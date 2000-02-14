The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
374 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 56.5mg; sodium 885.9mg. Full Nutrition
This was a great recipe my family loved it. It takes a little time to fry them so I spread foil on a cookie sheet covered it with a tablespoon of oil breaded the ravioli's and baked them at 350 for about 20 minutes Yummy! Thanks for the recipe.
While this tastes okay, it's absolutely NOT like the traditional St. Louis toasted ravioli, and shouldn't be called by that name! St. Louis toasted ravioli is not cheese filled, it's stuffed full with seasoned beef! The real stuff is much much better!
Rating: 2 stars
09/20/2002
These are so great. I like to use meat ravioli from the refriderated section. I have also baked them in an attempt to make them healthier. They turn out okay if you bake on a rack. Bread them per the recipe then spray lightly with cooking spray. I cook in the oven for about 30 minutes at 350 or until they are toasty.
This recipe was AWESOME and so easy to make. I used 1/2 cheese ravioli and 1/2 meat ravioli and we can't decide which we liked better. I put the breadcrumbs in a bag and mixed the raviolis in there - made the job go much quicker. Thanks, Barb!
These were great! I added an extra egg to make the "wash" a little thicker and fried them in my fry daddy which took only seconds to cook. I took the suggestion of another reviewer and cooked them frozen. (great idea) Hubby wasn't interested and wanted a burger instead, but when he saw the kids eating them he asked to taste "one". One turned into many and with the addition of a salad he was no longer interested in his burger! Thanks, Barb; I'll definitely be using these as an appetizer at my next party!
This was an outstanding dish!!! I followed the advice and kept the ravioli frozen and after I breaded the raviolis I put them in the freezer for 15 minutes, then layered them (one layer at a time)in my deep fryer on 350 for about 1 minute. I served them with gnocchis and a salad for dinner and they were a hit!!!
Rating: 4 stars
10/10/2001
Just a note.. as a St. Louisan who worked at a popular restaurant there.. it is much easier if you leave the raviolis frozen when you soak and bread them. Then freeze the breading on and fry them frozen.. it is much more user friendly!!
How can you not like these. I am from St. Louis, and am so glad that these are from my hometown. Hubby has co-workers from Seattle that just love this stuff. Hard to imagine that you can't get these on a reglar basis everywhere. Thanks again for the reminder of this great recipe.
CNOWOTNY
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2000
This is a variation of one of the best methods of cooking ravioli and it is unique to St. Louis. You gotta try it. Just try brushing the ravioli in egg white wash and then bread crumbs. And try condensed milk instead of regular milk. But try it. This is a great dish but use a good ravioli or make you own cheese or beef ravioli.
I've never made toasted ravioli before, but I've eaten plenty of them at restaurants and at the fair. This recipe was so simple and they tasted just like the ones I've spent tons of money on! I completely forgot to sprinkle them with Parmesan cheese after frying, but they still tasted fantastic dipped in Four Cheese spaghetti sauce. I doubled the recipe, but even with 24 large raviolis, we didn't use even close to 16 ounces of spaghetti sauce. I recommend pouring a small amount of sauce into a dipping bowl and refilling it as needed. That way the extra sauce can be saved for another use.
I added additional spices to my bread crumbs (onion/garlic powders, oregano, basil, red pepper flake) and I used meat filled frozen ravioli. My sauce was homemade marinara. We loved this. Next time, I'll know to make a recipe and a half as my husband wanted more than the recipe made. I'd like to try this next time as a baked toasted ravioli, to cut back on the fat content some. As is, very good.
These are pretty good. I think I prefer them baked then fried. I took the suggestions from a few other reviews and baked them in the oven at 375 for 30 minutes. Also sprayed some grease on the pan before placing the coated ravioli on there.
Very good! To make the breading process easier I placed the breadcrumbs in a resealable plastic bag (I also added a couple tablespoons of Romano cheese) and then added the ravioli and shook them until coated. This was much easier than breading each ravioli separately, especially since I used small ravioli. Will definitely make again.
This was one of the recipes I have missed since leaving St. Louis but no more - this is exactly how I remembered it. I also kept the raviolis frozen and it turned out perfect. Now if I can only find the St. Louis pizza recipe to go along with it.
my boyfriend is from the st louis area and missed these very much after moving. he likes them best when made with meat ravioli, so i used those. the recipe itself was perfect, the only part we didn't like was the flavor of the meat filling of the frozen ravioli i used. now if i could just find a great recipe for meat ravioli...
Sorry ~~but I do not know what I did wrong. This is the first recipe I tried from Allrecipe that didn't come out good. I used fresh ravioli & followed recipe exact. I was making these for an appetizer to bring to a dinner party. I ended up not bringing them. My husband & I are wondering if the ravioli were not good. They had a good experation date & seemed ok. When you cut it opened after it was cooked it was like a glob of dough in side. Real wierd. I have made fried ravioli before but not this recipe. Sorry.. :( Nana
So glad I came across this recipe, although they are not unique to St. Louis. These were (and I'm sure still are) very popular at the steak houses we use to go to in Omaha. These are very good and remind of going out to eat as a child.
it`s a great appetizer I made my own ravioli with the basic pasta recipe in this site, I added italian seasoning to the pasta dough,I made two thin layes and brushed the lower layer with an egg (to work as a glue), stuffed them with mozzarella cheese. thanks for the recpe
Thumbs up from the Ozarks! Thank you for the recipe--the boyfriend and I thoroughly enjoyed the ravioli. I tried coating them first with a coarser type of Panko bread crumb, but it didn't stick to them very well, so I added some of the finer type of Panko bread crumbs, and it worked very well. I also used a small fryer to do the frying.
I actually have been making these for a couple years. My 10 year old son loves them! He gets them any time he can when we eat out. I make them a little healthier. I use egg white instead of the whole egg, shake and bake in place of bread crumbs (Not for health but for better coating), let them set (dry after coated) and I use frozen Spinach and Cheese Ravioli (Mama Rosie's). This cuts the fat dramatically @ 6-8 grams less fat @ 2-3 grams more fiber per serving and he hardly knows the difference. I also use GrapeOla or Enova oil to fry them in, In a small frying pan, so I use less oil.
These are GREAT! I did a combo of portobello mushroom ravioli and spinich, feta cheese & artichoke stuffed rigatoni, delicious. Everybody chowed these down, we dipped them in the "best marinara sauce yet" recipe from this site. Thanks Barb!
Great recipe, Any recipe that my picky 3 y.o likes is a winner at my house and after he tried this he got up from the table and went and grabbed all the left overs and brought them back to his plate telling us all they were his!!! Thanks for sharing
I know I would have enjoyed this recipe 10 times better if my husband hadn't bought some nasty tasting ravioli. (Prosciutto and Mozzarella I believe.) I went ahead and gave this 5 stars because my disappointment was my own fault but definitely would have been great had I used cheese ravioli instead. I served this with a marinara sauce from this site.
ABsolutly incredible!!! So so Yummy! It's just so simple that I can't believe it tastes as good as it does! I addes more salt to the crunb mixture as well as pepper and dried Basil. I also addes freshly grated romano cheese to the mix so there would be a slight gooeyness to the crumb coating and it worked out great! The cheese didn't melt everyehre in the oil at all. This would also be great w/ a creamy alfredo sauce on the side for dipping and also a creamy pesto sauce would work great as well! Thank you so much, I will be making this many more times to come!
Excellent. I could not stop eating the ravioli and I don't even like ravioli. I used great value beef ravioli from w**lmart, progresso italian bread crumbs and classico tomato & basil sauce. I actually dipped my ravioli in the sauce instead of pouring it over the ravioli. The taste reminds me of sausage pizza and I had a salad on the side. Loved it!!
This recipe is similar to our "toasted tortellini" recipe. All the same ingrediants are included only we use cheese-filled tortellini and add 1 tsp of all season salt to the italian bread crumbs. We dip them in pizza sauce and every enjoys them. Using tortellini, we take them out while the deep fryer is heating up, which allows them to remain mostly frozen and cooking takes only 30 seconds, depending how crispy/brown you want them. I can't imagine that ravoili would be much different so if they're still frozen inside, you didn't cook them long enough. No matter what cheese-filled pasta is used, they are are tasty bite-sized snack!
Having grown up in St. Louis, it is a given that I like these! I used meat ravioli (homemade). For an interesting twist, after they are fried - sprinkle with shredded (not grated) parmesan cheese and "toast" under broiler for a few seconds. This makes them even toastier and the cheese melts better if shredded instead of grated.
Really good. I used tortellini because I didn't have ravioli. They were especially good hot, but once they started to cool they got a little hard. The family liked them, but thought that too. I'll try them with ravioli next time.
I used evaporated milk to dip these in, as I was out of both whole milk and eggs. It worked fine. I also baked these in a 375 oven for 20 minutes. My 6 year old gobbled these up so fast I thought I was going to have to make another batch for everyone else.
Very good and a change from the usual ravioli! I breaded them early in the day and froze them. I saw that others wanted to speed up the time and baked them instead. I did what the recipes said to do and it took me 10 mins tops! Just took out of freezer and put right into skillet. Depending on the skillet size you can place about 8 - 10 raviolis in the pan. Good recipe!
These are great! I made them "skinny" by baking them in the oven at 350 instead of frying them. I used skim mild also instead of whole milk. I just sprayed the tops with cooking spray and placed them on a cookie sheet to bake until brown I didn't even need to turn them over. They were delicious! My kids loved them.
These were very yummy! My hubby prefers to eat baked vs. fried at home, so sprayed w/cooking spray and baked at 425 degrees for about 10 min. Used beef ravioli; Turned out great! Thanks for the recipe.
PARTY PLEASER! They're an awesome little toasty finger food for parties or guests. I can't wait for BBQ season to start and I can toss these out on the table while we grill up some steaks and sausages. I have made these several times since, and will continue making them. I keep frozen ravioli on hand for just such a need. lol
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2001
I made these as an appetizer. They were extremely easy to make. Everyone enjoyed them. A couple of my guests made comments that you could make these for a main course and that they liked them better than just plain ravioli with sauce. I will definitely make these again.
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2003
Yummy! This is a great recipe! My husband loves the toasted ravioli...and he is from St. Louis!
I made this for a family get together and it is now a staple appetizer of any party I throw! It was easy to make and the taste was fantastic! I occasionally order this in restaurants, and this recipe is just as good as what they serve. Thanks for a fantastic appetizer!
We had this the other night and we absolutely loved it! My hubby and I are not too crazy about cheese ravioli, my hubby prefers meat, but I wanted to prepare exactly as directed. We will try the Meat Ravioli next time. Thanks Barb for a great meal!
I did coat the ravioli with flour first for the 2nd half I cooked and those did a lot better! I also used panko bread crumbs and they were a little more difficult to get them to stick but the crunch was so nice! Fun treat.
The concept of this was much better than the actual result. I think it's because I used a poor quality store bought pasta. I used Buitoni, and the pasta was rubbery and dry. Ugh. The coating was delicious, though, so I would be willing to give it another try, but with much better pasta. I used my homemade marinara sauce as a dip instead of jarred spaghetti sauce, and added some garlic powder to the coating.
Fantastic and easy recipe! I made some with beef ravioli and some with Italian sausage ravioli and they were a huge hit with my kids and my hubby. Served them for dinner with a green salad and fresh fruit for a great summer meal. I highly recommend that you try these!
GREAT! The only thing better would be to hand make your raviolis at home. I use beef ravs, the cheese ones tasted funky to me. I also add crushed red pepper flakes to the bread crumbs. I great fresh parmesan on top of them before serving and make my own homemade marinara for dipping. Im from St. Louis and like taking this to people's homes here in Phoenix to give them a taste of THE HILL....
Very good recipe. Will definately make this again. My kids and husdand loved it, but I made beef and cheese ravioli and we thought the beef was better. It does take a little time to fry all the ravioli, but it's worth it. Thanks!!!!
These are really great. They are different and the taste is delicious. They would make good appetizers as well as a main dish with side salad and fresh bread. I used chicken herb and broccoli cheese ravioli. Would make again for sure.
This is a great recipe. I too am from St. Louis and have grown up with toasted ravioli. I followed others' suggestions and baked rather than fried and worked out nicely. Covered cookie sheet with foil, oiled it, and baked at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes. This was just easier and healthier than deep frying. As an aside, if you ever have a chance to get Mama Toscano raviolis in St. Louis they are too die for. They are offered in some of the restaurants and sold in the italian grocery stores. You can order online as well. They are pricey but just incredible. The have both regular and toasties!
These are terrific! I have made them twice. The first time the breading did not stick real well. My son advised me to "double dip" them in the egg and bread crumbs and this worked much better. Be sure to sprinkle fresh grated parmesan while they are stil hot.
I have been living here in St. Louis for 34 years and we make this with meat raviolis. I put mine on a tin-foiled pan sprayed with cooking spray. I sprinkled parmesan cheese on the ravs then sprayed with cooking spray. Cooked perfectly at 350 for 20 mins. Serve with beer to truly be St. Louis!
My dad loves toasted ravioli and so I tried this out on him and the rest of my family when my brother came home from Iraq and it was a huge hit! My husband never had toasted ravioli so I made it for him another time because he wasn't there and he loved this! He asks me to make this all the time now! Love it!
mollie
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2002
I prepared this for a New Year's football party and everyone loved it!! It's as close to the St. Louis ravioli without being near St. Louis!! Other people asked me for the recipe!! Very easy!
Made this tonight. followed to a "t" and it was awesome! This recipe is pretty much how it was made in the late 1930's and early 1940's when toasted ravioli was created. the origins say it was either Oldani's or a restaurant known commonly as Angelo's were the first to make it... fillings used were veal,beef or a cheese mix.
this is a great recipe!i tried using the meat ravioli for my bf and he even liked the cheese better..i use italian style panko breadcrumbs, makes it crispier and full of flavor! i make a 1lb bag and they are gone fast! we use bertolli olive oil and garlic sauce for dipping. so yummy! also it does help to let them sit in the freezer for a few mins after you bread it..makes the breadcrumbs stick better. thanks!!
I made these as a party appetizer and they were a HIT! I have to admit, I par-boiled them b/c it seems they would have been very tough had I not. After boiling, I laid out on a sheet pan so they weren't touching and refrigerated until cool. I also dredged lightly in flour before egg and breadcrumbs. It really makes a nice crust. I'm glad I did these extra steps, b/c I would have been disappointed if they came out any differently than they did.
I think should I ever have a crowd over for dinner, this would make a great appetizer! Maybe put out different sauces...ranch, pizza sauce, as well. My entire family enjoyed the cheese ravioli's, however, I also cooked up some beef filled ones. They did not go over as well. We will probably make this CONCEPT again, but try our hand at making homemade ravioli's.
Love these addictive raviolis! The only alteration that I have made is that once the raviolis are cooked, the natural stickyness of the noodle holds the bread crumbs, I never egg/milk bath them. The meat filled ones are great also!!
Tried these last night for dinner and Oh My Gosh! they are so addictive. Loved it. I used the beef frozen ravioli and added my own italian seasoning to my plain bread crumbs (so I can control the sodium). I used my fry daddy to fry each square. For the spaghetti sauce, I used Bertoli marinara with burgundy wine- so good. This recipe will definitely be used often as my kids loved it too. Thank you Barb, for sharing.
This is a really easy, good recipe. My husband (very picky) really liked them. I had to get him to help me with them because of a review of someone else,(thank you) I double dipped the ravioli before frying. That took some time, but then the little devils cooked really fast and I had trouble dipping, cooking and sprinkling cheese when they were done. So my husband helped fry them and sprinkle cheese. I followed the recipe to the letter this time but next time I might add a little garlic powder or basil to the bread crumbs. I have even thought about using Panko...we will see. Thank you for a wonderful recipe.
