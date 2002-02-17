Clark Gable Pancakes
These are great. Add a little more milk, if you like thinner pancakes, and yes, the amount of baking powder is correct.
I thought these were pretty good. I did add a TBL of sugar as other suggested, and did notice a slight aftertaste, though. For those of you who had trouble with the thickness...keep this in mind... measuring flour for baking requires proper technique. If you scoop your measuring cup in the flour you will pack it in and get too much flour. The proper way to measure flour is to spoon it into a dry measuring cup then tap the cup on the side so that the flour will gently settle.Read More
I made these exactly as written (I love Clark Gable) as I wanted to see what happened with this much baking powder. Could not stand the very strong baking powder taste and even spit it out! So I diluted the rest of the batter with another round of ingredients, but no more baking powder (so now double the recipe). Result: GREAT PANCAKES! And they were plenty fluffy. Recommend half as much baking powder as recipes states, but see for yourself! (also, you can use half soda and half powder to cut the baking pdr flavor even more). (Perhaps an error got perpetuated in this recipe?)Read More
this is my new favorite recipe! two thumbs up for simplicity, versatility, and taste. for one thing, these pancakes (and *cough, cough* the batter) are just like the ones i had as a child. i thought that ALL pancakes had sugar in them... no wonder i couldn't find any that tasted like "the good old days!" i've always been a fan of baking powder; you just can't beat that flavor and fluffiness. the pancakes were super thick, and fantastic. i don't like my pancakes thin and floppy... that's what crepes are for. anyway... i got to thinking... "hey, i could do a lot with this recipe." so since the first batch of pancakes, i've made a giant oven pancake/biscuit (just plopped it on a cookie sheet & put a few pats of butter on top) this was super tasty (& exceptionally easy), because of its crisp, clean exterior, and magically fluffy interior. but my favorite variation yet is the pancake super muffin! i'd say A+ for presentation and variety! i used 1.5c flour for this one, and the muffin tops looked amazing! but you could probably still do it with the same old 1c recipe. remember to put a pat of butter on top; this may be the key to teir lovely color. oh, and i just always bake this stuff (muffins & biscuit) at 400 degrees for 10 minutes (my muffins needed about 12 though, remember to watch when you bake) next idea... use as batter for frying?? (probably remove the oil from the recipe for that one)
Surley the submitted had intended for the baking powder to be 2 tsp - not 2 TBLS..which would be a ridiculous amt in almost ANY baked good. But - due to earlier suggestions, I added a TBLS sugar, a tsp of vanilla, and a dash of cinnamon. Great pancakes that were enjoyed by all. Thanks for this basic recipe!
These were good pancakes. I must agree with those who recommend cutting the baking powder down a bit, I didn't because I don't like fooling with a recipe until I give it a shot first. Make sure your griddle is hot enough. Mine wasn't at first and they did not fluff up nicely. Got fluffier as the griddle got hotter.
These were great, fluffy pancakes! I substituted applesauce in place of oil- I always do in pancake recipes. I also added a little bit of vanilla to the milk mixture. This made exactly 10 pancakes using 1/4 c of batter for each. Thanks I'm definitely making these again!
The pancakes were very Good!!! I did decrease the baking powder as suggested I used 1 1/2 tablespoon and added 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and 1 teaspoons sugar. Excellent I will NEVER buy a boxed mix again.
Excellent pancakes! I am not really a pancake person, but my family loves them. I wanted to try something new, other than our usual Bisquick mix. These were just as easy and much, much better! I tried the suggestion to use 1T sugar, 1t vanilla, and cinnamon. The baking powder WAS 2 tablespoons, not teaspoons.
I've been making this recipe for a while and every time they turn out wonderful. However, I found the exact recipe on the back of my baking powder can, minus the 1/4 cup sugar. From reading the reviews, it sounds like some people prefer the sugar and some people don't miss it.
These are some of the fluffiest pancakes ever! I added 2 tsp. of sugar and 1 tsp. of vanilla to the batter. I might cut the baking powder down to 1 1/2 Tbsp. next time because I could taste it a bit, but other than that these were great!
I only used two tablespoons baking powder (I make A LOT of pancakes and have learned you don't want too much baking powder to overpower the taste of the pancakes) FOR A DOUBLE RECIPE and I used whole wheat flour instead of AP flour. Because I used whole wheat flour, I knew to increase the milk to a cup and a quarter, only because whole wheat flour likes to suck up liquid. I let the batter for this sit for about ten minutes before using. This recipe turned out well for me and the kids seemed to like it. Next time, I'd like to try this recipe with buttermilk and melted butter. I think that would make this pancake recipe out of this world.
These were good. I really wanted pancakes this morning, but was out of mix. I admit this was every bit as easy. I added about a tablespoon of sugar, a dash of vanilla and about a cup of frozen blueberries. The pancakes are a little thin, but very tender and tasty.
THE best pancakes ever! Just added a T of brown sugar and got great results!
This is only the second time I've made pancakes and the first time trying this recipe--I've found my new standard! I made some adjustments based on other reviews: 1 1/2 tbsp baking powder, 1/4 c sugar, 1 tsp vanilla extract. With these adjustments, there was no aftertaste and they were still fluffy, light, and delicious! Thanks for a great recipe.
Wow!!
these pancakes were a little strange...they cooked to a crisp on the outside but were uncooked on the inside. once I got them mostly fully cooked, my husband still didn't love the texture. and good thing I didn't half the recipe-I only got 5 normal-sized pancakes out of the recipe! I can't imagine how small you'd have to make them to get 10 pancakes. the taste was pretty good, though-I used 1.5 Tbsp baking powder, used 1/4 cup whole wheat flour, and added 1 tsp vanilla, 1 Tbsp sugar, and some cinnamon.
Awesome pancakes. I took the advice of others and added 1T of sugar I also substituted applesauce for the veg oil and used 2t of baking powder instead of 2T as recommended by a friend and these are great! Store bought mix has so much sodium and sugar and Ive been searching with many trials and errors for a great pancake recipe and I believe this is it!
I was out of mix, so I found this recipe...I had everything on hand, so I went for it. My 12 year old daughter and I made them together. They were beautiful..so light and fluffy. My daughter took the first bite, said "Ewwww" and spit them out! She said they tasted like rubber bands. I then tasted them and they were HORRIBLE. Two tbs. of baking powder is why! It made them so bitter. Inedible. My two year old son gobbled his up. Go figure.
I love this recipe. I cut the baking powder just a tad, added 1 T sugar and 1/2 t vanilla. So easy. I will make bags of the dry mix and keep in the cupboard so I only have to add the wet ing. Try adding a couple shakes of cinnamon and nutmeg to the dry and 1/2 ripe banana mashed to the wet. These are some awesome banana pancakes.
Finally! A simple delicious pancake that's light and fluffy. Yum! I added 2 tsp sugar, 1/2 tsp vanilla and I thought that was too much baking powder for so little batter, so I reduced that to 1 1/2 tsp and they came out perfect for me. I read somewhere that the "baking powder taste" that everyone dislikes so much comes from the aluminum in baking powder. Get the aluminum free and it helps with that bitter taste. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe needs to REDUCE the amount of baking powder. Try using just 2 teaspoons of it instead. Otherwise, it's wonderful!
These are the best pancakes out there!
great texture but they are too bland for my family's tastes. These are nice fluffy classic griddle cakes!!! :)
i used 1 1/2tbs because i was a bit scared of using 2tbs of baking powder lol. the most i've ever seen used was 4tsps. but these pancakes had a really nice "fluff" to them. If you like sweeter pancakes i'd suggest to add 1-2tbs of sugar. my bf prefers pancakes without so he really liked these and i've tried so many pancakes recipes on him. he's extremely picky when it comes to pancakes too. Maybe next time i'll be brave and try the 2tbs of baking powder.
Excellent! Just what I was looking for. I'd been using mixes, but they just didn't hit it. I tried this out of curiosity and gave them to my wife this a.m. She loved them and remarked how much more "fluffy" they were than the standard box mix!
Excellent, fluffy pancakes. I stirred this up with a fork and thhe batter is so smooth, it's almost like cream. As a result the pancakes have no flour lumps. They are really terrific if cooked in bacon grease (but then again isn't everything?!?!) Seems to keep well in the fridge for a few days for quick pour pancakes!
oh my god these are very good.
I don't understand what's so great about these pancakes. It makes me wonder if I really was spoiled as a child, eating good homemade pancakes. I added raspberries to the batter, which wasn't such a good choice for pancakes that are not very sweet to begin with. Then I added sugar to the batter, and they were a little better, but not much. Yes, they are light and fluffy, but the flavor is NOT GOOD.
I thought I used the ingredient list as written, with added cinnamon, vanilla, and a touch of nutmeg, but now after we have eaten them and my husband really enjoyed them, I realize I didnt add the vegetable oil. I also omitted the salt on purpose, not sure what it's role is, but I try not to use much salt when I cook. So I am not sure what the veg. oil does, but these were very good without it. Just the right amount of fluff for us. Sometimes pancakes get so fluffy that it is hard for them to cook. These were perfect. I used a 1/3 cup to measure out ingredients, so I used that to pour out the pancakes also and I got about 8 4inch pancakes. I was drawn to this recipe by the name. I enjoy reading the reviews but I also would enjoy to learn more about the origination of the recipe and why so named. Maybe Clark Gable accidentally added 2TBL of baking powder and decided to keep it? Anyways, thank you for sharing. DH really enjoyed them this morning.
These were good. My picky eaters ate them all. There were no rave reviews, but no complaints either. I scaled this to 15 servings, which called for 1 1/2 eggs, so I only used 1 egg. I also used 2 tbps. baking powder and added 1 tsp. vanilla extract. Will probably fix this again. Thanks
Followed the recipe and these are fabulous. And very quick..
Super easy, fast and tasty. My only negative comment would be the amount of baking powder. Although the author swears it's correct, I will cut it down next time - just a touch bitter IMO, but still really good overall. Servied with "smashed" sweetened strawberries and whipped cream - yum yum.
The backing soda Amount has to be wrong! it leaves such a bitter after taste. the only thing that make it scrap by with a passing grade for me was the blueberries that I dropped in.
These were light and fluffy but a little flavorless. I'll add some sugar and vanilla next time.
This is my go to recipe, just how it is. It's nice and easy to make and reliable standard. These pancakes also make a good base for adding to as well. Favorites include pie spice, bananas, chocolate chips, or apples.
OH MY GOOD LORD!! PERFECTION!! SO LIGHT AND FLUFFY.. ADDED TABLESPOONS OF SUGAR AND I ATE A FEW WITHOUT SYRUP THEY WERE SO GOOD!! BETTY YOU ROCK!
I make these pancakes on the weekends when friends stay over and I follow the instructions in regards to the Baking soda. I always get complements. They are seriously fluffy and delicious!
very flat
Delectable. I add a bit of sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and a dollop of sour cream. The texture of these pancakes can't be beat--crispy on the surface, light and fluffy and thick! Thank you!
I use this recipe all the time as my go-to pancake recipe! However, I always add about 3 tsp of sugar and 2 tsp of cinnamon. It gives it that little extra something it needs and the family loves them! I also like the fact that you can easily turn these into fruity pancakes by just adding a cup of blueberries, strawberries, etc.
I NEVER USE MILK IN MY PANCAKES ALWAYS CLUB SODA.SO USE LESS BAKING POWDER
There's something about the way these pancakes made my mouth feel after eating them. Dried out. Maybe it was the 2 T baking pwd. They tasted good going down, but I won't make them again.
Excellent, light and fluffy pancakes. The only change I made was to add a 1 tsp of granulated sugar.
What an easy delicious recipe, I've been making these for two years now and they never, ever fail. Best homemade pancakes out there and it takes no longer than a mix. I do not add the salt as the bp makes it plenty salty, Also you may want to avoid aluminum baking powder if you're sensitive to taste.
I did not care for this recipe at all.
simply good! add your own stuff like vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon, bacon bits, blueberries, etc ! and yes, I only did 1-1/2 TBSP of baking powder
Very easy to make! Tastes Great!
This is the ONLY pancake recipe I use. They taste wonderful and are so easy to make. I also add chocolate chips to these for a special treat for my family.
Needed a pancake recipe that didn't require baking soda...loved this!! I took reviewer advice and cut baking powder to 1.5 TBS, added 1 TBS sugar and loads of cinnamon. Pancakes were the lightest, fluffiest I have ever had. Added fresh blueberries to some and mini chocolate chips to others, all were great! Definitely my new recipe of choice for pancakes.
I followed the recipe exactly and got the best pancakes ever. Lift and fluffy. This is our only pancake recipe now. I won't even use a mix this is so easy and tastes so much better. Thank you!
This was the best pancake recipe i have ever tried. Th are awesome. My kids loved theem. They are really light and fluffy
These were great! They were better than any pancake I have ever had; they were very light and fluffy. I would recommend these to anyone who loves pancakes!
These taste fantastic if you use old-fashioned baking powder. You can make your own if you mix two parts cream of tartar, one part baking soda, and one part cornstarch.
these were very good!! I used 2 teaspoons baking powder instead of 2 tablespoons as suggested. I also added vanilla extract and a tablespoon of sugar. Thanks Betty!!!
I love these pancakes, they are so light and fluffy!
Hands down the best pancake I have ever had, I misread the recipe and only put in 2 teaspoon of baking powder and they hold up well to making sausage pancake sandwiches for those mornings everyone is on the run.
We have these every Sunday before Church. Super easy and delicious everytime!
These pancakes were great! ...Much better than the previous recipe I'd been using. My boyfriend was pleasantly surprised!
These pancakes were good, but I've had better.
Like most I reduced the baking powder and added sugar but this is the best pancake recipe on this site!
I love this recipe. It's simple and delicious. The pancakes turned out really fluffy. Someone suggested adding a bit of vanilla extract and cinnonmon to it and that makes it even better.
These are fairly nice. I don't eat pancakes all that often, and I'm not much of a judge of them, but I found this recipe as I was looking to use up some baking powder. It certainly is easy to make, and I like "from scratch" better than buying boxed mixes, so I've already made this a couple of times, exactly as written. I don't know what would make a fantastic pancake, but I'll give this recipe a 4-star "Liked It" rating.
Yep, baking powder is correct, and the recipe is good as is but...Next time I think I will try changing the butter for the oil and adding about 1-2 tbls of sugar. Otherwise they fluff up properly adn taste good. Plus all I am really looking for is a good vehicle for the syrup!
was out of bisquick pancake mix, but the fiancee wanted pancakes for breakfast. Jumped on here, found this recipe, liked how it was simple (despite my shock at how much baking powder) and came to find that these pancakes are even better than the bisquick mix. the only thing i changed was i added about 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract to help give it a little extra flavor. also, had to double the recipe, only because my fiancee and i LOVE pancakes. so thank you Clark Gable Pancakes! you've helped satisfy our cravings for pancakes on a day when we weren't sure if we could have any.
Try this recipe AS IT IS written... it is the best. I served these at other's houses and in each family it is now their pancake recipe. Truly. I call them on weekends and they say they are having my Clark Gables! If you haven't ever put in 2 TBL of baking powder then you don't know that is works very well. I tried the sugar/vanilla idea and it ruined the result. I am a pancake connoisseur...
Made these for the kids and they loved them. I turned around to clean up the counter and the kids finished them up before I could get even one! Easy to make and everyone was happy. Well maybe not the cook because I did get even one:)
They were alright, but I've definately had better pancakes from scratch.
These were really really good...i liked them coz there is no salt in them and the dud...well he said he really liked them so that is a good thing...i cut back on the baking powder too but they were very lite and fluffy and went well with our fresh sausages...thanks for the recipe without sugar!! yes i meant sugar not salt...sorry
Excellent- only used 2 tsp baking powder as I figured it was a typo. I added the Tbsp of sugar and tsp of vanilla as well. Great when mixed with chocolate chips:-)
Loved these pancakes! They are so fluffy and yummy! Also, they were very easy to make :) BTW- the 2 TBS of baking powder was the right amount, that's what made the batter so fluffy!
This has been my staple recipe for pancakes! I love this recipe - it is simple and I can add to it as much as I like and it still makes great pancakes. I've added strawberries, bananas, applesauce...and everytime they have been phenomenal. This morning, we're doing bananas and blueberries and I don't change a thing about the recipe. Thank you Betty!
This had a weird reaction when I added the baking powder, the bowl overflowed with the batter! These were a little dry I had to keep adding milk to thin the batter.
I made this recipe, using the 2 Tbsp. of baking powder. I can not understand how anyone could find them edible that way. I made the recipe again a few weeks later using only one Tbsp. of baking powder, and they were much better. If you try it with the full 2 Tbsp., beware. (I am giving one star for the recipe as written. Using only one Tbsp. would get a 4 star from me, since they were a little too runny for my taste.)
I thought these pancakes were awesome! I grew up with pancakes from scratch. My dad always made them, but he didn't really go by any recipe. He's old school, measures with his hands and has no real use for written recipes...so, I came here to find a recipe. This one was it! I never had fluffier pancakes. :) Unfortunately, my husband's still a die hard fan of pancake mix from a box, but I figure it's his loss. This recipe's a keeper.
Made these, added some sugar though and they were amazing. I tried a Martha Stewart recipe last week and this was much better even though they were similar recipes.
My kids loved them. Thank goodness! It is a simple recipe with few ingredients. I will make them again when I'm short on time.
I've had this recipe for so long and have been making these again and again but I always forgot to leave a comment. My family just love these pancakes. They are just so easy to make. These babies will turn out thick but fluffy.
Cut the baking powder in half.
Good quick recipe I replaced the 2 tbsp. of oil with 2 and a half of melted butter, and I think next time I will use a little less baking powder, but not much less.
Absolutely awful!
These were great!! I doubled the recipe but used the same amount of baking powder. They were perfect and light and they were cooked in the middle.
These are awful. I can't understand why they have a 4 star rating?! Try Veronica's Apple Pancakes instead.
great cakes
These were wonderful. I followed the recipe exactly and there was a bit too much bite from the baking powder than I like in my pancakes - Next time I'll try 1 1/2 tablespoons, but my husband enjoyed them as is. They were picture perfect and light and fluffy.
I followed the directions to the letter! Didn't add or subtract...what a great pancake! My husband and his friend said they were great! No changes needed!
Seriously, This is the best- I added 2tbs of sugar and 1tsp of vanilla extract. Way better than box pancakes
I really like these pancakes, I added a little bit more milk, because the batter seemed really thick. I also added some cinnamon, sugar, and vanilla for a little flavor.
I hate to say this but the pancakes left a bad after taste. My kids wouldn't touch them with a ten foot pole. I thought I could disguise the flavor by drowning them in syrup but it failed. Only after reducing the amount of baking powder and adding sugar we were able to consume them and they were quite good but the original recipe has got to go. Besides the taste they were really easy to prepare and I will continue to make them my way.
Easily one of the best pancake mix recipes we have found so far!! Will be making again!! And yes the 2 Tablespoons of baking powder worked out perfect...light and fluffy!!!! Thank you so much for sharing this great recipe!! **I did add a Tablespoon of sugar to the recipe**
Very light pancakes. These rose up really high and were fluffy. Not quite as flavorful as other recipes I've made, but still a great recipe. I got 12 from this. Thanks!
This was one of my first recipes to try on this site, I think the bite of baking pwdr takes a little getting used to! Also, use a very sweet syrup to off-set the baking pdwr taste (I used Smucker's Strawberry in the pic). BTW, does anyone know why they are named after Clark Gable? Just curious. (:
I substited water for the milk and I used on 1 teaspoon baking powder instead of the 2 tablespoons. It still came out just fine.
This is my new recipe for pancakes! So easy and so tasty! I was out of milk, so I used Soy milk, and they turned out delicious.
I made this recipe for my family on Sunday and didn't like them at all. Very bad aftertaste. I think it has too much baking powder. Even after putting the sugar, still was awful.
Great Pancakes - Great Flavor
I quadrupled the recipe since I have a large family - and it was more than plenty! The only thing I did differently wsa to add lemon to the milk for a homemade version of buttermilk pancakes. My batter was so thick I had to add extra milk or I would have had biscuits! I eat my pancakes with butter only and they were definitely less sweet without the sugar added, but that was just fine with me. These were a hit at my house and for the slumber party girls from last night. Thanks Betty - I didn't find my Mom's recipe like I was looking for - but this will now be our main pancake recipe!
These are the best homemade pancakes I've ever made. I followed the recipe and did not change anything. Will for sure make these again and again. Thanks Betty for this recipe.
What a great base receipe! I love to cook and experiment with different flavors. With this receipe, I used 1/2 cup of skim milk and 1/2 cup of canned milk and I added some blueberries into the mix. The pancakes were so good. Thanks for sharing....Karen I give it 5 stars
