Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole

Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole is perfect for the busy mom!

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 to 7 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add noodles and frozen peas. Cook until noodles are al dente, drain well. Return noodles and peas to the pot.

  • Mix soup, tuna fish, onions, processed cheese and pepper into the pot. Stir constantly until all of the ingredients are well mixed and the cheese has melted. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
662 calories; protein 38.4g; carbohydrates 71.8g; fat 24.2g; cholesterol 111.6mg; sodium 1828.1mg. Full Nutrition
