Moroccan Meat Cigars

These Moroccan spiced ground beef phyllo cigar pastries are great with hummus on the side!

Recipe by r1v

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings: 4
4
Yield:
24 cigars
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook ground beef until it loses its pink color and begins to brown; drain fat from skillet. Add tomatoes, cinnamon, cumin, paprika, and allspice. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until mixture reduces slightly, about 10 minutes.

  • Remove one phyllo sheet from the package and keep the rest covered with a clean cloth until ready to use. On a flat work surface, cut phyllo sheet into two 14x9-inch rectangles; spray one rectangle with cooking spray, place the other rectangle on top and spray again with oil. Place a generous teaspoon of meat filling near the narrow end of dough. Fold dough over meat, fold in the sides of dough, and roll into a cigar-shaped tube. Repeat until meat filling has been rolled up. Arrange phyllo cigars on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

460 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 60.4g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 620mg. Full Nutrition
