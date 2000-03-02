Chinese Chicken Fried Rice II

4.4
2147 Ratings
  • 5 1247
  • 4 640
  • 3 179
  • 2 48
  • 1 33

Chicken, rice, soy sauce and shredded egg stir fried together. This is a very simple recipe. It is easy, but tasty! Note: Never use rice that you have just cooked.

Recipe by LISA TOURVILLE

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 to 4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, beat egg with water. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium low heat. Add egg and leave flat for 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from skillet and cut into shreds.

  • Heat oil in same skillet; add onion and saute until soft. Then add rice, soy sauce, pepper and chicken. Stir fry together for about 5 minutes, then stir in egg. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 25.9g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 83.2mg; sodium 515.6mg. Full Nutrition
