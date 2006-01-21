Perfect White Bread
A perfectly simple and perfectly good white bread.
Highly recommend this recipe. When making the dough, please do as instructed and let your fingers let you know how much flour to add--when we first made it, we just measured 6 cups of flour--it yielded a very dense loaf that way. However, if you start with the two cups of flour and keep adding until you have that "moderately firm" dough, you will get a perfect loaf of bread that will rise beautifully and taste even better! We make this bread at least once every two weeks when we run out of store-bought bread, and I am thinking of making it weekly--store-bought bread just isn't this good! Thanks for the recipe!Read More
THIS RECIPE IN MY OPINION SHOULD BE COOKED AT A LOWER TEMP. OR FOR LESS TIME AT 400 DEGREESRead More
This is essentially the recipe my mom always made when I was small, and the one I've gone back to after trying a half dozen others. Nothing else comes close! The slight tweaks I've made are as follows: I always proof the yeast first in the warm water by adding a generous pinch of sugar and letting it sit for 10 minutes. Seems to get a better result - maybe it wakes the yeast up? Secondly, instead of shortening I use melted and cooled butter. Finally, I mix in five cups of flour to the dough, then mix the final cup in during the kneading process (the dough will start out fairly sticky). Great recipe!
No exagerration- this is the BEST bread I've ever had in my life. It beats the loaves I had in a San Francisco bakery. It is also easily the best bread I've made. I can't believe it came from my own hands. I have been making bread for 8 years and no mix, nor scratch recipe ever equalled this. It is unbelievable. I gave up my bread machine last year and am thrilled, thrilled with this recipe. Nothing that I have tried has turned out half as good as this. The texture is light, yet moist. Note that I did let it rise quite a bit longer before baking (I went shopping) probably 2 hours. Also, in light of previous review I let the loaves rise in the oven, so I started the oven with them in there at 400 (no pre-heat). I baked it for 40 minutes (again, no pre-heat). Oh, wow, I don't even know what to say. Thank you, Donna. Your recipe is the best!
Unlike some of the other white bread recipies I have found, this one was fantastic. I found that by cutting the temprature to 375 and time down to 25 mins, the bread came out perfectly. And it was a fun way to spend my afternoon.
Simply amazing! I cooked the loafs for 35 minutes at 375 degrees. The recipe doesn't need to be changed at all, perfect the way it is!
Very good, nice light loaves. This was one of the best recipes I've made. I've been baking bread 10 + years now and this is almost the perfect white bread. It is wonderful. My kids and hubby love it so much I'm lucky if I get any. I followed the recipe exactly and only changed the oven temp to 375 and cooked about 5-10 minutes longer. Perfect.
I am 54 years old, have made my own bread for over 30 years; very few times could I eat my breads like the store bought bread, either too dry, or too chewy, or too crumbly. I made this recipe and used a preheated 375 degree oven, I pulled it out when the internal temperature was 210 degrees, let it cool overnight, thin sliced it and made toast for breakfast. Like the name says, it was perfect. All other white bread recipes are now in the trash! Thank you.
There's only one problem with this bread I can't stop eating it ! Great recipe thanks.
This bread is delicious. Tastes a lot like french bread. I halve the ingredients and use it in my bread maker. I even made it using the timer. To do this, I used dehydrated milk and put the ingredients in order so the dehydrated milk wouldn't touch the water until the mixing began. (Same thing with yeast).
This is my first attempt at making homemade bread so I really have nothing to compare against. But, I followed the recipe as stated except for baking temp. I used a lower temp and am glad I did - it turned out quite well. Thanks for sharing.
We just moved from Pennsylvania to southwest Virginia, and I found that our local market did not carry the flour that I always used. That flour had a white bread recipe that I always used and enjoyed, so I thought I was out of luck and decided to check out allrecipes. This recipe makes the most wonderful bread that I've ever made....moist, tender crumb, crisp crust, and it's easy to cut into slices. This will be the only recipe I use for white bread. It's delicious!! Thanks, Donna!
This is the easiest, best bread I ever made. With the price of a loaf of bread at over $3.00 in Ottawa (Canada) and it does not taste like it used to; I started making my own bread. I will be using this recipe over and over again. Excellent texture, does not crumble when cut and tastes fantastic. Thank you for posting is recipe.
This wasn't the best bread I've ever made. I couldn't find my regular recipe and decided to try this one. It was disappointing actually. I thought the crust was really tough.
home made bread is the best!
Phenomenal! Thought my greatgrandmother was in the kitchen .She passed on 50 yrs ago at 96 yrs.Never read a recipe,everything from memory.This is exactly her recipe.My older aunts confirm this.Thank you for bringing back those missing years! This is the real mc coy! -grandma c of illinois
This is by far the best bread I have ever made. So simple, but so good! Caution on the milk, bring to a boil only to the point where there are "bubbles" around the edge of the pot, otherwise you destroy the enzymes. Thank you so much for such a good bread recipe, I am sure my waist will love it as much as I do!
I've made other types of breads before (like sweet breads/rolls and pizza crusts), but this is my first attempt at an everyday loaf of plain bread... and I've gotta say, this is fantastic! I used just shy of the entire 6 cups of flour, and it came out perfectly. Like another reviewer, though, after the second 1 hour raise, during which I left the rising dough in the oven (off, of course), I turned the oven on, just leaving it in there, to 375F. I baked for approximately 28 minutes, and it was perfectly cooked. I'll be making this a LOT more! Thanks so much!
This it's the best bread I have ever made. Just perfect.
FANTASTIC! Hubby was extremely excited to make this and was very happy with the outcome. Great flavor!
Very good white bread. Very soft as others have said, and hardly any crumbs when cut. Made this to have with a chili supper and it was the best part of the meal. It also made wonderful toast the next morning. I doubled the recipe so I could send some home with my grown children. I will definately make this again. It's a keeper. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Great recipe. My bread came out great everytime I used it. My children love it with honey butter spread.
just made three loaves of this bread I had to have a meltdown in the middle of baking because my mother in law was supposed to show me this year how to make her bread but she died on me so and after all that it turned out great took about 5 minutes less cooking time but turned out fabulous
I loved this recipe and it gave me great confidence in my baking cause it turns out perfect each time. 4 stars!
I must say...one of the best recipes for white bread I have come across, and YUM! Really good!
I halved the recipe and tossed everything in the food processor with the plastic dough blade. It turned out fabulous. Definitely will do again.
I found this recipe to be bland and disappointing. It is light and the crust is beautiful but it just has no great flavor to me.
I have tried several recipes that were not so great... but this one was amazing! It tasted amazing and looked amazing. I also followed the advise to bake it at a lower temperature and leave the bread in during preheating.... Great Recipe!!!
I couldn't get all 6 cups of flour in. By 2.5 cups it was beyond stiff. The next cup of flour just made dry crumbles that wouldn't join the dry wad of dough. (I omitted the remainder of the flour.) Kneading couldn't incorporate the dry lumps into the main lump. I'm attempting to make it rise now, but I am not hopeful. This must be a recipe for seasoned bakers/cooks.
It was “ok”. I started out killing my yeast in the beginning with too hot of water. Got that under control. Followed step by step! I still came out with a brick. Not light, fluffy. Just a brick. I know sometimes things don’t always turn out or even compare to store bought but goodness! I’m personally going to pitch what I made and look for a new recipe.
Easy, quick and tasty!!
Awsome right out of the oven and with butter. Makes great blts
I was looking to use up some old milk and I don't own a bread machine. This recipe is a keeper! So simple. I weighed my bread flour, 720 grams if you are wondering, and let the yeast and water mixture hang out in the milk mixture while I took my dog out for a walk. If you do this, make sure to wait for your milk mixture to come down to 110°F, if you don't already own an instant read digital thermometer, get one, and a food scale, they are cheap, and take the guess work out of baking recipes such as this one. I did as instructed by the recipe and added the flour gradually. Once the dough came together in the bowl I dumped out some of the remaining flour on to my board and began to knead the rest of the flour into the dough. I ended up using all 720 grams in the end. I kneaded until it was no longer sticky and continued on with the recipe. AMAZING! I am never buying bread again.
Yummy. Make sure the milked has cooled down and yo devolve the yeast in after before mixing in milk mixture. Follow the process fo a great fluffy white bread.
BEST BREAD EVER!!!! Simple and delicious
I've made this twice now. Turns out great! Thanks for the recipe. I do exactly as posted.
I love love love this recipe! Definitely do NOT boil the milk, just get it very hot... make all bread and use a recipe very similar to this myself! Sliced it thick and made french toast!
Very tasty bread ...Very easy to make...turned out perfect, golden brown & delicious ;-) i halved the recipe to see if i liked it....i would recommend making both loaves , u will not regret it !!
This is an awesome and easy bread recipe!!!
Very simple, basic bread. I didn't bake it at 400 degrees--perhaps that works with the recipe submitter's oven, but after years of experimentation, I've learned that baking bread in my oven turns out well between 350-375 degrees. I did this bread on 350 since hubs is weird about crunchy crust for breads. Turned out perfectly well. I had slightly less than 2 cups of milk, so I added the remainder in water. thanks for the recipe!
