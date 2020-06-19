Sopapilla Cheesecake Pie

Rating: 4.78 stars
2636 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2238
  • 4 star values: 277
  • 3 star values: 81
  • 2 star values: 20
  • 1 star values: 20

I make this to take to pot luck dinners and get rave reviews! Easy to make, smells great while cooking and tastes wonderful!

By CandelB

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Prepare a 9x13 inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Beat the cream cheese with 1 cup of sugar and the vanilla extract in a bowl until smooth.

  • Unroll the cans of crescent roll dough, and use a rolling pin to shape each piece into 9x13 inch rectangles. Press one piece into the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Evenly spread the cream cheese mixture into the baking dish, then cover with the remaining piece of crescent dough. Stir together 3/4 cup of sugar, cinnamon, and butter. Dot the mixture over the top of the cheesecake.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the crescent dough has puffed and turned golden brown, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and drizzle with honey. Cool completely in the pan before cutting into 12 squares.

Tips

The magazine version of this recipe uses 1 1/2 cups sugar and 1/3 cup butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
481 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 50.8g; fat 28.7g; cholesterol 61.4mg; sodium 458.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2736)

Most helpful positive review

LEXI70
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2008
WONDERFUL!! I don't know how this isn't in the top 20 recipes on the entire site. I can't believe I liked it so well because I'm not fond of crescent rolls in desserts that well. I used a glass 9x13 pan and just put the rolls in and spread them out. I spent just a few seconds to make sure the seams were together and the edges were not to thick. Then I poured the cream cheese mixture on top and spread it around. Adding the second layer of rolls was a teeny tiny bit harder but not much. I felt like I didn't get the seams pressed together well enough but during the baking they spread together so it was fine. Don't feel like you have to make it perfect because you are covering the top in the cinn/sugar mix. This is fabulous. I made it exactly as called for except I only used about 1/2 as much honey as called for at first. I tasted it and added more and yum. Use the full amount. I had to bake it longer than 30 minutes and I was getting worried. It looked way too brown for comfort but the middle was still a tad gooey. I kept it in though and it was in no way overdone. So cook it until the center is done....you won't burn it. Everyone who ate it wanted more and asked for the recipe. Try it and I promise it will become a favorite. Read More
Most helpful critical review

Gia
Rating: 1 stars
12/05/2009
I just don't see what the big deal is about this recipe.. I was so excited to try this and its average at best. WAYYY to sweet hurt your teeth sweet! tastes like pure sugar.. The cream cheese center needs to be firmer adding an egg would really help.. The melted butter made PUDDLES on the top crust that's just gross so cut down the butter as well. Read More
Reviews:
TERIROSE22
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2012
Made this for a potluck and what a hit! The top was crunchy and the center creamy & sweet. I didn't have Mexican vanilla so I yelled "ole" when I poured in my regular vanilla extract. I cut it into much smaller pieces though...little bites were a better choice! Read More
KIKI810
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2008
I have been making this recipe for years, the only difference in the recipe I use is, it doesn't call for honey. This recipe is soooo easy, delicious and inexpensive to make. I make it for Charity bake sales and double to recipe to make several 8x8 pans that are ALWAYS the first to go at the sales. A true "go to" recipe anytime you have a gathering or function. Read More
SunshynGoddess
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2009
Ok. This is, undoubtedly, the most outstanding-delicious-amazing-wonderful dessert recipe I have EVER tried. Unbelievable. If you don't rush right out and pick up the ingredients for this, you are missing out ON LIFE! I have tasted a lot of desserts, I have tried a million recipes, but I can honestly say (and my family will agree) that this is the most wonderful dessert ever. It was made by the Gods. You know how every recipe you read on Allrecipes.com has reviewers improving upon the recipe in some way? Well you won't see that with this recipe. Nope. It would be absolutely IMPOSSIBLE to improve on this one in ANY way. It's perfect. Sent from heaven. And in addition to the perfect flavor is the fact that it LOOKS beautiful, even if you throw the crescent rolls in sloppily (like I did). It's also so unbelievably easy to make that I am ASHAMED I didn't know about this sooner because it would have saved me a lot of sweat and stress while trying to throw something together for potlucks. All I can ask is that you not share the recipe with anyone. It's so good it should be a secret! Read More
ZACHS_MOM
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2008
This recipe is always a crowd pleaser. In fact, my son requested that I make this for his 16th birthday last week, and his friends loved it. I use 3 packages of cream cheese and 1 1/2 cups sugar to make the filling a little thicker. And for the cinnamon sugar mixture I use 1/2 cup sugar and 2 tsp. cinnamon. Using Mexican vanilla is what sets this apart, so don't skimp on it! For our bunch, we did skip the honey because this dessert is fine without it. The refrigerated leftovers, if you have any, are awesome! Read More
Mary Ann
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2009
My husband took this to work for a "Mexican Day" lunch. They loved it- gone in no time at all. I took advise of others and added the 3rd cream cheese, reduced the topping sugar by 1/2, brushed on the butter, pre-baked the bottom crust for 7 minutes and increased total baking time to 45 minutes. Read More
jean66
Rating: 4 stars
04/05/2015
Four stars as written. I found the directions to be somewhat incomplete and the filling not dense enough. To fix this... cream cheese must be a room temperature and mixed using the paddle attachment on the mixer. Don't use the beater attachment as this won't get the mix as creamy. Add 1 egg to the cream cheese mixture after the sugar is totally blended. The egg must be room temperature or it will cause the cream cheese mixture to separate. For the topping, blended the butter, cinnamon and sugar using the paddle attachment. Spreads it as best you can. While cooking, if the dough puffs up and the butter puddles, use a pastry brush to redistribute the butter and cinnamon. Do this again after it comes out of the oven. Don't skip the honey. Don't eat until the next day (flavors need time to set up and cheesecake should not be eaten right out of the oven). For all you haters that don't like when people post the changes they made ... I disagree. Seeing how others have adjusted the recipe helps me decide how to tailor to my tastes. I always rate based on recipe as written, but I like to share my changes in case anyone else finds them useful. Read More
redd1386
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2011
Guess what! Pillsbury makes "crescent seamless rolls"....all the goodness of crescent rolls in one complete sheet. Read More
GAYE LYNN
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2008
THIS RECIPE IS THE GREATEST!!! IT IS EASY TO PREPARE AND FAIRLY INEXPENSIVE. I TOOK TWO 9 X 13 PANS TO WORK YESTERDAY AND IT WAS GONE IN 45 MINUTES. I GAVE OUT 15 COPIES OF THE RECIPE. MAKES THE HOUSE SMELL WONDERFUL. TODAY, COWORKERS ASKED IF I HAD PREPARED MORE FOR TODAY. GREAT RECIPE TO MAKE WITH KIDS. IF YOU LIKE SWEETS AND YOU ARE GOING TO PREPARE A RECIPE FROM THIS SITE....PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE TRY THIS ONE. Read More
