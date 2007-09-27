Lemon Poppy Seed Bread

4.4
243 Ratings
  • 5 150
  • 4 65
  • 3 15
  • 2 7
  • 1 6

A delicious and easy poppy seed bread made from scratch.

Recipe by Margie

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
3 - 8x4 inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease three 8x4 inch bread pans.

  • In a large mixing bowl, stir together the flour, salt, baking powder, poppy seeds and 2 1/2 cups white sugar. Add the eggs, milk, oil, vanilla and lemon extract; mix until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour batter evenly into the prepared pans.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50 to 55 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaves comes out clean. Cool loaves in the pans for 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack.

  • Combine orange juice with remaining 3/4 cup sugar and desired flavor of extract; stir well. Pour this mixture over the loaf while it is still hot. Allow loaf to cool completely before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 48.3g; fat 14g; cholesterol 29.4mg; sodium 229.6mg. Full Nutrition
