Aunt Millie's Broccoli Casserole

This fresh broccoli casserole is a family favorite for holidays and get-togethers! This recipe has been passed down in our family for years because it's so cheesy and delicious!

By KAYLEEW

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
10
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook broccoli in the boiling water for 1 minute. Drain, and set aside.

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, mix cheese, cream of mushroom soup, salt, and pepper. Stir until cheese is melted. Add broccoli, stirring to coat. Transfer the mixture to a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • In a separate saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Mix in the croutons, and sprinkle over the broccoli mixture.

  • Bake 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until the topping is browned and the broccoli is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 27.7mg; sodium 972.9mg. Full Nutrition
