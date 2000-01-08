Seven Grain Bread II
A delicious and wholesome bread. I buy the 7-grain cereal in the bulk section of the supermarket.
This recipe is wonderful. I let my bread machine do the work thru the second rise then formed a loaf and baked it for 40 minutes at 375 degrees in my oven. The texture and taste are excellent. My family couldn't stop eating it.....Read More
Nice light texture, subtle wholegrain taste and all natural wholesome ingredients. This bread tasted good but was a little dry sliced and used for sandwiches (it broke apart when holding the sandwich) but was great for toasting. I have a 2 lb. loaf machine and my bread overflowed the machine bucket and pressed up into the lid. Next time I will cut the ingredients by 1/4 and hope to get a full loaf without overflowing or I'll just cut the recipe in half for a small-medium loaf. The recipe doesn't note if the grain-cereal is hot (like oatmeal) or cold (not sure what this would be) so I used a 5 grain blend like oatmeal. When making bread it is important to use fresh (not expired) ingredients that were kept properly for success.Read More
This recipe is wonderful. I let my bread machine do the work thru the second rise then formed a loaf and baked it for 40 minutes at 375 degrees in my oven. The texture and taste are excellent. My family couldn't stop eating it.....
This will definitely be a staple at my house! I made it without a bread machine, so I was guessing at some of the process, but it turned out great. I proofed the yeast with the honey and water, mixed everything but the flours and cereal together and added that to the yeast, then added the whole wheat flour, half the white flour, and the cereal (I used Bob's Red Mill 8 Grain). I added the rest of the white flour until the dough wasn't sticky (and I actually had to use about 1/2 cup more). I boiled some water in a kettle and then put the dough in a cold oven with the open kettle to rise, since the warmth and humidity seems to make dough rise perfectly. Then I punched it down, shaped it into two 1-pound loaves, and let it rise again. I cooked it at 375 for about 20 minutes and had two perfect, beautiful, soft, and delicious loaves. Thank you so much for the recipe!
This bread is awesome! I love the texture and taste. I will make this again, but will have to scale the recipe by half so it doesn't overflow in my 1.5# bread machine. It took a total of 4 hours, 10 minutes in my machine but was well worth the wait. Thanks for sharing!
Wonderful bread. I used Kashi 7 grain and brown sugar splenda as a substitute for the honey, and all whole wheat flour, no bread flour. Baked at 375* for 30 min. covered with foil an additional 10 min, for a total of 40 min. I also buttered the crust after baking to keep it soft...wonderful recipe...thank you for a healthy bread I am happy to give my family.
Thi is an exceptionally good recipe that makes wonderful bread and rolls. To make dinner rolls I used the dough cycle in my bread machine, then baked the rolls on a pizza stone at 350. I have served these rolls at two dinner parties and all of my guests were astonished have begged for the recipe.
Four stars is not enough for this recipie as it is the best bread machine resipie that I have ever tried.
I made this bread for Thanksgiving dinner, and it went over great! I used 12-grain cereal instead, and it was delicious!
I love how easy this bread is and how delicious it turns out! It's a really tasty way to do something good for your body!
Yummo! SO good! I too have a 1 1/2 lb machine so I did a little math and figured out the correct amt of ingredients for this recipe. A lot of stuff is in mL, sorry, I also put the egg in the cup before measuring out my water (if I don't do this the bread over rises). 235mL water (including egg); 2 tsp yeast; 2 tbsp dry milk (94mL wet); 4 tsp oil; 4 tsp honey; 1 1/4 tsp salt; 2 1/2 cups flour (I use all whole wheat); 1/2 cup cereal. Makes 1 very delicious 1 1/2 pound loaf. Oh if putting in the bread maker overnight reduce the amount of yeast or it will overrise significantly lol, I found out the hard way.
This is an excellent bread which combines high fiber with a medium-weight bread. I found this bread perfect for sandwiches (not too heavy)! I put it in a large ziploc bag steaming hot to soften the crust. As for the recipe, I think it might have too much yeast. I used the 1.5 lb and whole wheat settings, and the bread rose too high - I had to "deflate" it a little with a toothpick in the middle of the second rise and immediately bake. 1 tbsp of yeast is equal to 3 tsp which just seems like too much for even a 2 lb loaf, let alone this recipe. Next time I plan to cut the yeast down to 2 tsp. I think I'll also soak the grains next time, as I'm not as fond of having a crunch in my bread - but this is just a personal preference.
This has become my favourite bread-machine recipe. I like the healthy texture and very large size.
This is a fantastic recipe! Everyone who tates this bread since I started using this recipe goes crazy over it!
very good, light touch of sweetness, full of fiber
This has become our household bread. I love it and so do the kids! I sub an add'l cup of wheat flour for the white and add 2 tsp of wheat gluten. I also bake it in the oven. After the 1st rise in the bread machine on the wheat cycle I take it out and divide into two loaves. I let it rise for another 30 to 40 minutes and then bake at 375 degrees for about 40 minutes. I'm making another loaf as I write this!
The bread came out great! I replaced the water and dry milk powder with 1-1/3 cup regular milk. (You only need to use dry milk in bread makers if you use the timer function and the ingredients will be sitting out for a while before the bread maker starts.) All ingredients should be room temperature. I used the Whole Wheat Bread cycle as directed, and it came out perfect.
Loved this recipe. I made it in bread machine and set dough setting. When finished I shaped two loaves and raised again. Used Bob's Red Mill 10 grain cereal. It was actually the first grain bread I had turn out and raise so well. This is my new favorite bread . My family loved it too.
I love this recipe! What's more, so did my family! I generally make 100 % whole wheat bread but I didn't have enough flour for my recipe. So, I made this recipe and it was AWESOME! The texture of it was a great medium weight bread. I have a 2lb. machine and it rose just fine. I made a few adjustments. I love to use olive oil instead of veggie oil. I added about 1 1/2 - 2 T more honey than it called for. I also used 1 c. of whole wheat pastry flour and only 1 1/2 c. of bread flour. I chose Bob's Red Mill 10 grain cereal blend and it came out fabulous. I don't know about the other reviews and the complications they experienced. I had no trouble! Thanks for the yummy recipe! Will make again and again! :)
I'd give it a 10. I used 3/4 cup oats instead of 7-grain cereal and 1 tbsp of salt instead of 2 tsps because I misread the recipe. I set my Breadman machine on "whole wheat rapid", "medium crust" and "1.5 lb" loaf. It came out PERFECTLY. Perfect sandwich bread. Next time I'll experiment throwing some fruit and seeds into it too. I didn't have the "denting" problem some other commentators had.
So yummy! I doubled it to make two big loaves (could make 3 average loaves with a doubled recipe). I don't have a bread machine so I used my kitchenaid mixer, let it rise in the bowl, put it in two big pans to rise again and baked it at 350 degrees for about 35 minutes.
This recipe is awesome! I use my KitchenAid instead of the breadmaker to do all the mixing. Then I let it rise, and bake it in the oven.
I made the mistake of adding the cereal to the water, and the cereal absorbed the water making the dough sort of dry. I then added 1T of water and it was too wet, so had to add a little bit more flour. Because of this or maybe not, it was too big for my machine. It was worth it though, the best bread machine bread I've ever had! Next time I'll put the cereal on top of the flour.
The loaf turned out beautiful and delicious. It was a gift but the recipient shared some with me. I subbed 1 cup of sourdough starter for 1 cup of water, proofed 2 t of yeast in the remaining water, subbed molasses for honey and butter for the oil. I allowed the 7 grain cereal to soak in the sourdough starter for about 1 hour before starting. As I said, it is a beautiful loaf. And it did only make on regular sized loaf, I baked in a glass pan at 375 for about 25 minutes. Did not use a bread machine at all. I will be making this again!
Followed the directions precisely, layered in my Zojirushi Bread Maker according to manufacturers directions, and it turned out perfectly! This is my first loaf of bread in my new bread maker and I am absolutely thrilled!
This is a wonderful flavourful and light bread. I did make a few changes: I substituted Molasses for the honey, as well as 12 grain flour for the whole wheat, as well as a 12 grain cereal. I also used 2 TBSP of yeast rather than one. I did find I had to increase the amount of flour slightly, but that could be because I am beside the ocean. I don't have a bread machine so mixed in the tried and true method that I always use when making bread. I bloom the yeast in 1/2 cup warm water with the molasses, then add in a large bowl the water , egg, salt, oil and the yeast mixture, gradually adding the flour until the dough is no longer sticky but still soft. I then place in a lightly oiled bowl, oiling the top of the dough as well, cover with plastic wrap and place in my oven to rise ( I have a proof setting on my oven), until double in size, punch down, form into loaves, allow to rise again, then brush with egg wash and bake. I also add a shallow pan of water to my oven, it keeps the bread moist while baking. I think next time I may add sunflower seeds as well love that. Definetly a keeper!
Delicious healthy bread. I used all milk instead of water in this since I don't keep dry milk powder on hand. The bread tastes like one of the expensive health nut loaves. I think it would be great with sunflower seeds added in too. Thanks for a great bread recipe!
It wasn't until after I put the ingredients in my bread machine and set my timer that I realized that this was a 2lb loaf recipe and my machine is only a 1 1/2lb! So I set it on the dough setting and when it was done I had to put the dough in the fridge overnight. Then I finished it off in the oven the next evening. I set it at 375 degrees for 30 min, but it was not enough because even though it looked done, the middle was still a bit doughy. I had to wrap it in tinfoil and put it in for another 10 mins. Aside from that, it tasted really good fresh out of the oven but I wasn't crazy about the toast it made the next day. It stayed soft and didn't get very browned and crisp. I think next time I'm going to scale the recipe to 12 servings and try it again in my bread machine to see if it will be any different.
This made a beautiful high rising loaf of yumminess! Great for sandwiches, too. I kneaded it in the bread machine and then baked it in a hearth bread pan (375 degrees for 40 minutes, or until internal temp of loaf gets to 190 degress).
This bread is wonderful! I had to use molasses instrad of honey, as that is all I had. If you want a nice,wholesome bread, than look no further. Thanks for the post...this will be a regular in our house.
I don't buy a lot of cereal and was a bit confused when I discovered that 7-grain cereal comes in both hot and cold varieties. Judging by the flour:liquid ration I took a chance on hot cereal. Bingo! I've used this a number of times as is, but I've also made cinnamon/raisin rolls out of it and they turned out delicious.
I've been looking for a 7 grain bread recipe. I'm not sure about this one. I made this recipe exactly as written and the top "sunk" in and the texture was spongy. Too much water or too much yeast?
The first recipe I've used with my bread machine that didn't come with it and I'm in love. I was hesitant about putting honey instead of sugar because in my exeperience it really changes the taste and don't like it, but I figured I'd give it a go one more time...you can't taste the honey at all. It's soft and light in the middle, the crust isn't too dark or hard. I used 12 grain cereal mix (the kind you cook), turned out great. Will make again and again, it's better than store bought!
I used Kashi Puffed 7-grain cereal in this recipe. My bread caved in a bit at the top but I don't care about aesthetics when I'm just serving the family. I was impressed with the taste and texture. Gave this 4 stars as I still prefer Brownberry's 7-grain loaf.
This is our staple bread machine recipe now. My whole family loves it. It always rises and bakes perfectly in my breadmaker. It has a very nice texture - not too heavy and not too light.
Just ok. I was so excited for a super tasty moist bread but after our initial pieces it has been sitting on the counter untouched this week. I have made 2 other bread recipes off this site that we devoured so I'll stick to those.
Flavorful. Could use a little more honey.
Excellent bread! I did use milk instead of water and dry milk, salted butter instead of oil, and King Arthur white flour instead of bread flour... minor changes. I used Bob's Red Mill SeveN Grain Cereal and added it just before the flours. Topped with an egg white wash, oatmeal and sunflower seeds. Baked at 375 degrees until internal temp was 190 degrees, about 40 minutes. Will definitely make again. Thanks for a very nice multi-grain bread recipe! Oh yes... I've never used a bread machine; made this using the traditional Armstrong method... by hand. Comes out looking like real bread as you can see in the two photos I posted.
very tasty! I'll probably add a little wheat gluten next time to see if will come out a little less dense, but even if it doesn't, this recipe is a keeper!
Excellent! I had 12-Grain Cereal on hand and it made a wonderful, textured bread.
Very good. I used brown sugar instead of honey. And I used a whole grain cold cereal with dates, raisins, etc. in it. Turned out yummy. Thanks!
I needed three loaves of bread so I tripled this recipe and made it by hand instead of w/ the machine. I did alter just a couple of things. I cut the white flour down to 2 c. and added 1/2c. of rye flour and I used flax seed oil instead of the veg. oil. Otherwise, when I did knead it, it seemed to need more white flour than was called for in the recipe but then I was making it by hand. My Aunt who taught me how to make bread always said to stick two fingers into the dough and if they don't come out "sticky" you're done kneading. The loaves turned out wonderful with great texture and flavor and they rose beautifully! I think I've found a new, favorite recipe.
wonderful recipe!
This is my first "non box" bread machine recipe, and it came out just great. Will make this one again.
This is a staple in our household. After much experimentation and sunken loaves, my husband dropped the egg and increased the liquid a tiny bit, and it's nearly perfect.
Tastes great! Instead of the 7 grain cereal, I added 1/2 cup of fine chopped mixed nuts and seeds like: raw pumpkin seeds, roasted and salted "pepitas" pumpkin seeds, raw sunflower seeds, almonds, and pecans.
My first attempt at this recipe left me with a sunken top bread so I tried again and used less water--about 1 C and 2 Tbs. I had to add just a little flour so next time I'll try 1 C. 1 Tbs, but the flavor was excellent and made the house smell wonderful. I used the Kashi 7 grain medley pilaf (the whole grain). Excellent crunchy bread.
I just made this bread this weekend, with the addition of 1/4 cup oat bran and wheat bran combined, and 1/4 cup unsalted sunflower seeds. This is a wonderfully nutty light bread. I am planning on making this one on a regular basis. Very easy. I used my bread machine to make the dough. Rolled it out and rolled it up and placed in loaf pan to bake in my oven. Cheaper than grocery store gourmet breads and I know what's in it.
This will definitely be a regular on our table. I made the dough in my bread maker then made 18 dinner rolls from the dough. After letting them rise in a muffin pan, they baked perfectly at 350 for 25 minutes. Thanks for the great recipe!
I Loved this recipe!! I have tried several bread machine recipes and this was the best so far! The loaf was big, not too hard and the texture was perfect! I used 12 grain cereal instead of 7 and it turned out great. I will use this again and again for sure.
I added a tablespoon of gluten; the loaf was tall and not heavy. Next time I make this, I wlll try less salt: it tasted a bit too salty for me. The bread sliced nicely. I liked it toasted (athough I had to toast the slice, turn it upside down and re-toast it, because it was so tall): the millet in the grain mix I used annoyed me, but disappeared into the crunch of toast.
Really good bread and great toasted. Will definitely make it again. I wanted to use Kashi 7 grain cereal but couldn't find it so I used an Organic multi-grain cereal which worked fine. I also used more wheat flour and less bread flour. Makes a gigantic loaf! Make sure your bread machine can handle a 2 lb loaf.
This is the best bread recipe I've tried. I used my bread machine to make the dough and then baked in it in my oven at 375 for 40 minutes. I replaced the honey with molasses and substituted 1 extra cup of whole wheat flour for the bread flour. I also used nine-grain cereal. Turned out absolutely perfect and was a huge hit in the household! I did cut off the crust because it was too hard. Thanks so much for this recipe.
This is the best bread machine recipe I've found yet!!
I really like this recipe! I make the dough in my bread machine and then split it into two bread pans and cook it for 30 min @ 375 degrees. Yum!!!
best 7 grain bread I ever made-mine always turned out like paper weights. Light & fluffy
I really wanted to make this bread, especially since it was recommended to me by another Allrecipes user! I left out the egg like another reviewer suggested, but only because I had already started making the bread before I realized that I needed one, and I was out. (Mental note to self: read the complete recipe before making!) Anyway, I also used 10 grain cereal and a little milk (because of the no egg thing). I brushed it with melted butter before baking. And after it was finished, I let it cool for a few minutes, then put it in a plastic food storage bag to keep the crust soft. This is a wonderful bread! I can't wait to make it again! (With the egg, of course.) And, I will surely make it again and again! It is much better than store bought!
I love this bread. It's very tasty. I use Kashi 7 grain cereal (the granola type). I make it every week and if I forget my boyfriend reminds me. It always turns out perfect. Thank you Pat!
This was a very good recipe. I liked it much better than even the 7-grain recipe that came with my bread machine. It is very dense though. Next time I will try to come up with a way to make it a bit more fluffy.
My family really enjoyed this bread. It is good warm, cool, and toasted. I used olive oil as one reviewer suggested. The bread did sink in in the middle as it baked, but not enough to bother me. I will definitely make it again.
Delicious bread! We replaced the 7 grain cereal with a 12 grain cereal, and interchanged the flour and whole wheat flour measurements. Came out moist and light. Highly recommended.
this is a very nice bread soft and good flavor. and the 7 grains is so nice I've made it so much we prefer it over any store brand... thank you for sharing we just love it....
Nice and tasty!
My go-to recipe for whole wheat bread. I usually put a bit more whole wheat flour in and add some gluten to help it rise up, but otherwise it is fantastic!
The texture of this was great, but it really doesn't have alot of flavour. I don't have a bread machine, so I just made it by hand, and formed it into 2 loafs. It's ok if there is butter, or jam on it, but in all honesty, I am a little dissapointed with it. I had expected more. Sorry :(
Turned out great! Followed recipe exactly. Made a light and fluffy loaf with a just right crispy crust. Will be making this again.
Perfect! A very attractive aroma and crumb. My only criticism is that it is too large for my large bread machine. I plan to proportion all ingredients down by about 1/8th. Also, I add 1 t gluten to the existing recipe.
The flavor was good but the texture was a bit dry. Like others, mine also fell. Since I like the taste, I'd really like to tweak it to adjust the texture. I may come back to this recipe after I have a bit more experience with breadmaker bread.
This recipe made way too much dough to bake in my 2 lb bread machine. I used the dough to make 18 good size rolls, and placed them fairly close together on a cookie sheet to rise so they would be "soft sided". They turned out great! The cereal lends a nice crunch to the finished product, but the bread is still nice and light. This seems to be a very versatile recipe and next time I may actually make it into an loaf.
Very good bread. I was very excited to find this recipe, and put everything in the bread machine and then figured out I don't have seven grain cereal. Grr. My fault, though, so I ended up using rice puffs. I will buy 7 grain cereal and try this one again with the correct ingredients. It was a bit wet--had to add about 1/4 c of flour to the dough, but that can be explained by the humidity here. It's always important to check, even in a bread machine, because of that. I used the dough cycle, then let it rise for about 20 min in a warm oven and baked at 375 for 50 minutes. Thanks for the recipe! UPDATE 8/5/10: Tried this with seven grain cereal, and it is just as good! Love the whole grain of this bread. I'll make again, definitely. :o) UPDATE 9/23/13: Still love this, but I've found I like it even better as a smaller loaf--still using the dough setting. Just made four large rolls (350 for about 20 mins) and a small loaf (350 for about 30 mins) out of one recipe and it is perfect! Even hubs doesn't complain about the whole grain part in this bread. Thanks again for this recipe!
A good basic sandwich bread
A little heavy, but still quite good, especially warm with honey.
Puffiest whole grain bread ever. Used bread machine, dough cycle, subbed 1/2 cup more white wwflour for bread flour, added 1 Tbs gluten. I boiled the water first and cooled it to lukewarm with 7-grain cereal but used recipe as is. I thought it was not enough for 2 bread pans which I may do next time before I increase quantities for 2 loaves. It's in the oven now but sure it will be great tasting.
Perfect! I recently had to cut dairy and soy out of my diet as I am breasfeeding my son and he has a sensitivity to both- it is sooo hard to find bread without dairy or soy...and still have it taste good. I made this recipe last night and left out the dry milk...I was a bit concerned that it wouldn't come out well as a result, but it is absolutely perfect! I am having a sandwich on it today and will be making another loaf tonight to put in the freezer for future use! Thanks for such a great recipe! Delish!
The taste was good, but the texture turned out very coarse and dry. Like others, mine also fell, which was probably the reason for the coarse texture. When I adjusted the ingredients for high altitude (we live at 7000 ft.), I forgot to adjust the water; that was more than likely the problem. I might make it again or perhaps try the other Seven Grain recipe.
This would be my go-to bread if the recipe was scaled down a bit. My machine is for a 2 pound loaf and this recipe rises way to high for my machine. I might try scaling the recipe down but I will look for another similar recipe to replace it first.
Delicious bread. I could only find 5-grain cereal, but I did everything else exactly by the recipe. It is a bit "crumbly", but the taste makes up for that!
The bread was wonderful only next time I will add MORE seeds. Just a personal preference, the recipe came out perfect with the amounts of seeds called for.
This works very well with a couple techniques. 1: definitely follow the order of ingredients preferred by your machine (eg: hot liquids on bottom, cool liquids next, then dry, then yeast on top). 2: adding the dry milk, cereal, honey and oil all together and then pouring the hot water in to soak the cereal and bring it all together is a great way to soften the cereal so it's not crunchy at bake time and prevents the dry milk from clumping.
very good and did not change anything
Outstanding! Wonderful flavor and crisp crust. The dough was a bit much for my bread machine, though — it popped the top! Next time, I’ll use the machine to mix and first rise, then shape, rise and bake in the oven.
Delicious. Next time, I'll reduce the salt to 1 teaspoon. I didn't have powdered milk, so replaced the water wth an equal measure of cashew milk and ignored the powdered milk ingredient entirely. I prepared this through the first rise in the bread machine, then shaped the deflated dough into a nice log shape and placed it into a greased bread pan to rise a 2nd time. Then I baked it at 375 degrees for 30-35 minutes, until my instant read thermometer said the bread had reached 190 degrees internally.
I brushed the hot top with butter after removing from the pan, then let it cool on a rack for a couple of hours. It slices beautifully for sandwiches and also makes good toast. I might try adding some chopped, toasted walnuts to the dough sometime. This really is a lovely recipe.
I always try not to make any changes when using a new recipe but because I didn't have any dry milk powder, I used regular 2% milk (warm to the touch). Great basic 7 grain wheat bread! Will make again and might make changes....or maybe not!
LOVE this bread! Great taste and texture. I did the same thing another person did-let the bread machine do all the work until the second rise removed it and baked in the the regular oven. A staple in our house!
