'Day Before Payday' Kielbasa and Corn Hash

Rating: 4.68 stars
143 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 103
  • 4 star values: 34
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I came up with this meal while poor and hungry, and it turned out so good that it's now a frequently requested meal at my house. The eggs are optional, but I really think that they kick the dish up a notch, so to speak!

By FoodieGeek

12 more images

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in the potatoes and kielbasa, and cook until the kielbasa is browned, and the potatoes are nearly tender, about 10 minutes. Add the frozen pepper mix and corn; season with red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper to taste. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is hot and the potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of canola oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once hot, crack in the eggs, and cook to your desired degree of doneness, about 1 1/2 minutes per side for over-medium. Portion the kielbasa hash into 6 servings, and top each serving with a fried egg.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
644 calories; protein 23.8g; carbohydrates 61.5g; fat 35.6g; cholesterol 226.4mg; sodium 978.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (147)

Most helpful positive review

cho2lek
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2008
WOW! This was a great dinner! A nice change as another poster said! I couldn't find the frozen veggies, so I just cut up a fresh green bell pepper and a yellow onion. The sweetness in the onion was a great added flavor. I also drained the corn...as I just figured I was supposed to. I personally like my potatoes to be browned so I also cooked the dish a little longer. I cut everything up early and it was a breeze to throw it all together! Read More
Helpful
(50)

Most helpful critical review

whittysx
Rating: 3 stars
03/01/2010
It wasn't a bad recipe but it seemed so mushy. I cooked it the proper amount of time and everything but with all the food that's in the pan (and I used my largest pan) it came out quite soft especially because of the frozen peppers. It was also rather spicy. I was worried that there wouldn't be any kick to it but I was wrong. I don't think I'd make it again but it was enjoyable. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
EXALTADONAI
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2009
This was pretty good, something different. My 2 year old ate everything on his plate, so it is for sure worth 5 stars! I used my veggie chopper to chop everything, even the sausage. I used fresh yellow onion and green pepper. Put the potatoes and onions in a big pot first so they could cook longer, chopped green pepper and sausage in the meantime. Added drained can of corn and salt, garlic, and chili powder. Let everything cook covered for 20 minutes, stirring once in a while. Read More
Helpful
(28)
Jessica
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2008
Wow! My husband and daughter loved this meal. The potatoes and sausage were too much for a large pan. Had to cook this in a pot so the cook time to get potatoes to "nearly tender" was much more than 10 minutes. But it was so worth it! Read More
Helpful
(28)
Pamela Frechette
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2009
This was really very good. I wasn't sure at first. I made a double batch since we have a very large family. I needed to cook it in batches though because otherwise it stayed to moist. You really need to let this cook until most of the jusices dry out and you get those crispy parts. I used frsh pepper and onions and also steamfresh corn. Left out the red pepper flakes due to sensitive taste buds and used paprika and a little chili powder in place. Like I said I wasn't too sure about it but it grew on me and I found myself going back and picking at it! That's a 5 star in my book. All of my children loved it and so did hubby. He said he could have easily eaten the rest.;) Read More
Helpful
(22)
Kathy O'Neill Cromar
Rating: 4 stars
11/10/2008
My family liked this recipe very much. I have made it twice. The second time I used fresh bell pepper and onion rather than frozen and the result was much superior. I won't use the frozen pepper mix again. Read More
Helpful
(17)
BigQ
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2011
Wow! Quick easy cheap and delicious. I used Turkey Smoked Sausage and a bag of frozen "Western" vegetables (red pepper green pepper corn & onions) to make it one step even easier. I cooked the batch in two large skillets to brown things easier and keep it from being too moist. Other than that followed the recipe and it was great. Over easy egg on top really finishes it perfectly. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Barbara North
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2009
I made this today...eating it right now as a matter of fact, and it is fabulous! Easy, inexpensive and tasty! I have made variations of hashes in the past but I think this one is the best. I did make some changes to the recipe though. I used fresh onions and peppers rather than frozen, and I added mushrooms and 2 cloves of fresh garlic. I cooked the potatoes by themselves for about 15 minutes before I added everything else. In my other variations of hash I used to add eggs to the mixture itself, but this way was much better. Rather than dirty up another pan, however, I just transferred the hash to a serving dish and cooked the eggs in the same pan. Absolutely wonderful! Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(14)
cendare
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2009
We've made this a few times different variations (kielbasa vs. bratwurst with/without eggs etc.) and it's always good. True story: when I recently had a week off from work my husband requested I make three dishes -- steak salad lasagna and this. I find the red pepper flakes are a key ingredient. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Momma Blacketer
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2009
I could seriously eat this everyday and not need anything else. Well except for ketchup but that's not the recipes fault! Good job!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
