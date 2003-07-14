Tortilla Pinwheels
Tortilla pinwheels is an easy and delightfully different appetizer. It can be changed according to tastes and ingredients on hand.
A made some variations on this recipe and came out with a great appetizer to contribute to my friend's cocktail party. First, I used green and red tortillas for some color. Then, I made the filling a half cream cheese and half sour cream mixture. Then I alternated filling - black olives for some, canned green chiles for others, and some both together. Sprinkled a little paprika in there too. This worked out well.Read More
I've been making this for a few years now, except instead I use ham, tortillas, cream cheese & salsa. They are a hit whenever I make them.Read More
I have made these for years. They are so good. Always an empty plate to take home. I make mine with cream cheese, grated Colby Jack cheese, small can green chilies, green onions, sliced black olives & sometimes I add ham. You can really put anything you like inside. Experiment & have fun with it.
good, I would add more cream cheese next time. I had to spread it so thin that you could barely tell it was there. These are really great to do if you would like to get ready the night before a party.
Very quick and easy to prepare. Used Alouette brand herbed cream cheese and think this added something. Also try turkey breast with herbed cheese and cranberry sauce (mixed together).
Took a tray of these to a Christmas party and came home with an empty tray. Very tasty and easy. I used green olives with pimentos. The green and red gave them a pretty holiday look.
I really enjoyed making these pinwheels and made some with turkey as well as the ham. They are a great cool summertime appetizer that can travel well to picnics. Ability to make it in advance is a plus.
I made this recipe for Christmas to take to my sister in-laws and they went like hotcakes. I didn't eve get a chance to try one my self they were gone so fast. I received many compliments pn my appietzer selections for the holiday's. The my niece's told me that I could bring them every year. It's nice to bring something different to the holiday's instead of all of the sweet desserts. I am not a big sweet eater so this was a perfect choice for me.
Those little pinwheels are great at parties!! I have made them for 2 different parties and both times they were a great success. they are very fun to eat. People came back for them all evening long. I like to add baby spinach to them.
I made these for a Super Bowl party last year and they have been requested (more like demanded) this year. I used quite a bit more cream cheese (not the whipped kind) which I split in half, added a small amount of Italian dressing to half and ranch dressing to the other half, added green, red, yellow and orange peppers (food processing all the veggies so they were very finely chopped). I also mixed all the veggies directly into the cream cheese before spreading it on the tortilla. Maybe I'll try shredded cheese this year! Great recipe to experiment with!
Excellent! I might add some shredded cheese next time! A big hit!
This was very easy to make and so delicious! The only addition I have is I also sprinkled finely shredded cheddar cheese on top of the other ingredients before rolling them up. I am a huge cheese fan, and I couldn't resist! I took these to work with me, and they were gone very fast! Instant hit and people were insisting on getting the recipe!! Thanks jhibbard!!
As written I give this recipe 4 stars. It was tasty, but needed a little something. So I added a cup of sour cream, 1/2 tsp seasoned salt, and a 1/2 tsp garlic powder and some cheddar cheese. Thanks for the recipe. It's a great base that you can add to and make it your own.
FUN LITTLE SNACK TO HAVE THE KIDS (OR IN-LAWS) HELP WITH!!!
This was yummy! I tried it on my children first. I put 2 cloves of crushed garlic into the cream cheese mix, as well as 1/3 cup mayo. Also, when I ran out of ham, I used pepperoni. That was good, too! This recipe has so many possiblities. I am looking forward to testing different ingredients
I made these for a quick lunch. Husband really liked them.
Very good. Great party food.
I left out the black olives and they were still great! They have become a much requested appetizer at our BBQs!
This is a quick and easy appetizer! All of my friends asked for the recipe. Only thing I did different was instead of chopping and mixing veggies, I used veggie cream cheese. Cuts out one step and they taste GREAT! Hope the tip helps.
It was GREAT! I saw that several reviewers were trying to boost the taste. I made the first tortilla by the recipe, and agreed that it needed some extra taste. I realized if I spread the olives across the WHOLE tortilla and not just down the middle it helped A LOT! I also used more olives than the recipe called for. Using about 1/2 a cup or slightly more was PERFECT! My last name is olive, but that doesn't mean I LOVE olives! If you find the original recipe lacking a little, just make one tortilla this way, and see what you think. it is a great recipe though!
These were yummy and so quick to put together. I left out the ham and added some other items I had in the fridge...their so versatile. I used regular cream cheese but would definitley use the whipped next time. Thanks JoAnn.
I made these for a work potluck. They were a big hit! I used cream cheese, flaked salmon, chives, seedless cucumbers and mixed salad greens. I also gave them a tiny sprinkle of salt and lemon juice just before rolling. I will definately make these again!
Delicious little appetizers that the kids will even gobble up. Try using a a fancy herbed cream cheese such as "Allouette". Great JoAnn!
I made these for a Christmas party this past weekend. They were easy enough to make, but like other reviewers, didn't feel as though there was enough cream cheese (and that was even using only 8" diameter tortillas). I used toothpicks to keep them together, and think that if there had been more cream cheese, things would have "stuck" better. I am going to be trying these again along with a few modifications. Think I will definitely use a garlic & herb cream cheese and play with the fillings. I'm a big fan of anything you can put together ahead of time and let sit. These, you can definitely do that with. Then just slice them up and arrange them on the tray when you are ready to go.
I love this recipe!! I used Dried Beef insead of Ham. My family loves the dried beef better in them. You can also add green chilies and serve with salsa.
I own 2 bars and make these for my party's only I .use green chili's and red pepper.I never bring any home
I skipped the olives and used flavored tortillas (spinach and sun dried tomatoes). I liked them OK but I think I used too much ham for my tastes. Other people really liked them so I'm giving it a four.
I made this recipe for a bridal shower and I got endless compliments! These pinwheels burst with flavor and are a fresh change from the usually bland pinwheel varieties!
These were DELICIOUS! I made them for a baby shower and they were a HUGE hit! And SOOOO easy, I wouldn't change a thing!
These turned out wonderful, but don't put too much onions on them like I did.. :)
I had a jar of dried beef, so I used that. My children 7,5 & 3 gobbled them down. That makes it a keeper for me!
Very easy... very good.
I picked up Garden Vegetable cream cheese by accident, so that is what I used. They turned out excellent! I made some just as the recipe stated, and then I made some sprinkled with a little bit of Dill weed and others sprinkled with onion salt with parsley. Forget about chilling for an hour...my kids were grabbing them too fast!
5 stars! Thanks for the quick and easy lunch. I used chives from our garden, and they went really well with the other ingredients. I really liked the chive/black olive combination. I am going to keep this recipe for a quick appetizer for luncheons. (I did scale the recipe for the filling to only 2 tortillas).
U can change up this rec according what u have in fridge. I added some chives and garlic powder to cream cheese, used jalapenos, roasted peppers, green onions, olives, turkey (didnot have ham), added some shredded monterey jack cheese. When I ran out of turkey I used some pepperoni. I also adjusted the ingredients according to my friends taste buds (some of them do not care for olives, others for jalapenos - so I made different variations leaving some ingredients out and putting the other in). Worked very well.
Very yummy! I made it as an appetizer and spiced up some other versions with chive cream cheese, turkey, and green chillis. Got lots of compliments!
I used deli-sliced ham and left out the black olives (didn't have any). I used regular cream cheese not the whipped kind.
Not the best apitizer I've served, but always seems to go quickly.
This is a good starter recipe for pinwheels. My mom made these all the time for Christmas, I believe with salami instead of ham. Nothing special but nevertheless a staple. I'd take out the green onions myself, just out of preference, but this is a good interchangeable recipe.
Pretty good, and easy to make. Nice snack food. I used Ranch Dressing packets in the whipped cream cheese (1 packet for 16oz of cheese) and left out the olives, I thought it'd be too salty with the ham, ranch cream cheese, etc.
I make these for parties. i tend to spice them up and experiment with them. I had a vegetarian dinner and rolled up a piece of steamed asparagus, omitted the olives and added cheddar. They were yummy. I've also added spicier seasonings, different meats and cheeses and green spinach tortillas for color. They are always eaten right up. Experiment with these!
i probably should've let it sit for the whole 2 hrs.. the taste just didn't go.
i made these as an appetizer for my sons graduation party and the plate was empty fast. Taking them to 4th of July... i used spinach tortilla shells and white ones...made a pretty plate. ~Jeannie
So easy and versatile great for any occasion, always a crowd favorite!
I added grated cheese
A little labor intensive, but went over great at our party. Would totally make this again for future parties.
These are great! Add some dijon mustard to the cream cheese - 2T. I've used deli thin slices of turkey and a couple leaves of spinach for this and it was very delicious. I'm sure the dijon would taste great with this recipe too!
I took mine up a notch. I added 4 tablespoons of sour cream to 2 pks of cream cheese, added 1 pk bacon/ ranch dry mix, chopped up some left over bacon, and added a little shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Mix everything together and spread it on the tortilla. Add ham, turkey or both, a little more shredded cheese, thin slice of dill pickle (optional) and Omg...so good!
Super easy, super different, and super easy to change up the ingredients. I used cucumber, Ham, green onion and cream cheese. They were fantastic!
Okay. Not a lot of flavor. Just a tortilla and filling. Our guests ate them, but after all other items were gone.
The recipe calls for 10 ten inch tortillas. I only used 3 tortillas.
This was an Ok recipe. I did jazz up the cream cheese with a little garlic.
The taste was good, but they were a bit harder to assemble then I thought.
very good, just need a little more cream cheese added.
I always add chedder cheese to them, and use the cream cheese with chives. Love them!!
I loved it! I didn't add onions or ham and I did add mayonaise. It needs no salt what so ever and it can be organic. Again, loved it.
I've had pinwheels made by other people, but these were simply the best! I used spinach herb & sun dried tomato basil tortillas and they were just mouth watering. I will definatly use this recipe from now on!
Made this for a family birthday party and everyone loved it!
These were sooo good! I looked at other reviews and added onion powder, garlic powder, dried dill, dried marjoram, dried tarragon and black pepper to my plain cream cheese. My husband is lactose intolerant and the Arla lactose free cream cheese is awesome, but we can only get plain. I didn't have any green onions so having the herb and garlic flavours in the cream cheese made all the difference. I was able to get 5 large tortilla pinwheels with a base of 12 ounces of cream cheese with over a cup of diced ham and about half a cup of chopped black olives.
made this recipe for my husbands christmas luncheon at work and everyone loved it. Went way to fast. Thanks for great recipe.
This is totally weekend comfort grabs for my family. Grabbing quick yummy snack bites is the best. I made this recipe 2-ways, one with the way the recipe was written with ham and one with Johnsonville Italian Sausage(using 3 un-cased sausage links, cooked & drained. We can say we loved them both ways and I found that everyone swarmed the fridge. They were great. One thing I will note is, I don't usually buy already whipped cream cheese, so I doesn't take but a minute or two, to put a block of cream cheese in a bowl and blend with a hand mixer. (saves on the price difference, if there is one.) Recipe is a keeper.
I've always loved these! I leave out the ham and add green chilies!!
Brought these to a luncheon and a few people asked me for the recipe.
This is a great little appetizer recipe. I omit the olives and add chopped red and green peppers and/or green chilies. Thanks for the post.
This was a success. I never knew the ease of making these. I did leave out the onions and tried different flavors of cream cheese.
I've made similar appetizers with varying ingredients for the past five years. Ingredients varied from salami and pepperoni with oregano to chorizo sausage with green chilies, adobo sauce, and pepper jack cheese. More or less, I made them to fit the occasion and/or people I was serving them to at the time. They've always turned out fantastically; enough so that many of my friends request them specifically.
I made these for a family get together and everyone loved them. My youngest who is super picky loved these.
Prepared for game night! Perfect hit!!!
Easy and delicious! Great appetizer!
