Chinese Chicken Fried Rice II
Chicken, rice, soy sauce and shredded egg stir fried together. This is a very simple recipe. It is easy, but tasty! Note: Never use rice that you have just cooked.
Excellent, easy recipe. I rinse the rice in cold water, so I don't have to wait. I also decreased the pepper because it's got a little too much zip.
Make sure your rice is COLD before you stir fry!!!!
Love this one! I used thawed frozen mixed vegis and added them after everything. Made for a very quick and easy recipe. I do recommend that you have everything chopped and ready to add before you actually start cooking as this cooks very quickly and leaves no time in between. My 3yo loves fried rice when we are out so this was an excellent dinner for her! And I could chop the vegis and chicken into bite sizes for her and not worry about her trying to stuff something too big into her mouth! And the rest of the family loves it just as well, even my super picky husband (who seems to never eat anythign I make! LOL)
This is one of those recipes you can easily tweek to your own tastes. I added peas and green onions at the end with the egg. Only used 1/2 of the pepper called for & used seasme oil instead of the veg. oil. Thought it made a very good side. Will make again!
very tasty fried rice. I love the combination of flavors and it tastes even better with the seasonings all incorporated in the fried rice. I made some rice then cooled it down, placed it in the refrigerator to chill. I had a lot of leftover rotisserie chicken from costco so I chopped that up in cubes. In a small bowl I beat 2 eggs with a little water and melted a little butter in a skillet. I placed the egg mixture in the pan and heated it up until the egg set. I flip it over for another minute then set it aside to cool. In the same skillet I added sesame oil, heated it up, added a half onion, chopped and minced up. I let the onions cook down a bit before adding the next ingredients. I had a red bell pepper that I diced up and I added that, then 1 garlic clove, little grated ginger, frozen peas and carrots. When the onions were almost translucent I added in the diced chicken and then rice. I broke up the chilled rice while it was heating up in the pan to combine everything. I then seasoned with black pepper, a little salt, added 1T of soy sauce and about 2T of oyster sauce to taste. I continued to stir to mix everything in well. Lastly I added in the eggs, cut up in strips and then garnished with chopped green onions. The dish was colorful and a meal in itself with the chicken meat and veggies I added to the fried rice. A perfect tasty meal that I served along with "bacon-y bok choy", also from this website!
This was super easy and tasted yummy. I added a some fresh ginger (since I had some) and 2 cloves of garlic. I used sesame oil as it just adds a bit more of an asian flair! It was great.. family loved it!
This needed some alteration, but turned out great. And bear in mind it's a lot of work and requires significant chopping. I added green onion and chopped ed pepper, as well as teriyaki sauce. I also added some red pepper flakes for spice. And at the last minute, I added some pineapple and pineapple juice and cashews for a special treat. My boyfriend loved it! It made a lot.
This is a simple, quick fried rice recipe that the whole family liked. I omitted the chicken, and added shrimp and frozen peas. Used it as a side dish to sweet and sour chicken. I will definitely use this one again!
Best I have ever made! I cooked 4 chicken breast halves and then put the aside and chopped them up. I then cooked 3 eggs flat, shredded and put them aside. I cooked 2 cups frozen mixed veggies with the onion, added a little over 1.4 cup soy sauce, pepper, ginger, and garlic powder. I then added 5 cups of cold rice and cooked 5 min. Lastly, I mixed in the egg. PERFECT and THIS is the right amount for a family AND to have a little leftovers! You WILL want leftovers! Yummm.
This was a very tasty and simple recipe. I added some chopped up garlic to the onions as I sauteed them. Also I recommend using A LOT less pepper as it is VERY spicy if you don't. You really don't have to put any pepper in if you don't want to. It's quite flavorful without it.
This dish is much easier if you stir fry the chicken and vegetables in the pan, then add rice and stir. Move rice mixture to sides of pan, making a well in center. Add more oil if necessary, then scrambled eggs in well, incorporating the egg into the rice as it cooks.
Very good. I made it without the chicken, but added some leftover green peas. I served it with asian flavored grilled chicken. I look forward to making it with the chicken next time.
Very good. Added 1/4 head of finely shredded cabbage. Wilted cabbage in hot pan before adding to mixture. Next time I will add another egg, just preference. YUM, the whole family loved it.
If you mix in 1 Tbsp OYSTER SAUCE with your 2 Tbsp soy sauce it tastes just like chinese restaurant style fried rice...also green onions are a must, along with fresh or powdered garlic
Used sesame oil. Gives it more of an asian flavor. Also I was just making plain fried rice. The second time I made it I upped the egg to 2. Which my family prefers. Also used a lot more soy than what it said to add. Didn't add chicken as I was making as a side of plain fried rice. Very good dish. And YES rice must be cold!
My husband & I both loved this rice! My husband said it tasted "magical" and asked me to make it again ASAP. I served it with Perdue General Tso Chicken (heated the frozen chicken with its ginger teriyaki sauce) and a bag of fresh mixed vegetables (carrots, brocoli, green beans mixture) which I stir fried in bottled teriyaki sauce. It was a great & easy quick meal with very little effort or time spent preparing it. Wish we would have had egg rolls or spring rolls with it too. The only changes that I made to this rice recipe were: 1 tsp of garlic powder, 1 tsp of sesame oil, 1 cup of fresh tiny peas: just because the fried rice that we order from our local Chinese food takeout, has those additions. And I think these 3 additions pushed this recipe from a 4 star into a five star, for our tastes. I wish there were leftovers! But my husband ate it all...
I made this dish with a few changes: I used canned chicken, added frozen California blend veggies, used 2 tablespoons of teriyaki sauce and 1 tablespoon of hoisin garlic sauce, and I fried it about 12 minutes. It was so good! My EXTREMELY picky fiance loved it, and my friend who just got back from traveling in Asia devoured it. Well done.
I'm trying to rate this without comparing it to take-out, which is what I was hoping it would be more like! It was very good. I did halve the pepper because I thought it sounded like too much. I also added some frozen peas and carrots to have some veggies. I felt it was lacking something though, not sure what. Will definitely try again with some changes based on reviews maybe? ** Tried with Sesame Oil instead of Vegetable Oil, that would have brought it down to 3 stars. I wasn't a big fan and will stick with Veggie Oil next time!
I foolishly used the suggested amount of pepper making this and it was WAY too much...and i LOVE black pepper.
To get the authentic taste of Fried Rice, you need to use a dash of Sesame Oil with the Vegetable Oil - a dash to a teaspoon depending on the amount of Fried Rice you are making - and you need to add Ginger, either fresh or dried. Use a tablespoon of Ginger either fresh or dried. Otherwise, this is a nice recipe.
My husband and I LOVED this dish. I've made it twice now and it is just so super easy to duplicate. Awesome!
YUM. I cooked the chicken in the wok with a T of olive oil. When I took the chicken out and put the egg in, I did NOT add butter.... just cooked the egg in the left over olive oil/chicken fat. When it came time for the veggie oil, I substituted sesame oil. I used COLD rice, like many recommended. This will be a staple in our house for sure!
Delicious! My first successful attempt at this fairly easy dish. Use DAY-OLD/LFTOVER, COLD rice that has had a chance to dry out a bit! I made two cups of rice in the microwave the night before & popped it in the fridge. After reading several reviews, I decided to use sesame oil ~ this is a MUST, imho. Along with sautéing the onions, I added two cloves of minced garlic and a sprinkling of powdered ginger. This is what created that yummy authentic Chinese food aroma ~ and flavor. I also used frozen peas & carrots and upped the egg to 3. Used about a 11/2 lbs of chicken breast I had mostly thawed and then sliced thin. This was quick, easy and tasted AMAZING ~ just like take-out! Adjust the black pepper to your liking. This made a ton for the two of us....lots of leftovers and I read it freezes easy. I would also try to add a tablespoon of oyster sauce next time. Great recipe ~ I didn't follow it exactly, but thank you for giving me the basics. Will make this again and again!
This is a simple, quick, and delicious recipe. My wife just love this, that I end up making it at least once a week. Also... in addition... I substitute the butter and veggie oil with SESAME OIL and add a little extra soy sauce (than what the recipe calls for).
I thought this recipe had too much pepper, too much soy sauce and it really needed some vegetables.
Great! Just don't use the full amount of ground pepper. It's way too much.
This very good, especially with some mixed vegetables thrown in! I also added some sausage and Tabasco for a little kick.
This is a great recipe! I doubled it and served it at our church potluck - only one serving was left in the dish. As others suggested, I only used olive oil where fat was required. I added diced carrots - sauted them with the onion. I used brown basmati rice instead of white rice (better flavor and health benefits). After the stir fry was done, I mixed in sliced green onion. I had just enough soy sauce for a dbl recipe - but it turned out really good, I wouldn't add anymore the next time.
This was good, but nothing like the dish you get at the chinese restaurants. Hubby's comment was that it didn't taste like chicken fried rice...and I have to agree. Reduced the amount of salt and needs something else. My 1 yr old loved it and was mad when it was all gone. Thanks for the post.
Really, really good! I suggest adding frozen peas at the end. I was pleasantly surprised at how much it tasted like our favorite restaurant because the ingredients were so basic. Thank you!
I love this recipe! I do prefer two eggs, you can barely notice it otherwise. We all dislike peas here so I usually add green pepper and added carrots this time (eating it as I type). Instead of plain chicken I used an orange chicken recipe and it blew it up! Oh, and add a splash of seasame seed oil. Gives it such a better Asian flavor.
This was excellent! I just added some frozen mixed vegetables and an extra egg and it was just right. Yummy! - Allison
Good base recipe..I doubled the recipe. I started by frying the chicken in Tastefully Simple Honey Teriyaki Sauce. Pulled the chicken out and stir fried carrots, green onions, fresh green beans, cabbage and mushrooms. Then added rice, egg, soy sauce, ginger and garlic powder. Very good!
Loved this! All of my kids, down to 2 years old, loved it! I used "Uncle Bens Wild Rice" and used the packets that came in that also, for seasoning, and instead of chicken, I used cooked carrots, corn, and peas. I doubled the recipe and my family ate it all for dinner and lunch the next day. Thanks for the recipe! I'll make this again and again :)
Very easy to make. I left out the chicken and used it as a side dish. I also added green onions and a bit of garlic powder.
One tablespoon butter for the egg is too much, I found it to be greasy. I cut the onion back to one half because I added other vegetables, red peppers and green beans. I love that you can add any veg that you have on hand and it would work. I did make my rice earlier in the day, I'm not sure if or why that part is important, but according to the top three reviews, it's crucial. This didn't taste like the rice I find at my local chinese restaurant but it was still really good none the less.
I'm not a huge fan of fried rice, but I really liked this one. When making the rice, I replaced 1/3 of the water required with chicken broth since I served this only as fried rice, leaving out the chicken.
Simply some of the best tasting fried rice! Two things you MUST do in order for it to work...use sesame oil and definitely use the rice cold. I cheat and throw it in the freezer! Also can chop up pork as well.
With some changes in amounts this is the first recipe I remember making as a teen with my dad. Also, you can use Pork instead of Chicken or a combination of both.
Delicious! Family loved this recipe for supper tonight. I made a few changes based on suggestions from other reviewers and to make this a meal. I cooked brown rice a few hours in advance to ensure it was cold. Cooked egg in same pan as chicken without adding butter. Sauteed 3 chopped green onions, added 1 diced pepper (orange was on sale and added nice colour) and then 1 cup of frozen peas, added an additional tbsp of Japanese soy sauce. Thanks submitter and reviewers :)
I have to admit I was a tad nervous making this. I'm SO glad I did. It is delicious!!!! I had wanted to use green onion but didn't have any, so I used frozen chopped onions ( I hate chopping them myself ) baby bellas, and white mushrooms and petite frozen peas. I also used low sodium soy sause and just a couple of dashes of black pepper when I cooked the egg. I will never pay for Fried Rice again!!! I can't believe I waited so long to make this! Thank you for submitting this!!! It's wonderful!! :)
Definitely better than delivery! I found that the recipe as is was a little bland so the second time around I added canned pineapple, cashews, frozen green peas and salt. Delish!
I've made fried rice before and failed miserably, fortunately this time it turned out great! Good, easy to follow directions which allow for some creativity. I added carrots and peas to mine which not only taste delicious but look great too! For the chicken I used scraps from a store-bought baked chicken (so easy, even if it's cheating). I don't care for onions in stir-fry so I kept them out and it was still very flavorful. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is absolutely the best and easiest fried rice recipe that I have found. The taste is delicious. My husband loves it. I add 1/4 cup chopped bell pepper,1 clove garlic and a little red pepper. Great!!!
My family really enjoyed this. I let the chicken marinade in the soy sauce while I got everything together, I also added 1/2 Tbspl of sesame oil while stir frying for extra flavor as well as a teaspoon of crushed garlic and a 1/2 red bell pepper (I cooked these with the onion). Next time I would add another egg.
This was very good! The only change I made was to use chicken broth in my rice instead of using chicken.
Served this as a side dish without the chicken and it was delicious!! I used seseme oil instead of veg. oil just because I had it on hand.
This recipe tastes good, but it isn't what I thought it would be. Not at all like fried rice in the restuarant. I also tried adding peas, but it didn't seem to help.
This recipe is a great place to start if you've never made chicken fried rice before and want to learn how. Once you've made it a couple of times it becomes very intuitive and you can easily tweak it to your liking. I prefer this with brown rice, more egg, lots of added veggies, and WAY less black pepper.
very good, basic recipe. not quite like the real thing, but a nice substitute! i added teriyaki sauce, frozen peas, & mushrooms. i'd definitely make this again!
Tastes good, but you had better be quick or things will burn.
I really liked this and so did my picky 2 year old, thanks!
This is so fast and easy! Everyone enjoyed it. It's best when made with day old, cold rice. It can be a bit gummy when made with freshly cooked warm rice. I add 3 eggs instead of one, just due to family preference. Thanks for sharing!
Great simple recipe! I am loving this recipe!
This is very good - not exactly like what we get at our favorite Chinese restaurant, but still very good. I've made it twice now - once with chicken and once with diced ham-both times adding oyster sauce, shredded carrots, frozen peas and scallions. Both versions were a hit!
WOW! For how simple this recipe was to make, it was absolutely delicious!
Our family loves this recipe. I always make a double batch. After making it a number of times, I've made the following changes: I add steamed chopped carrots, decrease the pepper & onion. I also double the egg, but these are all just personal preferences. The recipe itself was delicious! I think I might just have to make it again tonight.
I loved this!!!! After reading a lot of reviews I knew this was a keeper. I added chopped carrots and chopped water chestnuts and a lot more soy sauce - personal preference. I did add an extra egg as well. Hubby wasn't impressed but that won't stop me from making it frequently! Edited to add that I used garlic pepper instead of just pepper and used sesme oil instead of vegetable oil. Just had some reheated for lunch.....love this stuff!
We made this as a side dish for Asian orange chicken from this site also (so we omitted the chicken). It was easy, quick and delicious. Thanks for sharing - it is a keeper!
I added fresh green beans and zucchini, which made it excellent.
Terrific recipe - we ate this for dinner and for breakfast the next day!
This is a good recipe, but wayyyy too much pepper. I didn't put in the whole teaspoon and it the whole dish tasted like pepper. Will use 2 eggs next time and add some vegetables.
I found this to be an excellent and easy recipe. Thanks!
Good but definitely not as good as fried rice you would get in a restaurant. Next time I will omit the pepper since it is very overpowering in this recipe.
Not much flavor, I did double the recipe and did use cold rice, maybe the flavor got lost in doubling? Sorry...
Very good, but a little too much pepper for the kids.
I wish there were 100 stars! We all loved this so much! Better than from the restaurants. I will make this many, many more times! Thanks so much for a great recipe!
A GREAT way to use up leftover meat! I followed the recipe with very few exceptions: I added minced garlic to the sauté and frozen peas, diced pork and diced steak in the place of chicken to the stir fry (since I had leftovers of both meats; largely diced). This turned out terrific and when I asked my husband how it compared to carry-out, he said he liked it better :D • The next time I make this, I will probably spray Pam instead of use butter, sauté some diced zucchini in with the onions and remember, for the love of Pete, to use COLD rice.
I don't know how this recipe has such a good rating. As is it is really bad. You must reduce the pepper by at least half to make it edible , and I like pepper. I made the mistake of just going by the recipe and adding all that ppper without thinking. :( Adding, green onions, and a veggie or two is also needed. Wanted it to be great..it's not.
Excellent, easy, delicious. Thanks to others for the frequent reminders to start with cold rice. I will decrease the amount of pepper next time, but I would not say it's too much. Just a bit much for my taste.
i love this recipe! i'm 14 and not a very experienced cook but got bored one day and decided to make it, it was super easy. i messed up and accidentally used freshly cooked rice(not cooled) instead but it still tasted amazing. the first time i made it i put in 1 teaspoon of black ground pepper and the taste was a bit too overwhelming and had me sniffling from the spices, so the second time i made it i only added 1/2 a teaspoon and the problem fixed itself. if you're not the most advanced or experienced cook, like myself, then i highly recommend this easy delicious recipe:)
I have made this recipe twice! Love it!! I followed it exactly. But my husband added more soy sauce to his. Easy recipe.
I made this with the leftover chicken from Costco Rotisserie and it was fantastic! Thanks!!!!
This was a great base to start with! I didn't add chicken but added some thinly sliced carrots and mushrooms. I followed another reviewer's advice and added garlic as well and used sesame oil instead. Delicious!
I really loved this recipe. I used onion, green and red bell pepper. I guessed on the amt of black pepper and I used sesame oil (enough to coat the skillet) to stir fry. Right before eating I added some table salt because I did not use as much soy sauce. But this recipe had a great mild flavor and wonderful texture. I will make this again.
Super easy recipe using basic ingredients (I didn't have to pass it up because it required something not found in the typical household).
I didn't even get to cook it. I followed the "15 minutes" start to finish guideline. However, what isn't figured in is the time to cook the rice and make sure it's cold, and the time to cook the chicken. I hate it when recipes misguide you on how long it takes to prepare them. And, yes, I know it says "cooked" in front of the rice and the chicken, but unless you're going to go to a restaurant and buy those things, this is NOT a 15 minute recipe. Let's be truthful.
Fried Rice is the only kind of rice I will eat. I loved this. I used a little more soy sauce that it called for. It was great. It is also great with shrimp.
A little bland for us, so I needed to add seasonings. I also browned my rice as that's how I'm used to this dish being served. An easy one to play around with. Thank you!
Loved this recipe and loved the fact it was so simple. Did not use egg b/c I don't like it but I make fried rice a lot, the difference this time is that I actually heated my BROWN RICE normally and then I put it in the freezer and let it get cold. I also used much more soy sauce & this recipe was great, even though very similar to the recipe that I currently use. Got compliments from a guest on this meal!
My husband and I loved it but my three year old wouldn't touch it.
Gret flavor. Try white rice. Jasmine rice very sticky.
Great recipe and simple! Only tweaks I will make / made are to use long-cook rice instead of instant and let it "fry" a bit longer. I didn't use the recommended pepper. Instead, I just gave a few turns of my pepper grinder and it was great! I also added green peppers and sliced carrots during the sauté part. I also used a rotisserie chicken, so if I make with fresh chicken, I will make sure to season it as it cooks. Otherwise, very tasty and recommended by the husband for repeats.
Very tasty and very simple to make. I probably added more soy sauce than the recipe called for... maybe 4 tablespoons instead of only 2. Also, I forgot to make rice beforehand, so I put freshly made rice in the freezer for an hour to chill it and it worked out just fine. This was a hit with the hubby and I will definitely make it again!
Very fun base recipe. I used ground chix thighs instead of chix chunks, used 1/2 whole wheat rice & added mixed veggies as suggested by other reviews. Will make again with my additions as I can serve it as a full meal.
This really hit the spot for a super quick dinner. I added chopped baby corn and carrots to the mix. Kids were begging for more!!
SO good! We had this for dinner last night and I will never make another fried rice recipe again! Very quick and easy. The only thing I changed was adding green peas, but I think next time I'll make it as written. AWESOME recipe!
I enjoyed this. As with everything, I was lazy when I first made this so I didn't bother mixing the eggs and water. It turned out fine. I browned the onions without the vegetable oil and it turned out fine as well. When I made it the way I was supposed to, no one seemed to like it as much.
Delicious!!! I made this with 3 scrambled eggs, added peas and red pepper, and used cooked frozen shrimp. So good, I made it twice in one week, and I can't wait to make it again! Make sure your rice is cold, though.
Easy to make and tastes wonderful! The only change I made was adding some veggies. I've never seen a fried rice that didn't have a few veggies. I used green peas and red bell pepper. My husband loved it. We'll definitely be having this again.
I love this recipe with less pepper. I double it each time and add carrots and peas. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
I love this recipe! I usually double or triple it and add lots of things: bean sprouts, frozen peas and/or carrots, chunks of pineapple. Sometimes I use shrimp instead of chicken. VERY delicious!
Very good recipe. Perhaps a bit to much pepper though. I added peas to mine.
My family loved this. We added frozen peas.
I am reviewing based on the recipe as written. everyone gave it all the stars after tweeking a little. Well As written it is actually quite good! I am only used to local Chinese restaurants to compare and its the only thing I order. This was pretty close but I dont think veg oil is the oil most places use. Overall pretty good! The closest to restaurant quality!
This was pretty good, but as the other reviews state, REDUCE the pepper. Although a tablespoon of oil and butter is standard, I think that you should also reduce these for healthier eating. I will make this again, but I will probably add bean sprouts or make it with pork next time.
This is a fantastic base recipe. I added carrots and small pieces of broccoli and used green onions for garnish. I also used a dash of toasted sesame oil. For the chicken I used a roasted store bought chicken. It was convenient and very flavorful. Delicious.
This is Awesome. Its super kid friendly and I was very fast even though I had to stir fry some diced chicken breast because I didn't have any cooked ready. I added Bell peppers that I stir fried after the chicken and I added 2 garlic cloves that I also stir fried. I am a soy Sauce lover so I increased that as well. My kids loved it and asked for 3rds. Add a salad and you have a whole dinner that's easy and good for you :)
this is really good, I added some garlic powder, sesame oil, more soy sauce, green onions... everyone said this was very close to the real thing.. I did cut some pepper though
