Tomato Barley Soup
I LOVE soup! This is one of my favorites. It has lots of vegetables and is full of flavor. I usually throw in some chopped cabbage. To make this a vegetarian recipe, use vegetable broth for the chicken broth.
Some times I consider making a different soup, but then I remember how consistently satisfied I am after eating a bowl (even 4 times a week), so it keeps me coming back to this one. Note: I usually soak the barley in a bowl of water while chopping and sauteeing vegetables to help it cook a bit faster. This is a great recipe to bring for a winter potluck at a chilly house.Read More
This was really good. I did up the barley to 1/2 a cup. It was a very satisfying soup. I usually like more complex flavours in a soup, but this was simple in a good way- BUT I may try to jazz it up in the future because I felt it needed a little something. Tip: When I was chopping the vegetables, I ended up with a lot more celery than the other veg, but I decided to throw them in anyways. You could definitely taste the flavour imbalance, there was too much celery, so don't do what I did!Read More
A great base recipe that you can adjust to your own preference.I agreed that it needed more seasonning. i omitted the oil and sauteed with a bit of cooking spray, then added grated zucchini, green beans, a can of tomato paste, basil, parsley, bay leaf and a touch of Mrs Dash. It turned into almost a cream based soup but really low in calories. A great healthy soup that seems decadent.
This soup has a wonderful, mellow flavor! Prior to adding the barley, I pureed half the soup as my family doesn't care for vegetable "chunks". I also made a quadruple batch of this for a Soup Supper at church. It was a big hit. Thanks! More info 10/08: Can't tell you how many times I've made this soup and always, always get positive comments from young and old alike from simple and sophisicated palates. My advice: don't add any extra flavors such as basil. Resist the temptation! I also thought it would be good, and luckily just modified a small amount of the pot. The results made for a different soup entirely. The only thing that I've changed is to omit the water and substitute all chicken broth (low sodium is best) I do agree that drastically changing the recipe makes it hard to rate what is written for the original, however, I often find it helpful to read what others have tried, and sometimes substituted in a pinch. In my opinion, please keep sharing. That's part of why I come to allrecipes.
Very good flavor. However, it produces a very brothy soup so if you're looking for something a bit more hearty, omit the water altogether and put 2 cups of the cooked soup in the blender, puree it and add it back ...
I made this with alot of changes to our tastes and it was AWESOME!!! Here is what I did I used all chicken stock (big can) 1 onion 3 cloves garlic 3 stalks celery 2 carrots 2 chopped tomatoes, 1 can tomato 15oz sauce, 1/2 cup barley I will forever be making this......
This was excellent, although I did make some changes. I used 1 full cup of barley and instead of water and chicken broth, I used two 14.5oz cans of vegetable broth, added a can of stewed tomatoes, a can of cannelini beans and some shredded red cabbage! YUM
Very nice soup. I made it exactly as written although I agree it could have used more barley - perhaps 1/3 cup. Very nice colour to the soup. The smell was wonderful while cooking. I'm at home with two sick children and the whole house smelled of "comfort". I'll definitely be enjoying this for lunch.
I added 2 cans of chicken broth, ellbow macaroni and a can of diced Mexican tomatoes. It was delicious
This soup was delicious. I did add some dried basil and salt to it for a bit more flavour and also some tofu (extra protein). I substituted the celery for zucchini which was fine too. It was a great hearty soup for a winters night, and my husband loved it. I will definitely make it again.
This was such a simple soup; I wasn't sure if it would taste bland, so I made sure to follow the recipe. I made it exactly as written, except for the fact that I have no fresh tomatoes, so I simply skipped them. The soup was still very "tomatoey" with just the can of tomatoes. I used the amount of barley it called for, and it didn't seem like enough the first day. By the second day, however, the barley had thickened and enlarged considerably, and the soup was perfect. I was surprised by how flavorful and delicious it was! I love healthy soups, and this is another winner recipe. Thanks so much for sharing...I'll be making this again!
I adjusted the recipe just a little and after adding 2 cups of Play sand, I thought it was just a bit dry. --- I agree with the gentleman that say you should not rate a recipe your have not tasted. if you modify it you are actually rating your own mess, but it affects the rating of the recipe submitted. STOP IT!!!
This recipe was good on its own. But I added a dollop of sour cream, parmesan cheese and shredded some cheese on top. I also added a can of kidney beans to the soup and some extra salt. My chicken stock was homemade and I had not added salt to it.
Nice. Bright and sort of sweet. I didn't have fresh tomatoes so just stuck with canned. Added cabbage towards the end and a dash of chili powder.
Good soup! I added some chicken for my hubby's benefit. Used veggie broth. The only herb I added was to simmer a bay leaf in the soup. I did throw a handful of frozen chopped spinach in for the last ten minutes. That made it perfect.
This is a very easy soup. I added extra veggies. Tastes like minestrone soup without the beans. KAMY
I really like this soup. I made the soup exactly as the recipe was written the first time. Then I changed a few things. I sautéed the veggies in 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon of canola oil until almost tender. I omitted the fresh tomatoes and used 2 cans of the canned tomatoes. I omitted the water and used a 32 oz box of chicken broth. (Veggie broth when my vegetarian nephew comes to visit). I also increased the barley to 3/4 cup. After adding the barley I reduced the heat to low, covered the pan and let the soup simmer for 45 – 60 minutes. I wasn’t ready to serve right when it was done so I turned the heat off and let it sit, covered, for an hour or so and the barley absorbed more of the broth and the soup was thick like a stew. My family loved it that way. I will be making this a lot.
Excellent - hearty and easy! I did not follow the recipes exactly but I felt the changes were not significant and I loved this soup. I substituted a 14 oz. can of beef broth for the chicken both because that's what I had on hand. I also did not use canned garbanzos - I cooked them from dry and used that (if you have the time, I definitely recommend). I used 1/3 cup barley and felt I could have gone up to 1/2 cup easily. I sauteed my veges in Pam and omitted zucchini because I didn't have it one hand.
I've made this 3 or 4 times, and every time it's just perfect. I add lots of basil (1Tbsp?). Fabulous.
I found this recipe because I wanted to make a soup using barley. Well, I could not be happier! This soup was very easy and tasty as well! Thanks for the great recipe. I will use it again!
This wasn't bad but it could have used some more spices. Per others, I did add some hot sauce to taste and added some shredded cabbage halfway through cooking. Still, I had to add some extra S&P to make it more flavorful. Maybe some chili powder would help? Made for a decent lunch with some grilled cheese sandwiches.
Boyfriend said it was good, he doesn't say that about much, especially soup. Delicious!
Thanks for such a healthy and fabulous tasting recipe! I made this for my "diet" but couldn't keep my husband away from it. I will be making a double batch next time!
As others have written, this is a decent base recipe. We added additional vegetables & herbs (basil & fresh parsley) along w/ straight chicken stock (no water). It’s okay but most likely won’t make again.
As others have said, this soup is satisfying and delicious. I usually do have to thin it out just a bit as it makes a pretty thick "stew" like meal.
This soup is DELISH! I followed the recipe almost exactly -- didn't have veg oil so used EVOO, used veg broth for chicken since i am vegetarian, and upped the barley to 1/2 cup. it came out hearty and so yummy, and it was super easy to make. this soup is definitely going to be a staple in my house for the coming winter. highly recommend it!
Great base for "extra room" to play with, I minced my vegetables and added beef broth, diced pieces of leftover round steak and rice ( didn't have barley) I did take the advice of others and added some basil and kosher salt. What a hit!
yum! a tasty, healthy soup with plenty leftover for lunches tomorrow. tomatoes available at the store weren't looking too great, so i used a 28oz can of whole peeled tomatoes (which i cut up in the can) and a 28oz can of diced. opted for vegetable broth, cut back on the water and used about 1/2 cup of barley.
IF YOU WANT TO MAKE IT A 5 STAR YOU NEED TO ADD SOME CHARACTER TO THE SOUP. ADD, AS YOU CHOOSE, CHILI POWDER, CUMIN, GARLIC POWDER, BASIL, OR OTHER SPICES OF YOUR LIKING. YOU CAN ADD AS MUCH OR AS LITTLE OF EACH AS YOU WISH TO SUIT YOUR OWN TASTE. THESE WILL GIVE YOU DEPTH OF FLAVOR I FOUND LACKING IN THE BEGINNING. I ALSO ADDED A HALF CUP OF WHITE WINE TO ADD AN ADDITIONAL FLAVOR. GOOD SOUP BUT NEEDING A LITTLE HELP.
This was so wonderful. Follow the recipe and you'll have no problems. My boyfriend cooked this for me when I was overwhelmed with homework one night but really wanted to have this soup with him. He doesn't cook often, but he had no problem mastering this recipe. I was so proud of him!!
I never seem to have tomatoes on hand when I make this recipe, so I use 1 lg can diced tomatoes and 1 lg can crushed tomatoes.
I love this soup and have always made it according to the recipe with the exception of adding a little basil and more barley. Today, I made a mistake and used a can of diced tomatoes with basil,garlic and oregano. Still great. Thanks for the wonderful recipe, Nancy.
This recipe was ok. A little bland for my taste so I added extra salt and a teaspoon or so of basil. I plan to add a little chili powder now as another reviewer suggested. Hopefully that will fix it or I'll probably not make it again.
This is a great soup already, but I jazzed it up by using canned tomatoes with Italian seasoning in them (not stewed tomatoes, but you could probably use those, too); and by adding 1-1/2 tsps Italian seasoning towards the end of the simmer, a cube of chicken boullion, and a can of chick peas (could go with navy beans, too). Dee-lish!!
delicious! My whole family loved it!
I mixed a little hot sauce and wild rice. I found that vegetable broth works better then the chicken broth.
YUM!!! This was wonderful - even my husband, who typically doesn't like homemade soup, gobbled it up. I did add about a teaspoon of granulated garlic and a few tablespoons of Mexican-style tomato sauce to the soup, and also followed other reviewers' suggestions by pureeing some of it and adding it back in to the pot for the last 5-10 minutes. I could have eaten the whole pot by myself in one sitting. Superb!
This was pretty good but like other reviews it needs more flavor. I will make agin but add some tweeks.
I love this soup! Last time I added cabbage and leftover turkey. Vegetable broth instead of water gives a little more flavor - though I like it anyway. Very easy to make too and keeps well in the fridge.
Yum! Yum! Yum! Excellent soup-don't mess with the recipe-it's perfect as is!! The tomato flavor is SUPPOSED to be the predominate flavor!
Very easy! It tastes really good for such a simple ingredient list. I used all fresh tomatoes and vegetarian broth then added a pinch of salt and more pepper. It's filling comfort food, but also very light. Next time I will probably put the tomatoes through the blender before I cook them because I like a slightly thicker broth. Will make again & again.
We enjoyed this soup. I followed the recipe pretty much as it is. I used roma tomatoes so I upped the quantity to three, and since they were store bought I added just a little pinch of sugar (xylitol actually) to make up for the lack of natural sweetness.
This receipe was tasty. Made it with a few Changes. I used 1 Large can of Diced tomatoes that was seasoned with Onion, Garlic and Basil.Then I sauteed the onions and celery and minced garlic in olive oil. I cooked the sliced carrots in Microwave til about done;then added the diced flavored tomatoes and chicken broth. I omitted the water. My husband loved it. I doubled the receipe next day and made more. Delicious! This is a keeper. Barb-B
Fantastic! Nutrient dense,low-fat,high fiber and delicious all in one pot! I followed the recipe except I used vegetable stock instead of chicken broth and I added extra barley (about 2/3 cup).
I thought the recipe as written was bland, but a good base to add to. I sauted garlic and sausage meat and added that to the soup along with some grated cheese. I may try it again and use beef pieces to make a beef barley soup.Four stars for a good "base" soup!
Good recipe, I used an extra 2 teaspoons of garlic and a half cup of barely. I also added some extra juice from a can of tomatoes.
Absolutely delicious. I did add a little more barley after reading some reviews and also a zucchini plus some cabbage. I had some homemade vegetable stock, so I used that instead of the water. We live in Norther Ontario and this is a wonderful, tasty soup is great in this really cold weather. Thanks so much Nancy for this recipe.
This is wonderful soup, I make this often and take it to events where others love it too
Yummy. I added about a teaspoon of dried basis and some kosher salt.
I'm a "guy cook" who just took up cooking for the fun of it. I love this recipe exactly as written because it is so healthy ... especially when you use vegetable broth. Without really changing the recipe as written, I used a can of Rotel diced tomatoes and green chilis as part of the canned diced tomatoes. It added just the right amount of ZIP!
Great recipe. Only thing I add is cabbage. I've made this many times now and people who try it really like it.
This is a very easy recipe to make and it tastes pretty good. It's a keeper.
Made this for dinner the other night and it was delicious! Even better when reheated! Will definately make again
Yes, I really loved this recipe!!! Great!
Excellent!!! Except for stock, we never make soup. We followed the receipe exactly but we added some cooked polish sausage. We sliced it into about 2 inch pieces and put it in as we turned the soup down to a simmer. My wife and I ate it with sourdough bread and loved it. The receipe was enough for anbother meal. It is in the freezer for another day. Thanks, loved it.
I love it! The barley gives it such a great texture, and all the veges make it so hearty. I didn't have any fresh tomatoes, so I just used an extra can of diced tomatoes.
Yum! I took suggestions from reviewers and made my own changes as well: 1 onion, 1 1/2 large carrots, 3 garlic cloves, subs olive oil for vegetable oil, no celery, 3cps chicken broth (no water), 3/4 cp barley, added zucchini and 1tbsp tomato paste and added about 1/2 bunch spinach at the end.
Excellent will be making this alot. i did puree half of the soup for smoother texture. Added fresh basil/oregano and sea salt next time may add cilantro.
I thought this soup was great. I would just like to recommend that when simmering leave it covered. I had to add more broth due to evaporation.
This turned out to be a great soup, after making some changes/additions. I was short on time so I cooked the barley separately (quick cooking) and added it right before serving. I used between 1/2 and 3/4 cup uncooked. I didn't use any water, just 2 cans of chicken broth. I added about 1 tsp. basil (the frozen from Trader Joes is better than dried), 4 or 5 shakes of chili powder and salt and pepper to taste. In addition, I used 1/2 small can of tomato paste. I wanted a thick, not broth based soup, so I pureed about 3/4 of the soup, just leaving some tomato and onion chunks. Before serving, a added about 1/2 bag of frozen, chopped spinach.
First of all, message to photog.... RIGHT ON! I give this a 5 star even tho I did change a few things (chagrin chagrin) because I wasn't paying attention. I did NOT change any of the ingredients, I just boo booed with the quantities. You just can't miss with the flavour base of onions, celery and carrots. I had accidently frozen 3 fresh tomatoes (don't ask)and needed to use them. I didn't look at the can and it was 28 oz not 14. So I did not add water at all, but used home made chicken broth, at least 48 oz and maybe more. Plus, because I don't highly salt my broth I did add a bit more salt (canned chicken broth can be pretty salty). I also ended up adding an extra 1/4 cup barley (did I mention I love barley in soup?) Thank you Nancy, it's perfectly wonderful!
This was so good! Easily, my most favoritest soup recipe in the universe!
Very good. Will make it again
I found this way too bland for my taste, and I'm a barley lover. I'll experiment with adding some spices, but I won't make it again as it is.
As suggested by another reviewer, I used a large can of seasoned, diced tomatoes and omitted the water. An excellent, easy recipe that's a keeper with me.
I found it to be a little greasy from the sauted veggies. I would recommend not sauteing the veggies in oil. I would have also added more barley.
Excellent recipe. Despite the lack of flavoring elements, this soup had a really robust taste just from the vegetables themselves. I added 1/2 head of small cabbage and liked the textural contrast. Every meal with this soup was great - even towards the fourth day, there was still enough liquid left with the soup.
Tasty, but I like less vegetables in my tomato soup.
I doubled the batch and tossed it in a slow cooker with cabbage. I did not toss in the water, but did do the broth and it ended up as a stew rather than a soup. It was very hearty and quite delicious. Thanks
Excellent soup! Add a can of chick peas to get a complete protein. No need to use vegetable broth. Substitute water and the flavors will blend together very nicely. This also happens to be the kind of recipe that helps you use up whatever soup-friendly veggies happen to be languishing in the fridge.
This is a great soup for a cold winter's day! Very hearty. I made sure to cut the carrots, celery & onions very finely because I don't like huge chunks of vegetables in my soup.
Really like this recipe. Use my stick immersion blender to puree half of the soup then add it back to the broth/chunky veggies. Even better when you throw in a little sachet of jamon bouillon and some diced ham.
I absolutely hate tomatoes, but I really like this soup. I followed some raters' suggestions, and added more than the suggested amount of barley (1/3 C total, but I think next time i'll add even more), and i pureed a few cups of the soup and then returned it to the pot (just to thicken the soup a bit). Also added some celery salt, and it tastes great.
Great healthy satisfying soup! I used 1/2 c barley, added 1 tsp basil, used all chicken broth, 1 small can tomato sauce, and 2 cans diced tomatoes (didn't have fresh), and it was delicious! I also cooked it 45 minutes with the lid off of the pot, and it thickened up nicely to a stew-like consistency. I will definitely be making this again :-)
Amazing soup! I used 3 cups chicken broth, added some fresh spinach I had on hand, a dash of basil and a bay leaf. I pureed a quarter of the soup before adding in about 3 cups cooked pearl barley I had left over from the night before. I appreciate that I could mess with the recipe and it still turned out delicious!
it was OK. i did not care for it but every one else really liked it. i did not have any barley so i added orzo. personally it came out to thick for me.
Just too tomato-y Felt it overwhelmed the vegetables Have better barley vegetable soup recipes
I only gave 3 stars because I found it very bland after following the recipe almost exactly. The only thing I did different was to add course salt and pepper to the vegetables as they were sauteing. After tasting the soup and realizing it needed something more I added basil, oregano, thyme and margoram. I also pureed half of the soup to thicken it up a bit. With those changes it tasted better, but I think next time I might add a can of V8 juice to add even more flavor and omit the water.
I give this soup a 4 only because without seasonings (sea salt, parsley and a tad of basil) it was kinna bland. We also blended our soup since it was easier for little kids to eat and we love the smooth texture. Thumbs up from the kids
Yum yum yum. I added white beans and chili powder based on a suggestion here. Very tasty, and the carrots (slice them long) add substance and unexpected crunch and flavor to tomato soup. There are plenty of leftovers (even after serving 3) and I'll definitely make this again.
This is great. It is easy to make and tastes wonderful! I added a cup chopped red cabbage to the recipe.
The soup was really great ! I did puree half of the soup and poured it back into pot, for a little creamier texture. The only thing I did different was add a potato. I will definitely make this again.
I really loved this soup! I didn't add tomatoes but only the canned. I will make again and again.
This soup was really awesome however I did add some sea salt. Going to try adding chicken and perhaps a different spin using beef broth and beef stew meat and see how it turns out! Quick and easy preparation!
I really liked the final outcome of this soup, but I will admit, I did make a lot of changes based on some others' suggestions. I added 2/3 c. Pace mild salsa with the tomatoes. I used three 14 oz. cans of beef broth in place of the water and chicken broth. I also added a bit of cumin and about 1/2 tsp. chili powder. Next time I think I will also add some beef. This was very healthy, very tasty, very easy and froze wonderfully.
Wholesome and tasty. I thought it to be a bit plain, so I added some bay leaves and some Frank's Red Hot Sauce!
I used homemade chicken broth rather than the canned and water, and added mixed vegetables and cut up leftover chicken. Also used about 1.5 cups of leftover rice and lentil blend (Trader Joe's) rather than the barley. It made a warm, hearty supper for a cool fall evening.
This was an awesome recipe. Going off the recipe and adding the cabage lended itself perfectly to a new variation. I was short on time so I used condensed tomato soup instead of making it. We also added some crispy crumbled bacon, basil, and whipping cream to add a little more to the soup. It was awesome!
Pretty good. I stirred in some salt and a tablespoon of butter at the end. I'd add more barley, as some other reviewers suggest.
I’ve made this recipe twice now. I like to make it in the crockpot (30 minutes = 2 hours on high, or 4 hours on low). The first time I added some leftover veggies such as bean sprouts, water chestnuts, and chili peppers. It was okay. The next time I basically followed the instructions (shredded carrots, vegetable broth instead of chicken, a little salt, and minus the onions because I don’t like them). It was even better. So I recommend keeping it simple. It’s different than any other soup I’ve had before. I wouldn’t call it vegetable soup, wouldn’t call it carrot soup, but I wouldn’t call it tomato soup either. I would rather eat this than any canned soup I’ve tried recently. And I usually have these ingredients in the house, so I don’t even have to shop. I’m looking forward to making it again.
Excellent soup; very easy to make. I didn't add the two diced tomatoes, as I didn't have them on hand, and I'm sure we never missed them. Makes a really good and thick bowl of soup; you won't even need crackers!
After a few minor alterations I would definitely give this a "5" as it is a quick soup to make that is not too heavy, yet hearty. Basically, since I did not have two fresh tomatoes, I used a second can of diced tomatoes. After the soup simmered a bit, I added salt to taste and some dried basil to taste (probably 1/2 tsp to 1 tsp) to give it a little more flavor and "zip". Sprinkling some grated Parmesan cheese on the individual servings also gave it some extra flavor. Will make this again.
i used to make this a lot but lost my recipe. I was so delighted to have found the recipe. I didnt have my garlic this time thought and it is still perfectly yummy. I how ever use my own canned tomatoes. Thank you for being the only one who has the tomato barley soup recipe on this whole site.
Being a bit of a soup novice this one was fantastic! It was easy to make, and used ingredients I had already. I will definately be making it again, though I think next time I'll be throwing in some chicken for a bit of protein.
This soup was very hearty and filling but it was nothing special. It seemed like it was the "Zero Point" Weight Watchers soup with barley added.
A nutritious soup, but needs a little help: maybe some sauteed ham as a first ingredient and a can of kidney beans or garbanzo beans. A dollop of pesto on top. Or serve with crusty baguette smeared with goat cheese. Something. Otherwise, just another healthy soup, forgettable.
Really good soup! I added more barley as others suggested (maybe a bit much as it absorbed a lot of liquid) and it was a tasty and hearty soup.
Yummy soup! I used all broth instead of water, and I used one cup of barley. I also zapped the carrots in the microwave for a couple of minutes before adding them, to shorten the cooking time.
