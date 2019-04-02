Moroccan Meat Cigars
These Moroccan spiced ground beef phyllo cigar pastries are great with hummus on the side!
These Moroccan spiced ground beef phyllo cigar pastries are great with hummus on the side!
I make these at least once a week coz my husband keeps asking for them all the time. I do the folowing changes: 1- before adding the ground beef to the skillet I add 1/4 cup chopped onion and stir them in the EVO until golden brown then I add the ground beef. 2- I use fresh chopped roma tomato instead of crushed tomatoes . 3- I add back pepper + clove of garlic and dried parsley just right before turning the heat off. 4- I brush them with real melted butterRead More
I made these tonight for dinner and followed the recipe exactly. My husband and I both thought they were a little bland. This isn't a difficult recipe and I think worth another try. Next time I will add salt and include a dipping sauce of some type. Surprisingly with the variety of spices, the "cigar" itself is bland. I also think brushing the phyllo with butter would add more flavor.Read More
I make these at least once a week coz my husband keeps asking for them all the time. I do the folowing changes: 1- before adding the ground beef to the skillet I add 1/4 cup chopped onion and stir them in the EVO until golden brown then I add the ground beef. 2- I use fresh chopped roma tomato instead of crushed tomatoes . 3- I add back pepper + clove of garlic and dried parsley just right before turning the heat off. 4- I brush them with real melted butter
I made a spicy moroccan inspired dipping sauce with the remaining crushed tomatoes. I used 1/2 cup crushed tomatoes, 2 tablespoon plain yogurt, 1 clove garlic, 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin, 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice, Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. I put it all in the food processor until smooth. It went very well with the meal. I also added onions and garlic to the meat as someone suggested and used butter instead of oil to coat the tops of the cigars. Served with saffron rice, this meal was satisfying and impressive.
This was decent. I would definitely let it 'meld' overnight. I tried it immediately after I made it and almost tossed it out right then and there. It was soooo bland. I added some cayenne and left it until morning. After you wrap it up in some really buttery phyllo, it is much better. No 'tang' or salt at all, which is a little strange to get used to. But all in all, not bad. I think I would definitely want a dipping sauce. But not hummus.
These are so delicious! I have to admit, I have never tried a beef or meat recipe using these particular spices before, so I was hesitant to make it. But I am so glad I did. The flavours were wonderfully fragrant while it simmered and the taste, all the flavours complimented each other perfectly! I did leave out the paprika cause I had none but added some cayenne pepper instead. I also brushed my phyllo dough with melted butter cause I didn't have cooking spray. So it had a buttery flavour to it as well. I probably used double the amount of filling in my cigars, but that's just personal preference. I did not dip these in anything, I ate them plain. They would make impressive appetizers at parties or just great for snacking on as a finger food. Thanks for sharing!
These were AWESOME!!!!!! I use jerk seasoning instead of all the different spices (they look pretty much the same) and made them bigger to serve for the main course at dinner. I will be making these again and again!!!!
We liked these appys a lot, although I did ramp up the spices a bit. I also used butter instead of cooking spray and brushed the tops with butter. They have a unique flavor and are an interesting addition to an all appetizer party. I made them ahead, froze them, and baked them without defrosting. Excellent!
My husband is going to love these... Now i just need to find a side to go with them. After trying the original recipe, I decided to add onion to the ground pork (it's what i had) and it gave it that little extra zing. Tried them with hummus, but i'm probably going to whip up a yogurt sauce for these. Glad i took a chance!
I made these tonight for dinner and followed the recipe exactly. My husband and I both thought they were a little bland. This isn't a difficult recipe and I think worth another try. Next time I will add salt and include a dipping sauce of some type. Surprisingly with the variety of spices, the "cigar" itself is bland. I also think brushing the phyllo with butter would add more flavor.
Loved the concept not so much the content, at first! Heeded the warnings of other reviewers; tasted the filling and it was bland. I added salt&pepper, cayenne, garlic, onion, mint, parsley, dill, lemon zest. Served it with Tzatziki sauce. It was on! Make it a Cuban cigar next time! :)
The meat mixture tastes wonderfully spicy! This was my first time working with that kind of dough, so the rolls weren't uniformly shaped. Everyone agrees that we should make these again!
My husband and I thought these were okay but not enough flavor. It took a bit more effort than it was worth.
I cooked up the ground beef with the exact amount of spices and it wasn't even close to being enough flavour. I added 5 times of each spice called for, along with an extra 1/2 of crushed tomatoes and lots of salt, and they were awesome.
My boyfriend said it was the best thing I ever made. I used lamb instead of beef. After browning and draining fat from meat, I added 1 Tbsp of each of the spices, used 2 oz of tomato paste instead of chopped tomatoes, slowly stirred in about 1/2 to 1 c water as needed to help form a dense stew mixture, let it simmer open for a while to let the spices infuse, and then followed all the other directions. One thing the recipe didn't mention, was that as you roll the phyllo dough, you want to fold the ends in as you turn the cigar, that way your meat mixture wont spill out, and it looks nicer. Came out awesome, made 10 cigars, they were pretty big.
had a bit of an epic fail with the phyllo (total operator error) and ended up having to make it a layered dish, like lasagna. after it cooked, I cooled it for 10 minutes or so and then cut it into squares. everyone raved about it and asked for the recipe. can't wait to make it as written.
These were kind of blah. I even added onion and extra spices (more paprika and cayenne). They were also a bit greasy for our tastes. Not at all like the meat cigars we eat at home in Casablanca! I might try again with leaner beef, no olive oil, and a different spice combo.
Sweet and savory and delicious! Thank you for sharing this recipe! I did add butter between the layers of phyllo and I added chile peppers for additional heat and YUM.....thanks again!
I love this recipe as it but to mix it up I occasionally use organic ground lamb and I add some chili powder to add a little bit of a kick to it! These are perfect for pot-lucks, as appetizers, or finger foods for Sunday football!
i did not care for this dish at all as i did not like the flavor and blend of the spices. i still gave this a 3 star because on of my guest loved them and asked to take some home. i think these would work better with a nice thin bread dough as opposed to the phyllo dough which i found to be too thin and flakey and lacking in both body and flavor. also a nice dipping sauce of some kind would really pick this dish up a lot
Good idea but too bland. After cooking the meat I gave it a taste then added, garlic, chopped onion, cayenne, a little salt and finally for some cheese. Also it was necessary to basically double the suggested amount of phyllo.
This recipe was decent (with the Moroccan dipping sauce another reviewer suggested, and plenty of butter on the phyllo); However, given the pricepoint of the ground beef and the phyllo dough I expected more. Also, the phyllo thaws for 2 hours to manipulate without tearing, so takes quite a while to prep...
Okay, I changed it completely but I give 5 because how can I rate this recipe any lower if I changed it so much. I loved the concept so it gets a 5. I loved my version also, so it gets a 5. I used ground turkey, curry powder, cumin, garlic, onions, cayenne and some garlic cream cheese once it cooked and some sweet and sour sauce. Let it cool and then folded each sheet of phyllo in half and rolled this mixture. It cooked for about 20 minutes and they were amazing. Highly recommend as a main or an appetizer.
These were really good. I will be looking for ways to add a little more flavor.
I made this for a meeting of 30 friends and *everyone* loved it! So many people asked for the recipe. It was a very good first introduction to a savory African dish. The only thing I changed was I used a can of flavoured tomatoes..I believe I used an herbal flavour and I pureed the tomatoes in the blender. This one's a keeper.
Excellent!
Excellent for some variety! We made a moroccan style rice with leeks, raisins, cumin, and garlic. Also added onion, garlic and salt and pepper to the meat mixture also. Would be good with a tzaziki or cucumber dill yogurt sauce.
I LOOOOVE these! I add minced onion, and probably double the spices, brush phyllo w melted butter. I dipped in tzatziki. It's delicious! I can't decide what side to serve w them though.
This was pretty good but I used sauteed onions, a whole pound of meat and then doubled the amount of spices. Served with lentils. Thanks for the recipe.
My husband loves these. My kids too! I used 1 pd ground beef. I drained most of the grease then added 1 medium onion and 2 cloves of garlic. I let that cook then added the spices. I used 1/8 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp paprika, 1/4 tsp allspice, 3/4 tsp cumin. Salt and pepper to taste. Then added 1 c. crushed tomato. ,y phyllo was already cut perfect so I used 2 sheets per roll spraying in between. I ended up with around 8 rolls and I brushed the baking sheet and the rolls with butter. Awesome! dipping in hummus was truly amazing.
this was good. the beef was subtly spiced, not too much but there. good flavor. i made the black bean hummus on here and saffron rice. would make again.
I used to be afraid of baking with phyllo, but now I have the courage to try! Thanks!!!
This recipe rates a 5 because I will definitely make these again. Could be kicked up a bit as far as spices go but people's tastes vary so I still give this five stars. Quite easy but worth doubling the recipe. Might as well make more when you're at it. Even doubling would be good for only three people.
My family took one bite and then we had leftover hotdogs for dinner. Too many strong spices all at once.
Moroccan dishes are some of my favorites. I double my spices, or add a few others depending on mood. If you're looking for a side, try a feta, cucumber and tomato salad with a few splashes of red wine vinegar and olive oil, sprinkle salt/pepper if you want - it's a Bulgarian table salad. Maybe saffron rice if you're not watching carbs, or lentils if you are. For those of you crying foul about grease, take your beef and sprinkle it with 1/2tsp baking soda per lb beef and let it sit for about 15mins. This will help the beef retain it's moisture (less grease), changes the texture to almost like veal tenderness. Adjust your added salt accordingly. I've done this with 70/30, 80/20, 85/15 fat content, all with surprisingly fantastic results.
My 8 year old is a very picky eater, she inhaled these! Everyone loved them so this will be in the rotation for sure! I added onion and garlic to the meat and used fresh cut Roma tomatoes instead of canned. For sure dip in hummus, next time we'll try it with baba ganoosh.
I mostly followed the recipe as written, adding just a pinch of salt and doubling the meat and spices. These re-heated in the oven beautifully for leftovers; they were more flavorful the next day, as the ingredients had time to marinate. I will definitely be making these again!
Doubled the recipe and used 1/2 ground lamb and 1/2 ground beef. Used a fig and orange balsamic dipping sauce. My family asked for it again!
These were just okay. We both found them kind of bland and kind of dry - they definitely need a dipping sauce. We tried hummus and sriracha mayo, and they both helped, but neither was quite right. Maybe something yogurt-based?
I think it needs a little more flavor. Next time I'd increase the amount of spices. I might also use a garlic or onion infused oil and cook the meat in advance and let the flavors meld before cooking.
A little bland, but definitely not bad. They're just a bit of work for what you get.
I made this, along with the dipping sauce recipe FireFlyRebel shared in their review. It was quite tasty and I will likely make this again. I will likely experiment with the spice amounts and combinations some as well, along with other things, but thought the recipe was fine in its original form. I was experimenting with this recipe with cooking in my convection oven/toaster oven. Everything turned out great, but be sure to keep an eye on the pastries as they may cook a bit faster this way than the allotted time in the recipe.
Made several versions. Kids liked plain hamburger (seasoned with onion, salt and pepper). Husband liked cheese and bacon version and burger and cheese version. Do NOT use roast beef hash. Didn't like that. Cheese w/bacon version all leaked out. Wrap better.
I served these to friends and they were a big hit. I did add onion, made them a small bit larger, and didn't use even 1/2 lb. of filo dough. I also brushed them with butter.
Super tasty! I noted that some reviewers thought these had a bland taste. While cooking the ground beef, I added salt and some cumin, then I brushed the dough with butter as I wrapped them instead of using cooking spray. I highly recommend trying the Mediterranean Spread with these instead of hummus (http://allrecipes.com/recipe/221255/mediterranean-spread/)
the original i found to be very bland, i doubled up on the spice mixture which made it much better an when made with a lemon yoghurt sauce or a chili orange sauce it goes beautiful
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections