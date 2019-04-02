'Day Before Payday' Kielbasa and Corn Hash

1 of 147

Rating: 5 stars WOW! This was a great dinner! A nice change as another poster said! I couldn't find the frozen veggies, so I just cut up a fresh green bell pepper and a yellow onion. The sweetness in the onion was a great added flavor. I also drained the corn...as I just figured I was supposed to. I personally like my potatoes to be browned so I also cooked the dish a little longer. I cut everything up early and it was a breeze to throw it all together! Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars This was pretty good, something different. My 2 year old ate everything on his plate, so it is for sure worth 5 stars! I used my veggie chopper to chop everything, even the sausage. I used fresh yellow onion and green pepper. Put the potatoes and onions in a big pot first so they could cook longer, chopped green pepper and sausage in the meantime. Added drained can of corn and salt, garlic, and chili powder. Let everything cook covered for 20 minutes, stirring once in a while. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! My husband and daughter loved this meal. The potatoes and sausage were too much for a large pan. Had to cook this in a pot so the cook time to get potatoes to "nearly tender" was much more than 10 minutes. But it was so worth it! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars This was really very good. I wasn't sure at first. I made a double batch since we have a very large family. I needed to cook it in batches though because otherwise it stayed to moist. You really need to let this cook until most of the jusices dry out and you get those crispy parts. I used frsh pepper and onions and also steamfresh corn. Left out the red pepper flakes due to sensitive taste buds and used paprika and a little chili powder in place. Like I said I wasn't too sure about it but it grew on me and I found myself going back and picking at it! That's a 5 star in my book. All of my children loved it and so did hubby. He said he could have easily eaten the rest.;) Helpful (22)

Rating: 4 stars My family liked this recipe very much. I have made it twice. The second time I used fresh bell pepper and onion rather than frozen and the result was much superior. I won't use the frozen pepper mix again. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! Quick easy cheap and delicious. I used Turkey Smoked Sausage and a bag of frozen "Western" vegetables (red pepper green pepper corn & onions) to make it one step even easier. I cooked the batch in two large skillets to brown things easier and keep it from being too moist. Other than that followed the recipe and it was great. Over easy egg on top really finishes it perfectly. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I made this today...eating it right now as a matter of fact, and it is fabulous! Easy, inexpensive and tasty! I have made variations of hashes in the past but I think this one is the best. I did make some changes to the recipe though. I used fresh onions and peppers rather than frozen, and I added mushrooms and 2 cloves of fresh garlic. I cooked the potatoes by themselves for about 15 minutes before I added everything else. In my other variations of hash I used to add eggs to the mixture itself, but this way was much better. Rather than dirty up another pan, however, I just transferred the hash to a serving dish and cooked the eggs in the same pan. Absolutely wonderful! Thank you! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars We've made this a few times different variations (kielbasa vs. bratwurst with/without eggs etc.) and it's always good. True story: when I recently had a week off from work my husband requested I make three dishes -- steak salad lasagna and this. I find the red pepper flakes are a key ingredient. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I could seriously eat this everyday and not need anything else. Well except for ketchup but that's not the recipes fault! Good job!! Helpful (9)