Seafood Dip I
This is an EASY delicious dip that goes great with your favorite crackers. Adjust sauce to taste. Some people like more meat, and some like more sauce.
i've made this dip for years. For parties, I spread the cream cheese on the bottom of a shallow pan, then spread the crab sauce mixture on top. I get requests for this everywhere I go!
Excellent recipe, I added a little onion and garlic powder to the cream cheese and sprinkled fresh parsley over the top. It was a hit, thanks for sharing!
this was really good...i did add some pasta to mine, which made it even better.
So easy to whip up at the last minute for parties and get togethers.
I've been making this app for years and it's great to take to any party with people of all ages... I do it the same way CINDYT does by spreading the cream cheese on a platter, then spread the cocktail sauce and shred up the crab on top of that... I serve it with several cracker choices. I wouldn't just put the block of cream cheese, it's a little too hard for people to eat that way. Great dip though!!
during lobster season here in Southern California I make this dip using lobster. it's quite a treat considering lobster is quite expensive here.
I have been making this for years. Always requested at family gatherings.
