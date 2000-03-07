Classic Whole Wheat Bread

Used whole wheat and white bread flour. Had great loft and texture. Not too dense. Ppl really need to be careful with the amount of flour they put in the mix when they make it. Just because a recipe calls for three cups, doesn't mean you will need to put all three in.... A lot depends on the quality/type of ingredients you are using and how dense you like your bread... Often times, a dense bread is simply a product of adding too much flour. Anyway, took me a while to figure that out so thought I'd pass that nugget of info on to others who may not know.... take it or leave it. As for this recipe.... the taste was BLAND! I followed the ingredient list and did not add/substitute anything - even though I had read the reviews. So piece of advice, unless you like really bland bread you might want to add the recommended couple tablespoons of honey or subbing the white sugar for brown.