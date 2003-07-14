Tortilla Pinwheels

I made these for a Christmas party this past weekend. They were easy enough to make, but like other reviewers, didn't feel as though there was enough cream cheese (and that was even using only 8" diameter tortillas). I used toothpicks to keep them together, and think that if there had been more cream cheese, things would have "stuck" better. I am going to be trying these again along with a few modifications. Think I will definitely use a garlic & herb cream cheese and play with the fillings. I'm a big fan of anything you can put together ahead of time and let sit. These, you can definitely do that with. Then just slice them up and arrange them on the tray when you are ready to go.