Tortilla Pinwheels

4.4
86 Ratings
  • 5 49
  • 4 27
  • 3 9
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Tortilla pinwheels is an easy and delightfully different appetizer. It can be changed according to tastes and ingredients on hand.

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 hrs 10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spread whipped cream cheese spread evenly on tortillas. Sprinkle the green onions, black olives and chopped ham slices evenly between all ten of the tortillas. Roll tortillas up jellyroll style. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours.

  • Remove from refrigerator and slice at 3/4 inch intervals. Arrange on tray and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 42.1g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 604.1mg. Full Nutrition
