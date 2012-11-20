Rice and Hot Dogs Soup
This is a great, easy to make soup, which is actually a meal in itself. Great for cold winter nights. I like to use spicy hot dogs.
This is a great, easy to make soup, which is actually a meal in itself. Great for cold winter nights. I like to use spicy hot dogs.
We like this! It's something very simple to throw together when you have very few ingredients on hand. I usually have hot dogs in the freezer and rice in the cabinet. Great weeknight meal!Read More
Too dry...reminds me of tomato-rice soup.Read More
Too dry...reminds me of tomato-rice soup.
We like this! It's something very simple to throw together when you have very few ingredients on hand. I usually have hot dogs in the freezer and rice in the cabinet. Great weeknight meal!
I made this vegetarian with tofu hot dogs and vegetable bouillon. I did reduce the rice and increase the water a bit-- otherwise it would have been more like a casserole than a soup. It turned out really tasty, and went well with the quesadillas I served alongside. Even the picky eaters in my house liked it. I will be making this one again!
I had to keep adding water to this and it still came out more like a stew than a soup. I also had trouble getting the rice to cook. I had to let it simmer a lot longer than 20 minutes. If you want this to be more of a soup, I recommend halving the rice, onion, and hot dogs. The flavor was great and I will make it again, just maybe with more broth.
I made this for Dad and I. He likes southern cooking, so I thought this might be a good one for him. He loved it! I saved the leftovers in the freezer for when we don't want to cook. Because these ingredients were all I had, I typed them into google and this recipe came up. I never would have put these ingredients together otherwise! Thank you, Allrecipes contributor, Mika Yemin-Daniel!
It wasn't bad at all. I didn't us tomato paste or tumeric cause I didn't have any on hand. Instead of chicken bouillon cubes I used beef, and instead of onions I used onion powder, and it still came out good.
Yes I have tried this recipe and for a first timer it came out great.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections