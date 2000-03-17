Corn Cornbread

Excellent with breakfast, lunch or dinner. For breakfast, I serve it with fried eggs, butter, warm syrup, and jam sauce

Recipe by Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 - 9x5 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix together corn, sour cream, eggs and melted butter. Gradually stir in the cornmeal, sugar and applesauce. Pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 39.7mg; sodium 224.2mg. Full Nutrition
