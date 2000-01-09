Stuffed Mushrooms III

Mushroom caps stuffed with a mixture of Italian cheeses and pesto.

By Lisa B

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Wash mushrooms, remove stems, hollow out and brush inside and out with olive oil.

  • In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine cheese and pesto, reserving 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese for later. Stuff the cheese-pesto mixture into the mushroom caps. Arrange the caps on a cookie sheet. Sprinkle the mushrooms with the reserved Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbling and brownish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 3.7g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 38.1mg; sodium 539.7mg. Full Nutrition
