Texas Pork Ribs

I am only rating the rub part of this recipe. We just bought a smoker and I had no idea how to make a rub so this fit my needs perfectly! I scaled this recipe to 8 servings since we had four pounds of pork ribs. This still made enough to cover both the ribs and a four pound brisket also even though we spread it around very generously! I followed the directions exactly except for adding onion powder and using 3/4 cup white sugar with 1/4 cup brown sugar. This created such a nice crust on the ribs while they cooked in the smoker! Everyone raved about them at our Labor Day party although the cayenne pepper does make this pretty spicy! We love spicy, but if serving to kids I might tone it down a bit next time! I think this is a wonderful rub and I will use it on more than just pork ribs in the future! FYI: I agree with SDALLENHOU and doubt I will ever make the sauce part of this recipe. It doesn't sound very tasty and actually although we served these ribs with homemade BBQ sauce, we loved eating them with just the dry rub!