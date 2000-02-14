Tomato Barley Soup

4.4
263 Ratings
  • 5 160
  • 4 71
  • 3 27
  • 2 5
  • 1 0

I LOVE soup! This is one of my favorites. It has lots of vegetables and is full of flavor. I usually throw in some chopped cabbage. To make this a vegetarian recipe, use vegetable broth for the chicken broth.

Recipe by Nancy Olsen

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine the onions, celery, carrots, garlic and oil and saute for 5 to 10 minutes, or until all vegetables are almost tender.

    Advertisement

  • Then add the water, fresh tomatoes, canned tomatoes, chicken broth, barley and ground black pepper.

  • Stir thoroughly and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 35 to 40 minutes, or until barley is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 5.5g; sodium 455.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022