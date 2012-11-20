Rice and Hot Dogs Soup

This is a great, easy to make soup, which is actually a meal in itself. Great for cold winter nights. I like to use spicy hot dogs.

By Mika Yemin-Daniel

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and saute for 5 minutes. Add the rice and saute for 1 more minute, or until onion is tender. Add the hot dogs and the tomato paste OR diced tomatoes. Cover mixture completely with water.

  • Stir in the paprika, chicken bouillon granules, turmeric, cumin and parsley and season with salt and pepper to taste. Continue to cook over medium heat for 20 minutes, or until rice is completely cooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
635 calories; protein 18.2g; carbohydrates 70.7g; fat 31.3g; cholesterol 59mg; sodium 1962.1mg. Full Nutrition
