Texas Pork Ribs

This is a multiple prize-winning master recipe. It has several steps that can be used on pork spareribs, country-style ribs, or pretty much any other type of pork rib; simply adjust oven time up for meatier cuts. Use some soaked wood chips on the barbecue. The smokier the grill, the better the ribs will taste!
This recipe was to die for. Everyone that ate it was raving about it. For all you crock pot fanatics...I made this in the crock pot. I prepared the dry rub as instructed and left in the fridge over night. The next morning, I loaded all of the ribs into a big crock pot. Then I prepared the BBQ sauce cold (no stove or oven work) and just poured it over the ribs. Cooked in the crock pot on low for 10 hours. They were incredible!
Okay, this recipe is waaaay too spicy. I am a big spicy person too. It takes away the flavor from the pork and over powers it with sauce. Additionally, it is too sweet and too salty. This would make a good beef jerky rub sauce but not for pork ribs. The sauce is good though. The rub is not. I will not be making this again. I suggest soaking the ribs in beer (Guinness). My girlfriend (super hot) likes these ribs though. She also is very nice and sweet.
These were great, even though we didn't throw them on the grill due to rain. In the rub I used kosher salt and cut the black pepper to 1 1/2 Tablespoons. I used 1/2 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper in place of cayenne (LOVE the smoky flavor of chipotle peppers). I would probably up the chipotle peppers if not cooking for children. I used 1 1/4 tsp. ground chipotle pepper in the sauce. My spareribs were St. Louis cut, which are just regular ribs with the breastbone and the adjacent strip of gnarled meat removed. I think the ribs cook more evenly and are definitely easier to cut when done. Mine were moist and tender after about 3 hours and I fear they might have dried out after any longer. The best way I have found to test ribs for doneness is to pick up the center of the ribs with tongs. The ribs shoud flop down and a skewer inserted inserted between the ribs should meet little resistance (thank you chef Steve Johnson and Fine Cooking magazine). My husband and daughter liked these better than ribs I have slaved over over. This is an excellent, easy recipe!
Great, versatile recipe! My husband used to work at a rib joint and is very choosy about his ribs - he said these were among the best - and to top it off, it was my first attempt at BBQ ribs! I've used this recipe several times now and I love being able to tweak the rub ingredients (less pepper, more cayenne, etc.), depending on who's going to be eating them. UPDATE: THis rub also makes for a *killer* pork roast and roasted chicken! I use this rub so often now, I make a monster batch of rub about once a month and keep it in a huge canister on my kitchen counter so a couple scoops are always handy.
Wow! Really good! I am only rating the dry rub as I didn't bother with the sauce - the ribs were so moist and sticky that I didn't feel I needed it. I followed the recipe but only used 1/2 of the cayenne. It had a bite but wasn't really hot so I'll probably use more next time. Also, I used 1 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown. Then I wrapped packages of 4-5 ribs in foil pouches and baked them all at about 250 for 3 1/2 hours. I unwrapped them and placed them on a rack (over a pan) in the same oven for about 30 minutes, to dry out a bit. So excellent and gooey! One big suggestion - this recipe makes ALOT! I cooked 8lbs of ribs, both pork and beef, and had fully 1/2 of the rub mix left. So I saved it in a ziplock and have used it twice more, on some boneless pork ribs, and spareribs. It'd be ashame to waste this rub so either make a smaller amount, or be prepared to store it for further use, (sprinkle it on - don't contaminate it with meat juices). This will be my dry rub from now on!
I am a BBQ rib fanatic, and have tried many recipes to grill my ribs, and was looking for one filled with flavor, that could be served spicy or mild, and would fall off the bone after grilling....WOW did I ever find one...Everyone that tries "my" new rib recipe says its the best ever, and I totally agree...This is one fabulous , yet simple, recipe...ENJOY !!!!!!!!
my husband usually makes the ribs but, of course, i had to try to get one up on him, hehe...as alot of other reviewers i did not bother with the grill or the sauce. (we keep my husbands homemade sauce on hand)WOW, this rub is what makes the ribs people!!! i have used it on chicken breasts(bone-in )and tonight on pork chops in the oven because i was just too tired to use my original chop recipe and didnt feel like going to the store for a couple things. this rub will be a staple in our house from now on. thanks for a wonderful recipe
Really simple rub ... best one I have had. Didn't try the bbq sauce used bottled one but turned out great. Thanks
My mom and I invited my fiances family over for the first time (for my fiances b-day party) and we were nervous about the food. We used this recipe because it had so many great reviews. We put the rub on a day in advance and used masterpiece HOT AND SPICY BBQ sauce. We doubled the recipe and put 1/4 teaspoon canyanne pepper and 1 teasppon chili powder. The ribs were a hit they were so tender they were falling off the bone. Sweet and spicy, just delicious. Christopher's mom and grandma said that it was the best ribs they ever had in thier life. Thank you for the wonderful rib recipe.
Made these twice for two large family gatherings in one week. Super easy and ribs can be done in two short steps:(1) Dry rub and wrap each rack in foil and marinate on cookie sheets or in roasting pan in fridge overnight. (Meat will leak).(2) Cook the ribs the next day. Toned down the spice of the rub bc my family doesn't like overly spicy foods by only using about 2 scant teaspoons of ground black pepper. Also only used 2 TB of salt. Generously coated ribs with the rub, wrapped in foil and let marinate overnight. Still in foil, baked the ribs at 225 degrees for 4 hours. Because we were grilling other meats, finished the ribs in the oven. Removed the foil, poured Sweet Baby Ray's sauce liberally over the ribs and let finish in the oven at 325 for another 45- 60 minutes until ribs look brown and pull away from the bone and sauce is carmelized. Can re-cover with foil and keep in oven with temp. off until serving (I left about 30 minutes) -holds very well. Serve with more sauce if desired. All LOVED-including kids. Has replaced my previous rib recipe and is now in my "official" cookbook :)
I usually don't attempt ribs as they never turn out. Well, those days are no more! True, you do have to marinate for a long time (I did mine overnight) but they are very tasty. This just takes a little planning ahead. We cooked our five and 1/2 pound ribs for 3 and 1/2 hours total. Thanks a bunch!
OK people, I've used this site for years and have tried many, many recipes. I became a member today just to comment on THIS rib rub. In a word, outstanding!! I followed the directions to a T, let the ribs sit overnight, cooked for 3 1/2 hours as instructed (turning twice to let the juices coat both sides, and didn't need any additional sauce. Spicy enough to be noticed, but not so spicy that the kids we had over didn't devour them. Had 16 folks for dinner and we all thought these were wonderful. So good in fact, that I'm making another batch right now for tonight. Double yum!
We are from Texas and miss our favorite bbq places more than anything else. I have been searching for a good recipe like this to spring on my husband and have made them at least a dozen times in the last 2 months!! I used my own bbq sauce but that was the only alteration. We both agree this is the best recipe hands down!!! Thank you for sharing it with us.
For the people who say the recipe is too salty...DO NOT USE TABLE SALT. Always use Kosher salt or Sea Salt. Thank you so much for a wonderful rub recipe. Like most people I didn't have the patience to make the sauce. I didnt have paprika so I substituted it with chili powder and added about 3 times more cayenne than called for. Marinated for 24 hours and then baked them on 275 in a convection oven covered with foil for 3 hours. At 2.5 hours I poured 1 can of beer over the ribs (cuz I was worried they were going to be too spicy). Recovered and baked for another 1/2 hour. Then to the charcoal grill. I added a tablespoon of liquid smoke to sweet Baby Rays bbq sauce and basted the ribs. Cooked on 225 for about 30 mins. basting every 5-7 mins and flipping. The meat fell of the bone. The rub is absolutely delicious. As written not spicy at all.
These were SO good! I did not marinate the ribs in the spice rub as suggested, just rubbed them and threw them in the oven; they still turned out great. The only change I made to the sauce was to cut all ingredients in half and used more of the pan drippings than called for (probably 1/4 cup); I also cut the ingredients in half for the spice rub (I used 1 large rack). The ribs were absolutely fantastic, but we thought the sauce was just ok...it was really ketchup-y even though I added about 1 tsp of hickory liquid smoke flavouring. So I will definitely make the ribs with the spice rub again, but probably won't use this recipe for the sauce.
Awesome Rub! Great flavor. There are a few things to be careful of.1st, you will have PLENTY of rub so don't double it if you are doubling the recipe. 2nd, The cooking time is too long. The first time I made this recipe I WAY overcooked at 3 1/2 hours, the second time they were ready for sauce @ 2hours and 45 min with 14 lbs in the oven. And 3rd, with or without sauce they are great. I skipped this sauce and used "Bone Sucking Sauce" from the store.
This recipe is awesome! I covered the ribs in foil for the first couple hours of baking to seal in the moisture and just used some bottled barbecue sauce to finish them off. I am by no means a great chef and these taste wonderful!!!
The Best Ribs in Town: That's what DH said after dinner tonight. Coming from him that is a HUGE compliment, he is a bit of a connesuir of them. I would say 9 out of 10 times we eat out, he orders ribs. Some of his comments: I'm never going to be able to order them again. These are absolutely perfect. You should open a restaurant! LOL
The absolute finest Pork Rib recipe. I didn't even take them to the grill for the extra cooking. I went conservative on the cayenne because my child was eating them. I will never use another recipe for any of my ribs. The BEST!
These are so tender and delicious! I cut the black pepper and cayenne pepper back by half because I want the kids to be able to eat it too (it's pretty spicy otherwise). I just use bottled BBQ sauce, so this is as easy as it gets for such rave reviews. My dad even loved these, which is a huge compliment. Thanks for the GREAT recipe. Lately I've been rubbing these down with liquid smoke before I use the dry rub and leave overnight. This really makes them even better since I don't use the wood chips when I grill them.
I made this recipe several different ways (starting with the original), and they're all delicious! As written, it's too hot for my taste, so I cut down on the black pepper, and leave out the cayenne, plus I use a different barbecue sauce, as this one was WAY too thin - I prefer Sweet Baby Ray's but your favorite (good quality) BBQ sauce will do. I've also discovered that slow cooking this is perfectly suited to the ribs, I let them sit refrigerated in the crock pot with the rub overnight, start it on "low" in the morning, then, an hour before serving, drain out the accumulated juices, and add the BBQ sauce and let simmer. Best ribs EVAH! Serve with big green salad and hot sourdough rolls.
USE TOMATO PASTE FOR THE KETCHUP. Use an extra onion or two, and sautee the onion until it almost dissolves. Then you add the tomato paste. If you do that, and make sure to cook the sauce reeeeeeally slowly, this makes the best b-b-q sauce you have ever put between your lips. If you get impatient, the sauce will scorch and taste nasty.
These ribs were great! We couldn't get enough of them! I used a dry rub and marinated overnight. Then I wrapped in foil without adding the bbq sauce, and cooked for 4 hours at 225. They were so tender! After cooking them for 4 hours, I put the sauce on, then broiled. They were very delicious!
Excellent rub, use to just use BBQ sauce on my ribs, never again. I followed rub directions exactly and didnt find it too hot at all. Everyone here except myself do not like food very spicy and they all liked these ribs. I have made them twice and havent yet let them sit the full 8 hours in the fridge, bet they will be a 6 if I do, thanks for the recipe.
I too am from Texas and always enjoy good pork ribs. These are very good. May I suggest also rubbing the ribs with liquid smoke along with the other "rub ingedients, this makes for a nice smoky flavor.
BBQ sauce is a bust! I really don't think the BBQ sauce is anything special (tastes more like ketchup than anything else). I do, however, LOVE the dry rub. In my first attempt I was only baking 1 rack of ribs and the 3-4 hours uncovered *really* overcooked/dried out the ribs. So if you're planning cooking half of the ribs, just plan to bake in the oven for about 1-1 1/2 hours *covered*. After that you can throw it on the grill for 20-30 mins (or until done to your liking) and you'll be set.
The other reviewers must really like their black pepper :) I ommitted the cayenne because we have small children. Our family found this way to peppery for our liking, but the ribs (I used country style) came out incredibly tender and the children loved the sweetness. I may make this again but tone down the pepper next time.
I followed the rub exactly as written, but I did not make the BBQ sauce. I found myself wishing that I had doubled or tripled the amount of cayenne. The flavor and tenderness of the ribs was fantastic though.
Way too salty. I like a lot of salt, but these were way over board, ruined the entire meal for me.Plus I didn't care much for the rub in general. I scrubbed them off to use as left overs the next day and they were better, but still to much salt.
Oh...My...Gosh! These were fantastic. I went through step one (rub and bake) and went off my step-son's middle school track meet while they baked in the oven for six hours. We are a family of varying tastes (husband AND three kids 11 to 17) and yet EVERYONE loved them!!! No need to add the sauce. Next week we're going to try the rub on a beef roast, as suggested by the 17 year old!!! THANKS for a fantastic recipe.
Unless you are an absolute fan of smoking things, I would maybe skip the grilling part. I followed the recipe word by word and my ribs came out charred. It seems that a lot of the people that reviewed this reciped skipped the grilling part...I would 2nd that motion. The sugar on the ribs burns to easily I think and I had my heat on low on the grill. To be honest, I smoke all the time and I could barely even sense the smoke flavor. I would suggest either to just leave them in the oven a little longer or if you have to put them on the grill, reduce the time and turn the ribs OFTEN.
I will never make ribs any other way ever again! They were juicy and delicious, the rub was fantastic and a great compliment to the sauce. This recipe made me look like a cooking genius! Definitely worth the extra time it takes to make.
I loved this recipe. Actually the I loved the method. I used my own rub version with brown sugar as the base and a different sauce(KC Masterpiece plus add'l ingredients) but the preparation and cooking was method was right on. Thanks for the recipe.
This was excellent!!! The only change I made was I dumped everything in the crockpot because I didn't think ahead to marinate the ribs. They were tender and tasty, fast and easy. I'm sure they'd be even better on the grill, but crockpot gives you more options and is easy for a mid-week family dinner.
You can not go wrong with this recipe. I followed it to a T (which is highly unusual for me) and they turned out delicious. Will definately make again. Thanks for the post.
Stop looking for any other pork rib (babyback) recipe! I've already made this dish twice, and have received rave reviews on both occassions. Few suggestions: Stay away from the liquid smoke. Add small amount of Cumin to the recipe. Enjoy!!
I love these! I have made them several times and are always a hit. I cover them when I back them in the oven. The first time I didn't and they dried out. You can also instead of grilling them pour off the excess liquid out of the pan and just pour the BBQ sauce directly over them and bake them at 350 degrees for another 45 min to an hr. they will brown lightly and they just fall off the bone. This is a good way to do them when you don't have time to stand over the grill. EXCELLENT!!! Also I like a thick bbq sauce.. I don't put the water in the sauce.. I drain the liquid off the ribs in the oven and add just enough to thin it down a little.
Incredible recipe!! My husband and I joined a handful of neighbors for a "rib cook-off;" we had never cooked ribs before and found this recipe and decided to give it a try in the cook-off. We won the cook-off!! I would recommend this recipe to anyone!! It was incredible!
It had potential but it turned out soooo salty it was not edible. I think the 1/4 CUP salt must be a misprint. I would try 4 teaspoons of salt instead of 4 tablespoons!! Also, the 6 lbs of spareribs should have been written as 12 lbs of spareribs!! I'm curious as to how so many people did not have the same, extreme saltiness problem I had. Thank goodness I did not have guests over at the time I served this! I would love to try it again with the appropriate revisions. It smells delicious!
Must be a Texas thing!! Followed the directions carefully, but these were just way too peppery, spicy, you name it. Too over the top, but I think that's how they do things in Texas. I thought with so many 5 star ratings it would appeal to my family for sure. I ended up scraping off as much of the sauce and rub as I could, coating the ribs in honey barbecue sauce and letting them sit under the broiler for about 5 minutes to carmelize. Much tastier after I did that!
I am only rating the rub part of this recipe. We just bought a smoker and I had no idea how to make a rub so this fit my needs perfectly! I scaled this recipe to 8 servings since we had four pounds of pork ribs. This still made enough to cover both the ribs and a four pound brisket also even though we spread it around very generously! I followed the directions exactly except for adding onion powder and using 3/4 cup white sugar with 1/4 cup brown sugar. This created such a nice crust on the ribs while they cooked in the smoker! Everyone raved about them at our Labor Day party although the cayenne pepper does make this pretty spicy! We love spicy, but if serving to kids I might tone it down a bit next time! I think this is a wonderful rub and I will use it on more than just pork ribs in the future! FYI: I agree with SDALLENHOU and doubt I will ever make the sauce part of this recipe. It doesn't sound very tasty and actually although we served these ribs with homemade BBQ sauce, we loved eating them with just the dry rub!
This rub was amazing! I only had 2 lbs. of ribs so I halved the rub recipe and kept the rubbed ribs covered in the fridge all day. I too used a bottled sauce and had to bake them (uncovered, 1 hr and 15 min. at 350F) because I don't have a barbecue but man oh man, were these ever tasty! Yee-ha Laura!
OMG! My husband is a big BBQ fan and comes from a long family tradition of No Carolina pulled pork (Pig Pickins') bu he raved about these! He woke me the next morning at 4:30 am to tell me I should make these for sale!! Love them!
This is my favorite ribs recipe. It takes a long time to make this recipe, but it's worth it. Every time I make it, everyone loves it. On occasion just to save some time, I've used store bought BBQ sauce instead of making it from scratch and they still turn out good.
Very good, I used country pork ribs and they came out tender,(not like baby back) but a lot more meat. Did not hassle with the sauce, I used Cattleman's and was perfect. There are too many BBQ sauces out there to use. After preparing the first part you are kinda are tired to chop stuff up again for sauce.
Best Ribs I've ever made!!! This was delicious, only thing is I didn't have time to make the gravy. Meat fell off the bone and was deliciously dry to the touch on the outside but juicy, juicy, juicy on the inside.
These were so good they didn't even need the sauce. I served it on the side, but everyone prefered them plain. I did cut the salt in half. Hubby remarked that next time I can increase the cayenne pepper as it needed a little more heat and kick. We didn't use the oven just left them on the grill in the foil and let them cook slowly (the time was the same as the oven called for) until they fell apart. Delicious!!!
Absolutely delicious!! Best ribs I've ever had anywhere. The rub is fantastic. Slow roasting method gets rid of all the fat. Perfect.
The first time I made them, I followed the recipe. The ribs got a little dry in my opinion when baked for so long. The second time I made some changes and the ribs were wonderful! I coated the ribs with the rub, then vacuum-sealed to allow the flavors to really penetrate. I'm sure a regular freezer bag would work well also. Then, we grilled them instead of baking in the oven, and skipped the sauce. These were the best!!!
Nice and spicey but way too much salt, even though I halved the amount of salt for the rub. Other than the spiceyness, I thought that the ribs were kind of tasteless. Refrigerated the rubbed ribs for 16 hours. Cooked for 3.5 hours with the last 1/2 hour using our own BBQ sauce. Very disappointed considering the large number of favorable reviews. Would not make again.
WOW! Fabulous. Just before applying the dry rub we brushed the ribs with a solution of 1 part Liquid Smoke and 3 parts water, then marinated overnight. Next time I'll cut the cayenne in half. We baked the ribs at 250 degrees. We put sauce on half of them. No smoking/grilling. YUM! It freed up the BBQ for a mess of chicken we were also serving.
Great! As a Creole from the Big Easy, I was weaned on Tabasco! Cayene isw no problem to our taste buds. Would be great in the Kamado or "The Big Green Egg".
I'm sorry but I didn't care for this recipe (as written) very much. It was too sweet and too "much". The flavors were too overpowering. I think the combination of spices is right but if I make this again I will cut down on everything so I can still taste the meat.
These ribs were awesome! I just used the rub recipe. We were going to serve bottled bbq sauce on the side, but, one taste of these tender, juicy ribs we decided no sauce was needed! These will definately appear on the menu often. Thanks for the recipe, Laura!
I made the rub exactly as indicated except I used coarse kosher salt instead of regular salt. I had 7 pounds of pork ribs. I had more than half of the rub left over, so next time I will cut rub recipe in half. I baked them covered in foil in oven at indicated temp for 4 hours for desired tenderness. I used store-bought honey barbeque sauce since I didn't have that much ketchup on hand. I didn't grill outside, just put sauce on and put them back in oven uncovered for 45 minutes at 325. Holy cow are these great! Everybody loved them! My daughter who doesn't like barbeque sauce ate some of the ribs I didn't put sauce on and loved them too! Came out perfectly tender and wonderful flavor, great recipe!
This was awesome and I used the sauce too. I scaled back the sauce mix by only using 1 cup water and 1 cup 1 cup ketchup, mainly because I didn't have enough ketchup and I had a lot left over in the end anyhow. My rub was on heavy and so it had a nice bark to it. The meat really was falling off the bone when I tried to cut it. Everyone loved it. I cooked mine in the oven for exactly 4 hours at 275, they looked very dry but were not at all. On the grill for about 20 min total. I suggest putting on the sauce on the grill and then bringing the rest of it to the table for adding on top of the ribs. We tried that and it was great. I like a wet rib. Perfectly sweet with not much heat at all. First time I have bbq'd pork ribs.
We wanted to make this recipe but didn't have as much time to spare as it called for. We used the rub and let it marinade in the fridge for about 4-1/2 hours. Then we let them cook for about 3 to 3-1/2 hours instead of 4. I will tell you that they were excellent. There were none left! I loved the rub, didn't need the BBQ sauce. I will no doubt make these again.
I've never made ribs before. The directions were easy to follow and the ribs were DELICIOUS!!!! We will definitely have them again. (If you have young children, use cayenne sparingly!!!)
Absolutely the best ribs our family has ever had! The flavor and tenderness of the ribs is wonderful. It is a summer favorite.
My husband loves ribs, I don't really care for them too much. This was one recipe that we both thoroughly enjoyed! Thanks for passing it on!
These are Tennessee pork ribs and they're slap your mama good! I used 7 pounds of baby back ribs. They stayed in the oven for 4 hours and then went to the grill, but we didn't use the wood chips. They were so tender they fell right off the bone. The whole recipe is good, but I would consider using a bottle of store bought bbq sauce next time.
fantastic rub! my boyfriend (from Texas) & i LOVED & DEVOURED EVERY BIT OF THESE...moist meat and a thick flavorful bark...no need for sauce! i have made these 2x in just 3 weeks. im keepin this recipe for sure :)
I have made these several times and they are so delicious each and every time. The only thing I do differently, is add a bit of honey to the bbq sauce (if you do this make sure to add a extra sprinkle of cayenne pepper so it's not too sweet) right before the simmer stage. I also sprinkle a little extra brown sugar on the ribs right before putting the ribs on the grill. The added honey and brown sugar candies on the ribs, giving you a nice delicious candied char to the ribs. The meat is so tender that when you take your first bite, you almost take the whole rib off the bone. If you have not tried this recipe, your missing out on some of the best ribs you will ever put in your mouth. I will never order ribs at a restaurant, because they can not measure up to these!
Unbelievable recipe! I actually use this recipe for pork chops. They are juicy and amazing. The pork chops don't have as much fat so I usually use a bit of butter on top. I wish I could make this recipe every day!!
Excellent ribs...thought we were eating in a rib joint...only used 1 1/2 tsp. of salt and omitted the cayenne pepper because of the kids...well worth the work...can't wait to try them again...the few leftovers were excellent reheated..
My wife and I loved this recipe. I cooked it in the oven, no BBQ time. I cooked it for 3 hours and 15 minutes with just the dry rub, then applied the sauce and cooked it for 30 more minutes. I kept the temperature at 275F for the whole time. The meat just fell off the bone...best ribs we`ve ever had.
"Texas pork ribs" is just a weird concept. Texas ribs are BEEF! meaty & CHEWY: something to sink your teeth into, not fall apart tender. Pre-roasting is very "a la the 'burbs", not at all innovative. The recipe gives good results for what it is and I might've given it 1 more star if not for the oxymoronic name.
This dish turned out great, and my family loved the flavor. I used country-style pork ribs. I have not used dry rubs much before, but will certainly do more after this experience. I marinated overnight and steamed the ribs (3 lbs) for 30 minutes before grilling with wood chips.
