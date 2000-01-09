Stuffed Mushrooms III
Mushroom caps stuffed with a mixture of Italian cheeses and pesto.
Mushroom caps stuffed with a mixture of Italian cheeses and pesto.
Great! I added some breadcrumbs, minced onion, garlic, and an egg in with the mix and it was great!Read More
This definitely did not turn out the way I had hoped. I served them at an appetizer party and at least half the tray was left. I used about 24 stuffing mushrooms to use up all that stuffing. Because the mushrooms weren't precooked before adding the stuffing, as some of my other stuffed mushrooms recipes call for, the mushrooms released a lot of water during the cooking process. There was a lot of very unappetizing brown liquid sitting at the bottom of the pan once they were done. That liquid also really watered down the flavor of the stuffing. I had tried the stuffing before baking the mushrooms, and I thought it was excellent. After they baked though, the stuffing was quite bland. Maybe prebaking the mushrooms, and possibly adding some breadcrumbs to the stuffing to help absorb more liquid would help, but I don't think I will bother to try these again. There are definitely better stuffed mushroom recipes out there.Read More
This definitely did not turn out the way I had hoped. I served them at an appetizer party and at least half the tray was left. I used about 24 stuffing mushrooms to use up all that stuffing. Because the mushrooms weren't precooked before adding the stuffing, as some of my other stuffed mushrooms recipes call for, the mushrooms released a lot of water during the cooking process. There was a lot of very unappetizing brown liquid sitting at the bottom of the pan once they were done. That liquid also really watered down the flavor of the stuffing. I had tried the stuffing before baking the mushrooms, and I thought it was excellent. After they baked though, the stuffing was quite bland. Maybe prebaking the mushrooms, and possibly adding some breadcrumbs to the stuffing to help absorb more liquid would help, but I don't think I will bother to try these again. There are definitely better stuffed mushroom recipes out there.
Great! I added some breadcrumbs, minced onion, garlic, and an egg in with the mix and it was great!
YUMMY!!!! I made this stuffing to fill a pack of HUGE portobello mushrooms, the result: Gorgeous looking, mouthwatering, deeeeeelicious entreé !!!! Will definitely be making these again and again! I brushed my mushrooms with oregano olive oil and added some powdered garlic to the cheese mix. Really good! ... next time I will try adding a pack of cream cheese to the mixture to add a bit of creaminess. CAN´T WAIT!
I made these this past weekend and everyone loved them. Took some tips from other reviewers. I made the same amount of filling and stuffed 12 large caps and some vine ripened cherry tomatoes. I did precook the mushrooms first and allowed them to drain before stuffing. Froze the leftovers to stuff chicken later. I reduced the baking time to 12 minutes since the caps were precooked. Served on a bed of parsley and it was pretty.... everyone gobbled them up!! Great recipe!!
I made this and put them in smaller mushroom caps to use as appetizers. I thought they were very good, however, next time I will use more mozeralla and maybe a little less ricotta (thus the four star instead of five). I didn't feel they were "cheesy" enough for my tastes. I think the pesto was a great addition and made them different - I used homemade pesto that I froze this past summer.
These were excellent, but I thought that the recipe made too much filling. Extra filling makes a great dip. I also cut cherry tomatoes into fourths and placed on mushrooms with sprinkled dried parsley before cooking, and they came out great. YUM!
I made this recipe as posted, with the exception of adding a little minced garlic to the stuffing mixture & a little wine to the pan I put the mushrooms in. The overwhelming taste of ricotta causes the flavor to be very bland. I even used the "good" parmesan cheese (not the powdered stuff in the green can I give to my kids..) but it didn't help. I'm thinking that maybe subbing cream cheese for the ricotta would help the flavor as well as the texture as ricotta tends to be grainy. Not the worst 'shroom recipe I've treid but I'm still on the hunt for the Holy Grail of stuffed 'shrooms!
They were so awsome! I made them for my sisters bridal shower. They were a huge hit! Highly reccomend these and easy to make.
My family loved this recipe! I cooked the mushrooms in a skillet in the olive oil first. The cheese stuffing turned out perfectly golden brown. Absolutely delicious if you like pesto. I ran out of mushrooms when stuffing them though. I'd double the amount of mushrooms when buying them at the grocery store.
Not the best stuffed mushroom out there, but this one is definitely healthier than most. Pre-cook the mushrooms for a bit so you don't have so much brown liquid when you're done. Also, make sure to either half the filling recipe or use larger (or more) mushrooms. I found that we liked the smaller mushrooms with less filling vs the larger with more filling. The filling just gets a little overwhelmingly ricotta if you have too much of it in one mushroom.
These are tasty, but not as good as I was hoping. Maybe more pesto would do it? I made 1/4 the amount of stuffing and had enough for 8 large button mushrooms, so don't make the whole stuffing amount unless you are feeding an army or plan on using the leftover for lasagne or something. Also, don't overstuff like I did - this stuffing is super oozy and you'll lose any extra down the sides (see picture, oops!). Thanks for the recipe!
I read the reviews and added breadcrumbs (which resulted in the mushrooms not being soggy or in a pool of water) and used less ricotta cheese. I still ended up with LOADS of filling, enough to make a second batch.
It was good, but I added bread crumbs and a tsp. of white wine.
We added pork sausage, bread crumbs, eggs, and some chicken broth to this recipe as well as the mushroom stems to this recipe and we have recieved nothing but compliments. This recipe gave us a good foundation to build on; it sounded a bit bland, but with a few additions it really takes off!
I love stuffed mushrooms and this recipe is super easy to make. I've made this several times and they turn out delicious every single time. I usually add a little more pesto to balance out the ricotta flavor.
I thought these were REALLY good (hard to go wrong with pesto and cheese), except that there's too much filling unless you have particularly gigantic mushroom caps to fill. Next time I'm halving the cheeses, and I think that will be quite sufficient. I used cottage cheese instead of ricotta because it's what I had, and it worked quite well and tasted great (though next time I might blend it first to smooth out the curds). I didn't pre-cook my mushrooms the way others have suggested, so I did end up with brown juice in my pan, but it didn't bother me in the slightest. In fact, it was quite tasty to slurp up. :)
Very good. Flavors blend together very well. I have tried about 4 different stuffed mushrooms recipes and I haven't been able to find a mouthwatering one so this is what I will most likely make until I find the one I'm looking for (best of the one's I've tried so far.)
The first time I made this it turned out to be pretty bland. The second time I added extra pesto, some garlic and chopped ham. It turned into a big hit. This is a good base recipe to play with.
Decent as an appetizer. A little too much cheese; some chopped cooked spinach mixed in with the cheeses probably would have balanced it out better.
I had tons of the stuffing left over.. Maybe I didnt buy big enough mushrooms? When I make this again, I will scale back the amounts of the stuffing. Otherwise, yum!
We had significantly more choose filling than we did mushrooms. We used what we thought were large mushrooms, but apparently, we were wrong. We ended up with mushrooms drowned in cheese mixture, instead of simply stuffed mushrooms. On the plus side, the overflowed cheese mixture makes for a good dip afterwards! (Contributions by JL)
The stuffed mushrooms were a hit on Christmas Eve. What to do with leftover stuffing? I got creative and welcomed the excess stuffing for a couple of quick meals: Idea #1: I made a quick meal by brushing two unthawed chicken breasts with olive oil and patting the stuffing on the chicken and then baking them at 350 for 30 minutes in a 9 X 9 ovensafe glass dish. Idea number 2: Make lasagna rolls: boil some lasagna noodles (depending on how much mixture was left over), cut them in half, take a Tbsp. of stuffing and put it in the middle of noodle. Roll up noodle. Place them side by side in a loaf pan. Put your favorite spaghetti/tomato sauce and leftover parmasean and mozerella cheese ontop and you have a vegetarian meal for one or two.
I loved stuffed mushrooms but this was my first time making them myself. They turned out great! and this recipe could easily be tweaked to everyone's liking. Thanks!
This was very yummy. Yes there was too much filling, but I took some ideas from previous reviews. I took 12 cherry tomatos and cut a bit of the tops off. Then with a small melon baller removed some of the inside. Then stuffed them just like the mushrooms and baked. I can't decide which I liked better!
I took some of the reviewers advice and pre-baked the mushrooms a bit before to draw out some of the liquid. I also added some diced tomatoes, grated asaigo cheese, seasoned bread crumbs and some roasted garlic to the stuffing mix to try and balance out the overpowering ricotta flavor other people mentioned, but the ricotta still dominated these mushrooms. I took another reviewers advice and baked them in a shallow bath of red wine, which added a little kick to them =) They were good, but I think I'll try them with cream cheese next time.
These could really have used less ricotta and another flavor, such as bacon or crab. Very good the first day, not as good reheated.
I made this recipe for a staff party at work and everyone loved these, even though I had to serve them cold! I trippled the recipe and ended up with a lot of extra filling. I froze the extra filling.
Disaster -- bought the eight biggest whole mushrooms at the store, and did not even put a dent in the filling, so used about twelve more of varying sizes i had on hand, really loaded each one with filling, and still had close to a cup leftover. the result was the filling just melted all over the baking sheet and the mushrooms were shriveled and not very full. i have no complaint with the taste of the filling, but i love cheese and pesto :)
I forgot to buy some mozzarella so I made a slightly different version of this recipe. However, it's quick & delicious. Recommended.
This is great as is but I added garlic & loved it
Really tasty and simple side that goes with a lot of things!
These were so easy to make and quite tasty! The only thing I added was some chopped almonds that I wanted to use up.
I tried this as a side dish with honeyed chicken and everyone loved it!!! It's very tasty and easy to make. I'm sure I'll be doing it more often. I just put mozzarella on top instead of parmesan cheese and less pesto
Declicious!!!
I made it, delicious!!!! i didnt use olive oil or cook the mushrooms at all, just put the stuffing in them and put them in the oven. the recipe is awesome, just tweak it to what you think is right. i threw in an egg, and it worked like a charm. about 4 out of 12 were a little soggy, but that was my mistake by over stuffing and letting them sit in the juices while they baked. OVERALL 5-stars
11/27/08 Thanksgiving. FAIR! The pesto is a really good flavor, but ricotta is kinda blah. I pre-cooked the mushrooms a little to cut down on liquid in the pan. Maybe try with cream cheese and a strip of bacon wrapped around it?! Needs pizazz.
I used ingredients readily available, instead of Ricotta Cheese I used Laughin Cow Lite Garlic and Herb Cheese Wedges. I used the whole round container they come in. I added copped onions, fresh minced garlic, 1 egg, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese. Also instead of Breadcrumps I used 4 Ritz crackers and broke them into pieces. After baking, did not see too much 'room juice at the bottom. Will do again, tasty!
Just what I wanted. Very good.
Excellent - but I do recommend letting the mushrooms cook a little before stuffing - they tend to release a lot of water!
Tried these with a couple of other stuffed mushroom recipes. I liked these, my family liked the others.
WOW!!! I took other's recommendations to either make more mushrooms or cut down on the filling...I used 15 good sized mushrooms and half the filling and it was the perfect amount. They were awesome!!!! MMM MMM tastes like a rich appetizer that costs a good penny. Next time I may add some bread crumbs as it was a little wet inside. I didn't mix the cheese in, I topped them with cheese...simply wonderful!!
I am a Newbie cook and this is the first recipe I tried. It was awesome and my family loved it!! I took the advice of some of these reviews and added breadcrumbs and minced garlic to the stuffing. I also used Mushroom Alfredo Sauce in the place of Pesto and it was great. :)
I have made stuffed mushrooms in the past however these ingredients are a bit different. My wife a stuffed mushroom lover gave it a thumbs up.
Awesome!
Very good and easy to make!
Tasty, but like the others said, I had a whole lot of stuffing left over and I even used double the mushrooms! For a bit of color and crunch to the recipe, I sprinkled chicken stuffing crumbs that I'd made soft in the microwave with a little bit of butter on top of the mushrroms along with the last of the grated cheese. Turned out yummy and everyone enjoyed them.
They were good but i like mushrooms with more substance than just cheese... but still a very good recipe
All things considered I thought this recipe was too expensive to make for the just okay taste.
These mushrooms were delicious! I added some canned chopped garlic to the mix, to add some extra flavor...so good! Even my sister who doesn't like mushrooms like these...
Swapped the cheese because we don't like ricotta but it turned out GREAT!
Just mediocre. Not the most amazing thing I've ever eaten, but not bad either.
These had a nice flavor but were difficult to pick up. The ingredients slid off and they were not finger friendly.
Not a bad receipe, but I don't like ricotta cheese so I didn't use it. Instead, I bought a bag of mixed Italian cheeses and used two cups of that, one cup of extra mozzarella, the four tbsps of pesto, and about a cup of bread crumbs already seasoned with Italian seasoning. I stuffed the mushrooms witth the mix and topped them off with more mozzarella and put a little red wine in the bottom of the pan per another reviewer. They cooked perfectly and are probably one of the best tasting dishes I've made to date.
I thought about doind some other recipes after using this one, just to exprience with the different tastes, and I found that this one was the best one out there! But as I cooked it, a little bit of pesto started coming out, but I put it back on and decided to add some bread crumbs and crushed pine nuts. After that, it was amazing! All the people I had served to loved it as well.
I brought this to a large function as a dish and it was a HUGE hit! I used 8 oz cream cheese instead of ricotta, with provolone and mozzarella cheeses. Added some cayenne pepper which gave it a great zing! Will definitely be making theses again! :-)
The cheese mixture fell out of the mushroom caps while it was being baked, and I don't think any mozzerella cheese should be added, because it was too chewy.
Everyone loved them, but me. I think they needed a crunch, maybe some chopped walnuts or something like that. Flavors were all good, it was just the texture that had no contrast.
This is a fantasic recipe! I love stuffed mushrooms and these are one of the best I have had.
I used three 6-oz. packages of Cremini mushrooms and had a lot of the stuffing mixture leftover. Next time I will buy more mushrooms. I only got to try one before they disappeared at my party, so I assume everyone loved them.
Really really good. I don't even like mushrooms very much, but these were so good I took the recipe and fixings over to my in-laws...they loved it too.
I made this recipe for a dinner party and everyone loved it.
I would not change a thing about this recipe. I have prepared this recipe twice and both times the mushrooms have come out excellent. You know this recipe is good when a guest asks you twice for the recipe!
I WOULD USE MEDIUM TO LARGER SIZE MUSHROOMS, AS IT WAS TOUGH WORKING WITH THE SMALLER MUCHROOMS I SELECTED - PLUS, I HAD A LOT OF THE YUMMY FILLING LEFT OVER, AND IT WAS TOO GOOD TO WASTE!
Family loved them I took out the ricotta .
I made these for a bridal shower and they were a big hit. I do think the stuffing could use a bit more flavor. I did not have any pesto, so perhaps that was a contributing factor. The recipe makes enough cheese stuffing for several pans of regular-sized white mushrooms. Also, I think I had to cook them longer than the recipe calls for in order to get the cheese "bubbly and brown". At the end of the day, though, they're tasty (and meat-less!) and I love them!
There were great. I didn't really have the right kind of mushrooms, mine seemed a little small. I had a ton of filling left over. My guests loved them.
I agree with previous reviews--the recipe makes way, way, way too much stuffing for the amount of mushroom caps it calls for. Either half the stuffing or double the mushrooms, but do NOT double the entire recipe.
I thought they were okay...a little bit too filling for me, thanks
Loved the blend of flavors! I cut the recipe in half and had plenty to fill two huge portobellos. After baking, cut them into quarters and served along with a steak and salad dinner for four of us. GREAT!!!
Okay, really greasy though.
Worked out great. Very easy and very good. I used my own pesto instead of the generic.
This recipe as written was rather bland. Per others recommendation, I decreased the amount of ricotta and added a bit of whipped cream cheese. I added my favorite spices to the cheese mixture, and it turned out delicious. While the filling was delicious after I doctored it up a bit, the mushrooms themselves came out bland. I recommend using a flavored oil or butter instead and sprinkling them with a bit of salt. You could also try dipping them in cooking sherry, although I'm not sure how well the flavor would go with the cheese. I will probably add a bit of goat cheese to the extra filling and see how it tastes stuffed in salmon.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections