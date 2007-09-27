Lemon Poppy Seed Bread
A delicious and easy poppy seed bread made from scratch.
A delicious and easy poppy seed bread made from scratch.
I have made this recipe many times now and after tweaking with ingredients, I think I finally found perfection! I found that I had to increase/decrease some ingredients: I cut the sugar by 1/2C, increased the Poppyseeds to a 1/4C and I used 1/2C of real lemon Juice instead of the extracts as it has more flavour. I also put the rind of a lemon into the batter.(I also always mix my ingredients by wet then mix dry into it) I baked mine in a bundt pan for 1 hour & 10 min. It baked beautifully and turned a nice golden colour! Instead of the glaze I sifted Icing sugar on top. It was very pretty and tasted nice too.Read More
Not sure what went wrong with this recipe or if I made it the way it was supposed to be. I reduced the sugar 1/4 cup and the oil 1/8 cup. This cake had an off taste to it. I think it had way too much oil. I used real lemon juice instead of extract. The cake had a play dough like taste to it. The consistency was dense. No one in the house liked it. I made it because I had no lemons or butter defrosted and I believed the reviews. But it was awful. I went to Martha stewart on line and got a different recipe with real lemon juice and butter which was a winner. Have used many recipes off here and this one was the worst so far.Read More
Good recipe, but please use REAL LEMON JUICE. The extract doesn't impart any lemon flavor. I use a full 1/2 cup of lemon juice (the bottled juice is perfect for this), 3 teaspoons of poppy seed and buttermilk instead of regular milk. The buttermilk improves the texture of the bread, creating a lighter, fluffier version. If you like your bread a little denser, than stick with regular milk. I baked mine in 2 loaf pans instead of three. For the Glaze: 1/4 cup orange juice, 4-5 tablepsoons powdered sugar. Don't use original recipe for the glaze, it's way too sweet. Always use powdered sugar when making a glaze for ANYTHING. (3 star for original recipe, 5 stars for alterations. Great base recipe though)
My whole neighborhood raves about this one! Personally, I like bigger loaves so I use this recipe and pour it into 2 standard bread loaf pans (I personally really like the silicone ones for this recipe too) and I just have to keep checking with a toothpick in the center to make sure they're done after about 1 hour 10 minutes. Also, it helps to microwave the OJ cocktail at the end before applying to the hot loaf right as it comes out of the oven....otherwise you'll never get the sugar to dissolve in 1/4C of OJ!! Added 8/11/07 - OK I have made this recipe about 30 times by this point and I can say each time I tried cutting back the oil, it came out dry and excessively dark on the sides. Now I actually increase the oil slightly and the milk as well by maybe 1/4C each, and I have dropped the temp to 325. For Jumbo sized Muffins this recipe will make exactly one dozen and you MUST increase the oil to 1 1/2C and the Milk to 1 3/4C and bake for 50 min at 325. For bread, I don't do the 3 loaves, I pour it all into 2 pans and just bake it a little longer, checking with a toothpick. Oh - I also increase the vanilla and lemon extract to 2 tsp each. with the glaze hot and completely melted after heating in the microwave, I use a pastry brush and paint it on top, not once, but twice! Enjoy...
Excellent! I like this type of bread very lemony and very moist, so I added the juice and zest of one lemon to the batter, in addition to the lemon extract. I divided the glaze into two parts. The first I used the 1/4 cup orange juice, the juice of one lemon and 1/3 cup sugar. I poked holes in the top of the bread and poured the glaze on top. Once the bread was cool, I made a simple powdered sugar glaze of about 1-1/4 cup powdered sugar, 1-1/2 Tbsp. water and 1/2 tsp lemon extract. I was attempting to make the bread like what I always get at Caribou Coffee. It came out soooo good. Very lemony and moist and the frosting on top is a nice treat! I found that this recipe only made two loaves of bread, and I baked them for 55 minutes.
I've always believed the real fruit gives better flavor than extract, so I omitted the lemon extract and used the rind of 1 lemon, extracted the juice and added the milk to fill 1 1/2 cups. This gave the cake a delicate lemon flavor, just right for my family's taste. If strong lemon taste is desired, use 2 lemons. I've also tried making an all-orange version using the rind of the orange in the cake and the juice for the glaze. Still good but the lemon-inside orange-outside contrast was more interesting. Lastly, make this cake in a 12-cup bundt pan. The cake comes out large, and if baked to golden perfection, it turns out so pretty! Lastly, because other people said they had problems with the cake sticking to the bottom of the pan, I use a brush to put on the glaze.
I've tried several lemon poppy bread recipes over the years and this one is the winner! It is SOOOOOOOOOO good!
Yummy! I did a few changes. Cut sugar to 2 cups. Cut the vanilla to 1 tsp. Cut the oil to just 1/2 cup (saves on calories). Used juice of 1 lemon plus enough milk to make 1 1/2 cups. Plus added the zest of 1 lemon. These came out so delicious and moist! I made 12 muffins and 1 loaf. Loaf took about 65 mins and the muffins took about 25 mins. I added poppy seeds to the loaf only and left them out of the muffins for my kids. This is a keeper for us! Thank you!
Wonderful bread!!! Made it last night and didn't use the glaze as I was freezing two of the three loaves for the holidays. It was still great! Wish I had followed one reviewers advice, however, and only made two loaves. My three are not as high as I would like.
I've made this recipe several times and have made the following tweaks which have received rave reviews: Zest and juice 2 lemons. Add the juice and half of the zest to the milk. Make 24 muffins instead of bread. Instead of the sugar glaze, make a classic (but slightly thick) confectioner's sugar, milk glaze; adding the remaining zest and a touch of lemon extract or additional lemon juice. The secret to wow is this -- put some lemon curd in a pastry bag and squirt it into the center of each of the muffins using a bismark filling tip. Fill until the muffins bulge slightly, when you remove the tip, you should have a small yellow circular "center". Now, put the white confectioner's sugar glaze in a piping bag with a plain round tip. Pipe the glaze on to create diasy-like flower petals. Awesome results, looks very impressive on a bake sale table. Everybody loves them. With the injection of lemon curd you get the perfect amount of lemon flavor and you get lemon in every bite. You've got to try this at least once.
I make this bread every Christmas for family and friends and they love it! The only thing I do differently is omit the almond extract and use only the lemon extract in the bread and add 2 TBSP of melted butter and lemon extract to the topping. It is best poured over loaves when warm. My friends love it so much that they give me big bottles of poppyseeds for my birthday!! :-)
This bread was WONDERFUL, it really hit the spot. I was out of orange juice so I didn't use the glaze and it was still delicious! It didn't make as much as the recipe said it only filled two 8x5s but still very good!!
in response to the first post- don't add both lemon juice and buttermilk. They are both acidic and will dull the effect of the baking powder. Instead, add the lemon juice (I'd use only 1/3 cup) to plain milk (the amount originally suggested) in a measuring cup. This is the old fashioned way to create "sour milk", which will yeild you a very moist, rich cake.
This is quite possibly the best scratch made cake that has come out of my oven. I baked it in a bundt pan for a little under and hour and it was really, really delicious. I followed the advice of juicing and zesting two lemons into a large measuring cup and pouring the milk in to equal 1 1/2 cups. Let it sit for 5 minutes to get a little funky (like buttermilk) and added the oil and eggs to the same cup. It seemed that there were mixed reviews on the icing so I looked at some other recipes similar to this one and came up with this concoction: juice and zest from one lemon, about a cup of powdered sugar (depends on how much juice you get out of the lemon), a tbl of melted butter, and a tbl of water. Don't be scared by the watery glaze!! It is meant to soak into the bread like a simple syrup, NOT pour over the sides in thick lovely mounds. I also poked the top of the cake with a toothpick (after I turned it out to cool) all over the place to facilitate the "soak." I was left with a really nice crunchy, sugary layer on the outside of the cake and an uncredibly moist, tender, pleasingly dense cake on the inside with lemon everywhere! No extracts or artificial flavorings in this cake and it was absolutely fantastic.
Very good recipe. We get compliments everytime we make it.
This was absolutely delicious. That being said, I did make quite a few changes to the recipe, as enumerated below. - I used two regular loaf pans, and cooked at only 325 degrees, for the same length of time - increased poppy seeds to 2 1/2 tablespoons - used buttermilk instead of regular milk - added zest (I just used zest from one lemon) - increased lemon juice in bread to 1/4 cup - decreased sugar to 2 1/4 cups - for the glaze, I used powdered sugar instead of regular sugar. Then I used the listed amount of orange juice, but increased the lemon juice to about 1 tbs and used somewhere between a quarter and a half cup of powdered sugar, until I got the desired consistency and sweetness. - in preparing the ingredients, I mixed all the dry ingredients in one bowl, and the wet ones in another (mixing those at a low speed only as much as absolutely necessary) - I then combined the two taking care to only mix them for a short time, just enough to get rid of any big dry clumps. This prevents your batter from getting rubbery and keeps your bread fluffy and moist. Like I said, I made a lot of changes, but this was the best lemon poppy seed bread I have ever had. It was distinctly lemon in flavor (not overly sweet like so many lemon desserts, but still sweet enough), and the texture was perfect: melt in your mouth fluffy and light.
I made this tonight and it was moist and flavorful. I took some of the suggestions and substitute 1/2c. applesauce fro 1/2 c. oil, used lemon juice instead of extract and substituted 1/2 of the white flour with wheat flour. Definately a keeper
this was soooo yum! eaten and loved by all!
I didn't actually eat this bread, but I made it for other people. They loved it, and ate it as a dessert. I did though, taste the top of the bread, which has an orange type glaze, and it was wonderful. I could eat that all day long.
This turned out really nicely! I did make a couple changes. First, I used REAL lemon. Don't like extract! I squeezed the juice from 2 lemons which ended up being about 1/3 cup of juice probably. Then grated the rind from both lemons and added that. I also increased the amount of poppy seeds to about 1/3 cup. I didn't bother withe the glaze. And I decided to use 2 large loaf pans instead of 3. Turned out great! :)
This is overall a good recipe! I would suggest as many others have to add much more lemon to this recipe. Even adding 1/2 cup or more of fresh lemon juice and the zest from the lemon still leaves a mellow lemon taste. This is also a bit more of a dense bread. Doon't skip the orange juice topping, it is excellent! I poked holes in the top of my jumbo muffins (baked at 325 for 30 minutes) and poured the orange juice topping on. This would also be great with vanilla glaze from this site.
Oh YUM!!! I made 1 loaf (60 mins of baking) & 12 muffins (25 mins of baking) from the batter. After reading all the reviews, these are the changes I made...I used 3 Tablespoons of poppy seeds, in addition to the lemon extract, I added the juice & zest from one fresh lemon. I cut the sugar to 2 cups in the batter & to 1/2 cup in the glaze, and cut the oil to 1 cup. I microwaved the OJ to help dissolve the sugar. These muffins were SO moist and delicious!!!!!!
Love this bread, and my husband raved about it. Took the advice of previous reviewers and made a few changes: used 1/2 cup of lemon juice instead of extract, and used confectioners' sugar for the glaze. Also, I used 1/2 cup applesauce as a substitute for 1/2 cup of the oil. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was very good! I made two loaves instead of three (and added 5 min of baking time), and one loaf was gone in only a few hours! I followed some of the others' suggestions by squeezing some lemon juice and adding enough milk to it to make 1 1/2 c. I still added some lemon extract (a little less than 1 t because I ran out). I also added more poppy seeds and reduced the sugar to 2 c. Delicious! I will definitely make it again!
Easy and yummy! my husband love them! I use 1/2 cup lemon juice instead of the lemon exract.
I followed this recipe exactly except substituted one cup of whole wheat flour for one of the cups of white flour. This is a wonderful/yummy bread. I made 2 large loafs instead of three. I also used toothpicks to poke holes through them right before I poured the glaze on them. MMMMM!
This recipe is great just the way it is!
Wonderful! I didn't have lemon extract so I substituted a little lemon zest and fresh lemon juice. Turned out amazing. Thanks!
Great recipe, but I feel it can be improved. I added the zest of one lemon and the juice of two lemons (I decreased the amount of milk to make up for the extra liquid) and doubled the amount of poppy seeds. The natural lemon flavor, in my opinion, makes a better bread than the extract alone. I also used the lemon and vanilla extract called for in the recipe and 1/2 tsp. of almond extract. Also, definitely use confectioner's sugar rather than granulated sugar in the glaze and heat the OJ up in the microwave to assist with melting the sugar. I used a bundt pan sprayed with cooking spray w/flour on 325 for exactly one hour, and the bread was perfectly done. My oven is a little hotter than most, so 340 would probably work in a normal oven. I let the bread sit in the pan for 10 minutes then dumped it onto a cooling rack and glazed it. After it cooled, I wrapped the bread in plastic wrap and let it sit out at room temp. overnight. It is incredible this morning!!!
There are lots of conflicting reviews on this recipe, so I read them all and tried to make the most common (sense) adjustments before baking. First, some facts: 1) The base recipe is really more of a cake than a bread, 2) This recipe makes two (not three!) loafs, and 3) Use lemon juice, not lemon extract to get the zesty burst of lemon flavor. The Batter: Added ½ cup of lemon juice instead of extract. Increased oil to 1 and ¼ cup for a moist cake. Left the sugar and the poppy seeds at the original recipe. I was surprised how many people said it was too sweet. Not so for me! Be sure to taste your batter to get it to your liking. Next time I will bake at 325. The sides were done before the middle and got a little too crusty. White Sugar Glaze: I let the cake cool for 10 minutes as recommended, then made a ¼ cup lemon juice, 1/3 cup white sugar glaze (microwaved to melt it down). I cut holes in the cake, infused it, and coated the top too. This gave the cake a tangy tartness. Powdered Sugar Glaze: When cooled, I made a 1 ¼ cup powdered sugar, 3 tablespoons milk glaze to spread on top. This was the sweetness it needed. Until I added the glaze, I felt it wasn't sweet enough. All in all, good recipe. The cake was tasty (maybe a tad too dense), the white sugar glaze was tart, and the powdered sugar glaze gave it sweetness. I love lemon and wanted to make something springy, so this fit the bill. I will be thinking about how to make this recipe a bit less dense next time.
Panic attack!!! I thought this was in my ~allrecipes recipe box~ and couldn't find my printed version but some how lucked out! I have made this recipe at least a dozen times and always is a hit no matter if it's a loaf, muffins, or mini muffins...still haven't tried the glaze because as soon as they come out of the oven, everyone has there hand out! Easy and Yummy!
Very good. We made 2 loaves out of the bread instead of 3. I put the glaze on one and not the other. Everyone liked both of them but some liked the added crunch of the one with the glaze better. I read a bunch of review first and did some things differently according to the reviews. I used real lemons instead of the lemon extract. I put in the juice of 2 lemons and added it to the milk so that the total of the 2 combined was 1 1/2 cups. I used 2 tbs. poppy seeds. For the icing I used the orange juice, some lemon juice and enough powdered sugar to make it the right consistency. I poked holes in the top of the bread on poured it on.
Tried this recipe today. Followed other's suggestions of using 1/2 cup of lemon juice, but I also put in the extract. Very good. Made one loaf and 8 mini loaves. I baked the mini loaves for about 45 minutes and the regular loaf for 65 minutes. Both of us liked it; I'm giving it 4 stars because I would not have liked it as much without the lemon juice; we like lots of flavor in our sweet breads. I did not make the glaze, however.
This recipe is very easy and delicious. I did take some other reviewers advice and used real lemon juice ( in the bottle) and I used 1/4 cup of real lemon juice. I made it in 3 loaf pans and it was perfect. I used regular sugar in the glaze, I microwaved the orange juice first to help the sugar dissolve thanks to another reviewer. I also added more real lemon juice to taste to the glaze. Definitely a keeper!
The BEST! I used a lemon and its zest instead of extract. Not too overpowering. Only used 2 cups sugar and it was sweet enough.
I thought this came out pretty well. It is moist and the texture feels light even though the recipe calls for a lot of oil. My one complaint is that it wasn't lemony enough for me. In addition to the extract, I added the juice of one whole lemon and still it wasn't as noticeable as I normally like. My only other complaint was the glaze. I would have preferred a powdered sugar icing instead...this one was more like a syrup that you pour over to seep into the bread. If you like the idea of the syrup, I would advise poking a few holes in your bread with a toothpick to facilitate the syrup absorbing into the bread. If I made this again, I may skip the syrup all together and opt for an icing. I made this into 16 mini-bundts and one large loaf. I don't think there is enough batter for 3 loafs though...
This went over well. Its not a favorite but still well liked. I made a few changes based on previous reviews. Increased the poppy seeds to almost a 1/4 cup. Used 1/2 lemon juice instead of lemon extract n the cake and decreased the milk to 1 cup. Decreased the oil to 1 cup and used half oil and half applesauce. Added 1 T lemon zest and 1/2 tsp. baking soda to cake batter. Baked in Bundt pan @ 325 degrees for 1 hour 15 minutes. Decreased sugar to 2 cups. Came out great and didn't stick to the pan at all. Probably make again the next time we're in the mood for lemon-poppyseed flavored something:)
Delicious-- this is becoming a family staple, hands down. I did make some changes, however. I don't like things too sweet, so I cut out a cup of sugar in the batter-- it was still plenty sweet for even my sugar-loving father. I also upped the poppy seeds to two tablespoons. For the glaze, I combined the juice and zest of one lemon with enough water to bring the liquid up to a quarter cup and then about a half-cup of sugar, maybe a little less. It was quite thin, so I added some arrow-root to thicken it; in the future I'll probably lessen the amount of water I add, but I'm posting it as I made it because it was perfect in terms of sweet-and-sour blend. I baked it in a bundt pan for about an hour, and then poured the glaze over. It was perfect.
Good and very moist, but I would like it to have a lot more lemon flavor.
I made this into 24 mini muffins and 12 regular size muffins. This is very sweet, almost too sweet for me, but you can definitely taste the lemon (I used lemon juice, about 2.5 t). Also, the muffins turned out nice and soft, not soggy. All in all, a good lemon bread.
I used the zest of 2 lemons in the bread and added more lemon extract. I would add more poppy seeds the next time but there were still enough. I did make the glaze and used the lemon juice from the 2 lemons and added the zest of a tangerine I had hanging around with 1/4 orange extract. This made a very nice glaze. The bread is sweet with the glaze; more like a dessert bread but none the less it is delicious. The lemon juice helped cut down a bit on the sweetness by using it in the glaze. This is a very nice gift to give away. I made 2 loaves; the stated recipe if making 3 loaves would be very thin I think. Had to bake about 65 minutes by making it into two loaves. Would definitely make again by making the above modifications. Great way to get rid of lemons that are kind of hanging around. I didn't really have problems with the sticking. I brushed on the glaze and ran around with a knife several times and used a pancake turner to help lift it out.
This bread was a Christmas tradition growing up at my house, It was always the gift for the neighbors. My recipe and this one are almost identicle. A few differences, I use almond extract instead of lemon, also add 1 /12 tsp of buter extract. When making the glaze use frozen orange juice concentrate, this makes the glaze a much better consitancy.
Yummy lemon poppy seed bread.... I took advice from the other reviewers and used real lemon juice in addition to the extract... which gave it great flavor.. I did add a little extra baking powder to counter act the acidity and ensure that this bread would bake up nicely, which it did... I also added extra poppy seeds... I made mine in two normal sized bread pans instead of the 8x4... turned out great
excellent I added lemon juice as some suggested to enhance the lemon flavour and it turned out great. I will make again.
I was looking through the pictures and noticed that some breads looked more dense than others and others were lighter and fluffier. I believe this is a quick bread recipe and meant to be thick (which us how we prefer it)however if you prefer a more coffee cake like consistency then pull out your old mixer and beat your wet ingredients into your dry ingredients. It will add air to your batter giving it a cake like texture. Also, use coconut oil to prepare your pans. It will keep your bread from getting too dark on the sides and the bonus is its healthier. Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent bread! Very tasty. The glaze in this recipe is made with white sugar which makes it clear. I think I will try powdered sugar next time for the classic white glaze.
This recipe is a winner!!! I will definitely be keeping this is my recipe box. However, I did make a few changes. 1. I used fresh squeezed lemon juice and the lemon zest of 1 lemon instead of the extract. 2. I added a bit extra vanilla extract. 3. I made two loaves, not 3. The bread came out light and fluffy and very delicious!!! I only had minor problem with the bread sticking. I generously sprayed my pyrex pants with olive oil cooking spray, and I let the loaves stay in the pan for an hour. Only a little bit of the bread (on the bottom only) stuck to the pan. I did not make the topping bc I am freezing the bread. Thanks for the recipe!!!
My husband and I did not care for this recipe. He said it wasn't lemony enough, even though I added an additional 1/2 cup lemon juice. It baked up nicely but the flavor was too mild. I didn't make the glaze so maybe that would have made it taste better.
I made this recipe last night and it turned out AMAZING, sooooo delicious. Perfect amount of flavour and moistness. I did make some minor changes, I cut the sugar down to 2 cups, instead of the lemon extract I used lemon juice and also used lemon zest to give it that extra boost. I put a little more poppyseeds and opted out of the icing, the loaf on its own is amazing. I also made two loafs instead of three. I would suggest this recipe to any of my family or friends, and it is one that is going in the recipe book! Enjoy!
I have made this bread in several forms - large loaves, mini loaves (makes about 4) and muffins (24 regular-size). I have never used the glaze because the bread itself is sweet and moist enough. The most outstanding feature of this recipe is the batter itself. My husband called it "the best batter ever...it's like a batter milkshake!"
I halved the recipe and made into muffins. Got 12 regular and 12 mini. The taste was great although there wasn't quite enough lemon flavor for me (maybe because I used lemon juice instead of extract?) and it could have used a bit more poppy seeds but I think those are due to personal preference. Thanks for the recipe!
This bread was delicious. I have made it with and without the glaze. It is great either way. I receive rave reviews every time I make this bread. Most people think it is a cake since it is so moist. People tell me it is the best lemon bread they have ever had. Thanks for the recipe.
I love quick breads like this, but mine did not turn out well. I subbed lemon juice & lemon peel for the extract. This had hardly any flavor. I checked the tiny 3 loaves at 55 mins & they tested done. But after the glaze & cooling they look & feel like they aren't cooked through. The glaze recipe is way off too. These are going in the trash.
This is very much like my favorite lemon poppy seed bread recipe that I've misplaced. I added 1 1/2 tsp of almond extract to the bread mix and 1/2 tsp to the glaze. Just like I remembered, very flavorful!
A+ for flavor. A+ for ease. My 6 year old asks for this all the time.
Gorgeous texture, beautifully moist - Easy to make. It was a little too sweet for my liking, next time I'm going to cut the sugar down a bit.
I made this without the glaze and it was so good. I doubled the lemon extract to get a really nice lemon flavour. I also baked it at 325 F. I think next I will use only 2 loaf pans because it really didn't rise too much. I will definately make this again.
I substituted apple sauce for part of the oil and halved the recipe but used 2 eggs rather than "1 1/2"... the result was very dense. I wouldn't recommend making the changes. I added lemon zest and lemon juice as well in addition the the extract and it was 'just' lemon-y enough... so for those that like lemon, follow the other user's advice on using zest and juice too. Because I changed it I used it's average star rating at the time I tried the recipe opposed to rating my results.
I wasn't sure what to expect since lemon breads can all differ greatly; this was definitely more of a sweet, dessert, pound cake-like bread and it had wonderful flavor! In addition to the ingredients listed, I added a couple splashes of real lemon juice and the rind of one lemon. I did not make the glaze recipe that came with it but made my own out of the juice of one lemon, vanilla, and powdered sugar and that glaze was a perfect compliment. To prevent it from sticking to the pan, I buttered and then floured the pan and I had no problem with it sticking. I cut the recipe in half and made one large loaf, which took a good hour and 20ish minutes to cook.
Very average. Used real lemon juice. Substituted lemon juice for orange juice, and added lemon zest. Still didn't have much lemon flavour and was very fluffy. Was looking for more of a pound cake texture to this. This recipe was more cake-like.
This is a really great recipe. I tried it a couple times and I only had a problem with the glaze. The first time I tried putting it on, the sugar didn't melt. I'm not sure if it is supposed to be like that or not. The second time I made it I cooked the glaze just long enough to make the sugar melt so that when you took a bite it wasn't gritty. As long as you don't drench the cake in the glaze it isn't too sweet, its just right.
After reading the other reviews I used fresh lemon juice and lemon zest in place of the lemon essence. The lemon juice worked great but the zest, I found, was too overpowering. Trying to be healthy I substituted apple sauce for the oil and cut back on the sugar. The texture of the bread was dense and moist but I thought it was really yummy like that, after the initial taste of the zest! I also used the glaze but used fresh lemon juice in place of the orange juice because I didn't have any. I think if I ever want to make this for people other than my family I will try the original recipe.
My advice is to brush the glaze on with a pastry brush so it doesn't overpower the more subtle bread. Other than that, this is perfect the way it is.
I went with others and added a total of 3 TBLSP of poppy seeds. I increased the oil to 1 1/4 cup. I also omitted the extract and used the juice and zest of 2 lemons instead. It was wonderful!! With the changes, you will love it!
I love this recipe. I've made it several times. I added 2T poppy seeds and cut out the 1/8C oil. I baked it for 40-45 minutes in 5x3" tins and got seven small loaves.
Ahhhhh this is so good, ate it till I was ill and then ate more, even fiance who said "I don't like lemony baked goods" couldn't put it down. I made one giganto loaf, and upped the poppy seeds to a few heaping tablespoons. Also soaked the seeds in buttermilk for 2 hrs before starting. Thanks for the outstanding recipe!!!
tastes excellent and was a hit at my tea party but i think i'll put a little more lemon extract next time. wasn't quite lemony enough for me.
This wasn't as lemony as I was hoping for
I took several suggestions from other postings and made the following changes. I used 1/2 c. of fresh lemon juice and the zest from one lemon, 1 c. of milk, used 3 T. of poppy seeds, decreased the oil to just over 3/4 c., and cut the sugar to just 2 c. I did not use a glaze at all, and I think the lemon flavor is just right! Good dense texture (which I like in a bread), and not too crumbly or too sweet. I made these 2 days ago, and it is better today than yesterday. This would be a good base to add blueberries or raspberries to in place of the poppy seeds! I may try that next time. Overall, very good.
Wasn't overly impressed with result. The bread did not have a strong lemon flavor and tasted too much like a pound cake. I would not use this recipe again
I made this bread and it is delicious! Heeding the advice of other reviewers, I omitted the lemon extract and used the zest of two lemons and the juice of two and a half (because my lemons were very small). I also upped the poppyseeds to four rounded tablespoons, but only because I'm a poppyseed freak. I baked mine in a 9-inch round pan for about an hour and 10 minutes. I also didn't make the glaze because the cake is sweet enough without it. In future, I may cut down on the sugar if I want to make the glaze. My only complaint is that the texture is quite heavy, though that may be my own fault for cutting a slice while it was still steaming hot (I couldn't help it, it smelt SO good!). The next time I make this, I may: a: let it cool completely before cutting into it. b: try cutting the oil in half as one reviewer suggested and mixing it only until the batter just comes together, like a muffin. Either way though, it's still a fantastic recipe, kudos to you, Margie, and thanks for sharing!
This was inhaled as soon as it was put on the table. Very easy and incredibly moist. Delicious - thank you!
It was okay but won't make again
I used wheat flour and I'm not sure if that was the reason I did not find it to be lemony enough! Next time I would also use more poppy seeds than recommended.
Next time i will use real lemon juice and more poppy seeds. Other than that, it was great. Don't forget if you make muffins, the cooking time is reduced.
The bread was OK, but I won't make it again. I followed the recipe exactly, but was disappointed. I had hoped for a better result. The bread was very heavy--almost gooey, and the lemon flavor wasn't strong enough. Some of my friends who tried it liked the sweetness of it, but most said they preferred more tart lemon flavor and a lighter bread/cake.
Doubled the recipe, used the juice on 2 lemons and a splash of lemon extract. Used a little extra poppy seeds. My husband loved it. It is his favorite. The lemon flavor was just right according to him. Use buttermilk if you can. Super moist.
I used an extra tablespoon of poppyseeds - and I used lemon juice instead of the orange juice for the topping. I ended up baking one large loaf - it came out moist and very flavourful - everyone loved it! Mmm...
This very quickly became a family favorite, we love it!
This is the first lemon poppy seed bread recipe I've ever bothered to try because the others all seemed off somehow. So, I was skeptical at first because this one seemed almost too perfect. And, wow.... it really is! There really are NO changes to be made to this recipe. I followed it exactly the first three times I've made it and it is just wonderful. I even swapped out some of the flour (the fourth time) for whole wheat and it was still a beautiful treat. Thanks for sharing this one :)
I'm giving this four because the flavor was good but it's not a perfect recipe. First off it's more like a cake or pound cake then bread- but we knew that from the amount of sugar. Secondly it only makes 2 loaves not three. Third I found the edges to be a little dark by the time the middle was done(just like in the current picture). Delicious but it's only called bread because of the loaf pan.
This is really good. I increased the lemon extract to 2 tsp, and it had a nice lemon flavor without being overpowering. I would only use the glaze if you were serving this for dessert. Fantastic recipe, and very easy to make.
'Tis the season for baking. I followed the recipe to the letter. And YUMMY! A delicious bread to put a little sun in the cold weather days.
i loooved it!!! It does make a lot though i thought there was only going to be one loaf but it ended up making three! but it was GREAT!!!
A very good recipe for quick and easy Lemon Poppy Bread. I took advice from MommyFromSeattle and used buttermilk, real lemon juice and extra poppy seeds. Also, I substituted tangerine for orange juice, and it turned out nice!
This is a super easy recipe. I made it for the girls at work and they raved about it. I got mixed reviews on whether it was lemony enough. Some thought it was, others didn't. My personal choice would be more lemon but to be fair, I didn't use the icing/glaze so that might have made a difference.
This was a huge hit- and easy to make. I also didn't think it needed the glaze- it was sweet/savory enough. I added more poppy seeds than what was in the recipe, and it turned out great.
Everyone loves this! I've been asked a dozen times for the recipe. I took the advice of other reviewers and decreased the oil to about 3/4 cup, and added zest & juice from one lemon. My first batch was too dark on the bottom and sides, so I decreased the temp to 325 degrees and baked two loaves for an hour. Delicious!
I made a half recipe just to try it. As with other "bakers", I tweaked the recipe a bit; used juice and zest of a large lemon, 7 oz. Greek yogurt, and added 1/4 teas. baking soda. I still used the flavoring of both the lemon and vanilla. The aroma is amazing while it's baking, and tastes even better. A true keeper for my collection. Next time I will try making muffins and not using the syrup.
This bread is insanely good! I think it's the best bread recipe I've found. It tastes like it came from a "professional" bakery! The glaze is fantastic, so make sure to use it!
I absolutely love this recipe. Everyone raves about the bread and especially the topping.
This was super tasty. I did add fresh lemon juice, and lemon zest. The glaze wasn't even necessary!
After reading other reviews, I decided to half recipe and make only one loaf. I followed recipe except that I only added one egg and I used freshly squeezed lemon juice and zest. I added orange glaze as it came out of oven (after poking a few holes.) It was wonderful! The only problem I had was that it stuck to my loaf pan even though I liberally oiled it. Next time I will line pan with parchment paper. I even made lemon icing to use once it cooled but didn't need it with the orange glaze. Go ahead and try it!
Delicious! Unbelievable, don't change a thing.
Soooo tasty! I cut back on the oil just a touch and added some lemon juice for extra kick. Make sure to heat the orange juice when making the glaze so its nice and smooth. This one is a keeper.
This was better than any lemon poppy seed bread/muffin that I've *ever* had...thank you for sharing!
I have made this bread for Christmas gifts and family consumption for many years (12+) My recipe calls for 3 Tbsp. of Poppyseed 1 1/2 cups of oil and instead of lemon it has 1 1/2 tsp. of 3 different flavorings (vanilla, almond, and butter) The glaze has 1/2 tsp of the same 3 flavorings with the sugar & orange juice. This is quick to make because you can just dump all the ingredients into your mixer and let them combine. I always put a sheet of wax or parchment paper in the bottom of my pans and always make 2 regular loaves. My family would send me home if I failed to bring this to Thanksgiving and Christmas get togethers.
A real favorite!!!!!! I added 1/4 cup orange juice to the batter. Sooooo yummy
This is very good, but I changed it up a bit by using carrot juice instead of orange juice. Carrot juice is sweet and adds a nice bright yellow color to this bread. I also added a bit more poppy seeds.
