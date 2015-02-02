Jezebel Dip

This sweet, creamy, and spicy dip is a great appetizer at parties. I serve these with crackers.

By Mollie Harry

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together the apple jelly, apricot preserves, and horseradish in a bowl until mixed. Sprinkle with mustard powder and black pepper; mix well. Place the cream cheese onto a serving dish, and pour the jelly mixture overtop to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 36.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

babydollmac
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2011
made this a bunch of times over the year.. very good dip for parties.. I however eliminate the black pepper & season the horseradish to taste for a little more kick... tons of compliments on this & lasts for awhile in fridge.. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Victoria
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2008
I thought this was very good. The sweet and the heat from the horseradish sauce was a great flavor! The colors were very pretty too will go well with Thanksgiving as an appetizer. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Joanne
Rating: 4 stars
11/06/2009
This was so simple to make. I agree it made a ton of "sauce" so I split the cream cheese down the middle to attempt to double it. Next time I will half the sauce or double the cream cheese. Everyone enjoyed the taste - but yes you would have to like horseradish. Will make again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Stacey
Rating: 3 stars
02/18/2009
This was not a big hit with my family. I thought it was tasty although I didn't want to eat a whole lot. Also it makes A LOT!! I wanted about double the cream cheese with this. I probably wouldn't make it again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
cc
Rating: 2 stars
12/04/2008
I wasn't a big fan of the strong horseradish flavor. Read More
Helpful
(3)
JOY1952
Rating: 5 stars
05/13/2017
I didn't have dry mustard:-( I left it out. Since I don't really know what this recipe would have tasted like with the mustard I'm still giving it a 5-star rating because it was that great tasting! Read More
Devin Householder
Rating: 4 stars
12/05/2017
This is a weird combination of sweet and horseradish... It was a huge hit as an appetizer/snack food on Thanksgiving. Some people kept tasting it saying "I can't tell if I like it or not but I keep tasting it anyway." It did not last the meal so it must have been good. Personally I liked it. It does make a ton of sauce and I wouldn't use all of it for just one brick of cream cheese. Read More
