Aunt Millie's Broccoli Casserole
This fresh broccoli casserole is a family favorite for holidays and get-togethers! This recipe has been passed down in our family for years because it's so cheesy and delicious!
Very good. I've tried 2 other broccoli casserole recipes from this website and this one is by far the best. Unlike the other recipes, this once calls for fresh broccoli, which by far is much tastier than the frozen kind, which comes mostly in chopped up little stems. I used cream of celery and mushroom, and prefer the celery- which has a lighter flavor. And 1 cup of cheddar was plenty of cheese. I followed another reviewer's tip and use just a pinch of salt and 1/2 of the pepper, which is much better. Overall, a great, fresh tasting dish and not too salty or rich. I used buttered Ritz crackers instead of croutons-- much tastier. This one is a keeper. My 4 and 1 yr. loved it- and that's all that matters!Read More
i would never ever make this again. well, I'm not much of a broccoli person so maybe thats why it didnt hit the spot. I would suggest this to people who like broccoli ONLY.Read More
I made this for a 25th wedding anniversary party and it turned out awesome!!! Not a word or a lie, every female at the party was begging me for the recipe. It was gobbled up in minutes. I made a lot of changes though, so heres what I did. I used just half a tsp of salt instead of one and a half, added a can of cream of chicken soup as well as used cream of mushroom and garlic instead of regular cream of mushroom. I added a cup and a half of fresh mushrooms, sliced and a pound of crispy bacon, crumbled. For the topping, I used crushed Ritz crackers and a quarter cup of grated parmesan cheese instead of the croutons. Oh, and I used 3 cups of cheddar cheese instead of 8 ounces of american. Absolutely to die for!!! will definately be making this again.
This is the first thing to disappear at family dinners! I add 1/4 cup half and half to the soup and cheese mixture so there is a little more sauce. I use Ritz crackers instead of croutons, and add some cheddar to the American cheese for extra zip. I have also used half broccoli and half cauliflower. Thanks Kaylee!!
I LOVED THIS RECIPE!! Let me explain something here...I am one of the most pick eaters in the world, but this this was really good! I did alter it just a bit though. I boiled my broccoli with butter and garlic. Next, instead of the American cheese, I used cheddar and I also used the ritzs crackers. Oh yeah, I added a little (and I mean little) bit of garlic powder and about 1/4 cup milk.(The mix of soup and cheese seemed to thick for me)IT TURNED OUT VERY CREAMY AND THE TASTE OF FRESH CRACKED PEPPER.....YUMMY :o) I am attending a X-mas dinner party on the 24th and this is the vegetable dish that I will be bringing!
I made this dish yesterday for Thanksgiving and it was delicious. I followed many of the suggestions from previous posts. I added a half cup of milk to the soup, used only a sprinkle of salt and pepper and baked it in a deeper&smaller casserole dish instead of a 9x13 pan. I covered it in crushed stuffing instead of crutons. It was not too salty and was moist without being soupy. Thanks for all the suggestions!
Yumm! This was awesome. I made it for my husband and I for dinner. This was wonderful and so easy to make. Good enough to sit down and eat a large bowl of this for dinner and nothing else. I did not have the croutons, therefore left them out. However, I did add 1/2 cup fresh mushrooms to the sauce. It was delicious. I would cut the pepper amount in half next time. It was a little warm. Other than that it was great. Next time I may add some penne pasta and bite size chicken pieces. Would make a great pasta! Thanks for the recipe.
This would get 4 1/2 stars if I could do that. Eat it up the first day because it is mush when reheated.
This had way too much pepper for my taste. It seemed that was the only dominant flavor. I would make it again, but with much less pepper.
Made this Christmas Day. Had to bring a vegetable side dish. Was really good! Even had a, "This was really good, how did you make it?" I used the suggestions of cream of mushroom and cream of chicken, 3 cups of cheddar cheese and used 1/2 cup to a cup of half n half when mixing the cheese together with the creams. I used another suggestion of adding crumbled bacon to the topping. I used the drippings from the bacon and from another suggestion, sauted the finely chopped onions and finely chopped mushrooms, 3 or 4 mushrooms, not to much. Then from another suggestion, threw in two sleeves of the crushed Ritz Crackers and sauteed that with onions and mushrooms and added the 4 tablespoons of butter. Most of the work was after steaming the four heads of broccoli. The chopping and peeling off the layer of skin was a bit of work but, worth it. Thanks to ALL for your suggestions, LOL! It was a hit! P.S used only a little bit of pepper, yes..from another suggestion. LOL!
This was really really yummy and easy! I did steam my broccoli and let it cool. I didn't heat the soup and cheese together. I just mixed the soup and cheese (used mozerella cheese, which is all I had on hand) with black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and some sea salt (everything to taste). Then, just mixed everything with the broccoli and spread in dish and put cracker crumbs on top. I needed this for later on in the day for my mother-in-laws surprise party. Once we were ready, I placed in the oven for 30 min on 350F. Came out so yummy and cheesy and delicious! Will be making again!
I was very disappointed. The recipe had WAY to much salt and pepper. Made for xmas dinner, and people actually commented about how bad it was. Will not try this again.
Made this for a Christmas dinner side along with turkey breast and ham. Very tasty, very easy with rave reviews from guests. The pictures do not do this recipe justice, mine looked much more appetizing upon serving and guest were asking for seconds and the recipe. And added bonus........ Kid Approved! Will be on rotation for holidays again........... Up for round 3 & 4 for these Holidays............. BY SPECIAL REQUEST from last years guest!
Made some changes, because I didn't want to go out to the store, and I loved it! Cream of Chicken soup, mild cheddar instead of sharp, a splash of whole milk, less salt, whole wheat bread crumbs & parm instead of croutons. Came out delicious! I started getting fresh organic produced delivered and got more broccoli than I knew what to do with, so I searched for broccoli recipes and this one came up. So glad I tried it!
A great casserole! I made this alot while being pregnant and it became a regular side dish. I have used cream of celery soup and is sooo good as well, NOTE: I hardly ever use the amount of salt called for in any recipe and I don't in this one, and is still very flavorful, thanks for sharing :)
Terrific. So glad this called for fresh broccoli. I only used 1 cup of Cheddar which was enough for us. I didn't add the salt. I used crushed garlic croutons and it was perfect. I don't normally like the crunch but it really added some flavor as well. My 1 year old couldn't get enough of this.
I followed some of the recommendations made and this turned out very good. I used cream of celery soup, sharp cheddar, and ritz crackers. Also added NO salt. I would make it exactly the same way next time.
This was very, very good - although I did alter the recipe based on other reviews. I used cream of celery instead of mushroom, I used about 1 cup of white cheddar in place of the American cheese and I used crushed Ritz crackers mixed with melted butter for the topping. The end result was delicous and my 4 year old ate it - which is a very good sign. We will make this again for sure - thanks for a great recipe!
I read through pages of reviews & took the advice of all and here's what I did and it was delicious. Omitted the salt, cut the pepper in half, added an extra can of soup, a cup of half and half, and used cheddar cheese.
I had to double this recipe and add half a cup of milk to counteract the saltiness of the original recipe. After that it was good.
This recipe was a HIT at a party last night. Every bit was eaten and everyone commented on how good it was and asked for the recipe. The fresh broccoli is key. I didn't put any salt in it and halved the pepper. I added half a container of sour cream to the soup mixture and a splash of milk, and of course, I added extra cheese (cheddar, not American). For the topping, I used a stick of melted butter and a sleeve of crushed ritz crackers. You have to try this kind! :)
Well loved by the adults and children alike. I should note that I halved the topping (Used butter crackers instead of croutons too) and I think next time I will add a little garlic. I will probably make this as a side for holiday dinners!
Made this as a side dish for Christmas dinner and everyone loved it! I used ritz crackers instead of the croutons because that is what I had in the pantry.
I used slices of Kraft singles American cheese. about 8 of them. and I added some sliced mushrooms. Instead of the topping, I crumbled cooked turkey bacon over the top. If you boil or steam the broccoli a little longer, you don't have to cook it as long. I baked mine for 15 minutes so the mushrooms could soften, but since everything is cooked and then added to the same dish, you really don't have to bake it if you don't want to.
This was great! I wish I'd read the other suggestions first though - I found it too salty with the added salt. I used a 10oz box of frozen broccoli, and also added some vegetarian chicken. Used cheddar cheese. Served it with rice and enjoyed it thoroughly! Thank you!
Really good. Used shredded cheddar cheese instead.
I love broccolli but this one was waaay to salty for me (I did follow the recipe exactly) and I was unsure if I should add a cup of water with the condensed soup (so I didnt) and the mixture just seemed to thick and not enough to coat. I will make this again but use no salt and more cheese and I think that will make it perfect. Thank you for sharing your recipe :)
This recipe is delicious! Wonderful flavor of broccoli and cheese. The topping really added to the flavor of the dish. Will be making this again!
Tried this for the first time for Christmas Eve dinner and it was supper yummy. I did make some changes based on other reviews. I used Cream of Celery soup and added about 1/4-1/2 c. of half and half to the mixture as well as substituted shredded cheddar cheese instead of American. I also substituted Ritz crackers for croutons. As far as the salt and pepper, I just seasoned the sauce to taste (taking into consideration that the Ritz are salty to begin with. Very very good. This is an excellent alternative to green bean casserole for a holiday dinner. I love that it uses fresh brocolli rather than frozen. I will definitley make this again!
This was a good recipe. However, I did follow a few suggestions and I used cream of celery soup in place of mushroom. I also used extra sharp cheddar cheese - just a preference thing. It was delicious --- for more sauce I doubled the soup and cheese. Topped with Texas Toast sesaoned croutons. DELICIOUS!
This recipes as is is simply not very good! If you read a few of the reviews you will see that most people liked it AFTER they changed alot of things. I would highly recommend that you watch the broccoli closely (don't want to overcook), tone down BOTH the salt & pepper (I thought the pepper would be o.k., but NO), the cheese should not be american & lastly change the topping to buttered saltines/Ritz -anything that you like (NOT croutons)
This is a great recipe, the only thing that destroyed it was all the pepper. I used the 2 tsp and it burnt your eyes and nose to eat. But if you cut the pepper maybe in half it would be GREAT!
So good. Made for Thanksgiving instead of Green Bean Casserole. We all agreed it was much better. I did use crushed Ritz Crackers just because I had them on hand. Plan on making this for Christmas dinner again. It would even be good to throw in cooked chicken or ham and have it as the main course. Yum Yum
I made this recipe as stated..Did not change a thing. Way too much pepper, to the point it was not edible!! and Way too much salt. I usually read the reviews and sometimes I make adjustments....I should have read the reviews...It has great potential but making this as stated...FORGET IT! What a disappointment for Thanksgiving Day!
This was a quick and easy casserole. I did add milk to the soup mixture, as previously recommended. I also added a little more soup than was stated. It was very creamy. I sprinkled french fried onions on top instead of the croutons. It was wonderful!
Just made this for a large group - it was a hit. No left overs - I bought the bagged Broccoli florets from Sam's club - and because of the soup and croûtons I did not add ANY more salt ... I will MAKE this again.
Really easy. I used 2 cups sharp cheddar, 1/2 sauteed onion, and 1/2 cup low fat sour cream. Did not add salt, as recommended by others. This was delicious!
Yummy comfort food. Not great for the waistline though. :)
Yummy! I've brought this to two family gatherings this summer and it was devoured each time. Everyone asks for the recipe and I almost hate to give it! If you bring this to a potluck dont expect to bring home any leftovers! I sub cheddar and ritz, add a 1/4 c milk, and use less pepper and salt. I love it with the full amt. of seasonings, but some guests may not.
followed recipe except used bread crumbs instead of croutons. very good.
Really good! I forgot the salt and pepper and still was great. I also used two cups of sharp chedder and added 1/2 cup of skim milk. Consistancy was perfect.
Great recipe. I skipped the salt since condensed soup is already salty. Then added 2/3 C milk to the soup/cheese mixture, used Cheddar instead of American, and added a couple cups of cooked brown rice. Topped with cracker crumbs instead of croutons.
I would have actually given this recipe 4 1/2 stores if i could have. I added just a touch of pepper and no salt. Also, i added 2 cups of cheese instead of 1 1/2, with an additional half a cup on top. Also I added an additional 2 cans of cream of chicken soup, along with the cream of mushroom. I didn't use the bread crumbs... just substituted with ritz crackers. I took this to thanksgiving dinner with the family. They were a big hit. my boyfriend actually complained that there were none left when we went home. I wouldn't reccomend this for a main dish really, but it (with the few changes) was pretty good.
I liked this recipe but instead of using croutons, I used a cup of bread crumbs. Also, I didn't add the salt & pepper the second time I made it because it was too overpowering the first time tried it. Also, I used sharp cheddar cheese instead of American. Next time I will try the suggestion of adding the half a cup of milk to it.
So good - but WAY too much salt! I didn't read the reviews before making this, but wish I had. It is not necessary to include the extra salt, as the soup and cheese have enough salt to make this recipe perfect. Enjoy!
I love this dish! Its so simple but so good! I make as a sidedish or maindish. I replace the crutons with crushed cheese crackers. Try adding pre-cookes chicken for a yummy and quick maindish.
With recipe as written I give it 3 stars due to WAY too much pepper and a little too much salt. I honestly think 1/2 tsp pepper would be enough for this dish. Unfortunately I forgot to re-read the reviews right before making the dish. My judgement told me to put less pepper in, but then I followed the recipe because I don't like to make any alterations the first time around. As soon as I stirred it in I knew it was a mistake as the whole sauce turned from orangey-yellow to a greyish color. It was very salty as well, but I can deal with that. Changing the pepper to 1/2-1 tsp and the salt to maybe 1 tsp would make this a 5-star dish!
This casserole is really yummy! I am not a big fan of broccoli but my husband is and we both loved it! I can't wait to make it again! One suggestion - hold back just a tad on the salt and it will be perfect!
I made this dish for a large gathering and it went over very well - not a bite left. I used sharp cheddar cheese instead of american, used some milk to mix in soup, added sprinkle of lemon juice, very little lemon pepper and added pecans which I received a lot of compliments on...yum!
Our family (including the 3 and 1 year old) really liked this recipe. One thing I'll do next time is sprinkle an extra cup or so of cheese to spread over the top of the broccoli & cheese mixture, then put the croutons (Ritz) on top of that. I think it will keep the breading from getting soggy upon reheating.
This was a good side dish; only slightly different than the infamous green bean casserole. I didn't use as much broccoli, skipped the salt, cut down on the pepper, also used Ritz Crackers and added a bit of milk to the soup and cheese mixture to make it creamier.
After reading a couple of reviews and using the advice, this dish came out very well. I added the half and half to make it creamier, used Ritz crackers instead of the croutons and way more cheese. Really was a simple but excellent tasting recipe. May experiment next time and add garlic, onions and/or cauliflower but great recipe as is.
I brought this to Thanksgiving dinner this year and it got huge hits. I used fat free cheddar instead of American cheese, and I used fat free mushroom soup and omitted the salt. Everyone loved it - thanks!
Delicious! I added a half cup half and half and topped with crushed ritz crackers. My kids ate it up.
This is basically the same recipe my family has used for years. With a few changes. Just use a pinch of salt. For the topping we saute a small onion in a couple tablespoons of butter, when onion is soft add crushed ritz or saltine crackers and toast lightly. Then put that on top it really makes it better.
I top mine with french onions but other than that this recipe has become a holiday staple in my family.
WINNER! My family raved over this at Thanksgiving dinner when there were alot of other side dishes it competed with. So it was a definite stand out! I did as other members suggested and added the half & half (used fat free) And I used a mixture of American & sharp cheddar for the best cheese flavor. But NO SALT!! You can salt if you wish, but with canned soup which has a ton of sodium and processed cheese also having a bunch I didn't feel the need for extra salt and it was fine.
This is excellent just as it is (except I cut down on the pepper and used only 1/2 tsp), but I had a bumper crop of zucchini this summer and added some shredded zucchini to the mix and it made it even better! It also gave it m ore green since I leave the peel on mine if tender. You gotta try this trick to use up some of that zucchini.
Great replacement for Broccoli & Cheese.
Very Good...I wasn't sure about it. But it has so much flavor. I did use the suggestions of the rest of the reviews and stayed away from the Salt and Pepper. I think I added I dash..but that's it. Thank you!
If I could give this an extra star I would. My husband goes absolutely crazy when we have this for dinner. I only had cheddar cheese croutons on hand the second time I made it and they are great for this dish. I used half of the pepper, because the first time was little too spicy for me. (although my husband liked it.) A great broccoli recipe!
Very good ! I will definately make this again.But I will add half a soupcan of milk to make it a little creamier and try it without the crumb topping. It had just the right amount of cheese for us. Chopping it up made it a lot easier for the youngest ones to eat. Anything that the grandchildren will eat I will make again. Thanks for the recipe.
Good recipe. A little too much salt and pepper for me, so I toned those down a notch. But otherwise wonderful. Made this with cream of chicken soup also once. Substituted Velveeta cheese in one occasion too. Still turned out well. Great base with room to play.
This recipe is FAB! My kids who won't eat "green" anything LOVED it! I have made this so many times and it is always requested!
This is so good.. I love broccoli and this recipe made it even better. I didn't have cream of mushroom soup the second time making this so I used cream of chicken which turned out so good.. I prefer the cream of chicken soup better. I did lower the salt both times and glad I did the soups have a salt taste which gives it enough. The 2nd try I added 1 tsp. italian seasoning to my bread crumb mixture. I will add the extra seasonings from now on it gave it that ump I thought it was missing.. Very good recipe.
Whoa way too salty!
This was my very first time making a Casserole dish and I loved it! I cooked it for everyone in my family and they also enjoyed it as well. This is a wonderful recipe, But I have altered it some over the times I have made it. Cut back on the salt and pepper slightly. If you think its not creamy enough, *add some honey mustard over the broccoli and croutons* It tastes wonderful! Also, be sure to mix milk into the soup. It was great served over wild rice and a chicken breast! YUM!
I have been looking for a good broccoli casserole recipe and this is it! I used French's cheddar onions instead of the croutons-- fabulous taste. I agree with others who say to use half the pepper.
This recipe id soooo delicious! You just have to watch how long you cook the broccoli for....it can get mushy! Instead of croutons on top, I mixed some bread crumbs with some melted butter and shredded sharp chedder. It came out perfect!
This was really good. I however, changed a few things I used one can of mushroom soup and one can of celery soup, I used cheddar instead of american cheese and I use Ritz Crackers, I barely tasted it at church it was gone faster then I could get in on the table good. I used salt and pepper but very little theres alot of salt in the cheese and crackers so it was really a hit and I wll be making it for Thanksgivin.
Maybe my broccoli was bad? It didn't look bad but it tasted really funny in this dish. We threw out almost the entire pan after 1 bite. However, it was also bland. I'm giving this 3-stars b/c it might not be entirely the recipe's fault. I plan to try this again, but add some sauted onions maybe or some onion/garlic powders and use sharp cheddar cheese. If it tastes better next time, I'll change my review...
Very easy, very yummy! I used cheddar cheese instead of american, and a smaller baking dish, but that's all I changed. I've been emailing friends w/ this recipe. A keeper.
This was a great side dish for my Thanksgiving feast. I also tweaked the recipe according to the many comments I read -- just a pinch of salt and pepper. I also planned to use cream of celery, but when I got to the grocery store I noticed a can of Campbell's broccoli cheese soup right next to it, and I thought "why not? how bad can it be?" Well it was FANTASTIC. I hardly had to use any additional cheese because the flavor of the soup was so cheesy already. Just about 1/2 cup of shredded sharp cheddar, and a little milk to thin out the soup. I also used Reduced Fat Ritz crackers. It was fantastic! I found myself devouring this first, even before the turkey. This dish was the first one to go -- NO leftovers--which made me a little sad, but I will definitely be making this again soon. So simple and a total crowd pleaser!
I added one small onion one cup of mushrooms 1/4 cup milk only used about 1 tsp salt and cheddar cheese. This recipe was Good but I felt it was lacking something. The topping I didn't like I think 3 tbs of butter is too much maybe not even use any butter.
Great base of a recipe. I change things up a bit. Per others suggestion, I added cooked rice to the mixture (I don't measure, just eye-ball how much I want) and substituted Cheddar for American cheese. Before I made the cream sauce, I sauted roughly chopped onions in some garlic in a sauce pan, then add the cream sauce ingredients when the onions were ready. The last time I made this, I put fried onions on top. My husband loved it that way. It reminded him of a green bean casserole. He suggested putting the fried onions in the casserole. Will try it that way next time.
I was skeptical at first but after reading the reviews, decided to go forth and try this recipe...sadly, it was the first receipe on this wonderful website (my new favorite website) to be completely unappealing... we threw it out...
I made this for Christmas dinner and it was so much more delicious than I had even hoped. I followed the recipe exactly. It was really easy to make (which is important when you have a million other dishes to prepare), and was a hit with everyone at dinner. I'll make this one a tradition!
I made this to take to our family Rosh Hashanah dinner--OMG! Everyone just loved this dish. I left out the salt and pepper because the soup and cheese had enough salt of their own and Hub's tum can't tolerate black pepper. Also, the croutons I used were very well seasoned, so for our family, the salt and pepper weren't used. And honestly, I don't think they were needed. I used mostly American cheese and added in whatever I had left in the coldcut drawer--there was some cheddar with horseradish, some swiss and some shredded cheese blend. This was just totally awesome and sooooo easy to make. I can't give ten stars but I would if I could. Bravo! (As an afterthought--I think I would like to try this again using reduced fat cheese and cut down on the butter too. I think it would also be good, perhaps just seven stars instead of ten, but still quite yum.)
I made this for a holiday dinner this year to rave reviews. It was a nice change from traditional vegetable dishes, and very easy. The only change I made was to add a little parmesean cheese to the crushed crouton topping.
This is my first review, though, I have tried many on the site. I really liked this method of cooking broccoli. I substituted Panko instead of crutons on crackers and it was magic. And the less salt and pepper was correct. Good work reviewers! Five star.
Definitely not low-fat, but it does get the kiddos to eat their veggies! Similar to others, I used "real" cheese instead of processed, and I successfully used a mish-mash of random spare vegetables from the fridge and freezer
I followed other reviewers and added an extra can of cream of chicken, plus about 1/4 c of milk. I also tossed in a handful of crumbled bacon, and used Ritz crackers plus shaved Parmesan for the topping. This is a great comfort food.
Very awesome! I used italian three-cheese blend by Kraft instead. This one's a keeper. Try It!!
Everyone ate their broccoli! No on in our family likes brocoli, but they'll eat anything that is covered and smothered I guess. I used 2 heads of broccoli because that's all I had, will use 2 next time too because it was very moist. I used cheddar cheese and added 2 Tbls milk.
Followed other reviewers and added no salt, just a few dashes of pepper, added some milk to thin the sauce out, and used Ritz crackers on the top instead of croutons. I also used a mixture of cream of mushroom and cream of chicken soup. It was absolutely delicious! My hubby loved it! I will definitely be making this again!
This was just OK for me...nothing special.
Wow! My husband couldn't say enough about this creamy, flavorful casserole! He's never enthused about broccoli, but he loved this! Really fast and easy too. I omitted the salt altogether, and reduced the pepper to 1 tsp. I added about a TBS. of dried minced onion. I was out of croutons, so I just topped this with French Fried Onion Rings (from a can) instead. Wonderful!
This was good! NO NEED TO ADD SALT THOUGH! I didn't and it was FINE. I used sharp cheddar AND American cheese, a sprinkle of onion powder, basil and I used town house butter crackers instead of bread crumbs. I used cream of chicken soup cuz its all I had and it came out good. I'll make this again from time to time for something different
I used low-fat and fat free ingredients and it still came out fantastic- my boyfriend couldn't tell the difference!
This would have been a good recipe if someone would have honestly reviewed the quantity of pepper - there were previous reviews warning about the amount of salt!
I'm rating this recipe based on how I made it, which was based on the reviews of others. I used only 1/4 tsp. of salt, used ritz crackers instead of the croutons, and used cream of celery instead of mushroom. It is a solid recipe and definitely one to keep. My hubby gave it two thumbs up. I would agree, although to give it five stars, it needs just a little something to put it over-the-top. I might try adding a bit of Worcestershire Sauce next time.
I've made this with and without the croutons (I prefer it with) and I omit the salt because I don't feel it needs it. I also use cheddar cheese and frozen chopped broccoli. Thanks Kaylee!
Great way to prepare broccoli! I did make a couple subs- I used cream of celery soup, and I added about a 1/4 of a vidalia onion. I also topped with crushed ritz crackers (no butter added). Very tasty!
Served this for Easter- there was no leftovers. I will definitely make this again. The changes I made were to add 1/2 c milk to the soup and cheese mixture,and I used crushed Ritz crackers instead of croutons. I only used a sprinkle of pepper, and no salt was necessary.
I want you to know how much I love this recipe. I made this as the vegetable dish for Thanksgiving dinner. It was extremely quick and easy to make and it was so tasty. Everyone loved it and asked me to copy the recipe for them before they left my house. Thank you for sharing it!!
Really yummy side dish, although I think next time I will smash the croutons more finely (I used chunks and it was a little too crunchy). Thanks for the recipe!
Great side dish. I would agree with the others, do not add extra salt!!
I preferred this recipe to the usual green bean casserole. I used thawed frozen broccoli, and it worked fine. I also did not add the extra salt and used cheddar instead of american cheese. Tasty!
Definetley a keeper!!! Chopping the broccoli is well worth the effort, as the taste of the fresh broccoli is what makes this dish a step above other broccoli casseroles. I used 1/2 cup more cheese (cheddar) than was called for and twice as many crutons and butter ( what can I say, I like empty calories!) I served this for Mother's Day dinner and had requests for the recipe.
