Won Tons

4.5
37 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 11
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These won tons are easy and amazingly good. Trick all of your friends into thinking you are a gourmet in just 20 minutes! Please note! Won tons are best when they are eaten directly after cooking. This recipe can be made in advance, however wait to fry them until just before serving. Wasabi can be found in many common grocery stores and Asian grocery stores.

Recipe by Danielle Tarango

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small mixing bowl, combine mustard, soy sauce and wasabi until the wasabi has dissolved. Cover and refrigerate.

    Advertisement

  • Place cream cheese in a large bowl (preferably chilled metal). Mix in crab meat, onion, water chestnuts and parsley. Place one spoonful of the mixture in the center of each won ton wrapper. Bring points of the wrapper together (in a triangular shape) and pinch the edges closed. If the edges do not stick together, wet your fingertips lightly with water and pinch the ends together again (this will help to hold the won ton together).

  • Heat oil in a large skillet. When oil is hot, place won tons (approximately 6 at a time) into hot oil. Remove the won tons when they are golden brown. Drain them on a paper towel lined tray. Repeat this process until all won tons are fried. Serve with dipping sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
561 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 34.4g; fat 44.7g; cholesterol 28.9mg; sodium 853.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022