Clark Gable Pancakes

247 Ratings
  • 5 141
  • 4 60
  • 3 23
  • 2 7
  • 1 16

These are great. Add a little more milk, if you like thinner pancakes, and yes, the amount of baking powder is correct.

By Betty

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 - 4 inch pancakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the egg, milk, and oil. Add flour, baking powder and salt, mix until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Pour 1/4 cup of batter for each pancake on hot, oiled griddle. Turn when golden brown. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
91 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 11.5g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 20.6mg; sodium 368mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022