Seven Grain Bread II

4.6
104 Ratings
  • 5 78
  • 4 19
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A delicious and wholesome bread. I buy the 7-grain cereal in the bulk section of the supermarket.

Recipe by Pat

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
additional:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 2-pound loaf
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the bread machine pan in the order suggested by the manufacturer.

  • Select Whole Wheat Bread cycle, and Start.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 50.6g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 23.8mg; sodium 629.4mg. Full Nutrition
