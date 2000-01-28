Stuffed Pepperoncini

4.3
90 Ratings
  • 5 52
  • 4 23
  • 3 10
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

If you bring this dish to a party, make sure you bring the recipe with you, because everyone will want it after eating these.

Recipe by val

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until bacon is browned. Move bacon to paper towels. Keep bacon drippings.

    Advertisement

  • In drippings, cook shallots and red pepper over medium heat until vegetables are tender. Cook about 5 minutes. Remove skillet from heat and let cool for 20 minutes.

  • In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and milk with an electric mixer at medium speed until smooth. Stir bacon and shallot into the mixture.

  • Spoon cream cheese mixture into a heavy weight plastic bag. Cut a small hole in one corner to squeeze the filling from. With small knife, cut a slit lengthwise into each pepper. Do not cut the whole way through the pepper. By squeezing the bag, pipe cream cheese mixture into peppers. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, up to one day.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
52 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 10.1mg; sodium 384.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022