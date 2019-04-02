The Best Potato Salad
Really good potato salad that is best served cold.
I loved this recipe! I didn't add the black olives, but i did add the pepperoncinis. One thing that I was wondering before making this and would like to clarify for anyone else contemplating this recipe is that the pepperoncinis did NOT make the salad spicy at all! Instead, they added the PERFECT ammount of flavor(and I used pretty spicy pepperoncinis). The recipe didn't say what to do with the peppers, so I diced them finely and removed the seeds, and it was gorgeous! My family has zero tolerance for spicy food, and they loved it! This is easily the best potato salad recipe I have ever come across. For best results, refrigerate overnight.Read More
This is almost exactly like I make my potato salad, however, I haven't used the pepproccinis, but I do add about 1 cup diced celery and use Lawry's seasoned salt. I have always had great compliments on my potato salad and it's really great to know someonelse makes one that's liked so well. I actually have to give my grandmother the accolades as this was her recipe and she was a fantastic cook.....Read More
Very, very good. I made this early this morning and let it sit and marinate for the rest of the day, until dinner. I used a double dose of the Dry Ranch Seasoning mix from this site(minus the salt and plus dill) instead of prepared ranch and used chopped pickles instead of relish. I don't have celery seed, so I omitted it and added a couple chopped stalks of celery. This recipe didn't specify which kind of onion to use, so I used a quarter of a red I had on hand. You really don't need 1 1/2 tsp. of salt in this, the flavor in this salad is just fine with just a couple nice shakes. Very flavorful.
This is a great potato salad. It is not too mustardy and the ranch gives it a zing. I am not giving it a 5 star because as written it is not my favorite. I am giving it a 4 star because it is darn good and deserves the rating. I am so tired of people giving a recipe a 1 star rating when they have not tried the recipe. But yet they cut it down because it has a high fat content. These people need to back off. I have lost 177 lbs without surgery. I do not need to have someone lower a rating on a recipe because they can't handle the fat. Better they should cut down on their portions. It is not about the fat it is about putting down the fork. So for those of us who can practice portion control and know that fats can contribute flavor, give this one a try. It is fairly traditional with a bit of a twist. ENJOY it. I did.
I have been searching FOREVER for a really good potato salad recipe. Finally, I found one! I made it early in the morning and let it refrigerate for about 8 hours before we ate--it was really good. However, the next day was just fantastic. If you have the time, try to make this a day ahead. One note, one reviewer stated that the recipe was too salty (even though she didn't follow the original recipe!)...it does seem salty before you refrigerate it, but once the flavors blend, everything evens out. If you're worried about salt, I'd cut it in half and then check before you serve. Thanks Cheftini :)
I followed the recipe exactly and did not add the optional ingredients.....BEST POTATO SALAD I've ever had!! This was the first time I've made potato salad too! Couldn't believe how great it turned out.....never imagined it to be better than my moms...now she has some competition about who's bringing potato salad at our next cook out...*winks*! Thanks for the recipe!
I now have the recipe for potato salad that I've looked for all my life. This was fantastic!!! Thank you SO much for sharing. All those who ate it, loved it! Use a red onion to add color. Don't do the potatoes as recommended, rather peel potatoes and cube, then boil. Cooking time takes less and they cook more thoroughly. Put in the fridge to cool as well as the eggs. Then assemble ingredients.
This is the best potato salad ever! I did add the pepperoncini's and I did not add the black olives. This is so good because it's more mustardy unlike the typical potato salad with too much mayonnaise flavor. Gets better tasting as leftovers too...thanks!
I've never made potato salad, and decided to make this one for a company 4th of July picnic. Everyone loved it. Fantastic recipe. I followed the recipe exactly but left out the two optional ingredients.
Delicious! This recipe was good enough to make for my visiting mother in law and she loved it, which is saying alot. Thanks so much for the great new way to make potato salad.
Yum Yum! Instead of relish I added chopped pickles. I added red bell pepper and peas. I added olives but no pepperoncinis.
This potato salad recipe is delicious! The test of many dishes for me is how much is left after a pot-luck, and not much of this was left at all (and that's only because there was a plethora of food there). I didn't add either the pepperoncini or the black olives. This dish needs some color so, I threw in a handful of dried parsley flakes and about 1 TBL. of dried dill weed. It only added to the flavor and presentation!
this was delicious. I didn't add the black olives or the pepperoncini's,really nice flavor not all vinegary
I have made this for many years, the only comment I have is to save time you can cook potatoes and eggs together, for the 15 to 20 min. works out well.
I used five pounds of red potatoes which is more than the 10 potatoes called for in the recipe and I had plenty of dressing. I used the pepperoncini but skipped the black olives. I only used 3/4 teaspoon additional salt, if that, because I used ranch dressing made from a packet which I find very salty. After I made the salad it tasted too salty and not all that special. The next day, however, after the flavors had a chance to meld, the dressing tasted perfect and I really liked this salad. The pepperoncini do not make the dish spicy but just had that little extra something. I don’t think that anyone even noticed them because I diced them very small. This is a darn good potato salad that I will definitely make again.
With the help from allrecipes I was able to calculate this recipe for 200 for my daughters wedding reception. I was able to buy all the ingredients perfectly and had no waste and running to the store for more ingredients. I made this in quadruple batches and put in large zipper bags and laid them flat. My mother was a little worried about the taste because it didnt have celery, but I told her with all the positive reviews it had to be be good! We kept licking our fingers-YUMMY. Did not add peppronicins and used russet potatoes. EXCELLENT.
Made this for college football day. Hands down the best potato salad I've ever had. Everyone loved it. I did not add the olives, but I will try it that way next time. I minced the peperoncini (to disguise it from my son). I was worried about the ranch dressing because it seems like everything these days is "over ranched" but it added just the right amount of spice and you would never guess there was ranch dressing in this potato salad. I can't wait to make it again!
This was AWESOME!! Just the way I like it The sest potato salad I have ever had!! Follow the recipe & you wont have any problems!!! DELISH!!
Very good. Glad to have a recipe that I know I can go to that will work. Let is chill overnight and added extra eggs as a personal preference. Took it to a family day military event and it was gone before I even got into line for food.
I AGREE this is the best potato salad. I was out of prepared Ranch dressing but I had a powdered pkg of ranch and sprinkled in about 1 1/2 tsp and added 1/2 c sour cream to sub for it. I had blk olives to use up so I added them --very good. When i made this I couldn't find the recipe I was looking for so I settled for this one and I am so glad it did! This is my new favorite.
This was so easy.. love this dish... its a keeper
This was very good potato salad. I used 3 dill spears instead of relish, 2 celery stalks instead of celery seed and added some pickle juice (didn't measure but maybe 1/4 cup). Also peeled and cubed the potatoes before boiling, after draining them I rinsed them thoroughly with cold water to cool them off so I didn't have to wait for them to cool in fridge. Next time I'll cut back the mayo & add pickle juice. Overall it's very good potato salad, thanks!
oK, I have finally figured out just what this tastes like to me...DEVILED EGGS! Loved it, I will definately make it again, but I will now make it when craving deviled eggs! lol
an excellent mayo-based potato salad with a nice tangy flavor. made it the night prior and i think that helped punch up the flavor. i used canola mayo to lighten it up (stuff's great. tastes as close to full-fat mayo as you'll ever get). almost the entire batch got consumed...18 guests...everyone tried it...some guests only ate the potato salad. keeper recipe.
I have made the same potato salad with sour cream instead of ranch dressing (one cup of each) Keeps for several days like a charm....have had tons of compilments
So far im loving this recipe! I used green onions and dijon mustard.
Truly the best potato salad ever! Followed the recipe exactly. Amazing! Cheftini - ya done good!
I decided to try this recipe because I don't enjoy potato salad with vinegar. I made it for an extended family event and everyone raved! My older brother is known for his cooking skills and my dad said the potato salad I made was better than his. No changes made to the recipe. Used both optional ingredients and it was delicious!
This is one of the best potato salad recipes I've come across and I think it's the combo of mayo & ranch dressing with dill relish that does it. I've done the salads with Italian dressing on the potatoes first then mayonnaise, or just mayo with mustard. But this one is tops. I use a combination of potatoes- some Yukon Gold and some red because I find their texture is different and adds interest to the salad. I didn't add celery seed because I don't care for it. I always add celery to my potato salads, but didn't on this one because it didn't call for it, but I thought it might taste like it was missing something. I don't think it did. I liked it just the way it was. Thanks for the recipe! I've already made it 3 times!
Ok was skeptical about the ranch dressing. All I had in the house was bacon ranch and it came out delicious! I also changed the salt to 1 tsp of kosher salt, added 2 tbs of sugar and used sweet pickle relish instead. Fantastic! This is going to be my new "go to" potato salad. And trust me...I am picky!
This recipe is very close to the one my mom has used for years, except we did not use the ranch dressing, pikcle relish, celery seed or the optionals. We did also put in sugar to taste. It is a family favorite. I use her recipe but add dried dill or dill leaves. Susan
Best potato salad I've ever made. Adjusted for 4 servings and used small red potatoes and left the skin on, and left out the olives. This will be my potato salad recipe from now on.
I have made potato salad about 4x and every time I dislike the recipes I try. I finally found something I love. I just added a little sugar and used half the onion but otherwise kept the recipe the same (w/o the optional ingredients). At first I thought there wouldn't be enough creaminess but it ended up being perfect. Quite creamy -- how I like it.
Excellent recipe. If you boil the eggs with the potatoes you will save time.
Good recipe. No complaints!
I'm not a potato salad person but this recipe is one that I really liked. I made this at the last moment to serve with slow cooked barbeque chicken (Zesty Slow Cooker Chicken Barbecue). It was good but ended up being 10 times better the next day. I didn't have relish so I chopped up some pickled cucumbers (Adrienne's Cucumber Salad) and added red and green bell peppers to it also. I will be making this again and have already shared it with family.
Excelent recipe! I didn't have red potatoes so I used the russets I had on hand. Added the olives. Used finely chopped green onions to get it past the onion haters. Everyone (all 20 people) loved the potato salad! No leftovers! Dang! Thanks for the great recipe!
Absolutely LOVED this. I did leave out the eggs (forgot all about them until it was too late) and celery seed (didn't have any) and it was still great. I was wary about putting in the chopped olives and pepperoncini (I'm from Georgia and we are VERY picky about our potato salad) as these ingredients seemed unusual but they were perfect. The recipe makes a pretty large bowl of tater salad and it was gone in two days, which is saying alot since two out of my family of five "don't like potato salad", I caught them both eating HUGE portions! Definitely a keeper and will make again and again!
Awesome potato salad. Did not use eggs or black olives (not a fan), but did use the pepperoncini. Really enjoyed the little bit of spice they added.
This is delicious! Very flavorful. I used finely chopped dill pickles (and a splash of pickle juice) rather than the relish but apart from that didn't change a thing. Next time, I will add more pickles, more pepperoncini, and possibly more olives, too. I think that might just make it a 5-star potato sald!
Made as directed, with one change, we left the skins on the red potatoes for a nice color addition. It is a very good starter, but far, FAR too salty. I was hesitant to even add it in the first place, but I always like to try a recipe as written before I pass judgement. in my opinion, drop the salt out of the mix entirely, with both the ranch dressing and dill relish, there really is no need to add the additional line item. 4/5, only thing that knocks it down is the saltiness.
I was skeptical on adding the ranch dressing as well and was right on with my concerns.
Holy mother of God. . . this potato salad is in-freaking-credible. Made a couple of unintentional modifications because (apparently), I can't really read very well. --used Kraft Peppercorn Ranch dressing because that's what I had. Due to it's pretty solid pepper level, I eliminated the pepper that the recipe called for since I felt like it was already covered. --misread the recipe & used celery salt instead of celery seed. Don't know if it's the same thing but it tastes just fine so I'm not going to go out & buy one more thing for my overburdened spice rack. Intentional modifications: --husband hates chunks of onion so I just used onion powder (though I probably could have left it out altogether). Used around a teaspoon, maybe half a tablespoon... --left out the salt. between the ranch dressing & the use of celery salt, this tasted fine to me without adding the extra sodium content so I went ahead & left it out. I would recommend waiting until the end & only salting if you feel necessary. --and I left out the optional stuff as well like most of the people here. Once again, Allrecipes & its awesome home chefs leads me to the recipe promised land. Hallelujah, can I get an amen?!
This potato salad is the best I have ever made or tasted! One trick is to let it sit for several hours or overnight to let the ranch dressing flavor mix with the others or it won't taste right. I did leave out the olives and pepperoncini because my family doesn't like these two. Try it, you'll love it!
Don't understand why someone would give this a one star....this is perfect and just like the way I make my potato salad.....excellent.
AMAZING! My father hates potato salad and says this is so good, I could enter it into a contest! I did use my own substitutions - I used dill ranch, vidalia onion, green onion, and omitted the olives. Everyone asked for the recipe.
I used more dill pickle relish, no celery seed (didn't have any) no pepperoncini, nor black olives and used 1 tsp salt. Did add 4 pieces of chopped celery. When I made the mix, thought it had too much mustard, but when finished with the recipe, it wasn't.
I halved this recipe, we are just a family of 4. The amount of dressing this yields is perfect, no need to add more later. I also used actual celery instead of the seed and added red bell pepper for more color and crunch. The only thing I'd change is the dill pickle relish - my brother asked me if I made the dressing with pickle juice! Overall, it tasted OK. It's a good starter recipe - with plenty of room for adding your own flavors/ingredients.
I have made this several times and my whole family requests it now!! I like it warm, cold and even a few days later! This truly is the best potato salad ever!!!!
This recipe is true to its name... this is the BEST potato salad I have ever tasted. I agree with some of the other reviewers that it's even better the next day. I highly recommend!!
Good, not great. Didn't think all the flavors penetrated the potatos enough even after refridgerating overnight. Next time, i will cut the potatoes into even smaller bites.
We really really enjoyed this potato salad! Adding this to the rotation! One of the best potato salads I've ever tasted. Thanks!!
This was delicious! I made a few adjustments by adding bell peppers, green onions and tomatos on top. Great recipe!!
I found my last potato salad recipe!!!!! I love this, I will add more mustard next time for personal preference but tasted amazing with what the recipe called for. I also only had sweet relish and lite mayo on hand and I wouldn't change a thing next time! And I agree with others, the next day it is best, two days even better, so try to make it beforehand if possible.
Awesome! I had no relish, but used my mini chopper to finely chop a few pickles, and was out of mustard, so I used mustard powder.
I used this recipe and it was so yummy! I did make a few minor changes, though. I boiled my potatoes in water, chicken broth, Meditteranean sea salts/seasonings, and Herbes de Provence. The potatoes had a delicious flavor. Also, to the salad I added diced bell peppers, diced celery, and toasted almonds. To the dressing, I added Herbes de Provence, dash of balsamic vinegar, plain yogurt, pinch of sugar, garlic powder, thyme, oregano, Meditteranean seasoning, Mirin rice wine, ground rosemary/garlic seasoning, and a little bit of cinnamon. Yummy! :)
This recipe will be used many times.
Great potato salad but lots of work. Took me nearly an hour and I'm usually pretty quick in the kitchen.
Was very good and very easy. I had never made potato salad before, but this one was great. Got lots of compliments, I made it just as was, except I had green onions. I may use a tad less mayo and mustard next time.
Great potato salad! I fixed it for a church gathering and lots of people complimented it. I left out the last two ingredients and it was still great! Will be my go to recipe for potato salad from now on! Thanks for sharing!
This just replaced my dead grandmother's family recipe as favorite.
Loved this recipe. Can't wait to try it for our picnic this weekend. The combination of flavors is great and everyone is correct that it is even better the next day!
I have used Allrecipe.com for about a year now and signed up so I can rate this recipe. It was "The Best Potato Salad" as advertised! I used sweet relish instead of the dill pickle relish, no black olives becasue of preference, and DO NOT leave out the Pepperonicis. I had no idea what Pepperoncini Peppers were untill this recipe and I feel like a void in my life has been filled! I think I ate more of them then i put in the salad.
Fantastic!
I was searching for potato salad recipes ran across this one sounded so easy and good so I decided to try it. I am so glad I did this was a really good recipe easy to make but I did add my own things as well but the dressing is wonderful, I used bacon ranch dressing in one and in the other just ranch, shared with neighbors and they both said that the bacon ranch dressing one was better..You can not go wrong using this recipe..thanks
I made this potato salad because it looked interesting, and it did not disappoint! Our company went back for seconds, and thirds...An exceptional recipe, and it seems to get better the next day, if it lasts that long.
I am picky about my potatoe salad and this was perfect. It was a good balance of egg, potatoe and all the other ingredients. Only thing I changed the 2nd time I made it was less onion but you can do that to taste. Really good and will make again.
Great as is. But, I make it all the time and have found some improvements with a few things. Reduce salt by half to add room for 1 1/2 t of celery salt. Double the amount of eggs. Add 1 t. chipotle pepper Tabasco sauce. Also caramelize the onion.
love it!
My husband really loved this potato salad! I used my egg slicer to slice the eggs and potatoes because we like chunky potato salad like they make in New York. It doesn't taste like the New York deli's make, but its good!
I was a little skeptical about the ranch dressing but I have to say this was really good. I couldn't even taste the salad dressing. I didn't use the pepperoncini's because I don't like them but I followed the rest of the recipe to the T. Thank you for sharing.
I made this recipe pretty much as recommended and it is fermenting in the fridge as I type. I had a couple of sneak preview bites before I put it into hibernation overnight and if this is going to taste better tomorrow then I guess I will be in heaven on my lunch break... Thanks much it's a great recipe!
Delicious... I'm a ranch addict so next time I'd add just a bit more. Right before you serve it, add some crumbled bacon or bacon bits.
I personally didn't care for the relish added with the flavor of ranch. Seemed to clash for me. But others really enjoyed it. I added a little bit of crispy bacon and diced celery to give it a little more crunch rather than peperoncini.
Halve the salt! This recipe was awesome and very much like the potato salad my grandfather used to make! I omitted the 1/2 cup ranch dressing for 1/3 cup Mayo; also added 1 stalk chopped Celery. ALSO try 1 finely chopped Jalapeno pepper (de-seeded) for a nice kick! :)
I made this for to go along with our BBQ ribs and it was perfect. It is a nice alternative to the all mayo salad.
This is delicious! Ranch dressing makes everything better! I don't understand why you would cook the potatoes before you peel and cube them, though. It's so much easier to peel, cube then cook. Also, run cold water over potatoes to speed cooling. I didn't use peppers or olives or celery seed, and it still turned out fantastic. Thanks for a great recipe!!
The absolute best potato salad I've ever had and I don't even like potato salad!
My family liked this alot. Was very good.
This recipe reminds me of my mothers which I really miss. I loved this recipe... especially the banana peppers at the end. It gives it added texture and zing. I do use light ranch dressing... just to cut back on the fat a bit. You can't tell the difference.
This potato salad is a winner. Just like I remember it from my mom. Don't skimp on the relish, it really added something special to the flavor. This will be my keeper recipe for Potato salad forever.
Excellent recipe!! I would suggest though that if you want them without the skins...then peel them before cooking! Very time consuming.
This was the kind of potato salad recipe I was looking for. It was really good. I'll definitely keep this recipe and make it again!
An excellent recipe. The only change I did was not to ad all of the sauce, I like mine a little less runny.
This was one the the best Potato Salad recipes I've ever made. Thanks for posting it. Made it last Saturday to take to my families reunion. My dish was empty in no time!
This is a very good potato salad. My normal potato salad is basically this one minus the optional ingredients (and I use Italian dressing in place of ranch). I made this yesterday, and my family loved it. I would recommend cutting the salt back some. I used 1 tsp. rather than 1 1/2 tsp. The only change I made was to leave out the black olives as my family does not care for them. As others have said, this is much better the next day. Next time, I will add some crisp cooked bacon.
the best potato salad i ever made !!!!!!!! my dad said it was better than his & he's a gormet chef
This really is "the best" potato salad. The addition of the ranch dressing keeps it from being too mayonaisse-y or too mustard-y. Served this at a fish fry and got rave reviews.
LOVE LOVE LOVE this potato salad- I doubled everything but didn't add optionals- I FORGOT the pepperoncinis and put whole slice of egg as a garnish with more paprika so didn't want to stir in the pepperoncinis when I remembered them! I added two big stalks of celery shopped fine cuz that's how my family likes it and used chopped pickles cuz I didn't have relish.I didn't think you could beat Miracle Whip and mustard for this salad- I like this MUCH better! thanks! I wonder why Beverly Furton gave it one star when she said it was almost exactly like heres - she keeps making yucky potato salad? ha
This salad recipe was great. I used finely chopped pickle instead of relish and left out the olives and pepperoncini. So far, this is the best potato salad recipe I have had (so says my wife too).
I have never found a great potato salad recipe until now! My family absolutely loves this salad and eats it right up! This is a definite keeper!
I have made this twice. People love it. The ranch really makes a difference. The only thing I left out was the pepperocini's because I didn't have any. I left the rest of the recipe as-is. You will not be sorry, this really is the BEST potato salad!
This was delicious. I made it as directed and it is one of the best potato salads I've had. Definitely add the optional ingredients.
Not the best
The BEST potato salad I have ever had. Made it for a BBQ and received rave reviews from everyone even the kids. Think I can say this is better than my mom's. Followed the recipe exactly and made it a day a head like what was recommended in other reviews. I tasted it right after I made it and it was really salty. But after letting it sit over night it was the key. Also stays nice and creamy doesn't get dry.
This is definately a keeper. I didn't add the optional ingredients, but it was great without them. I have now made this several times for my family and they LOVE it! I am not a fan of ranch dressing so I was afraid to try it; however the combination of all the ingredients makes this Potato Salad the best...
Love this potato salad! It's a favorite in our house and the only recipe I use anymore. I do add the pepperoncini but have never put the olives in, only because I don't ever seem to have any when I make it. I use celery salt instead of seed. I've had to use sweet relish a couple of times because it's what I had and it's still delicious. Another add in that is good is a little bit of crumbled bacon. I agree with a lot of the other reviews though, peel and cube the potatoes before cooking.
Excellent potato salad! Best I have ever had! Thank you for the wonderful recipe. I added a little bit of crumbled bacon to it once it was done on the top, and everyone raved about how good it was.
A very good recipe. We eat a lot of Potato Salad in the warmer months and like to try different ones so it changes things up a bit. This one I will make again.
