baking pan. I put the mix in the pan, placed the sliced cheese on top and then the next layer of mix. I topped it off with sliced cheese and a little bit of shredded cheese.
Great easy recipie when you have 4 hungry kids to feed! I have to double the recipie and barely have anything left! I use 4 cans of tuna, a bag of frozen peas & carrots, 2 bags of egg noodles, 1 package of cheese slices(15), 2 cans of cream of mushroom and a can of cream of cheddar. Left the onion out and seasoned with grail and onion powder, pepper and a pinch of Italian seasoning. This one is a keeper!
