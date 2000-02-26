Wheat Bread with Flax Seed

This is a standard 1 pound bread machine recipe which I altered to suit my taste and nutritional needs.

By Sandra Woodall

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
3 hrs 20 mins
total:
4 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 - 1 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select cycle; press Start.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 245.4mg. Full Nutrition
