Corn Cornbread
Excellent with breakfast, lunch or dinner. For breakfast, I serve it with fried eggs, butter, warm syrup, and jam sauce
I Love this recipe! Very Good. Ummmm!
Cooked for our company dinner.
A very easy recipe for someone like myself who had never made cornbread. I only had half a cup of sour cream but the bread still came out very moist.
I did not care for this recipe. It is missing a key ingredient.
We really enjoyed this! I used only 1/2 cup sour cream because that's all I had, but it still turned out wonderfully. I also used mexi-corn in place of regular corn. This was a very moist bread! I think next time I'm gonna use a smaller loaf pan, as the 9x5 made a pretty shallow loaf. Thanks for sharing. :)
EPIC fail. I should have known--it was like soup. This recipe is missing a crucial ingredient--maybe flour? One cup of corn meal couldn't handle the liquid. I wanted a gluten free cornbread, but obviously this is not it.
great tasting, even with some of my modifications. i couldn't make it to the store, so i used 1 cup yogurt +1tsp baking soda for the sour cream, and 2 tbs heavy cream to sub for one egg. i used fresh corn, b/c i don't like creamed corn. i was in such a hurry that i goofed up on the pan size; i used one bigger than a 9x13. For a get together with about 12 people, i would double it next time.
This cornbread was excellent as a start. I altered it a bit since I didn't have the self-rising cornmeal. I mixed all the wet ingredients first with the 2tsp of baking powder and 1tsp of baking soda. I included 2 heaping tbsp of apple sauce and 1 heaping tbsp of sugar. I also added 4tbsp of flour to the cornmeal. I also reduced the corn to 1/2 can and drained it very well. I followed the directions exactly other than using a 9 X 13 pan This turned out so good. It's a keeper.
Great recipe! I changed a few things. To be a little more heart healthy, I left out the butter and added more applesauce. I then added a small can of chopped green chiles to give a little spice. I exchanged the whole kernel corn to a 1/2 can of cream of corn. It had to cook a little longer, but turned out great!! My husband loves it!
This is outstanding! I needed a good cornbread for a chili party I threw...Everyone loved the cornbread. Thanks.
12.18.21 I made cornbread muffins instead of a pan of cornbread. I baked for 20 minutes @ 375ºF and ended up with 11 good-sized muffins. The whole kernel corn inside the muffins is a nice bite, and we also liked that they were not icky-sticky sweet (don’t like sweet cornbread that’s so popular in the South). I mixed up the self-rising cornmeal using a recipe from this site, and it worked well. This is a solid recipe, and I wouldn’t hesitate to make again.
Very bland tasting and needed much longer cooking time.
This was the first time I ever made homemade cornbread. It was so moist tasted perfect! I'm impressed! easy and yummy. I made it along side of my roast. has the southern style taste just more flavor!
I like the way the cornbread turned out. In the future, I would use canned corn instead of frozen as indicated in the recipe, and add one more tablespoons of sugar (I normally use 1/2 of sugar in most recipes). FYI: It took about 35 minutes to bake.
