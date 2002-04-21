Portuguese Sweet Bread III

What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
I printed this recipe about a year ago, and today I was reprinting it and noticed a change. There is an error in the recipe, probably a technical mistake the website made. The original, correct version calls for 20 (that's right, twenty)cups of all-purpose flour--not 13. And also divide the dough into 4 loaves, not 2. This recipe is truly delicious if made correctly. I tried to find an email address for allrecipes to have them fix this mistake but there is none.
I found with this recipe that you did not need four cups of milk. This error ended up with me adding more flour to make the dough more elastic.I tried baking it anyway and to no evail it was a very heavy solid bread, not the type of sweet bread I was looking for. Any suggestions Pat
We have changed this recipe to more accurately reflect it's original submission. There had been an error in the amount of flour. It does state the yield in the original as 2 loaves, but could easily make 4.
This is one of the best tasting breads I have ever baked. It's moist and has good quality texture. Preparation of the dough the evening before the baking process is actually a time saver. Thanks be to Pat for sharing.
I changed it a little. I added 4 more egg yolks to make it more yellow and an extra half cup of sugar. it comes out pretty dense and much more authentic this way. Not exactly heart healthy but surely YUMMY!
I read one of the reviews b/c I was not clear on the 5# of flour & took their recommendation to use 20 cups of flour - mistake! It came out so dense & SOOO HARD, it was a great disappointment & waste. My Mom used to make this bread in Hawaii growing up...I think I will try the editor's note next time to use 17 1/2 cups of flower.
