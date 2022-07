Perfect White Bread

No exagerration- this is the BEST bread I've ever had in my life. It beats the loaves I had in a San Francisco bakery. It is also easily the best bread I've made. I can't believe it came from my own hands. I have been making bread for 8 years and no mix, nor scratch recipe ever equalled this. It is unbelievable. I gave up my bread machine last year and am thrilled, thrilled with this recipe. Nothing that I have tried has turned out half as good as this. The texture is light, yet moist. Note that I did let it rise quite a bit longer before baking (I went shopping) probably 2 hours. Also, in light of previous review I let the loaves rise in the oven, so I started the oven with them in there at 400 (no pre-heat). I baked it for 40 minutes (again, no pre-heat). Oh, wow, I don't even know what to say. Thank you, Donna. Your recipe is the best!