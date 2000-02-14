St. Louis Toasted Ravioli

The St. Louis style of preparing ravioli is unique and delicious. The ravioli is breaded, fried and served with marinara sauce and a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese.

By Barb

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine milk and egg in a small bowl. Place breadcrumbs and if desired, salt in a shallow bowl. Dip ravioli in milk mixture, and coat with breadcrumbs.

  • In a large saucepan, heat marinara sauce over medium heat until bubbling. Reduce the heat to simmer.

  • In a large heavy pan, pour oil to depth of 2 inches. Heat oil over medium heat until a small amount of breading sizzles and turns brown. Fry ravioli, a few at a time, 1 minute on each side or until golden. Drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve immediately with hot marinara sauce.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
374 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 56.5mg; sodium 885.9mg. Full Nutrition
