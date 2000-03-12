Bocconcini Salad

This was somewhat of a letdown for me. With all these quality ingredients I expected something remarkable. Fresh arugula, Belgian endive, cherry tomatoes, basil and fresh bocconcini, all tossed with a light, lemon vinaigrette. I and my taste buds were really enthusiastic. It was beautiful and certainly inviting. Lots of texture and great eye appeal. Two things, however, disappointed me – I love light vinaigrettes but this one fell flat. It needed a boost – I added a dab of Dijon and some fresh minced garlic. And I wouldn’t THINK of using as much bocconcini called for – half a pound of cheese in a salad for two people? I used far less, probably 3-4 bocconcini balls per serving. Finally, I do like basil but I didn’t care for it here – it overpowered rather than enhanced the salad. In hindsight, I’d have left it out. So, perk up the dressing, go easy on the bocconcini and save the basil for another use and we’ve got something here.

Read More