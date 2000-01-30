Pecan Pie Muffins

By the time I finished reading many of the reviews, I was terrified! All that sticking and gooiness and whatever! But most people, despite negative comments, said that they TASTED wonderful, so I decided to be brave..... Well, these are the most adorable little things to look at and to enjoy! Worried, from comments, that I would practically have to use pliers to get them out of the pan, I sprayed with Pam AND I buttered and sugared each little cup lightly. Since I was using a dark pan, I baked at 325. I tied myself to the kitchen chair so that I could keep an eye on the little guys and so that nothing could go wrong! The changes I made were due to suggestions: I added a bit of vanilla and I used only 1/2 cup of butter which I melted (I usually melt any butter called for in a muffin recipe since it seems to yield a more tender muffin). I set the timer for 15 minutes. Ding! What came out of the oven were 12 perfect little muffins that were a cinch to remove from the pan! I had enough batter for another dozen and this time I used liners (Pam-sprayed lightly). Another pan of perfection. Although they look prettier in liners, there was a teensy sticking problem here and there, but not enough to ruin the muffins. Probably a bit more Pam would help. Please, folks, try making these again if they did not work out the first time. They are perfect for a little tea party! So glad I accepted the challenge!