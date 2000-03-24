Turkey Sausage Pie
Turkey sausage mingles with green peppers, onions, and tomato sauce inside a double pizza crust.
Turkey sausage mingles with green peppers, onions, and tomato sauce inside a double pizza crust.
Ash wasn't home to try this, but hubby Drew and Ty really liked this. I tasted and thought it had a really good flavor. Although I used sausage, I think next time I'll use a combo of sausage and either ground turkey or beef. I added more seasonings plus some mozarella and parm and brushed the top of the dough with olive oil and seasoned with garlic and onion powders. Once the sausage was almost completely browned, which, by the way takes way longer than five minutes, I pulsed the meat in the food processor to break it up more. Great Friday night meal Lisa!Read More
I don't know what all the rave was about for this recipe. It was just ok to me, nothing special. I won't use it again.Read More
Ash wasn't home to try this, but hubby Drew and Ty really liked this. I tasted and thought it had a really good flavor. Although I used sausage, I think next time I'll use a combo of sausage and either ground turkey or beef. I added more seasonings plus some mozarella and parm and brushed the top of the dough with olive oil and seasoned with garlic and onion powders. Once the sausage was almost completely browned, which, by the way takes way longer than five minutes, I pulsed the meat in the food processor to break it up more. Great Friday night meal Lisa!
This was way better than I was expecting! I made it almost as is, but here are my changes... 1) I didn't crumble the sausage, I just sliced up the meat. This didn't affect the taste at all. 2) I added garlic powder, Italian seasoning, onion powder, and crushed red pepper to the mixture. 3) I also added shredded mozz cheese to the pie prior to putting it back into the oven.. 4) I used another reviewer's suggestion and brushed the top crust with olive oil and put a dash of garlic and onion powder on. Brought some extra flavor to the dish. There's a lot that can be done with this. Use your imagination and eat it up! Thanks for a great recipe!
Oh GOSH this is good! I used regular bulk pork sausage, a little less sauce (maybe 2/3c) and, since I didn't have pizza crust, I used refrigerated biscuit dough. I also topped it with mozzarella cheese since mine didn't have a "lid." The whole family loved it.
I don't know what all the rave was about for this recipe. It was just ok to me, nothing special. I won't use it again.
yummy
Tried this out on my son who claims there is no such thing as good home made pizza pie...he now is a believer. I also added shredded low fat mozzarella cheese on top. We served it like calzones with sauce on the side. YUMMY
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections