The Best Potato Salad

4.7
943 Ratings
  • 5 748
  • 4 157
  • 3 26
  • 2 5
  • 1 7

Really good potato salad that is best served cold.

Recipe by cheftini

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
73 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the eggs into a saucepan in a single layer and fill with water to cover the eggs by 1 inch. Cover the saucepan and bring the water to a boil over high heat. Remove from the heat and let the eggs stand in the hot water for 15 minutes. Pour out the hot water; cool the eggs under cold running water in the sink. Peel and chop the cooled eggs.

    Advertisement

  • Place the potatoes into a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and refrigerate until cold. Peel and cube once cold.

  • Stir together the mayonnaise, ranch dressing, relish, mustard, salt, pepper, paprika, and celery seed in a mixing bowl. Add the eggs, potatoes, onion, pepperoncini, and olives; stir until evenly mixed. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
365 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 22.9g; cholesterol 102.2mg; sodium 784.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/28/2022