The Best Potato Salad

Holy mother of God. . . this potato salad is in-freaking-credible. Made a couple of unintentional modifications because (apparently), I can't really read very well. --used Kraft Peppercorn Ranch dressing because that's what I had. Due to it's pretty solid pepper level, I eliminated the pepper that the recipe called for since I felt like it was already covered. --misread the recipe & used celery salt instead of celery seed. Don't know if it's the same thing but it tastes just fine so I'm not going to go out & buy one more thing for my overburdened spice rack. Intentional modifications: --husband hates chunks of onion so I just used onion powder (though I probably could have left it out altogether). Used around a teaspoon, maybe half a tablespoon... --left out the salt. between the ranch dressing & the use of celery salt, this tasted fine to me without adding the extra sodium content so I went ahead & left it out. I would recommend waiting until the end & only salting if you feel necessary. --and I left out the optional stuff as well like most of the people here. Once again, Allrecipes & its awesome home chefs leads me to the recipe promised land. Hallelujah, can I get an amen?!