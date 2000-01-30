Pecan Pie Muffins
It's hard to believe there are only five ingredients in these wonderful little muffins! The brown sugar makes them taste like pecan pie.
I love these muffins! I wound up selling products for a company based out of Texas because I fell in love with the pecan pie muffin mix they had. I was so excited to find a recipe for these wonderful little gems. I only put about 1/2 cup of pecans in mine and I like them pretty gooey so I bake them at 325 degrees for about 12 minutes. They do tend to stick. I use a nonstick mini muffin pan and spray it very well. Baker's joy works better than anything else. I wouldn't recommend using the paper muffin liners. The muffins stick to them like glue.Read More
I followed the suggestions of other raters and reduced the butter and added a little more flou. They did not turn out good. They were dry and nothing like pecan pie. If you try these I would suggest following the recipe. I am not sure if I will try again!Read More
I love these muffins! I wound up selling products for a company based out of Texas because I fell in love with the pecan pie muffin mix they had. I was so excited to find a recipe for these wonderful little gems. I only put about 1/2 cup of pecans in mine and I like them pretty gooey so I bake them at 325 degrees for about 12 minutes. They do tend to stick. I use a nonstick mini muffin pan and spray it very well. Baker's joy works better than anything else. I wouldn't recommend using the paper muffin liners. The muffins stick to them like glue.
I have found that the "key" to these muffins is mini muffin tins -- the regular size ones just don't work, and Baker's Joy spray. Also, I fill mine with just 1 tbsp. of filling, and bake only 17 minutes. Mine are always a hit, in fact, I am enjoying some right now. I love the jar gift idea -- I am going to try that one next Christmas.
I LOVE it! They never last at my house more than an hour! I use Baker's Joy and never have a problem with sticking. Also I use melted butter and add it straight to the dry mixture, then the beaten eggs.
After I sprayed my muffin tin with Pam, I coated the cups with sugar (instead of flour). My muffins popped right out of the tin! My office loved them.
By the time I finished reading many of the reviews, I was terrified! All that sticking and gooiness and whatever! But most people, despite negative comments, said that they TASTED wonderful, so I decided to be brave..... Well, these are the most adorable little things to look at and to enjoy! Worried, from comments, that I would practically have to use pliers to get them out of the pan, I sprayed with Pam AND I buttered and sugared each little cup lightly. Since I was using a dark pan, I baked at 325. I tied myself to the kitchen chair so that I could keep an eye on the little guys and so that nothing could go wrong! The changes I made were due to suggestions: I added a bit of vanilla and I used only 1/2 cup of butter which I melted (I usually melt any butter called for in a muffin recipe since it seems to yield a more tender muffin). I set the timer for 15 minutes. Ding! What came out of the oven were 12 perfect little muffins that were a cinch to remove from the pan! I had enough batter for another dozen and this time I used liners (Pam-sprayed lightly). Another pan of perfection. Although they look prettier in liners, there was a teensy sticking problem here and there, but not enough to ruin the muffins. Probably a bit more Pam would help. Please, folks, try making these again if they did not work out the first time. They are perfect for a little tea party! So glad I accepted the challenge!
I followed the suggestions of other raters and reduced the butter and added a little more flou. They did not turn out good. They were dry and nothing like pecan pie. If you try these I would suggest following the recipe. I am not sure if I will try again!
This recipe is easy and fantastic! I serve it warm with a little scoop of vanilla ice cream and everyone loves it! I also bought glass holiday jars, mixed the flour & sugar and put in the bottom, topped with the nuts, put a ribbon on it with a "finish the recipe" card calling for the butter and egg and gave them to teachers for holiday goodies! BIG HIT!!
These are fantastic! I usually make them in regular sized tins, but you MUST use oil and flour the tins, or they will stick! I lost the first batch using only tins sprayed with PAM. The paper liners do work, too, but if you want to eat them right away, the muffins will stick to the paper until they have cooled a little. They are not too greasy for us!!!!
To prepare pans for sure removal Mix Equal Parts: Cooking oil Flour Crisco When ingredients are completley mixed, spread on pan sides and bottom. works perfectly! I Keep reserved preparation in my refrigerator until needed. Hope this helps.
I read a few reviews and wondered about the muffin liners...after reading TANYAHOLMAN's review, i experiemented a bit. Mini muffins are definately the way to go...so then I tried a few variations with muffin liners; regular, parchment lined foil, and none at all. The winner was no liner. I used EV olive oil to coat the cups (nonstick mini muffing pan) & coated with sugar. They popped right out! the others were stuck to the paper...thx for the tip it worked out great. I also made a 2nd batch. I used a bit of vanilla, dash of salt, and a splash of sugarfree maple syrup...I like mine gooey as well, so I baked them at 330 for 15-17 mins and they came out great.. My husband's favorite idulgence has always been Pecan Pie...he loved them. Great recipe& great tips, thx!
These little suckers are awesome....I used walnuts b/c thats what i had on hand....but i can imagine how much better they would be with pecans...But still....awesome.....I only baked them for about 12-15 minutes.....so they were still gooey inside....and crisp on the outside....these were so good....Sugar and fat...cant resist that!!!!! Oh..it made 24 perfect bit size mini muffins....Sprayed generously with Baking spray with flour....popped out easily!!!
I took these to a superbowl party and they were a huge hit. Delicious! Here's what I changed: used 3/4 golden brn sugar and 1/4 dark brown; added vanilla; and cooked in mini-muffin pan greased with flour/crisco spray for 17 minutes. The trick to not sticking is to remove the muffins from the pans about 2 minutes after removing from the oven (any sooner and they will fall, any later and they start to stick). One word of note: my eggs and butter never became "smooth", not sure how this is possible, most recipes cream butter and sugar, then add eggs...but it turned out not to be an issue. Oh, I also used 1 and a half to 2 cups of pecans instead of just the 1. I will say that people thought these were bran muffins, so if you are taking them to a party either use a placecard stating what they are, or dress them up somehow, maybe a chocolate drizzle or a whole pecan on top??! This is a keeper recipe for sure, and uses ingredients I ALWAYS have on hand.
Love these little gems! I'm a huge fan of pecan pie, so this makes it really easy to satisfy my craving. I did feel they were missing something, so next time I will add a little salt and some vanilla (or rum!) extract. I made half a batch, which gave me 12 mini muffins. I greased and floured my non-stick pan. I let them cool in the pan, then gave them a little twist and they popped right out.
This were very greasy!! I used nonstick cooking spray and they didn't stick! I also thought that they needed something but I could not put my finger on it!
A friend gave me this recipe several years ago. Since then, it has been my most requested item to take to pot luck luncheons. Suggestions: With all the butter in this recipe, I have found it is not necessary to grease and flour my pans. It might depend on the type of pan you are using. Knowing when to remove from the oven is key. I watch for the edges to get golden brown and a little bit crusty. It takes 13 to 15 minutes in my mini muffin pans, so check them frequently the first time you make them.
I don't really care for pecan pie but my husband adores it. So, I thought I would give these a shot because the ingredients didn't seem like the result would be too sweet for my taste. THEY WERE FANTASTIC. The absolute best pecan recipe I've found. I have made them at least a 1/2 dz times since Thanksgiving and had to e-mail this recipe to at least 15 ppl. SOOO GOOD! Plus, my husband dug them so much I wasn't forced to make the actual pie this year! THANKS!
This recipe is great but I added 1/2 cup whole wheat flour , vanilla and I think next time I will cut back on the sugar. I added more flour because some people had tried it where I work, and said they were hard. I maybe used a little less 1/2 cup of whole wheat turned out great!
I added some vanilla because one reviewer said "they were missing something" and I think this did the trick. I made half a recipe and it made 16-1 TBS muffins. The first batch I baked for 15 minutes and the second for 12 minutes. I like the shorter baking time. These are going to go on my dessert buffet on Christmas--if they last that long. They are in the freezer now, but I know they are there; hopefully, out of sight, out of mind. Thanks for the great recipe.
I have made these twice...once using 2/3 cup butter and once using 1/2 cup butter which most recipes say. They are awesome and 1/2 c. butter is just fine. On the second batch, I experimented and added 1/4 flour and 1/4 quick oats. I liked the ones with the oats better. You have to have something that make these a little healthy, lol. I made 12 muffins and only cooked them for 16 minutes.
These are simply delicious and so quick and easy they can be whipped up for an impromptu coffee date with a friend. I used a silicone mini muffin pan that I sprayed with no-stick spray with added flour (Pam for Baking in Canada) and they popped right out of their little cups with no sticking at all.
These are so good! Used the bakers joy spray-they popped right out of the pan. Tablespoon of mixture was the perfect amount for each mini muffin cup.
The name of these muffins and the very basic ingredients had me very intrigued. I love pecan pie so I was hopeful. The muffins are *okay* but in my opinion not worth the gazillion calories they must contain. If I'm going to eat that much fat and sugar it should be mouthwatering and these muffins simply are not. Doubt I'll make them again.
These are really delicious. I am on a low sugar diet, so I substituted splenda for 1/2 the brown sugar (1/2c brown sugar, 1/2 c splenda, + 1/4 c. non fat milk powder to make up for the lost volume). I was afraid that these would not be very good with my alterations, but they were great!
Wow. These are soooo good! My husband absolutely loves pecan pie and requests the mini versions all year long. I have tried quite a few different recipes using different crusts and whatnot. These are hands down his all time favorite. I have to say, mine as well. They're so quick and easy to make and the outcome is delicious. Crunchy on the outside and moist and chewy on the inside, they almost have a dense brownie texture. I've been hassled for another batch since making the first so I told my husband I can only make these once a week. That was last week so naturally the second batch is in the oven as I write this! THANK YOU PRISSYCAT!
I just finished making my fourth batch--I'm impressed! I grease my pans very well with vegetable-oil-based non-stick spray and then flour them. Then when I take the muffins from the oven, I loosen the edges a bit if needed, but don't remove until they're cool. I've had no trouble getting them out of the pans. I melt the butter before mixing it with the eggs, and it blends better. Also, I ran out of butter once and used margarine instead with good results (but a bit less buttery taste). I even made one mini-loaf, though it took a much longer time to bake (after 30 minutes, I checked it every 7-10 mins. until a knife inserted in center came out clean) and I had to cover it with aluminum foil for the last 15-20 mins of the baking time to keep it from browning too much on the top. Still, it came out delicious! It's got a somewhat hard candylike crust, with a thick, doughlike middle (but it doesn't taste undercooked). Sliced nicely when I used a *sharp* serrated knife. Thanks for a great recipe! :-)
Why only 5 stars??? This is a wonderful recipe. I used others suggestions to not use papers in my muffin pan. I used Pam & dusted with sugar. I made some this morning to take to work and they were gone as soon as I entered the office. I wouldn't change a thing. If you made them as full size muffins they might be too rich. With the mini muffin size you can almost pretend that there are no calories...almost!
These were so easy to make, and very delicious. They're just like little pecan pies. I took some to work and they were gone so quickly that I only got one!
AWESOME as is!!!! The BEST muffins I've EVER made. I would not change a single thing, and I will DEFINITELY make these again. SOON. I used standard size cupcake molds with paper liners.
I've made these muffins three times-- twice as mini-muffins, and once as regular-sized. My mother and I are absolutely crazy about them. Beware, they can come out a little greasy at the bottom of the cups, so don't remove them from the pan right away-- let them cool. But the flavor is so worth it, warm and delicious, chock full of nuts. I always add extra!
My son is deployed so He won't have my chocolate chip pecan pie this year... So.. I bought pint sized mason jars,sterilized them, added 1/3 cup chocolate chips, 1tsp vanilla and baked them in a 325 oven for 45 min ( or until the tester comes out clean). I placed the seal and lid on. The jars will pop when they are sealed. I will ship them to him in time for Christmas.I made atest batch and tried them from the jar 2 weeks later...yum!!! Be sure to use a knife to run around inside and they will slide right out!
Help! I made these last night, but something went wrong. The tops crusted over beautifully, but the bottoms were not cooked. I cooked them for 25 minutes at 350, then had to put them back in for another 5 minutes. I don't know what I did wrong - this was a first for me. Even thought they didn't turn out "right" they were absolutely delicious!! I'm going to keep trying this recipe until I get it right. Can someone help me out with this problem?
These are awesome little devils!!! To make them a 'little healthier' I used Splenda Brown Sugar (read pkg for conversion) and Smart Balance 50/50 Butter with Omega 3. I also added 1 tsp of pure vanilla extract. YUM!
These are an evil goodness... ;-) Made them yesterday evening for my husband the pecan pie fiend. No mini muffin pan, but made 12 large muffins, baking at 325 for close to 30 minutes. No problems with sticking, as I greased and floured the pan. Will definitely make again, as they are very easy and taste divine... or evil, depending on your diet.
These little muffins are absolutely delicious. I got 35 mini muffins out of this recipe and they are a perfect size. My husband said he thought he could eat them all! FYI, I did add a splash of vanilla extract. The only problem I had was they stuck horribly in the pan. Nearly all of them were torn up just trying to get them out of the pan. The first batch I just sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. The second batch I sprayed then floured and wiped away the excess and then wiped a little butter in each cup. They still stuck but not as bad. I will try mini muffin liners next time. Other than the sticking problem, they were just so delightfully tasty, I will make them again and again! Thank you!
My husband loves these - the taste if very much a pecan! I make them often.
very good made just as wrote. only thing maybe would be check them at say 18 or 19 mins. 20 mins and mine were borderline 25 they would have been burnt to a crisp.
These were absolutely delicious. I followed the recipe exactly and they came out wonderfully. I read other reviews and when they are fresh out of the oven, they do taste buttery. However, once they have cooled off, they taste even better. My edges had a nice crunch to them. I didn't cook them for the twenty minutes. I cooked until the edges were slightly browned which was about fifteen minutes. I let them cool in the muffin pan before removing. Everyone thought they were delicious as a dessert (very sweet!). I am going to try the low sugar version a reviewer posted so I can indulge a bit more and not feel so guilty. Thanks for the easy and delicious recipe.
The muffins would have been so much better had they not been as greasy. I think it might be due to the amount of butter to flour ratio. These muffins will be excellent provided you add more flour than the recommended amount--perhaps 1/2 cup more than the recipe states.
Gross! My "muffins" were more like flat grease bombs. I checked and rechecked the recipe. I was terribly embarrassed to take these to a friend whom I had already promised them to.
DEFINITELY A KEEPER!!!! I absolutely LOVE these muffins!!! I actually used walnuts (because that is all I had) and they were delicious!! I will definitley bake these little goodies again!!! Very easy to make and worth every second. I highly recommend this recipe!!
Sorry, did not love these at all. Because of the amount of butter vs. flour, they are very heavy and greasy. Not at all like pecan pie. The only thing you really taste is nuts. Very heavy in your stomach. I won't make them again.
These are delicious!!! I feel guilty eating them for breakfast. We made them in regular sized silicon muffin pan (sprayed with Pam) and had to get them out VERY carefully. Not the most beautiful for presentation, but who cares, they don't last long. I have made them in mini muffin pans and do agree that they are better in those. Also, these are fairly rich, in my opinion, so the smaller muffin pans at least make you feel a little less sinful!! The only thing I have ever changed about the recipe was to add about 1 tsp. of vanilla to the mixture. Today we had some extra "ground" pecan so we mixed it with a little white and brown sugar and spooned over each muffin. Not for the dieter, but great for a pregnant mommy every once-in-a-while!!!!
These couldn't be easier when you just want to 'get your fix' and are craving something decadent!
I hate giving a bad review but these are awful. HOLY BUTTER! There is not much taste to them either besides for the pecans which i toasted before hand. I cant serve these to my family, i love them too much.
I made this in a sunflower-shaped cake pan, and it was both beautiful and delicious. The top and sides were kind of crispy and tasted exactly like bits of pecan pie! Everyone loved it. I used virgin coconut oil instead of butter, and the house smelled divine while it was cooking. This is a keeper!
I suggest you try these, even though I only gave them 3 stars. They are SUPER easy! With that said... I didn't love these, but I liked them. They didn't taste as much like pecan pie as I had hoped. (To be fair, this is probably only because, to me, the texture of pecan pie is part of what makes it so good.) I did eat a lot of them as my sugar addiction kept me going back, which is ironic because I thought they were too sweet. I will definitely make them again, but I will add semi-sweet chocolate chips and coconut. I may even add a pinch of salt (my pecans were not salted). I made some in a mini muffin pan, but getting them out was a bigger pain than what I wanted. (I didn't like having to wait for them to cool...) So, I baked the rest as if they were brownies. I will definitely continue making them this way.
Yum these muffins are delicious!
These really taste like bits of pecan pie, especially when cold. We will be making these alot!
These are good, but I just had a pecan pie bread (similar to a banana bread) and it was outstanding. Maybe this needs a little corn syrup. May try to tweek it a bit to make them again. These are better once they are cooled or even refrigerated. Nicely crisp on the outside and soft on the inside.
Love the taste...a little hard to get out of muffin paper cups even when sprayed with pam...kids and teachers just loved.....!!!
I used 3/4 c. flour to make them more muffin-y. The original recipe is very dense (like pecan pie--what the name says!) and I could only get 8 muffins out of it. Superb pecan taste, however! I gave some to my neighbors and they raved about them all year! I also made some for my boyfriend for Valentine's Day--shipped well, with the extra flour added. Without that, they are just too gelatin-like to ship well.
I made these several years ago, and they were awesome! They're also made with ingredients that I normally have, so that could be a good or a bad thing - I don't need to be eating them too often!
This was an excellent recipe! The only problem I had was trying to cream the butter with the eggs. I eventually gave up and just added in the rest of the ingredients. They turned out well, though! Like some other reviewers, I added about a tablespoon more flour and used Baker's Joy, and they turned out great! I also used a regular muffin tin (it made 10 muffins) and they turned out just fine.
WOW! These really did taste like half muffin/half pecan pie! Very awesome. I put them in for the suggested 20min and they cooked perfectly. People LOVED them! My only suggestion for next time would be to lower the amount of butter. I felt like they were oily when I took each bite. In fact, when I went to heat up the leftovers in the microwave the following day, butter pooled at the bottom of the plate, and if I lightly squeezed the muffin, then butter would squirt out. The batter was liquid enough that I think cutting it down by a bit would be all you need to do, and I bet they'd be just as great and a little bit healthier. UPDATE: I made them again last night, using only 1/3c butter instead of 2/3c. They cooked wonderfully and were still moist. Cutting the butter down was the way to go!
Very nice. Had to give out the recipe to 10 people.
These were amazing! I did have to add a little bit of water, as it was too thick to pour as written, but otherwise, I followed the recipe. I don't have a mini muffin tin, so I used a regular size, and came out with 12 muffins. I used muffin papers, and didn't have any problem getting them out. I made these for my mom for Mother's Day and she LOVED them. I'll definitely be making these again.
Made for Rose's birthday-yummy good with a cup of coffee
I love these and unfortunatley I can't keep away from them. I did add a dash of vanilla as someone suggested. With Pilsbury Baking spray these came out with no problem.
These were wonderful! Gone in minutes at my party. I only used 1/2 c. pecans and 1/2 c. butter. I used whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour. Sprayed the mini muffin pan with Bakers Joy and baked for 12 minutes.
Oh My... These little gems are INCREDIBLE! Buttery and ever so addictive. Followed recipe exactly, only doubling, found myself with the most insanely delicious, melty, teeny tiny pecan pies (in mini-muffin form). After a few runs, experimenting with cook time, I found it better to short cook these slightly, so they won't harden up when cooled. About 13 - 16 minutes cook time made for a perfect (when cooled) product. Butter flavor Pam spray used on the muffin pan. No sticking whatsoever.
I thought these muffins were incredibly easy and very tasty. Took them to a brunch and got numerous recipe requests. I was worried that they would stick since it was mentioned in the other reviews but after spraying with cooking spray and dusting lightly with flour there were no problems. Some may find them a little rich - - I think you could cut down on the butter a bit and be fine. I will definitely be making these again!
Fabulous! My family has a new addiction! I have made these as written (and they were great!) and I have also made them dairy free (using earth balance, worked perfect) and then gluten and dairy free using earth balance and GF Bisquick for the flour. If you use the Bisquick, I would maybe make in an 8x8 pan or just don't put a lot of batter in each. I had a huge mess, but they still taste awesome, even being eaten with a spoon straight from the pan! Using a GF all-purpose flour might work better, I'm new to GF cooking so still learning. Thanks for this recipe!
These are so good. There is a company that sells mixes for Homemade dinner table appeal...I swear this is the same ingredients and there's cost $6.00 a mix and you still have to add eggs and butter. The only difference is the cost! Must use Mini tins!! Well Greased! Awesome muffins!
These are some good little muffins. They do remind me of pecan pie. Easy and quick.
I creamed together the sugar and butter (I had to substitute margarine), added 1 teaspoon of vanilla , then stirred in the eggs , followed by the pecans . This resulted in a smooth , even batter , to which I added the flour & mixed well. I then used the wrapper from the margarine & greased 12 silicone muffin liners . Baked for 22 minutes @ 350 . Perfect , only thing I will change next time is that I plan to try adding a bit of cinnamon .
Very good - went according to the recipe - very simple.
These are awesome!!! Quick and easy to make. No problem with the muffins sticking to the pan, I sprayed it with baker's joy. I only baked them for 17 minutes and they were perfect.
I had no problem with theses muffins sticking. Matter of fact they slid right out. I was disappointed with the final results. I do not think they taste like pecan pie. Will not make again.
(Previous review was not submitted under my name...sorry)I am SO glad I tried this recipe. These little mini pecan pie muffins are so scrumptious. I have a mini muffin pan that makes 20 muffins. This recipe filled 15 of them. I sprayed each one with Butter Flavored Pam - - that's it. No paper liners, no flour. Baked at 350 for 13 minutes, put down a wire cooling rack, and 14 of the 15 just popped right out when I flipped the pan over. I had absolutely no problem with them sticking or being hard to get out. (The trick is do not cook them for as long as the recipe says to.) I know I'll be making these little babies again this holiday season!
These were pretty good-husband and stepson ate them all...I only got one. Many people said they stuck to the pan; I used a large size muffin pan (22 mins.) and thoroughly greased it w/real butter and floured it well. All my muffins popped out w/a knife as soon as I took them out of the oven.
Very good! And I had enough batter to make 24 mini muffins and 3 regular sized ones.
These are awesome...they really have the taste of a pecan pie...very easy to make too...a new favorite recipes...Thanks!!
I'm sorry, I may have done something wrong. But I did follow this recipe to a T. And I got a crumbly mess.
Very good and very easy to make. Good when you need a super quick sweet item with few ingredients
These were good, undoubtfully, but they didn't have a catch on me. What is more, it isn't as syrupy as a pecan pie. Sorry, but I don't think I'll bake some again.
I made these for Christmas gifts and everyone raved about how good they were! I was very impressed. They tasted exactly like pecan pie.
These little muffins taste great, but they stick to the tins a lot. I would definitely use paper liners - I had one entire batch ruined because I could not get them out of the tins - we had pecan topping instead of muffins!
These are wonderful. Everytime I make them to take somewhere, everyone just raves about them!
I made these muffins for Easter... and didn't have enough. Everyone wanted more and I made 2 batches. I did add just a little bit more flour the second time and they were great both times. You must cool them on a wire rack or glass plate. Don't use paper towels. The paper will stick to the muffin. Loved the recipe.
Excellent flavor and very easy. They do not keep very long after baking.
Had these the other day at a luncheon. They were absolutely wonderful. They are like mini pecan pies. A crispy texture on the outside and slightly gooey in the middle just like a pecan pie. Will have to make these myself this holiday season. Thank you for sharing your recipe. A must try...
Easy, easy, easy. Didn't have any trouble with sticking - sprayed down the pan with Pam and then floured it. Loosened the muffins with a knife when they were done, and they came right out. I used a full-sized muffin tin, and recipe produced 9 muffins. Baked at 350 for 25 minutes. I added a 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla. Yummy. I'll make these again. Would be a good addition to Christmas breakfast.
You won't believe how good these are. They taste exactly like pecan pie. They are Scrumptous!
OMG! These little babies are the bomb and that is something to be said coming from a southern girl who knows what a true pecan pie should taste like! I made one change by adding 1 1/2 tsp of pure vanilla extract otherwise everything else stayed the same. They are amazing!!!
These are pretty good, but not awesome. I used regular-sized muffin tins and greased with butter. There was no problem with sticking. I think I was expecting more of the gooiness that you get with pecan pie. Next time I will lower the oven temp as one poster suggested and reduce the cooking time to 15 minutes.
These were a hit. I used mini muffin tins that I sprayed well and had no problem with them sticking or being greasy. Just like a pecan pie without all the mess. Excellent recipe.
Unbelievably delicious. They are perfect just the way they are. I would recommend using silicon muffin liners for easy release.
Thank you for saving my relationship. Okay, my relationship might not have needed saving, but this recipe 100% increased our chances of staying together forever. My only additions were a dash of cinnamon, cumin, chocolate chips, and salt to the flour mixture. So incredibly highly recommended. I will be making this again. Hard.
These are simply amazing! I cannot believe how much they taste like pecan pie, they are incredibly good! I was skeptical at first, because only 5 ingredients, but I can't rave enough about them. Next time, I will add half cup chocolate chips, see how that is. They are perfect the way they are though!!
It's fantastic! So easy and tastes just like pecan pie. I had this recipe for years and gave it to all my friends but the quantity for the flour was missing when I copied it for someone recently. I'm so happy I found it on your list. Thank you.
Excellent! I made these in a hurry and they came out perfect. I actually got more than 18 mini muffins...maybe because I added around 1 1/2 cups of pecans. I baked mine the full time because I like them crisp on top and chewy at the bottom instead of gooey. Will be making again ;)
This is one of my favorite recipes! The crispy outside and gooey inside are perfect, especially in the mini muffins. I always add 1 tsp. of vanilla to mine though and it gives them a little extra flavor matching pecan pie.
5 star recipe! A must save for your recipe box. I sprayed my mini muffin tin with bakers joy spray very well and sprayed again each time before putting more batter in. They came out easily and pan clean up was a breeze. I put 1 tablespoon of batter in each cup and that was perfect. This is one of the best recipes on this site!
This recipe is awful. The muffins taste like pure sugar with loads of grease, and are excessively chewy. It's a lot of trouble to prep the pans, as well, and the muffins still stick. I should have known better when it called for mixing the brown sugar with the flour, while mixing the butter with the eggs. As I should have expected, the butter formed into balls in the cold eggs. I've never seen a recipe that didn't call for creaming the butter and sugar, then adding the eggs, and finally, adding those wet ingredients into the dry ones. Did I mention, they smell terrible?
Our family loves these - in fact, I made a plate of them for my mother on her birthday this year, as she is quite to pecan pie aficianado. The first two times I made them last year, I used sprayed paper liners, but this was still problematic. But we purchased slilcon muffin pans last spring, and those have made all the difference! I spray the pans, and after they cool, the muffins pop right out with no problem. (I know your not supposed to need to spray them, but with these sticky buggers, it helps.) I haven't tried full-size muffins. I find that with the sprayed silicon pans, I can get *exact;y* eighteen muffins, as I can fill close to the top, and space isn't taken away by the paper liners. With the richness of these, larger muffins aren't needed. This is a keeper for certain!
OK, these little delights are so rich and wonderful. Do not overfill the muffin cups and make sure you use the mini muffin pans and use liners. They taste like little pecan pie bites and you really can't eat just one but you should as they are so rich. I made one batch and tasted them and immediately made another batch as they are so easy to make and so wonderful to eat. They freeze well and heat up nice if you can ever get any left over to freeze.
I made these this morning and they are terrific! The only thing I did different was to add 1 tsp. vanilla to the butter and eggs. I will absolutely be making these again and plan on having them on the breakfast table Christmas morning.
These taste awesome! My sister asks for them every time she comes over. The mini muffin size make them a perfect sweet snack.
I tried this recipe with hopes of recreating a delicious, dense, buttery, pecan flavored muffin I had at a church potluck. Well these were very good, and had a similar taste, they weren't quite the same. First of all, I think these call for a tad too much butter...next time I make them, I'll reduce the amount slightly. I think the other muffins I tried had ground pecans as well. I really liked the pecan pieces in these, but I'm going to try it with the ground ones as well, just to see. Thanks for sharing the recipe...these are very good! I'll be making them again!!!
