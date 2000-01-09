Stuffed Mushrooms III

This definitely did not turn out the way I had hoped. I served them at an appetizer party and at least half the tray was left. I used about 24 stuffing mushrooms to use up all that stuffing. Because the mushrooms weren't precooked before adding the stuffing, as some of my other stuffed mushrooms recipes call for, the mushrooms released a lot of water during the cooking process. There was a lot of very unappetizing brown liquid sitting at the bottom of the pan once they were done. That liquid also really watered down the flavor of the stuffing. I had tried the stuffing before baking the mushrooms, and I thought it was excellent. After they baked though, the stuffing was quite bland. Maybe prebaking the mushrooms, and possibly adding some breadcrumbs to the stuffing to help absorb more liquid would help, but I don't think I will bother to try these again. There are definitely better stuffed mushroom recipes out there.

