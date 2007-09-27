Lemon Poppy Seed Bread

My whole neighborhood raves about this one! Personally, I like bigger loaves so I use this recipe and pour it into 2 standard bread loaf pans (I personally really like the silicone ones for this recipe too) and I just have to keep checking with a toothpick in the center to make sure they're done after about 1 hour 10 minutes. Also, it helps to microwave the OJ cocktail at the end before applying to the hot loaf right as it comes out of the oven....otherwise you'll never get the sugar to dissolve in 1/4C of OJ!! Added 8/11/07 - OK I have made this recipe about 30 times by this point and I can say each time I tried cutting back the oil, it came out dry and excessively dark on the sides. Now I actually increase the oil slightly and the milk as well by maybe 1/4C each, and I have dropped the temp to 325. For Jumbo sized Muffins this recipe will make exactly one dozen and you MUST increase the oil to 1 1/2C and the Milk to 1 3/4C and bake for 50 min at 325. For bread, I don't do the 3 loaves, I pour it all into 2 pans and just bake it a little longer, checking with a toothpick. Oh - I also increase the vanilla and lemon extract to 2 tsp each. with the glaze hot and completely melted after heating in the microwave, I use a pastry brush and paint it on top, not once, but twice! Enjoy...