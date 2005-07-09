The Best Banana Bread

This is the best banana bread recipe I have found. It is the most successful and versatile quick bread! You can also customize and use chunky applesauce or a 15-ounce can of pumpkin for wonderful variations.

By Allrecipes Member

Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x5-inch loaf pan.

  • Cream margarine and sugar until smooth. Beat in eggs, then bananas. Add flour and baking soda, stirring just until combined.

  • Pour into the prepared pan and bake in the preheated oven for about 1 hour (or until a toothpick in the center comes out clean). Remove from the pan and let cool. Store in the refrigerator or freeze.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 7g; cholesterol 24.8mg; sodium 175.4mg. Full Nutrition
