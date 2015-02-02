Jezebel Dip

This is a simple crowd pleaser. I put a lot more horseradish in than the recipe calls for because my crowd usually like food with a bit of a "kick". I put close to one cup of horseradish in. Fabulous EASY recipe!
made this a bunch of times over the year.. very good dip for parties.. I however eliminate the black pepper & season the horseradish to taste for a little more kick... tons of compliments on this & lasts for awhile in fridge..
I thought this was very good. The sweet and the heat from the horseradish sauce was a great flavor! The colors were very pretty too will go well with Thanksgiving as an appetizer.
This was so simple to make. I agree it made a ton of "sauce" so I split the cream cheese down the middle to attempt to double it. Next time I will half the sauce or double the cream cheese. Everyone enjoyed the taste - but yes you would have to like horseradish. Will make again.
My sister made this on Thanksgiving Day as an appetizer. It made me think of cocktail sauce. Must have been the horseradish.
This was not a big hit with my family. I thought it was tasty although I didn't want to eat a whole lot. Also it makes A LOT!! I wanted about double the cream cheese with this. I probably wouldn't make it again.
I wasn't a big fan of the strong horseradish flavor.
I didn't have dry mustard:-( I left it out. Since I don't really know what this recipe would have tasted like with the mustard I'm still giving it a 5-star rating because it was that great tasting!
This is a weird combination of sweet and horseradish... It was a huge hit as an appetizer/snack food on Thanksgiving. Some people kept tasting it saying "I can't tell if I like it or not but I keep tasting it anyway." It did not last the meal so it must have been good. Personally I liked it. It does make a ton of sauce and I wouldn't use all of it for just one brick of cream cheese.