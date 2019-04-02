Moroccan Meat Cigars

These are so delicious! I have to admit, I have never tried a beef or meat recipe using these particular spices before, so I was hesitant to make it. But I am so glad I did. The flavours were wonderfully fragrant while it simmered and the taste, all the flavours complimented each other perfectly! I did leave out the paprika cause I had none but added some cayenne pepper instead. I also brushed my phyllo dough with melted butter cause I didn't have cooking spray. So it had a buttery flavour to it as well. I probably used double the amount of filling in my cigars, but that's just personal preference. I did not dip these in anything, I ate them plain. They would make impressive appetizers at parties or just great for snacking on as a finger food. Thanks for sharing!