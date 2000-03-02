Chinese Chicken Fried Rice II

very tasty fried rice. I love the combination of flavors and it tastes even better with the seasonings all incorporated in the fried rice. I made some rice then cooled it down, placed it in the refrigerator to chill. I had a lot of leftover rotisserie chicken from costco so I chopped that up in cubes. In a small bowl I beat 2 eggs with a little water and melted a little butter in a skillet. I placed the egg mixture in the pan and heated it up until the egg set. I flip it over for another minute then set it aside to cool. In the same skillet I added sesame oil, heated it up, added a half onion, chopped and minced up. I let the onions cook down a bit before adding the next ingredients. I had a red bell pepper that I diced up and I added that, then 1 garlic clove, little grated ginger, frozen peas and carrots. When the onions were almost translucent I added in the diced chicken and then rice. I broke up the chilled rice while it was heating up in the pan to combine everything. I then seasoned with black pepper, a little salt, added 1T of soy sauce and about 2T of oyster sauce to taste. I continued to stir to mix everything in well. Lastly I added in the eggs, cut up in strips and then garnished with chopped green onions. The dish was colorful and a meal in itself with the chicken meat and veggies I added to the fried rice. A perfect tasty meal that I served along with "bacon-y bok choy", also from this website!