Amazingly Easy Irish Soda Bread

Yummy! I have another soda bread recipe from here that I usually use but it takes 70 minutes and I only had 45 so I decided to try it. Turned out great! It was a tad dry on the edges (my fault cuz I left it in the oven about 5 minutes after the timer went off). I also forgot to add the butter/milk mixture on top and so I am sure it will be even better next time. I decided to go with a savory bread and so I cut back on the sugar and added a couple of tablespoons of dried dill. Very nice. probably would be great with crushed rosemary also. Still had a slight sweet taste - I maybe would cut the sugar all together unless I wanted to add raisins or something. I also learned my lesson about the "x" on the top - don't cut too deep! Mine seems about as split as most of the pics on here, but l would like it to look a bit less split. I would say cut down maybe only a half inch??? All in all, a great recipe that I will make again.