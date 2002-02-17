Clark Gable Pancakes

this is my new favorite recipe! two thumbs up for simplicity, versatility, and taste. for one thing, these pancakes (and *cough, cough* the batter) are just like the ones i had as a child. i thought that ALL pancakes had sugar in them... no wonder i couldn't find any that tasted like "the good old days!" i've always been a fan of baking powder; you just can't beat that flavor and fluffiness. the pancakes were super thick, and fantastic. i don't like my pancakes thin and floppy... that's what crepes are for. anyway... i got to thinking... "hey, i could do a lot with this recipe." so since the first batch of pancakes, i've made a giant oven pancake/biscuit (just plopped it on a cookie sheet & put a few pats of butter on top) this was super tasty (& exceptionally easy), because of its crisp, clean exterior, and magically fluffy interior. but my favorite variation yet is the pancake super muffin! i'd say A+ for presentation and variety! i used 1.5c flour for this one, and the muffin tops looked amazing! but you could probably still do it with the same old 1c recipe. remember to put a pat of butter on top; this may be the key to teir lovely color. oh, and i just always bake this stuff (muffins & biscuit) at 400 degrees for 10 minutes (my muffins needed about 12 though, remember to watch when you bake) next idea... use as batter for frying?? (probably remove the oil from the recipe for that one)