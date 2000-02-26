Wheat Bread with Flax Seed
This is a standard 1 pound bread machine recipe which I altered to suit my taste and nutritional needs.
Bread machine recipes never work out the first time due to varying factors. The first time I tried this recipe the dough was too weak and the bread fell. After adjusting water, yeast, and gluten, it came out perfect. My adjustments: 1 cup water 2 tsp yeast 1 tbsp gluten 1 tbsp whole flax seed Bake on whole wheat cycleRead More
This recipe has way too much water & honey. I had to keep adding flour and the loaf was very heavy and sunken in the middle. It also did not completely bake.Read More
I don't have a bread machine, but following the ingredients and regular bread making techniques, the bread turned out great. No modifications made. The bread was loved by all, even my mother-in-law. Will be making again today.
My bread loaf had a slight cave in the middle after baking. Technically, the liquid content is too high for the dry content. The taste was still great if you want a nutty, dense bread which is really healthy. All of which was my goal. Second time I made this bread, I increased the flour to 3 cups (2 cups stone ground whole wheat and 1 bread flour),and I always substitute powder buttermilk. Reduced the water to 1 1/4 cups. The loaf did not have the slight cave in and the taste was still great,however, I preferred the original set of ingredients. Too much water in a loaf this dense equated to a more moist bread. Definitely a recipe which I will use again. Love the 3/4 cup of Flax seed mill. Thanks for sharing.
I followed Andrew's modifications and added one emergency modification of my own...I didn't have powdered milk...so I skipped the water and added 1 cup of skim milk (microwave warmed). De-lish!
This healthy bread loaf has been accepted well by the family, including children. Like the previous rater, I two had to add 1/4 cup plain flour to the recipe so that it would rise correctly. The taste was great, not to mention the healthy use of flax seed (omega 3's) to the childrens diet as well as mine. We will use the one again. Thanks for the recipe
Excellent. I make a couple of loaves of this each week. My six year old loves it and I like it enough to eat it plain. I have a slice of it almost every morning. I use two cups of hard white whole wheat flour and a cup of processed all-purpose flour. This makes a 1 1/2 pound loaf. Works great for me.
A soft and tasty loaf. After reading the other reviews, I decided to add 1/2 cup extra whole wheat flour; I left everything else the same. I used the 1.5 lb, "grain" setting on my bread machine. It rose to a tall, square-ish loaf.
Like other reviewers, I had to add flour to make the dough elastic. I added more than others it seems--about 3/4 c. Like Kim (another reviewer) I don't use a bread machine, but this turned out great in an 8x4 pan in a 350 degree oven for 30 minutes.
Oh, these rolls were so good! They were my first taste of flax seed, and I was so happy with them. I added quite a bit of wheat flour to my bread machine, though, because it just wasn't elastic enough.
I also revised this recipe... -1/2 cup wheat flour -1/2 cup ground flax seed -2c bread flour -1/14 cups water -No gluten -1 1/4 cups water. I prepared the dough in the bread machine and pulled out after 1 1/2 hr dough process. I kneaded and twisted - then placed in a 9x5 bread tin. This bread was SO wonderful! The crust was dark and crispy - the bread was perfect for making sandwiches and tolerated thin slices. I feel good knowing that my family is getting the benefit of the flax and whole wheat! Yum!
Outstanding recipe for a healthy and filling loaf of bread. People sample the sandwiches I make using the bread from this recipe and marvel at how hearty and delicious the bread is!
My son has had digestive problems and has used ground flax seed which has brought about an amazing change. When I viewed this recipe, I tried it and is the only one I use now. A great tasting and wonderfully textured bread.
This came out great! Airy, light and delicious. It sounds like it might be a boring or heavy loaf based on the title, but it's really terrific. I added a seed mixture toward the end so the crust was extra tasty (and seedy), but this would've been good without that addition.
good, tasty, healthy, and soft.
This was pretty good and I love the use of flax. However, I had to add a bunch of extra flour to get it to the right consistency. I am not sure how much extra I put in as I just added it until the ball of dough in the machine seemed right.
Yummy! The nutty flax flavor and honey go so well together. I doubled the recipe and made it by hand, using 1 C flax and 1/4 C honey total. Really good! I'm just getting into using flax and this makes me eager to try more recipes. Thanks!
The whole family loved this bread - even my most picky 5-year-old! I also had problem with caving, even after decreasing the amount of water. Will definitely make again...with more minor adjustments.
My bread machine's motor konked out mid-knead so I had to finish the kneading off manually and cooked it in the oven. It still turned out great though! The first loaf didn't last the day so I quickly had to make another. A nice, hearty, healthy bread with great taste and texture!
I love this bread.Making it by hand though I ended up having to add extra flour since the original dough was way too moist.I'll be doubling this recipe next time since the one loaf barely last 2 days.You've got to try this bread,you won't be let down.
I ended up adding extra flour, but expected that due to the previous reviews. This bread is wonderful. I've been trying different recipes with lots of fiber, and this is my favorite. It's light, nutty, and makes great toast. I'll be using this for sandwiches since the honey isn't overpowering in the taste. This is going to be a hard recipe to beat!!
I really enjoyed this bread, but it's such a high content of seeds and grains it spoils fast. I mean, really fast . . .I shouldve put it in the fridge. I know better, since I make a ton of homemade bread, but I didn't think about it. I'll try it again, and store in the fridge--not my usual m.o., but it'll keep longer. I like the nutty, rich taste, and it's a decent bread to make. I did make sure that I put in the vital wheat gluten to help it rise. Thanks for the recipe.
I thought this was just average.
I have made this bread.. It is excellent and really healthy. You should like the nutty flavor of flax seeds. I did reduce the water by 1/4 of a cup though. This will be one of my top bread recipe. Thanks for the recipe.
The water on this recipe is way too high. Back off to around 1c of water and add if necessary. I ended up adding around 3/4c of additional flour, making this a 1.5lb loaf (thus it didn't have enough honey or flax). I did a pretty coarse grind on the flax (just enough to break the seeds up) and it was great in the bread, but there wasn't enough in the bread. If you decide to do this recipe w/ the current water amount given, add about 1/2c to 3/4c of flour, make it 6tbl of honey and 1c of flax and it'll be great. Good luck! I'll be doing this one again.
this bread was absolutely fantastic! I can't wait to make it again
I MADE THIS BREAD TODA TWICE AND USED IT FOR ROLLS. THERE WAS TOO MUCH WATER FOR THE FLOUR. I HAD TO ADD PROBABLY A CUP OF FLOUR. I USE WHOLE WHEAT BREAD FLOUR ENTIRELY AND VITAL WHEAT GLUTEN. I JUST PUT IT ON THE DOUGH CYCLE THEN MADE MY ROLLS. I DID HAVE TO ADD A LITTLE FLOUR TO HANDLE IT. BUT THE ROLLS TASTED DELICIOUS. I LIKE THAT IT HAD FLAX IN IT. I LOVE MAKING HEALTHY BREAD. NEXT TIME I WILL EITHER ADD MORE FLOUR OR NOT SO MUCH WATER. WE REALLY LIKED IT. I AM TAKING THE ROLLS TO A FRIENDS FOR THANKSGIVING TOMORROW. THANKS FOR THE RECIPE.phylskil32
After following some changes recommended by others, this turned out perfectly!! I added an additional 0.5cups of whole wheat flour, and then only 1.0cup of water. I had the other 1/2 cup ready to add, but it was perfect after one cup. The bread rose nicely and tastes fantastic! It's not overly dense and it's nutritious!
This was exactly what I was looking for - a bread recipe that tasted good AND that my daughter with food allergies (bananas, nuts/peanuts, egg, dairy) could enjoy along with the rest of our family! I typically don't review recipes if I change them, but I will this time. I went with what other reviewers suggested and reduced the liquid to 1 cup, and I used rice millk in place of the water/milk powder combo. I did not have any wheat gluten, so I didn't use that. I increased both flours to 1 1/2 cups each. It came out nice and dense with a good crust. I anticipate this being a good toasting and sandwich bread. Everyone in our house gives this bread 2 thumbs up. Definately will be a regular in our pantry.
I have made this bread twice and both times it never got very high at all and I have had to add at least 3/4 cup of flour because it was too runny perhaps is there too much water?
I put ground flax in a lot of things I make, so I thought this would be a great way to get more in our diet, but I was wrong. Tripled the amounts, made as directed, with a tad less water and had no gluten. Loaves came out light and springy, but the taste was awful. Gave it two stars instead of one because maybe it's just that my family's personal taste doesn't run towards flax, but it was bitter and a little... off tasting.
I altered a few things, l ike less honey, added soy flour etc etc. Came out great though, except I didn't care for the crust. It's a heavy bread so a little goes a long way!
I loved finding a recipe that makes just one loaf. I have made this recipe twice and have settled on the changes that work for my preferences. I used 2 cups whole wheat flour, 1/4 cup coconut flour, 1/2 cup flaxseed + 1 Tb each sunflower seeds and cracked wheat, 2 Tb. Vital wheat gluten. It turned out perfectly
After reading the previous reviews, I also made just a few adjustments. Added another 1/4 cup bread flour and added 1 additional tablespoon gluten. Came out wonderful!...great taste and consistency, nice crunchy crust and soft,springy inside. Made in bread machine. I put flax seed in my breads before, just not this much. Was pleasantly surprised with this recipe and the healthfulness. Found my new bread recipe!
I should have read the reviews before I made this. It was very runny. I had to add flour. Taste was fair.
I ground a half (1/2) cup of the flax seeds and left the quarter (1/4) cup whole... it gave a very good texture.
I really liked this bread probably because has a lot of flaxseed and it's dense. I omitted the wheat gluten because I didn't have any and reduced the amount of honey to 2 Tbsp.
This is excellent! It's my new favorite wheat bread to make. The only thing I did differently was use olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I used the whole wheat cycle and medium crust. Love it!
Hi Sandra, I love this Flax seed bread, it is the best I have ever tasted. I don't use a bread machine and it is a little runny to kneed by hand, but it is worth the effort Thanks Violet
Flavor wise this is a 5* recipe. But direction wise this recipe is a 3*. I usually read the reviews before attempting a recipe but figured this would be no fail. Little did I know the dough would be extremely runny and I would have to add an extra 3/4 cup of flour. I wouldn't have minded if I were baking this in my bread machine, but I just used it to mix and baked the bread in the oven. I ended up having to bake this in the oven at 350 for 40 minutes and it was still to moist. So back in the oven at 375 for an additional 20 minutes. I will surely make this again, but will add less water like other reviewers mentioned.
I LOVED THIS!!!! It was by far my favorite bread recipe. SO good. I didn't use the wheat gluten, and I also didn't have dry milk powder, I just used milk instead of water. Amazing, simple, and for sure a colon cleanser!
Lovely texture and smell, a definite keeper for this bread connoisseur!
I make this all the time. We enjoy store bought bread from time to time, but this is our "normal" and preferred bread... thanks for sharing this recipe. I make it so much that I have the recipe memorized.
Wonderful recipe. I used butter for the oil. I used 1 cup milk & 1/2 cup water, I didnt have powdered milk. And added the 1/2 extra cup wheat flour also.
I am a great believer in flax. This is a wonderful way to deliver this wholesome nutrient. The bread is lighter than most and has a nutty taste on the palate. Easy to make, lasts in a breadbox. i give it two thumbs-up!
As many reviewers said, this recipe has way too much water. I added less water and more bread flour
Even though this is a healthy recipe it didn't taste yeasty enough for me. It was OK with either fruit spread on it or peanut butter, butter, or whatever, but I wasn't crazy about the taste. I followed other good advice about using less water and it did fine in my machine.
I love wheat and flax bread! I usually buy a loaf a week at store, but it is kind of speedy! This is a smaller loaf, which is perfect. The boughten loaf always gets moldy before we finish it. I think this tastes better too! Thank you!
I followed Andrew suggestions. Very delicious bread.
This is my first time of using my Frigidaire bread machine. The result was a bread with excellent taste and texture. I just don't understand why the loaf sunk in the middle.
