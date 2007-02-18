These won tons are easy and amazingly good. Trick all of your friends into thinking you are a gourmet in just 20 minutes! Please note! Won tons are best when they are eaten directly after cooking. This recipe can be made in advance, however wait to fry them until just before serving. Wasabi can be found in many common grocery stores and Asian grocery stores.
I made this recipe for a tapas party and they were the hit of the evening! I changed two things. First, instead of regular onions, I used green onions which gave a more asian flavor and instead of frying, I placed on a cookie sheet sprayed with light cooking spray and then sprayed the wontons with the cooking spray liberally. Bake in a 350 degree oven for about 20 minutes or until golden and crispy. We also had someone bring a pineapple cream dip and that went perfect with these babies! Yummy! I have already been asked to make them for our next get together.
I didn't care for them very much. I only used about two-thirds of the bunch of parsley and to me even that much was over powering. I'm not a fan of the imitation crab so if I make these again I will use shrimp or real crab; use the green onions; and add garlic and pepper. We'll see. Gave it three stars because some people ate them.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2002
Great recipe. My kids gobbled them up! I made a few adjustments to the recipe;skipped the chestnuts added green onions and garlic powder. Also a pinch of cornstartch to hold it all together. Came out great. I will be serving these at my next party!
ANNE LAMBORN
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2003
These are good won tons, and this recipe makes enough for me to serve half and freeze the other half. I like sweet and sour dipping sauce with these also.
These were very good. It takes a long time to make but it is worth it. The recipe makes a ton. I would recommend putting half in the freezer before frying so you can have some when you have less time. Definitely worth trying.
My husband isn't fond of crab but he enjoyed these. I didn't think they were all that time consuming as some have posted. My biggest suggestion is watch the lil buggers when you're frying them up. They go from brown to burnt in the blink of an eye. The only wasabi sauce I could find at the store was a horseradish wasabi. It was WAY too hot for me, but the heat-lovers at our dinner party loved it.... as they wiped the tears from their eyes and blew their noses. ;)
I changed way too much in the "stuffing" for a fair rating, but my husband LOVED the dipping sauce, and I loved the basic instructions. Turned out great - the whole family liked them. (FYI, I used pork shreds from a different meal instead of crab, and skipped the chestnuts)
These disappeared in no time! I'm not used to frying things, so that was a bit of an experiment. But the recipe was easy and the results are delicious. I also ended up with quite a bit left over, and plan to use it up soon.
Pretty time consuming to make, but the end result was delicious. I would never have thought to use cream cheese as part of a stuffing for wontons, but the creaminess was great. My only complaint is that it could have used less onion.. the onion flavour was a bit too strong.
This was GREAT...I didnt add the onion or chestnuts....not a big fan of either...When my family finished eating my 18 yr old son stood up, hugged me, and said it was like eating real chinese food...Thank you!!!
Fabulous dish! Simple to make and totally tasty. I didnt have won ton wrappers on hand but lumpia/spring roll wrappers instead. I didnt get the same taste of a won ton wrapper but the crisp certainly was there and that made me a happy camper. Great tasting recipe but dont cheap out on the crab meat like I did, it adds a nice balance and texture to the mix and I wished I had bought more, lol.
I liked these, but they were kind of mono-flavored. Every bit was the exact same,which is kind of a departure from other egg rolls/won tons that I have had in the past. I think the inside of the flavor lacks flavor a bit, if I had known that I would have added a little horse radish or wasabi to the mixture. Also, I found the recipe as written makes a ton, FYI.
