Classic Whole Wheat Bread
A tasty, nourishing whole wheat bread that's easy to make.
I've followed this recipe twice now, and I am quite pleasntly pleased with the results! The first time through was my first experience making bread and was fotunate enough to read the comments suggesting to make only one loaf. It turned out rather small but the taste was exceptional! The second time though, i made a few modifications (doubling the recipe, adding a little more yeast, giving it more rising time, topping it with sesame seeds and butter, and adding a little molasses) and the results were beyond exceptional! I strongly urge anyone who trys this recipe to first double it, and second to give it a little more rising time. You won't be dissapointed!Read More
It was easy to put together and the taste was good. I didn't have 8x4 pans, so I was hoping to make a rather big 9x5 (since the recipe said it would yield two). So I was a bit disappointed that it made a 9x5 at half the normal size of bread (yes, it doubled in size twice). So I would recommend doubling the flours.Read More
I took the warning and made this as one loaf originally, but we're going through it so quickly I'm now doubling the recipe to have two loaves. I also give it extra time to really rise well. (Ideally, I mix it up well in advance and then leave it for a few hours before baking.) As a result, its become the staple bread in our house and our dinner guests have been duly impressed by such great homemade bread.
This bread is not a two loaf receipe, unless you have really tiny pans. The secret to rising and getting nice fluffy bread is to wait until it doubles. Putting it in a warm (not hot) and moist environ is a big help in getting it to rise better. Course using good (new) yeast also helps.
Used whole wheat and white bread flour. Had great loft and texture. Not too dense. Ppl really need to be careful with the amount of flour they put in the mix when they make it. Just because a recipe calls for three cups, doesn't mean you will need to put all three in.... A lot depends on the quality/type of ingredients you are using and how dense you like your bread... Often times, a dense bread is simply a product of adding too much flour. Anyway, took me a while to figure that out so thought I'd pass that nugget of info on to others who may not know.... take it or leave it. As for this recipe.... the taste was BLAND! I followed the ingredient list and did not add/substitute anything - even though I had read the reviews. So piece of advice, unless you like really bland bread you might want to add the recommended couple tablespoons of honey or subbing the white sugar for brown.
Very good recipe. I used brown sugar instead (can't imagine whole wheat bread without it) and didn't bother with the egg wash. It came out nice and soft inside, brown crust and held up well for sandwiches. Only made 1 loaf though. But I will save this recipe and use again.
This recepie was pretty good. I made an additon to the recipe. I added 2 tablespoons of honey. It was not too sweet. It just added a little more flavor. Thanks for the recipe!
I've worked as a the bread maker for an Italian Restaurant and as Pastry Chef for another popular bakery in my area. I was looking for a simple, no frills, use-everyday recipe and this is it. You can get recipes like this in baking text books, but who wants to buy the whole book. Next time I will go ahead and add the touch of extra honey. My kids are going to love me in the morning!
This was my first attempt at baking bread, and I thought it was wonderful. I followed the advice of previous reviewers: I extended rising times by about 10 minutes, I used 2 c of whole wheat and only 1 c of white, I used soy milk instead of regular, and I only made one loaf. Oh - I also used brown sugar instead of white, and it worked just fine. The extra molasses probably added some extra flavor. I baked it for the recommended 30 minutes, but I found the top was nearly burnt in some spots - so next time I'll reduce baking time by 5 minutes or so. Overall, this bread is GREAT!! I'm just too proud of myself that I now know how to make bread by hand!! Thanks for the recipe...
This bread was very good. I made 16 rolls instead of a loaf and it was great. My only complaint was that it was a little bland. I'm going to add some honey next time, and maybe top with some seeds. The texture was wonderful - light and fluffy. Bake for only about 10 minutes for rolls.
its funny that i didnt look at the reviews for this recipe before i went ahead and made it.. and now after i see this, its no surprise to me now that after the punch down, it didnt rise all that much the second time.. boy.. i was upset that it didnt rise, thinking that i might have done something wrong, but now i see that others had the same "non-rising experence".. but as the others say.. the flavour was great, and it was quite easy to make. but i am still baffled as to why it rose so nicely the first time, and didnt the second after the punch down.. who knows.. but was still good in the end!!!!
I liked it very much! It was good to read the reviews so I changed the sugar to 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and only made as one loaf. I didn't need to use all the white flour, just as needed. Also, I brushed with the eggwash and sprinkled sesame seads on the top, just before baking. I only sliced one hour after it was baked, so the bread held up well for a sandwich. I made it twice already and each time my husband made me promisse that I would make it again. Gave 5 stars for the bread made with modification from reviewers. Thank you everybody for suggestions and thank you Chewly for a great recipe. I'll make it again and again!
Wonderful bread. Only needed 2 3/4 c. flour total and made one larger loaf.
the only problem I have is that this is not a whole wheat recipe. Whole wheat= all whole wheat flour, thus whole. So besides not being what it says, it's a good "Wheat bread" recipe.
The bread turned out delicious but i did make some changes to the recipe I added and extra 1/4 cup of milk and a tablespoon of honey. I also used dark brown sugar instead of white and baked in one 9 x 5 in pan. This was my first time making bread with yeast. Very easy and turned out great.
I used a 9x5 loaf pan and only made one loaf. It was great! I'm going to start doubling it and making it our staple bread.
The first time I made this bread, I tried to use all three cups of flour and it turned out way too dense. But every other time I've made it, I've used only two cups of flour and it's been delicious, light, and moist!
I followed this recipe exactly as written except I substituted brown sugar for the white sugar, and I added 2 tablespoons of honey. I used all the flour and had a nice elastic-y ball. There was perhaps 1.5 tablespoons of flour that I could not work into the dough any further. I made only one loaf, with the one hour and 40 min total of rising. My pan was 9X5. The bread tastes awesome, especially since it is my first loaf. The only thing I am not sure about is if it was supposed to rise more. It makes quite a low loaf. Good for sandwiches the size of 1/2 of a normal sandwich... Which I don't mind! I only had my loaf bake for about 20 minutes because at 15 minutes the top was a beautiful dark brown and I did not want it going any darker. I would love if I could figure out how to make this same loaf except have it rise to be the size of a normal loaf. Next time I will double the recipe and see what happens.
Wow, how great is this bread? I have never been brave enough to attempt homemade bread before this recipe. Even though I did a couple of things differently, I am rating this recipe 5 stars for clarity of directions and overall ease. Who knew making bread was so easy? I followed the recipe instructions exactly, but as far as ingredients, I took a couple of reviewer's suggestions and subbed brown sugar instead of the white and also added 2 T. of honey. I used plain Almond milk instead of regular, and used 2 cups of whole wheat flour, and about 1/2 a cup of A/P flour and more for dusting on the countertop and for kneading. I brushed the top with butter instead of egg and sprinkled on some toasted sesame seeds before baking. The bread dough rose beautifully both times, although I do agree with other reviewers that this recipe 'as is' would not make 2 acceptably sized loaves of bread. Double the recipe, because you are going to want a LOT of this bread in your house!
This bread was FANTASTIC. I'm glad I read the reviews first b/c it definitely only makes ONE loaf. I'm making two today. The texture is wonderful. Watch the baking time-mine was done 12 minutes or so sooner than suggested. Thanks a bunch!!
I used 1 cup of whole wheat flour and only needed half a cup of all purpose flour. All other ingredients I used the same amount as the recipe. This gave me one small loaf in a 5X9 pan. I only needed 20 min at 400, so watch it carefully. Didn't rise quite as much as I was hoping it would have in the oven. Taste was good, I would have rated it higher if the yield and baking time were more accurate.
I haven't baked any bread all winter and this is only the second loaf of bread I've made using whole wheat flour. It came out really well! Found that I only needed 1 and 1/2 cups of the all purpose flour. Oops. Almost forgot I did use bread flour NOT all purpose. The rising time was pretty right on for me. The bake time was different, though. I baked mine at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. This only made one loaf. Next time I won't do the egg wash, as I wanted a softer crust on my wheat bread.
I made this recipe for the first time today and it is delicious. I used 1/4 cup of honey in addition to the sugar. I also made only one loaf but it could be made in two small loaves. I sprinkled sesame seeds on top of the loaf after I painted it with the egg. A big hit with my husband.
I tried this recipe twice and found that not only did it not rise, but it was tough once baked and did not fill two pans as described in the recipe. To see if I was doing something wrong I tried a more difficult recipe and found the second recipe turned out beautifully. So I tried this recipe again and had the same result as the first time. It might be that it needs more flour or something, unless the recipe is intended to turn out as it did. If that's the case, then I'm sure the recipe is very good to those who enjoy bread like that. Sorry if this sounds harsh, I was just surprised and disappointed.
After reading the other reviews I decided to go out on a limb and try just making one loaf. This recipe makes one nice loaf of wheat bread....there must be an error. Don't cut the dough in half, make one loaf and you will be happy with the results.
This was a very good tasting bread but I wish I had read the reviews first. Also I wonder if any one else had a problem with getting it to use 2 cups of white flour? I have made it 2 times and both times could only 1 cup of white flour.
I must compliment Chewly for this recipe. It works. It is easy to make and the end result perfect. I have been making bread by hand for a long time, but only now with this recipe started making whole wheat bread. Anyone who said that the bread was hard etc, must have failed to allow the dough to prove sufficiently or must have used expired yeast. This is good bread in fact even better than the store bought one. Once again my compliments to Chewly.
I tried baking a fresh loaf of bread for the 1st time in life and I am glad I chanced upon this recipe. The list of ingredients didn't seem daunting. I exchanged the ratios of whole wheat & all-purpose as I wanted it to as 100% whole wheat as possible, but followed the rest as given. Though, let it rise for extra time than suggested. Topped it with oats for style, scored the loaf in the center and the result was a great loaf that looked straight out of a bakery! I shared some pics with friends, and they called me a 'pro'. Tasted good. Turned soft on inside with a great looking fine crust on the outside. The touch of egg gave the loaf a nice brown glaze. As I was experimenting, I used portion of the dough to make dinner rolls that I topped with cumin seeds and green herbs. Those turned out great too. Thanks for sharing. I will be using this recipe again with variations (honey,brown sugar,etc) that others suggested! The ease and simplicity of the recipe surely made me a confident 1st time bread baker.
Amazing taste. If you want to make 2 big loaves make the servings 46, for one big loaf 23 servings. I got raves at Thanksgiving dinner on this bread. Absolutely amazing bread. Even my picky eater kiddos loved it.
A great bread! Threw everything into a bread machine and now have a new favorite recipe!
This came out delicious. I used more whole wheat and decreased the am't of white flour and it still tasted great. I wet my hands when the dough got too tough while kneading, and this helped it along. Tasted great dipped in olive oil, bit of salt, and fresh sauteed garlic.
turned out good,but i had to make a few changes.i used 2 1\2 cups of white and only a 1\2 cup of wheat.that made it a less dry with still that good earthy wheat taste to it.i also had to add about an additional 1\4 cup and then another 1\8 cup of milk because the dough was very dry and wasn't taking in all the flour. i didn't separate the dough into two loaves ,but that is because i prefer the larger hunks of bread :-)it would be pretty small at two loaves.turned out great and i would definately recomend this recipe!just needed some easy fixes :-)
Following various earlier reviews this is what I did : Used 2 cups of whole wheat and 1 cup of all purpose. Made one loaf with the batter instead of two and added an extra 1/4 cup of milk. The extra milk did not seem to be enough, perhaps we need to add 1/3 cup or so. I kept wetting my hands with some milk while kneading coz my dough was far from smooth and elastic. I kept doing this till the dough turned smooth. The dough rose well during the 1st rise but it failed to rise the second time! I wonder why. And although the bread had a good taste it was more cake like. Perhaps I should've also followed another review of just using 2 cups of flour on the whole. I would have then got a light bread. I might do this again with less flour next time. Thanks for the recipe.
I too did not read the reviews and made 2 loaves that were very thin. The taste was still great and I will continue to make this bread but I will either make 1 loaf or double the recipe and make 2.
This bread did not rise at all, even after I doubled the yeast the second time I tried to make it. It had a great flavor but unfortunately couldn't be used for much of anything since it was so dense.
I totally agree with the other reviewers - THIS ONLY MAKES ONE LOAF! Despite that, the taste is fantastic and I'm definitely going to try it again, but only making one loaf.
I have never had much success baking bread before even with a bread machine but this recipe turned out perfect! It rose and tasted great. It was light textured, not dense like some bread can be and even days later it still tasted fresh and didn't crumble. I found out half way through mixing I was out of white sugar so I substituted brown sugar and it worked fine. This is my new one and only bread recipe!!
delicious, cheap and easy (so far as bread goes). I used soy milk and olive oil, and it still turned out great. (and I listened to the advice that this recipe only makes one loaf)
Good basic Whole Wheat recipe.
by far the best loaf of bread I've made! I accidentaly included the egg in the mix, and not for the brushing. And still is was a great loaf! I followed other's suggestions of NOT doubling it on the first try, AND letting it rise quite a bit longer than required. Thanks for such a GREAT recipe!
A very satisfying bread (though it won't be ready in 1 hour and 20 min.) I read the reviews and made some modifications: I did not use all the white flour (maybe about 1/4 cup or so less because the dough was getting much too dry) and added 1/4 cup honey which gave a nice flavor. This recipe only yielded one 5x8 loaf and the cooking time was less than the recipe states. I'll definitely make this again!
If I could give this recipe 4.5 stars, or even 4.75, I would. It's a delicious, soft but substantial loaf of wheat bread and I will make it again. My one complaint is that it by no means makes two loaves of bread. I got one smallish loaf that didn't quite fill my loaf pan. But it was really delicious and worth making in bulk for all-purpose bread around the house.
This was a very nice recipe - it was absolutely delicious right out of the oven with butter. However, I found that it didn't taste as good the next day. Just a little too bland for my taste. It was also too crumbly but this was my first time making bread so I might have went wrong somewhere. I'll try it again as it's a super easy recipe and has great potential. I think I'll add honey next time! Thanks for the recipe.
It didn't raise, so I will not be baking this every again.
I wasn't impressed with this recipe. It wasn't bad, but it really wasn't good either. It needs too many modifications for me to reccomend it to anyone else. I added 2 tbs of honey, just as some past reviewers suggested, and that helped the flavor some, but it was bland for the most part. I did decide to make just one loaf, and it rose really well even after I deflated it. But when I baked it at 400 degrees, it nearly burnt the loaf. It was dry inside, and had very little flavor. I'll probably use it for french toast, but I wouldn't try making sandwiches with it.
It turned out really good! However, i had to remove the sugar because my husband cannot have any, and then put 2 cups wheat flour and one cup all purpose flour! it was very crunchy in the outside and then soft and moist in the inside. my husband just loved it! He said God made me to be his wife so i could bake him this kind of bread! Thank You!
Very fluffy, light tasting wheat bread. Agree with other reviewers that this really only makes one loaf. I also had to have a longer second rising. I gave it an hour and probably could have done an hour-thirty. On the whole though, very easy recipe with a good result!
I used brown sugar instead of white, I used 2 cups of organic whole wheat flour and only 1 cup of white flour. I used garlic herbal oil instead of vegetable oil. I made one 5 1/2 x 9 1/2 loaf rather than the 2 5x8 that it states. I cooked it for as long as it says and it turned out alright. Also I brushed butter on the top instead of egg. It turned out pretty good considering this is only my 2nd time ever making bread. I would recommend it with the modifications I made.
Makes great bread and using minimal ingreients. A classic indeed. I make one loaf with this recipe because I love those huge sandwiches.mmmm.
Very good bread. Perfect for sandwiches. I also made a couple adjustments, which is why it's not a five-star rating. I added 2 tablespoons brown sugar and 2 tablespoons honey to give the bread a little extra flavor. It only made one loaf, which is perfect for our family.
i also had the problem of dough being too dry, so i increased the liquid, and also the top browned very quickly, so i had to decrease the temperature. all in all, the bread was tasty, but the loaf was on the smaller side. thx for the recipe though =)
This bread is so good! I normally manage to mess up every loaf of bread I make, but this recipe turned out great. My husband is a brewer, so I added 1/4 cup of the spent grains from a recent brew, and then added a little more flour to make up for the added moisture. I didn't have a bread pan so I just formed one large blob, but it still worked out well. I think this recipe is very adaptable and flexible. This bread is delicious! Next time, I will make multiple loaves. And Maybe let it rise a little bit longer, as I was a bit impatient this time! :)
This recipe, doubled, makes two good-sized loaves of bread. I've made some changes to it - the original combination of wheat and regular flour didn't get as wheaty as I wanted it to be, so I now do a combo of 3 cups WW flour and 3 cups bread flour. I also add a bit of millet and flax seed for a multi-grain feel. The recipe proved an excellent place to work from for me. My only real issue is the baking time and temperature. So far, between a gas and an electric oven, I've had to adjust to something like 375 for 40 minutes. If I do the 400 for 30 minutes, the outside gets too hard, and the inside ends up not baking through. I'm still looking for my perfect temp + time combination (still comes out a little too brown on top), but at least it's baking through all the way now!
Love this recipe! The loaf/loaves come out so soft and delicious, and it has become my guy's favorite for his lunch sandwiches! Thank you so much for this wonderfully delicious recipe. :)
We tried for the second week in a row and the result was again disappointing: two very flat and dense loaves. We are using them for paninis, because the taste is not bad, but when we make bread at home, we expect them to rise, especially when we follow the recipe exactly and even left longer... but it never doubled the size. Not sure if I will give it another try.
I've made this recipe twice and love it. The second time, I varied the portions of wheat to white flour and it still turned out successful. Nice texture. Delicious.
Amazing bread. This was my first time making bread and although it didn't come out looking beautiful, it tastes amazing. I made the recipe as written, but one loaf and no egg glaze. I may have had to add a little extra water too to get the dough to hold together. I thought that may have been a rookie mistake but it turned out perfectly.
Quick and easy. I did a few changes. I used brown sugar instead and 1 tbsp of molasses.I also used instant yeast so I skipped step 1. The bread came out light and tasty.
Bc of the comments that this makes very small loaves, I doubled it. After glancing at the ingredients I realized why it makes small loaves. Most bread recipes call for approximately 3 to 3 1/2 cups of flour for one loaf of bread, so definitely double this recipe if you're looking for more than one loaf of bread. Other than that issue, this is a nice, light, chewy, whole wheat loaf. I like it--great for sandwiches! Thanks for the recipe!
Yep, this is pretty simple, though I dislike the dryness.
I took the advice of one of the other reviewers and added two Tbsp of honey. It tasted great!! My husband really loved it so i made another loaf, as it really only made one, and he took it to the firestation. The guys raved about it!
This was pretty good. My husband liked it better than I did. I made them into rolls, I often prefer rolls to a loaf of bread. It rose great, but was just sort of plain. I took some advise from the reviews and swapped the flour, 2c whole wheat and 1c all purpose. I will make this again but maybe with molasses instead of white sugar.
Fantastic. This made a perfect loaf of bread! Thanks.
I have been making this bread since i found it about four years ago. We love it. I often replace more of the white flour with whole wheat for a heartier flavor and add ground flax as well.
This bread is pretty good. One thing- this doesn't make enough for 2 loaves, so I doulbed the recipe to get 2 loaves. I ran out of whole wheat flour (only had 1 cup) so I used white whole wheat for the rest. This rose very well, but when I put them into the hot oven to bake, the loaves deflated. I'm sure it's not the recipe though- it's probably me. I had the loaves in the oven (with the light on) to rise, and I removed them to pre-heat the oven. Then I had to put them back in- maybe it was all the movement (although I tried to be really careful). So although my loaves are pretty short, they are still very tasty and soft inside. This recipe was easy to make, too.
Really good! Fantastic when toasted or grilled.
I wanted to give this 5 stars but just can't due to the fact that this does not make two loaves - only one! Also, this bread is bland - but that is okay with us because we want our bread to taste 'healthy' not sweet. Per the instructions, you are told to let rise in a warm place...hmmm...where? I decided to heat up the warming plate area on my stove and I placed the bowl on it covered with the damp towel. This worked well. On the second rise, I did the same thing. It never doubled, but rose enough for me to put in oven. If I did not put on the warming plate I don't know if it would have rose properly. I will make this again as opposed to buying from the grocery store.
I made this bread yesterday, and it was fantastic. For me, it raised again, but I used fresh yeast. I also used 2 c of whole wheat instead of 2 c of all-purpose. Im going to make some more today, except Im going to use brown sugar instead to see the difference! Thanks so much for sharing!
This is my first bread making experience and it has taught me PATIENCE! I didn't quite use all the flour it said to use - I used a cup less because it seemed just fine without it. And I thought it tasted just fine, not to mention the smell of baking bread was amazing. Remember - Just let it rise!
This was my first shot at baking bread, ever! I did it while my wife was at work so that I could surprise her with fresh baked Wheat Bread when she got home. I was so proud of my two tiny loaves. She outright laughed at my first attempt at baking until the taste test. We both loved it! It will, however, just be a one loaf recipe from here on out.
This was my first time making bread. Ever. This recipe is simple and calls for only a few common ingredients. I hunted for a recipe that included whole wheat flour but not bread flour, or wheat germ, etc. I did use less flour than recommended, and my bread did not rise very high after the second time. I did add a little honey and didn't cook it for a full 30 mins. Tasted amazing though! :)
This was the 2nd loaf bread recipe that I've tried and it is a keeper. It's similar to most store bought sliced bread. My family likes it and so do I. However, we prefer the honey flavored recipe I found on this website. For those who don't care for honey though, this recipe is easy and fun to make.
Great recipe!
I made few changes, I used 2 cups of whole wheat flour and 1 cup white flour, used olive oil instead of veg oil, honey instead of sugar, added flax seeds, cumin seeds, white sesame seeds, black sesame seeds. I divided the dough into half and each half into halves until I got about 10 equal pieces and rolled each into a roll then I let it sit for about half a n hour and put it in the oven 350 for about 15 mins. The result was Excellent!!
Perfect simple recipe for whole wheat bread.
This is quite good, although it benefits from toasting and adding jam or something else. It's not the best bread I have baked, but it's good. I think next time I will make this recipe into one big loaf rather than the two smaller ones.
This was the first time I have ever made bread! It turned out okay but I did add more milk to the dough because it wasn't pulling together. All in all it turned out great!
Very tasty, easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly. This was the first loaf of bread I've ever made. I think the yeast I used was a little stale so the bread did not rise as I thought it would. In the future, I will use newer yeast and let it rise longer before baking. While the final product was flatter and more dense than I would've liked, the taste of the bread was great! I'm a very picky wheat bread eater. This was very mellow, smooth in taste. Even my picky toddler gobbled up the piece I gave to her. Thanks for this easy-to-make recipe that does not require a breadmaker!
Very, very tasty! I made two loaves, as suggested, and they were quite tiny -- but hey: all the easier to devour.
Outstanding wheat bread. Like others I found out that the recipe only makes 1 loaf, so I doubled everything except the flour. I started with 2 cups of whole wheat and 2 cups of AP flour, then added just enough additional AP flour to get a fairly wet dough. I added 3 teaspoons of wheat gluten, used brown sugar instead of white, and added 2 tablespoons of dry Italian seasoning. I also warmed the milk for 30 seconds in the microwave before mixing. I mixed and kneaded in my Kitched Aid mixer with the dough hook. Unlike some reviews, I got good rises from both first and second rise. Added: I have eliminated the egg. I mix the dough a little bit wet and the bread has a wonderful soft texture that I love. I make 2 loaves every couple of weeks.
I read all the reviews on this recipe before trying it and thought it would be a fool proof recipe. I bake bread every week and this recipe was not up to par. It did not rise well after putting into pans. I use even used bread flour. The bread was not that flavorful either.
I can't say that I like this much. The bread is very bland and dense. I read a review for this and saw that it probably would've been better to use less flour and a bit of honey but I haven't had the chance to try those suggestions since I just tried this recipe today. This is definitely not a two loaf recipe. I have two small bread pans and neither loaf could fill them. I'll be trying again with the suggestions below but as is, I can't say I like this recipe.
This recipe is very tasty and I will use it again, but the recipe as it is written only makes 1 loaf of bread and it doesn't raise very high. The next time I make it, I think I'll skip the 2nd rising and just put the dough into the bread pan, let it rise and then bake.
I found this recipe to be just what I was looking for to make whole wheat rolls for my neice who is watching her calorie/fat/chol intake. Unlike previous attempts, this made light whole wheat rolls that were a big hit with Rachel and everyone else at Easter dinner. I used my bread machine for mixing and kneading and ran on one extra knead cycle to ensure lightness. Try this and enjoy. Thank CHEWY for this recipe.
the bread was good
I just finished making this bread and tried a piece... I don't know that there will be any left for my husband when he gets home! The only thing I might change is going to be making one loaf instead of two, the loaves are a little smaller than what I like. With that I'll have to adjust the baking time and temp a little bit.
this is a no mistake & wonderful bread Thank You , Marcella
This was my first time baking bread and it was a great success with my family! I was looking for a simple whole wheat recipe since I had a big can of wheat berries in my food storage. I didn't have a wheat grinder, so I just ground them up in my osterizer/blender to make the wheat flour and it was great! I also heeded the advice of the earlier reviews and added a tablespoon of honey (could have added more) and kept the recipe to one loaf pan. I added about 10 minutes to each of the rise times, as well. I am eating it 3 days later and it's still moist! I will definately make this bread again.
Very good recipe...I add oats and flex seeds and less white flour. It came's out so good!
Very easy recipe for a nice loaf of bread.
This was my first time EVER making a loaf of bread outside of a bread maker so I was a little apprehensive about it. You can imagine my delight when it came out cooked and delicious!! I don't know how you could make 2 loves, but I do live in a dorm building a little on the freezing side sometimes so that could have altered the way it rose either time.
this recipe turned out perfect, I doubled the recipe because in total 3 cups of flour didn't sound like it would fill 2 loaf pans, so as I was saying I doubled the recipe and used 2 - 9x5 loaf pans and they rose wonderfully to huge loaves...after I did an egg wash to them I also added sesame seeds to the tops before I baked them... my husband loves ww bread and he just loved this recipe. This one is definitely going to be used again and again...
really simple and tastes great. I managed to get both rises just fine, and I baked it in one loaf pan and got a good sized loaf. I set a timer for ten minutes and made sure I kneaded the whole time, I never give it enough time if I don't.
quick easy recipe. I followed it except I used honey instead of white sugar. I also used bread flour in place of the AP, It makes one nice sized loaf of bread. I had no trouble with the second rise, it rose beautifully both times. good basic daily bread. I am going to double it next time.
i really liked this bread a lot. I thought it was easy to mack. Its a good recipe to start on.The tast of it was great iI dont know what you could do to it to change it
I helped my step-sons (ages 13 and 8) make this today. We did double the recipe and used brown sugar. One loaf went flat a bit from the youngest unable to keep a finger out of it, but now he knows to really not to touch it next time. All in all, they had fun, feel proud, and now have healthier bread for sandwiches. Easy to make.
Perfect! I got three small loaves from this recipe, which I think will be my go-to for whole wheat bread.
The dough rise either before or after baking.
I only let this rise once then baked it off. It wasn't the fluffiest bread I've ever tasted but the flavor is wonderful. We've had it for toast and sandwiches, sweet or savory it's a wonderful day to day bread.
