Stuffed Pepperoncini
If you bring this dish to a party, make sure you bring the recipe with you, because everyone will want it after eating these.
This made me VERY popular at a family picnic this past weekend. Remember, everything's better w/ bacon! I tried two different brands of pepperoncini . . . Vlassic and Cento. The Vlassic peppers were BIG, mild and very vinegar-y. They had the typical Vlassic dye to them, very bright, stains everything! The Cento peppers were smaller and had a bit more bite to them. I think I liked the cento peppers better since the smaller peppers (while being more difficult to fill) had just the right amount of the sourcream mixture in there. I also just sliced the tops off vs slitting them down the center. Great recipe!Read More
Thesem were a lot of work and did not go over well when I served them. I think they looked a little un-appetizing, and those that tried them said they were a bit too spicy. Wouldn't do again.Read More
yummy!!!! I used mild pepperoncini. It IS much easier cutting the top off and piping the cream cheese mixture in. For those who don't like spicy food, simply use the mixture and spread on crackers. Excellent!
Absolutely terrific! I put them on a antipasto platter with salami, pepperoni, black olives and provelone cheese. And just like the recipe says, I was asked for the receipe. My only suggestion is to prep your peppers first. I also cut the tops off the peppers and cleaned the seeds out. Then I allowed them to dry on a paper towel while I made the filling. I loved this receipe, it's a lot of work but very well worth it.
This recipe is fabulous. I cleaned the seeds out of the peppers, rinsed and dried them and then used a large ruffle tip to pipe the filling in. Everyone loved them and they were gone in no time.
This recipe tasted great!
These were wonderful and I don't normally like pepperoncini or cold bacon. But the combination works great. Very easy to make.
This recipe tasted great. The cream cheese mixture that goes inside the peppers, would be great alone as a dip! I will definately make this again!
These were a great addition to my Christmas lunch! Even the kids ate them. I used some smaller chilis that I had in the refrig, so I had extra filling. I put it in a serving dish and used it as a spread for crackers. Definitely delicious!!
I took these to a party and they were a huge hit (especially with the men). I substituted scallions for shallots (my small town grocery store didn't have shallots) and they tasted fine. The only reason I gave them a 4 out of 5 is that they took a long time to make…more like an hour than 45 minutes. It’s not hard…just time consuming.
These little guys are great! They are time-consuming to make, but well worth it! I also found it easier to cut off the tops and fill them that way. I also added a little sour cream to thin the filling slightly.
These are phenomenal! Absolutely delicious. I was thinking these would be good on celery or stuffed in cherry tomatoes or even olives. Wonderful! Joy
This recipe was pretty good. I would recommend using mild peppers and squeezing out excess juice from peppers before filling with cream cheese mixture.
Taste ***** Preparation ** Compliments ***** Value ***** I make these for potlucks at work. They are not difficult, but are a hassle to make. Every time I am trying to figure out an easier way to stuff the peppers. Always get lots of compliments. A great side to take to a pizza party!
My husband loved these, but boy were they messy to prepare. Given that one minor problem, once I got the hang of it, they went ok. I bought a pastry bag and will be trying that method this week so wish me luck! The taste was delicious and I will also be using cherry tomatoes for anyone that might not like the taste of the pepperoncini. Thanks for the recipe!
This was just fantastic! Left out the milk though because we didn't want our mixture to be too creamy and they still turn out well. Tip; don't overcook the bacon, and try adding dill to the cream cheese before stuffing into pepperoncinis. Took these to a family gathering and there was nothing left, thanks!
Made this for a birthday party and they were a gig hit. They were the center piece on a tray of antipasta skewers. Used half cream cheese and half garlic and herb boursin cheese for more flavor. Be sure to make these ahead of time and let sit in the fridge. Overnight is ideal for great flavor.
Once prepared, I sampled the filling and it tasted like bacon grease. The instructions never called for draining the grease before adding the shallot and bell pepper mixture to the cream cheese, but you should. If there is a way to omit the overwhelming taste of lard from this recipe, I'm sure it would taste great.
These were very good but time consuming. The flavor needs to burst more. I love pepperoncinis and am always looking for new ways to use them.
These were soo good. I didn't have any red pepper so I used yello and I doubled all the goodies in the filling and threw in some green onions I needed to use up. I had some leftover filling so I stuffed some mushrooms with it. They are easier to stuff if you use a pastry bag or put the filling in a ziploc bag and snip the corner. I will be using these again for company.
This is a great garden pepper recipe. It worked just as well with fresh picked Aneheim, Sweet Banana, Hungarian Wax and Yellow Bell peppers. One guest took the left over stuffing home with her. The dish was different, but a real hit.
My husband loved them so much he is still talking about them days later. And for that, despite the time and effort these took, I give it 5 stars and will make again.
Pretty bland and labor intensive. I'm sure if you added spices to the cream cheese mixture it would help. I made as directed, but figured it would be bland so I added some garlic powder; it wasn't enough.
I used all of the ingredients and made dip instead of fussing with stuffing the peppers. I served it to company and they couldn't get enough of it. This will be a new entertaining dip!
I made these for my family for New Year's eve along with a bunch of other appetizers. I don't like any type of pepper but my family is crazy about them. They loved this recipe and asked that I make them again.
This was pretty good. I stuffed it with I had on hand--vegetable cream cheese. It was different. I'll make it again.
These are SO good! It's a nice option if you need to take a cold appetizer and you don't want to make a dip. Yummm!!!
This is WONDERFUL! I loved it in the peppers, but I had lots of filling left so I just put it in the middle of platter and served with crackers. This is a cheese spread I will make over and over.
Just delicious! Very time-consuming and messy, though, and I cut the tops off the peppers as other reviewers also suggested, but I would make them again. I also omitted the milk, and used dairy-free cream cheese. I poured out nearly all of the bacon fat before cooking the shallots. Had some leftover filling, which I spread into celery stalks. The filling is great as a dip in itself. Thanks for this yummy recipe!
This pepperoncini lover enjoyed this as a snack, but I will try this for a party because it can be made a day ahead. I pulsed my bacon, shallots and peppers in the food processor, and then just mixed the cream cheese and milk in as well. I think the texture would have been better if I had followed the original recipe instructions rather than the reviews. I do think the bacon, shallots and peppers should be finely minced, but not pulsed in the food processor.
I sub yellow onion if I don't have any shallots on hand and it turns out the same. This is a great app but can take a lot of time to make! I've done it so many times now that it goes pretty quick though.
Never in million years would I make this for a large gathering. Way too time consuming! I made them as a snack and while they were good, if I were to serve them to many, I would chop up the peppers and mix them in with the cream cheese mixture and use it as a dip or spread because that was really good! Thanks!
I just have two words to rate this recipe. "EASY" and "FANTASTIC". Thank you for sharing it.
LOVE these. Maybe its just me but they are kind of a pain in the to make (only cutting the pepper to seed/stuff them) and the next day my fingers are green around my nails from all the pepper juice haha But I absolutely love everything else about this recipe
This is one of the best party appetizers you could add to your menu, whether it's a small gathering or large but make sure you have enough for mutiple servings because you can't just have one. YUMMY for sure!!
I made this recipe last year for our family holiday gathering. I took them out of the oven and they were devoured within 15minutes. I even tripled the batch! We have a family of 43. LOL and I think my 2nd oldest nephew ate 2/3 of them. A little time consuming stuffing the peppers but well worth the happy smiles and enjoyment seen in my family as they ate and shared and taunted who would get the last one.
Pretty tasty, but I thought a bit too greasy. These also were a huge mess to make. I think I would probably do what others have suggested and cut the tops off instead. Not sure I'll make this one again.
Messy, yet delicious.
These were good and made a good addition to my antipasto platter
These were very good, yat I was scared a little when I saw all the steps in preparation. It wasn't as bad as it first looked, and well worth doing again.
These little babies are soo yummy!!Please be advised, chop up the veggie's/bacon in the food processor if you plan on using a piping bag.I did it by hand, thought they were small enough but of course they weren't:( so I stuffed them by hand with a spoon. No biggy. They are a little hot which i enjoy and with the vinegary taste of them it is perfect with the filling. thank You,Vally We have a Winner!!:):)
I was expecting more flavor for all the trouble they were to stuff. I won't be making these again. .
I made this recipe for an adult Christmas party. Everyone loved it...well I should say two or three people loved it so much they ate them all and didn't leave any for anyone else!! Everyone kept asking where the peppers went. VERY GOOD
Everything tasted great, but I found it easier to cut the top of the pepper off and just fill them that way.
I brought these to a party and people couldn't stop talking about them.
loved it!!!
Everyone at my office LOVED these. Pretty easy to make too!
very messy to do. To make it a little different I added Pineapple. My family enjoys pineapple and pepperocini pizza so thought I would try it. People enjoyed them.
This recipe is a lot of work, but even the picky people tried them and said they weren't bad. I love them, but I love pepperoncini. One warning though, they are a lot of work.
This was alright. A little rich and fattening...i think the first couple tasted really good.
Quick, easy and mix fills many peppers depending on the size of the pepper. I like this recipe because you can make as many as you want and they will stay fresh for a day - or so! I recommend using a thicker bag to pipe mixture from just to keep the end result clean and pretty.
These are delicious but take some fine tuning. It's helpful to drain extra juice from the peppers. A pastry bag works best when piping in the cream cheese mixture but would recommend putting the bacon through a food processor first. Make sure to use meaty bacon -- avoid the cheaper, fatty bacon. Oddly enough, we found that pretzels are good to have around with this because they cut the zing of the peppers. These make a great presentation on a white, square plate! Even my picky brothers loved these.
These are so easy and so good!!! I had leftover mixture that I served with crackers. A definite keeper with 5 stars!
Yum! Lots of compliments...i use a cake decorating bag to fill peppers quickly.
I used those little baby orange and yellow peppers in a bag and baked them. delicious. don't like pepperoncini - it was a hit.
My friend Guy (picky food gourmand) said "these are perfect. just the right amount of heat without overpowering the other tastes".
these were really good, funny i just saw this and thought i'm going to make it, thought i had to bake them but found out i didn't have too! I ha a lot of the filling left so i put that in a small bowl and used it as a dip as well. It was a hit
Skipped the plastic bag part and just spooned the mixture into the peppers. Everyone asked for the recipe.
Huge hit at office party!
Good but I found stuffing these very difficult. The bacon didn't come through very well so after tasting the first few, I easily doubled or tripled the amount of bacon.
Time consuming?? If so then chop up bacon shallots etc. cook them together or in the oven so you can prep the peppers & mix the cheese same time . Yes use a food processor. I am worried when this grand mom hears people saying homemade is time consuming…. Yes lil peppers to stuff each are but put your thinking caps on don’t throw the recipe away chop the peppers add to the wonderful cream cheese and you have a mellow spiked Fantastic Dip. 1 hour to make that many servings what are you expecting before even doing the Recipe!!
I bet they are great with the bacon and peppers. I make mine slightly different.. but the basics are the same. For anyone that gave a low rating, try this. I use pepperoni and/or hard salami chopped very fine instead of bacon, and instead of peppers, i use sun dried tomatoes and a bit of onion, again,chopped fine. Has much the same look as above, but maybe milder? I cut the pepperoncinis in half and fill, then chill. Smaller bites than filling the whole thing. These really are a hit when you take them to a party!
i made no changes and it was a big hit. I personally loved it. the filling was also good with crackers
Made these for potluck at work. I cut the end off, piped the filling in and dipped the end into shredded Parmesan. Complete hit.
Super easy to make, just as directed. The only change I made was to cut the tops off the peppers. This made them easy to fill. They went quick, so, make enough. I will make them again.
Great recipe. We also made half without the bacon and added some Romano cheese for a counterpoint. Since we had some crab we made the recipe and added crab. Great idea, one of my favorite appetizers for summer.
Wow! These are amazing and I didn't find them tedious to make at all. I chopped the tops off, de ribbed them, & let them drain. While they were draining I made the filling. I had some left over filling but just put it in a bowl with some gourmet crackers and those were gone in 60 seconds! Thanks all recipes!
4 stars for difficulty, 5 stars for flavor! One of our favorites to eat! I prep the filling the day before, makes the process less daunting.
This is great treat!! Used Greek yogurt for lower calories!
I loved the stuffing ingredients. Anything with bacon has got to be good but I am afraid the peppers were too over powering. I had alot of other appetizers as well which went but only half of these were eaten. No one even asked for the recipe and i made them exactly as written. Sorry but I won't make them again.
Making this again today! I followed recipe as is and it was delicious!!
Super easy to make and turned out great!
Incredible. It took some time to prepare, but well worth it!
