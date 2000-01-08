Seven Grain Bread II

Very good bread. I was very excited to find this recipe, and put everything in the bread machine and then figured out I don't have seven grain cereal. Grr. My fault, though, so I ended up using rice puffs. I will buy 7 grain cereal and try this one again with the correct ingredients. It was a bit wet--had to add about 1/4 c of flour to the dough, but that can be explained by the humidity here. It's always important to check, even in a bread machine, because of that. I used the dough cycle, then let it rise for about 20 min in a warm oven and baked at 375 for 50 minutes. Thanks for the recipe! UPDATE 8/5/10: Tried this with seven grain cereal, and it is just as good! Love the whole grain of this bread. I'll make again, definitely. :o) UPDATE 9/23/13: Still love this, but I've found I like it even better as a smaller loaf--still using the dough setting. Just made four large rolls (350 for about 20 mins) and a small loaf (350 for about 30 mins) out of one recipe and it is perfect! Even hubs doesn't complain about the whole grain part in this bread. Thanks again for this recipe!