The Best Banana Bread
This is the best banana bread recipe I have found. It is the most successful and versatile quick bread! You can also customize and use chunky applesauce or a 15-ounce can of pumpkin for wonderful variations.
This was exactly what I was looking for! I had 3 overripe bananas that I was getting ready to throw out, instead the light bulb went off to look on Allrecipes for an easy banana bread recipe. I chose this one based on the reviews and the simplicity of the ingredients. The only slight changes I made was I used butter instead of margarine, switched the white sugar to half white and half brown, and cut back the flour to 1 1/2 cups instead of 2. I also threw in 1/2 tsp. of vanilla extract and a dash of cinnamon. It turned out perfect in 45 min. (an hour would have dried the bread out) and it is dense and moist like banana bread should be! Thanks Libby, I will probably make this weekly with my leftover bananas!Read More
I've never made a really good banana bread until I tried this recipe this morning. I did modify some things--used real butter, half white and half brown sugar, added 1 tbs cinnamon, 1 tsp vanilla, and a dash of salt. I didn't measure the bananas, but used the four I had on hand that were mostly black on the outside, soft and sweet on the inside. Sprinkled the top with sliced almonds, since it's what I had on hand. It baked up beautifully in exactly one hour. What a great Sunday breakfast!
I HAVE BEEN USING THIS RECIPE FOR MANY YEARS.NEVER MEASURED THE BANANAS,USED4-5 MED.ONES AND USED ONE TSP.OF SALT.PERSONAL PREFERENCE REALLY.DEPENDING ON YOUR STOVE,IT MAY TAKE MORE THAN AN HOUR.IF IT APPEARS RAW IN THE MIDDLE AFTER THE TOOTHPICK TEST;COVER THE TOP WITH FOIL WRAP,SHINY SIDE DOWN.THIS GIVES THE MIDDLE A CHANCE TO CATCH UP.WARM OR COLD,BEST BANANA BREAD EVER WITH NO FUSS.
I have made this recipe a bunch of times now. My husband loves it, but I add walnuts for him. It is so easy and tastes great! I make muffins out of mine and bake for 35 minutes instead of 1 hour. Making muffins cuts the baking time down. I want to add that I now make this with 1 cup flour and 1 cup oatmeal. It is less dense and more moist this way.
The recipe is good, it's me baking the banana bread that is a work in progress! I have asked members for tips that really helped: don't over mix, lower rack so that top of bread is halfway point in oven, my loaf dish is glass so lower temperature in my oven to 325 degrees and tent with foil if the top of loaf is getting too dark. I did as others suggested modifying the recipe and used half cup white sugar/half cup brown sugar.
I was worried about how this was going to turn out because I'm not the very best cook! I was shocked with the results because I actually made something that tasted very delicious!!! I used 1/2 cup of white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. I also sprinkled walnuts on the top. The picture does not do it justice this is an amazing bread! I've made it 3 times this month- it's THAT good! It was the biggest hit at a potluck party and it was all gone. This recipe deserves 10 stars!!! Try it and you too will fall in love with it!
Very good banana bread! Added about a tbls of some wonderful Mexican vanilla I have and a pinch of salt...My mom always says to use salt and baking soda together to assure an even rise. Also used butter...don't care for margarine! Used three large ripe bananas...don't like measuring! Took about 1 1/2 hours at 350. YUM! Making a second batch now!
This bread was ok, but my husband says my recipe is better. Not as much flavor and this one is alittle on the dry side.
My rating for kids is low because I don't have any children right now. So I don't know how easy it is for a kid to make. However, I like the way that it bakes up. I am taking some with me for my sister-in-laws wedding brunch. It's that good. Thank you Libby for sharing this receipe with everyone.
This recipe AWEsooooome!!! I added about two cups over-ripe bananas instead of 1 1/2 cups AND (y'all ready for this?!?!) I greased the pan with butter and then coated it with cinnamon sugar! It was great. The sweet crispy outside combined with the moist center made for a delectable treat!
This is the best banana bread ever!!!!!!!!!! I've started with one recipe but changed some ingredients based on few reviewer's recommendations. Trust me-THERE IS NOTHING BETTER! 1/2 cup butter softened..1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup light brown sugar..2 eggs.... 1 1/2 cups flour..1 tsp baking soda..2 tbsp GOOD spiced rum!!..1/2 tsp vanilla extract..cinnamon.. 1 1/2 mashed banana..1/2 cup chopped walnuts.. Bake 45 min in 350 degrees. What are you waiting for? ha..ha.. enjoy your yummy banana bread:)))))
For years I have been putting over ripe bananas in the freezer. They do turn black and get very mushy when thawed, but they get mashed anyway. When you want to make this bread, just thaw a few on a plate and squeeze into the batter. Whenever I see bananas on the "reduced produce" rack, I buy them and put them in the freezer for a rainy day.
I loved this banana bread it was yummmmy! I did double the recipe to make 2 loaves & I added 1 cup chopped walnuts & 2 tsp cinnamon. It really gets me that there are people who completely change the recipe & then give it a low star rating as if what they had done didn't change it from being a good or in this case a great recipe into a not so good one. ***** all the way! Thanks
FANTASTIC! i used 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar, 1/2 whole wheat and 1/2 all purpose flour, used applesauce instead of margarine and eggbeaters instead of the eggs. Also added 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp vanilla, 1/4tsp salt, dash of nutmeg and 1/2 cup walnuts. Made 14 muffins- baked at 350 degrees for 30 mins. EVERYONE, even the ones not into banana bread was raving about this!
I followed the recipe w/the following changes: butter instead of margarine, 1/2 white sugar, 1/2 brown sugar, and added 1 tsp vanilla and a handful of chocolate chips. I took the advice of another reviewer and drizzled a little dissolved brown sugar over the top before baking, which made a delicious crust. YUM.
Great recipe for those who don't have sour cream on hand, like most recipes call for. I made the recipe using the suggestions of other reviewers. I used butter, 1/2 cup white sugar, and 1/2 cup brown sugar. I added 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and about 1/2 teaspoon of salt. I baked it in an 8-inch cake pan for about 45-50 minutes. It came out great! Everybody loved it, especially my picky eater, 2 year old nephew! Great (modified) recipe. This will definitely be my go-to banana bread recipe.
THIS IS THE HOLY GRAIL OF BANANA BREAD...I took others' suggestions and used butter instead of margarine and used 1/2 cup white and 1/2 cup brown sugar; cooked in a silicone loaf pan exactly 1 hour, then when almost cool wrapped the loaf in plastic wrap to keep it moist...I've made this 3 times already and it comes out perfect every time! THANK YOU FOR A GREAT RECIPE!
My husband loved this, but I did add more bananas. The bread came out amazingly moist and tasty!
This is the best banana bread recipe I have ever used, and I am an avid baker. The bread was flavorful, moist, and the perfect texture. Delicious!
Good base recipe. Very versatile... I added 1 1/2 c. frozen blueberries. Used 1 c. whole wheat flour + 1 c. unbleached all purpose flour. Followed the other users comments... 1/2 tsp vanilla extract, 1/2 c. splenda, 1/2 c. white sugar, 1/4 tsp. salt and dash of cinnamon. Sprinkled wheat germ on top before baking.
I absolutely LOVE this banana bread! I made it exactly as recipe says and it's wonderful. It's a little crunchy on the outside and deliciously moist inside. It's got the mild banana flavor I was looking for without the walnuts overpowering it as it is in some recipes. This banana bread is...... perfect. Only thing is I had to bake it an extra 15 minutes (total of 1hr 15 min) but that could be due to varying oven temps, type of pan, or a number of other factors. I wouldn't do a thing to change this. Thank you SO much Libby!
I love banana bread and am constantly trying to improve it by finding new recipes. I followed the recipe, but used half white and half light brown sugar. I also added a tablespoon of vanilla. My boyfriend said it was the best one I've made yet (believe me, I've made a lot!) and he ate about half of the loaf in 10 minutes! I will be making this again and again. Sometimes, I like to toast a slice of the bread and put peanut butter on it...yum!
Just made this recipe as is and it is wonderful! I made 12 regular sized muffins and 12 mini muffins. I did half with mini chocolate chips for my hubby and kids, and the other half with a sweet cinnamon sprinkle on top - to give it that little bit of sweet cinnamon crunch - yum! They are good both ways, but I prefer the cinnamon! I have another great banana bread recipe, but it is more complicated to make and is more cake-like. This is a real hearty comfort food kind of loaf. Just what I was looking for. And it doesn't get any easier than this, folks. Thanks so much for the recipe
This was a great base recipe! To suit our taste, I added some vanilla extract, cinnamon, and a little nutmeg. Amazing, and super quick to put together-a definite keeper!
This recipe was awesome, and so easy! My parents, siblings, and boyfriend have been devouring it. Soo good heated with butter, and the consistency of this bread is the best I've ever had. Moist, not too crumbly, rich. My only changes were (I doubled the recipe): I didn't have margarine or very much butter, so I had to improvise and use a mixture of butter and applesauce for shortening. I also added 1 tsp of ground cinnamon and 1/4 tsp ground cloves. Helpful notes: I found that 2 whole bananas=1 cup mashed banana. I made 1 loaf and 12 muffins--the muffins were done in about 25 minutes.
A delicious basic recipe that should be in everyone's recipe box! The ingredient list is nice and short, and most of it is readily available in ones cupboard at anytime! I made this bread but used 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar and I added 1 tsp. vanilla. I also used super ripe speckled banana's and coated the pan with a light layer of butter. Baked for 55 minutes at 350 degrees and this bread came out slightly dense, fluffy and moist. A family hit here in this household... even with the 6 1/2 yr old who loathes bananas!
I love this recipe! It's even better when you add 15oz of Pumpkin Pie filling (with all the spices already in it). Either way, the bread doesnt last long in my house and its so easy to make and doesn't call for many ingredients.
EASY! The more ripe your bananas the better. Let them get as brown as possible. Makes the bread sweeter!
This is such an easy and versatile recipe - I've used it so often in the last few weeks, I know it by heart now. I make this recipe as mini-muffins (bake time is 13 minutes), and my 5 year-old absolutely LOVES them. They're sweet, but not too sweet - just perfect. And you can really play around with it, too - I've tried this recipe with applesauce, pumpkin and bananas, as suggested, but I've also used pureed canned peaches, pureed strawberries and also sweet potatoes. I bet just about any pureed fruit would work. My husband and kids had no idea they were actually eating healthy muffins! This one is a keeper!
This was amazing! I was shocked to actually be able to find a recipe that didnt contain salt. I did change it up a bit. Some of the other reviews suggested vanilla and cinnamon. Sadly I discovered that I was out of vanilla so I used 1tsp of peppermint extract instead. I then added a dash of cinnamon as suggested. Then instead of using the cake pan I used three bread pans. In each of the three loaves I added different things. I added walnuts to one, dark chocolate and mint chips to another, and a mixture of all my leftover chips (white chocolate, butterscotch, and milk chocolate/peanut butter...whatever was in my cupboard) to the last one. Then I only needed to cook them for about 30 minutes. All in all...absolutely amazing! The walnut loaf is nearly gone and I dont expect to be bringing any home from Bible study tonight ;-)
This recipe is so simple! I prefer making banana bread as muffins resulting in a much shorter cooking time ~40 minutes at the most.
This was tasty. I used 1/2 whole wheat and 1/2 regular flour, as well as 1/2 white & 1/2 brown sugar. I know it made mine more cake-like, but that was OK with me. I still like my mommas recipe better...but only she can make it that way. In the meantime, this will do just fine. Nice and easy which was great because my 3 year old wanted to help. Thanks!
This is the recipe I've been making for a while, except I make it with 1 t of vanilla, 1 t cinnamon and 1/2 t of salt. Just gives it an extra little something. This one is great with almost any kind of fruit, with nuts, without, with chocolate chips...the variations are almost endless - definitely my "go-to" quickbread recipe!
this is good but i made a few changes to share: replace 1/2 c. of sugar with brown sugar. add more banana (2 c. not 1.5 c) add 1/2 tsp. salt and 1 tsp. vanilla and 1 T. rum. these changes make this yummy bread even better!
Perfect as is, I use this recipe every weekend for banana muffins (bake in 40 minutes). The only addition I make is a half a teaspoon of vanilla and half a teaspoon of cinnamon. I also use butter instead of margarine. It's an easy recipe with great results.
This is my all time favourite banana bread recipe. I often make it just as is but also use it as a base to experiment with. If I don't have enough bananas I use apple sauce....I sub brown sugar for white...wheat flour for white.....I sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon....I sub apple sauce for the marg.....I throw in oats or flax seeds or chia seeds..chopped apple..raisins...nuts...whatever suits my fancy at the time and I have never had a fail. My personal fav is as written with sugar and cinnamon on top. Thanks for sharing such a versitile recipe. MMM, it's baking right now.
Great simple recipe. I also used br sugar as well as white, added vanilla, salt, and nutmeg. Thanks for posting, a definite keeper.
This recipe was the best bread I have made ever.
Me encanta esta receta, los plátanos que me van quedando muy maduros los uso el fin de semana para hacer este pan. A mi marido le encanta y en España no es popular, ya que aquí no se suele hacer esta receta. Así que estoy encantada con Allrecipes porque todo el mundo comparte su gusto con todo el mundo. yo no he cambiado nada, ni una coma de la receta!! Así es perfecta, aunque tengo ganas de probarla un día con algunos frutos secos, pasas o manzana....o chips de chocolate...!! Muchas gracias, Libby por tu receta y saludos desde España.
LOVE this recipe. I've only had it in my recipe box for 1 month and I've been making it once or twice a week. Its very easy to adapt to be allergen free and its awesome with chocolate chips. I especially love that its so easy and straightforward. Thanks for sharing!
I make this banana bread every week because it is so good. I followed the recipe except I made it 1/4 cup sugar instead of the suggested 1/2 cup. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract. I use 9" x 5" GLASS and shortened the cooking time to 45 minutes. The result, always moist and yummy!
The most amazing, moist banana bread I have ever made!!! If I could give it more stars I would!!!
Used applesauce in lieu of margarine or butter & this turned out super delicious!
Very good. Also great with chopped walnuts.
Smells incredible baking and is very delicious! I had 4 over-ripe bananas and followed a couple reviewer suggestions. 1/2 cup white sugar w/ a 1/2 cup of brown..added allspice, cinnamon, cinnamon sugar, vanilla extract, reduced the amount of flour and added about a 1/4 cup or so of oats. Makes 12 muffins! This is a keeper!
I just made this and it was a delicious classic!! I made the changes that others suggested with adding 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar, added some vanilla extract, cinnamon, and instead of the margarine added unsweetened applesauce ( I like to take the healthier route whenever I get the chance). The flour amount was fine for me, it came out nice and moist. I had to bake it for a little over an hour, halfway through I had to add the aluminum foil cover. Next time I'll add some walnuts. My first time making banana bread was a success, thank you!!
This is a great recipe! I followed someone's advice on here and made it with half white and half brown sugar, I used a half cup less of flour, and I added a dash of vanilla. It was so good! I left it in the oven for 45 min. instead of 1 hr and it just turned out so good! It was moist and thick. Just the way banana bread SHOULD be! Definitely a keeper, even though I altered it a little bit. =)
Just a fabulous, simple recipe. As someone who always seems to have bananas that are turning, I had everything I needed right in the kitchen. Instead of making it in a pan, I baked in a cupcake pan with papers. Quick, easy, and delicious.
I was truly impressed with this super simple recipe! We have made it several times,it's just delicious. My mom still does believe that I do not use any wet ingredients,it is so moist and flavorful! We don't really measure the bananna's-just 3 or 4. THANK YOU for sharing this wonderful recipe!
added walnuts and chocolate chips...delicious!
Absolutely great! Its as close to my mom's I can get! It turned out great for me even with my inexperience in cooking breads and things like that. I'm definately keeping this recipe for a long while.
This was so easy to bake and it tasted yummy! I don't know what the others did differently but it came out moist and flavorful for me. And it didn't get soggy the next day. My 5 y/o daughter even helped bake this. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!!
I always seem to have overripe bananas on hand, but my banana bread was never turning out right. This was hands down the easiest and best recipe for banana bread I've ever tried. I followed a couple reviews by adding a bit of vanilla extract and doing half white sugar and half brown. I also used baking powder instead of baking soda. I used 3 overripe bananas. The bread came out beautifully and -- big plus, here -- it didn't collapse in the middle like so many of my quick breads and cakes do. I want to try this again with walnuts and/or chocolate chips. Delicious.
This the the best and quickest recipe I have tried in years.
I just finished making two loafs of this banana bread. It came out absolutely YUMMY!!! After reading reviews on this recipe I ended up adding 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, and aprox. 1 teaspoon. of extra virgin olive oil. I recommend the extras, think it gives added flavor and moisture.
Upped the banana, so it needed to cook longer and ended up a little over-done. Delicious, all the same.
great basic recipe. I like to add healthy ingredients when I can and this is a great recipe to do so. I used 1 cup flour and for the second cup a mixture of flax seeds, whole wheat, wheat germ and oatmeal and of course chopped walnuts. Little vanilla and a pinch of salt. Turned out perfect!! yummy.
A bit sweet but it was delicious, i added nuts to mine. . .
I chose this recipe because the prep time was shorter than my mom's bread she always makes. This is a very moist bread. I changed margarine to unsalted butter, added a little vanilla, and chopped pecans. It made quite a bit of batter so I placed extra in a little loaf pan for my daughter. She liked having her own little loaf!! I must add that my mom liked this recipe so much better than hers that she threw hers away! LOL
this was very easy to make. I did add some vanilla as suggested by others. Very moist. I will make this again.
Stunning, easy recipe! Good banana flavour, moist and chewy. A keeper!
BEST...BANANA...BREAD...EVER!!! I followed the other guidance to split the sugar and add some cinammon, salt, and vanilla. This turned out SOOOO good! I made muffins and bread! YUMMO!!!
This was my first time making banana bread and it turned out great! Only made a few changes - 1/2 cup extra virgin coconut oil instead of butter and I only used 1/2 cup of sugar (1/4 white & 1/4 brown). I used three bananas, I didn't bother to measure them out. It was perfectly cooked after 55 minutes. I will try adding walnuts next time and maybe make muffins. Thanks!
I used a little bit more bananas than the recipe called for. A little tid-bit, freeze the bananas when they start to go brown, that way when you are ready to make bread, all you do is thaw them out over-night and you have already mashed bananas for the baking. YUM
This was a great recipe which i will now adopt as my own for life!!! Only thing I changed was adding a tablespoon of vanilla essence. also i ran out of white sugar so just used brown an my husband said it was the best ive ever made!!! thank you very much!!!
This is the best banana bread recipe I have ever tried! I have made it about 6 times in the past 2 months, and each time, it is devoured eagerly by my friends and family. It comes out moist and yummy on the inside and slightly crispy on the outside. SOOOO good! I love walnuts though, so I added about 3/4 cup of walnuts to the recipe. Perfection in a pan!
I loved this bread especially the crusty top! So easy and so good!
No modifications needed what-so-ever!!!! Followed recipe exactly and it was sinfully delicious! I made a test loaf first since i decided to give this to the neighbors as a holiday treat. OMG...it could not have been better. i did take it out of then oven 2 minutes early cause I couldn't wait to eat it. It made the house smell sooooo good upstairs and down while baking. banana bred is wonderful hot out of the oven but its even more 'banana-y" the following day. C'mon tomorrow!!!!
Great starter recipe! Took advice of other reviewers: 1/2 white sugar & 1/2 brown. 1 1/2 cup flour & 1/2 cup oatmeal. Added chopped walnuts. Sprinkled buttered pan with sugar on bottom, sides, & top of batter. Thanks!
This bread was a hit with my family. I did use some of the suggestion from the reviews and it came out yummy and moist. Next time I am going to try it with chocolate chips.
So simple and so tasty. I've tried a lot of other banana bread recipes from this website and this one is by far my favorite.
This has been my go-to recipe for banana bread for some time now. It is virtually fool proof and always disappears in my house. It is moist, dense and very delicious warm with butter on top. I doubled the recipe last time I made this but only used 3 eggs (whoops!) and the bread still turned out wonderful
Simple, Quick and Delicious - a fabulous foundation on which to begin ones Banana Bread craving.
Delicious, with the changes I made. I used 1/2 cup of white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. I also used 3 bananas and threw in chocolate chips after mixing everything. YUM!
By far my favorite banana bread on this site! Hands down my default resipe for over ripe bananas!!
This is a nice simple recipe with banana flavor. The bread is not very dense, I would say it has more of a cake-like texture.
I've never been good at banana bread but this one is easy and delicious! I added 2 tsp of vanilla and 2 tsp of cinnamon. when the bread started to firm, i sprinkled the top with a cinnamon and sugar mixture. Wonderful! Absolutely Wonderful!
Very good!
It was easy to make but just didn't taste banana(ey) enough. I added some vanilla and a dash of cinnamon and more bananas the next time and it was much better.
Good basic recipe. Sweet, so you could replace the white flour with brown for a heathier bread and not have to adjust thd sugar level.
This is a hit every time I make it however I thought the original recipe was a bit bland so I've always made the following adjustments Add: 1 tsp Vanilla, 1 tsp cinnamon and nuts if you like. Its Dense and moist and hits the spot when your looking for something to snack on that's not so dessert like but still sweet. I often gift them
This really is the best banana bread! The only change I made was adding walnuts, and it is fabulous! Absolutely amazing recipe!
Simple and the results are great! I always add a little cinnamon and vanilla to mine. Fantastic base recipe!
This recipe is very good as written. I have dozens of banana bread recipes and any variation is very slight. However, I cannot imagine ANYONE feeling a need to put CINNAMON in banana bread. It totally overpowers the banana flavor.
Moist, Delicious and the only bread my kids ask for! Thank you!
this recipe was great all the family loved it, i didn't have a bread pan so i used a square pan and cut into squares i baked it for 45 minutes and it turned out perfect!!
Moist and delicious. My only change was using butter instead of margarine.
Great recipe, I actually added some more banana (probably doubled it) and an extra egg. This forced me to add an extra ten minutes to the baking time. But an overall easy and incredibly delicious recipe, thanks!
I used 4 bananas (very, very ripe), added 1.5 tbs of rum and used butter. The crust was amazing but I wasn't impressed w/ overall flavor. Maybe margarine would have yielded better results.
This banana bread was great when I took it out of the oven. By the next day, it was soggy on the top and dry in the middle.
I've tried several recipes. This one is a keeper. It uses little ingredients and tastes fabulous. I got several compiments on this one.
this was not good at all in my opinion...It didn't taste as if it was cooked, but it was. I was heavy and not tasty at all. I think it has to be missing an ingredient. I have gotten many recipes from this site and this was the worst.. sorry
This is a super recipe as is. Easy to make and bake. The banana bread was tasty, lovely and moist. I'll bake this one often. Thanks for the great recipe.
Very delicious! I used applesauce in lieu of the margarine, and it took about 4 medium sized bananas to make the appropriate amount of mash.
Moist and flavorful, easily a keeper. I ~almost~ had enough banana for the recipe but not quite. Rather than run to the store for just 1 more banana, I peeled and mashed up a pear that was on its last legs. I didn't really taste the pear in the final bread but the addition ensured a moist bread.
Just ok.I didnt like it coz i dont like bananas.Sorry wont be making it again.
YUM!! Fixed as recipe stated and enjoying a warm piece of The Best Banana Bread.
This is very moist, which I love. I added suggestions from other reviewers: Added a dash of cinnamon, used 3/4 cups white sugar and 1/2 cup packed brown sugar. It's a hit at my house. Thanks!
This bread is quick, easy and REALLY GOOD!!! Three of my favorite things. I love that I don't need a ton of special ingredients to make some yummy bread.
