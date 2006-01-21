Perfect White Bread

I was looking to use up some old milk and I don't own a bread machine. This recipe is a keeper! So simple. I weighed my bread flour, 720 grams if you are wondering, and let the yeast and water mixture hang out in the milk mixture while I took my dog out for a walk. If you do this, make sure to wait for your milk mixture to come down to 110°F, if you don't already own an instant read digital thermometer, get one, and a food scale, they are cheap, and take the guess work out of baking recipes such as this one. I did as instructed by the recipe and added the flour gradually. Once the dough came together in the bowl I dumped out some of the remaining flour on to my board and began to knead the rest of the flour into the dough. I ended up using all 720 grams in the end. I kneaded until it was no longer sticky and continued on with the recipe. AMAZING! I am never buying bread again.