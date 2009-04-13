Owen's BBQ Chicken
This chicken is great served with baked potatoes and a salad. Perfect for a BBQ party! Garnish with fresh parsley or coriander leaves.
DELISH!!!!!!!!!!!! I actually baked the chicken in this recipe. The chicken was so juicy and awesome. I got rave reviews and absolutely no chicken left over!!!Thank you!!! This sauce was sooooo yummy!Read More
I had high hopes for this recipe. It seemed like it would be a nice tasting bbq plus it was given 4 stars. I was very dissapointed in the recipe. My husband and I thought it tasted nothing like real bbq. I followed everything to the T too. We're from Texas so we know our bbq. I dont think I will be cooking this again.Read More
SOOO GOOD! I let it marinate for 2 nights! It was sooo tasty. I doubled the sauce after reading reviews about how good the sauce was. I wanted to make sure i had plenty of extra sauce for basting and dipping and boy am i glad i did! The only thing i will do differently next time (and YES there will be a next time) is removing the skin(which i almost ALWAYS do but didnt do in this recipe.) I found that the skin burned way to fast during grilling-set at Med.
Great sauce! I used less onion, white sugar, red wine vinegar and omitted the salt & pepper. I used it on BBQ chicken legs. I can't wait to try it on ribs and even double the recipe and put it over meatballs. Thanks.
This was a really great chicken marinade. I used 1 pound of bonless chicken breasts and didn't use any water as I didn't was to dilute the marinade. I used chili sauce instead of ketchup and put everything into a ziploc bag. I let it marinate in the fridge for 6 hours and next time I will let it marinate overnight for optimum results. Overall, it was very good. The chicken came out very moist and flavorful.
Pretty good GRILLED chicken. A few changes, such as cook onion until nearly done then add garlic (otherwise it will almost always burn before the onions are done!), add 1T liquid smoke after simmering. I also added 2T honey and a few grinds of chipolte pepper flakes for a bit of spark. We also BBQ (indirect heat method with a packet of hickory chips), not grilled, our chicken (whole split) after giving it a good browning on the grill. We let ours cook until done - a little over 2.5 hours basting every 15 min near the end. Double or Triple the sauce recipe if you like extra for dipping/basting. As written, this is really a pretty good family style sauce and recipe! I'll make it again for sure!
My husband is constantly asking for this (at least once a week). I don't put in the water so that it's more saucy and less soupy, and then I double the recipe to make up for it. I also bake the chicken instead of grilling it and it is still very good. When I'm lazy, I don't put in the garlic or the onions and just mix the sauce in a bowl cold. It's not quite as good, but still pretty good.
YUMMMYYYYYY,a very zippy recipe
Great! Baked in oven at 450 for about an hour.
VERY good bbq chicken recipe!!! I only used 1/2 of a minced yellow vidalia onion in place of a whole onion. Only marinated for 2 hours before grilling and it smelled wonderful. I had no leftovers. Next time I will try this recipe on skinless boneless chicken breasts.
This was So good!! Tangy, sweet, zippy. there's lot's of words to describe it but delisious does it best. Will be a new family favorite! We used chicken breast. and Red wine vinegar instead of white.
this was great. I reduced the onions, and used it on boneless skinless chicken thighs. my family loved it.
I always make my own bbq sauce as I have never found a bottled sauce I liked. Didn't feel like making mine (large batches) and this looked intriguing. It was VERY good! I made it at the last minute so I didn't add all the water. It was perfect. I used breasts over indirect heat. I'm a "baster" so I baste after the first couple turns. I actually like a bit of carmelization. Thank you! I will use this for ribs, too!
Good, just got burned...look at notes
This is sooooo yummy. I did double this, and left out the water due to us liking a thick sauce. Add water (which I did the first time and had to use BBQ sauce in fridge to thicken up)just makes it soupy to me. This is our new sauce. Easy to make. Chicken breasts come out soooo juicy. First time we grilled and second time it was in the oven.
I tripled the garlic, added a touch of Liquid Smoke and I used beef broth instead of water. This is sitting in a baking dish, marinating and waiting for my husband to put it into the oven. I'll update my review once they've had a chance to taste it.
Growing up my mom made this sauce! I has always gotten so many compliments! I still make it even if I can not grill, the chicken is great in the oven too! If there is sauce left in the pan, it is wonderful over fluffy white rice! Glad to see this recipe, you will not be disappointed, great homemade taste! trued comfort food!
Really easy really good. great for legs and thighs. The only thing I changed was cutting back the amount of ketchup - just for my personal palate!
Forget the chicken.....This sauce can STAND ALONE! Ok....after saying that.....I will tell ya what I left out.....the worcestershire sauce ('tis a personal thing) and I did not have fresh garlic so used 2 teasp. of dried minced garlic and as another member suggested I did add some honey. But.....this is so much BETTER the any bottled sauce I have tried. I will keep this one and use it lots! Thanks so much for posting such a yummy, easy and no-brainer sauce.
Great, easy recipe. We actually marinated and bbq'd chicken skewers and they came out great.
This is almost the same sauce recipe I got from my mother. Try adding it (witout the water) to one pound of browned & drained ground beef/chuck. Incredible sloppy joes! My kids grew up on these.
I doubled the recipie for about 20 pieces of chicken. I used a whole yellow onion and minced garlic. I used half white vinegar and half red wine vinegar. I also added dry mustard about 1 tablespoon, a half a tablespoon of paprika and I added a couple dashes of chili powder. Even though I double the recipie I kept the amount of water at a half cup any more and it would be too runny!
I followed the recipe to a T and it turned out really weird. Really saucy, not at all like my idea of barbeque sauce.
Enjoyed this. Better than bottled BBQ sauce. Used boneless, skinless, chicken breasts. Grilled on low heat on lower grill rack until nearly done. Put on top rack and started basting with the sauce at 2 minute intervals. Thought it might taste like vinegar, but it didn't. Added a few shakes of smoked paprika to the sauce.
DELICIOUS! I doubled the sauce and marinated 9 good sized chicken thighs for several hours before grilling. Will definitely make this again.
This chicken was so gooood. The bbq sauce was easy and delicious. So crispy and juicy. I followed the recipie exactly except for the addition of red pepper flakes to the sauce. Great recipe.
it was ok but kinda bland
Oh wow! This makes some good bbq chicken...I am sorry, but I did do this in the oven. It came out great. The skin of the chicken browned. I cooked it at 250 for about 4-5 hours and it was great.
Holly this is awsome it's my kids fav chicken recipe, it's good in the oven and even better on the BBQ.I will be maken this for the rest of my life and I don't mind I love it to, thank you so much my kids are so picky I cant get them to eat anything.
OK...not anything special.
i love this recipe.. it's also good on pork too..:)
I tried to simmer the sauce for as long as possible but realized that I wasn't going to have enough time. I ended up throwing the sauce with the chicken after about 15 minutes. Let them sit together for about 45 minutes and then got them on my George Foreman. I used boneless chicken breast halves...just adjusted the time as needed. There were NO leftovers. I think that the flavor could have been stronger...but that mainly has to do with being limited on time. We will try this again with the full time allotted!! THANKS
Very good. The sauce is thick & clings well to the chicken. I dip the Chx in sauce & then bake. Made with 1/2 of the ketchup as others suggested.
Used chicken breast with skin on and bone in and they came out great.
Well haven't had it quite yet it marinating over night, from the taste of the sauce it's more of a tangy, ketchup flavored sauce vs a real BBQ flavoring..maybe a bit of liquid smoke and a touch of molasses along with the some spices. That said aside from comparing it to a BBQ flavored sauce the sauce is good! Can't wait to try it over the chicken
The sauce was great!!!! but Cooking it on the grill,It got a little burnt.Im sure in the oven would be just as good!im gonna try that next week!
This was pretty good. I let the chicken marinate in the sauce over 24 hours (plans changed). Next time I might take another reviewers idea to use chili sauce instead of ketchup. However, even with the ketchup it was good. Oh, when it was cooking, the vinegar smelled really strong but the finished product was good. Thanks for the recipe.
This is great, as is!
We used chicken breasts and baked in the oven at 375 for about 30 minutes and these came out great. Only gave 4 stars because the sauce tasted a little too much like ketchup. Perhaps more brown sugar or worcestershire sauce next time. Great with a baked potato and broccoli.
Absolutely delicious! Made the sauce at night and let chicken breasts marinade overnight in the fridge. They were so juicy off of the grill and the BBQ sauce has the best flavor! Don't forget to reserve some of the marinade to baste the chicken on the grill with!
This was just "ok" to me as I prefer a sweeter sauce. I felt the ketchup overpowered the other ingredients. I'll keep looking for another recipe.
This was pretty good. I baked it because I don't have a grill. It turned out pretty good, I think it could have had more flavor, maybe I am just used to the bottled bbq sauce. I will make this again though, hopefully I will have a grill and can grill it.
Good
After reading that one lady baked the chicken I tried it that way... didnt turn out well at all. The reason for the four stars is because the sauce smelled, appeared and tasted fabulous before cooking in oven. I will try this AS WRITTEN for grilling and review again. 7/2012- update- if you make this as written.. you will not regret it. It is DELICIOUS. Not sure why the oven makes a difference but this sauce is blah in the oven and WOW on the grill!
Will definitely make again, though I plan to continue my pursuit of the perfect bbqed chicken recipe.
The marinade is very tomato-ee and acidic -- too much so for my family's tastes. It needs something to balance the acidity, especially for people who have issues with acidic foods.
I have made this several times. Absolutely a family favorite. And it is quite economical during these times!!!
Very good recipe. Used skinless thighs because it was what I had on hand. Will definitely make again and add some heat.
I tried it, really good! I altered the recipe a little. I didn't have time to marinate, I didn't add the wine and added red peppers. Cooked at 350 degree for 1 1/2 hours. The meat fell off the bones and tasted wonderful. I will use this again, thanks for the recipe!
I loved this! It was a hit with the family. I baked it instead of grilling. I will make this one again. I served it with mashed potatoes and green beans.
What a crowd pleaser this recipe is. Every time I bbq this chicken they want the recipe.Most of the time I will alter recipes to suit my taste.Not this time.Fallow this recipe and it will be a hit.
It was ok but not much better than something store bought i.e. not worth the extra effort.
The sauce was good but not great, maybe if I played around with it I could make it better.... Also our chicken legs burned like crazy on the grill but we also did boneless thighs and they came out great.
Will make again for sure thanks
I ended up baking this because I'm not too handy with a grill (45 min-1 hour on 400 degrees) and it was still very good. If anything I would use less onion. While everyone loved it, I thought it was a little heavy on the onion. I added some cayenne pepper and red chili flakes to spice it up more.
I used a little less ketchup, added a tbsp. of Siracha and used chicken broth in place of water. This is a great homemade bbq sauce & very easy.
Way too sweet for our liking. It lacked the "bbq/mesquite" flavor. We marinated for well over 24 hours, yet the sauce didn't soak into the chicken. Would've been better off with a bottle of store purchased. Disappointed, as the reviews are very high.
The sauce was delish! Cooked the chicken legs on my smoker.picky husband already wants me to make again. Defiantly going to try sauce on other cuts of meat. Thank you!
Sauce was awesome! Made without adding water and added about tap of liquid smoke. Was not a fan of the chicken drumsticks. With skin, was too fatty for my family. Next time will try with bone-in chicken breasts or ribs. We definitely will find a meat to
Didn't care for this, but probably my fault. I did the drumsticks in the oven--it is over 100 outside. If I ever do again will do on the grill (in the winter).
My son couldn't rave enough. The only tweak I made was to use apple Cider Vinegar - once cooked my son dipped everything in that sauce. Going to make again this week and use the sauce on ribs! Yummy I'm sure!
Excellent!!!
so good and easy, great doubled
I love it I cook it every week
The sauce was so good! I baked the chicken breasts in the oven for 35-40 minutes at 350• and it came out nice and juicy! Will definitely be making this recipe again! Thank you!
Loved this recipe!! I baked my chicken then put it under the broiler a few minutes to make it crisper. Boys just loved it!! I will be making this again!
Simply delicious
Very good! I used plain white vinegar and it was fine. Thank you :)
Amazing sauce for marinating! Chicken turns out looking like a magazine cover. The flavor is out of this world too. Definitely making it again.
Awsome chicken. It’s really all about the sauce, the sauce is superb. I didn’t change a thing other than using chicken breasts. I think this would be a great recipe for pork chops also.
This recipe never fails to impress
Very very good!!
