Almond Gelatin with Mandarin Oranges

4 Ratings
This is an old Chinese favorite for dessert. Unsweetened soy milk can be substituted for milk.

By beeko

prep:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Whisk the sugar into the milk in a mixing bowl until dissolved. Sprinkle the gelatin over top, and let stand for 1 minute to soften. Whisk the boiling water and almond extract into the gelatin mixture until the gelatin has dissolved. Pour into a 7-inch square pan. Refrigerate until firm, about 4 hours.

  • Once firm, cut the gelatin into 1-inch squares, and place into a mixing bowl. Gently stir in the mandarin oranges and their juice to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 1.3g; cholesterol 4.9mg; sodium 34.5mg. Full Nutrition
