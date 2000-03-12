Bocconcini Salad

Bite-size balls of fresh mozzarella, known as bocconcini, make up this great salad. If possible, seek out mozzarella di bufala, made from water buffalo's milk; a specialty of central and southern Italy, it is a softer, creamier mozzarella than that made from cow's milk.

By Jackie

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings: 4
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a large salad bowl, combine the mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, bell pepper, celery, endive and arugula.

  • Whisk together the lemon juice and olive oil; pour over the salad. Toss until all the ingredients are thoroughly coated with the dressing. Transfer salad to individual serving plates, if desired. Sprinkle the basil over the salad, season with salt and pepper, and serve immediately.

Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 35.7g; cholesterol 89.7mg; sodium 875mg. Full Nutrition
