Seafood Dip I

4.5
10 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is an EASY delicious dip that goes great with your favorite crackers. Adjust sauce to taste. Some people like more meat, and some like more sauce.

Recipe by Shelley Gill

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
5 to 7 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, mix the cocktail sauce and crabmeat.

    Advertisement

  • Place block of cream cheese on serving dish, and pour cocktail sauce mixture over the top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 44.6mg; sodium 1108.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022