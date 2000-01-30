Pecan Pie Muffins

It's hard to believe there are only five ingredients in these wonderful little muffins! The brown sugar makes them taste like pecan pie.

By prissycat

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour 18 mini muffin cups or line with paper muffin liners.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together brown sugar, flour and pecans. In a separate bowl beat the butter and eggs together until smooth, stir into the dry ingredients just until combined. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups. Cups should be about 2/3 full.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 to 25 minutes. Cool on wire racks when done.

338 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 77.4mg; sodium 119.3mg. Full Nutrition
