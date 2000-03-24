Turkey Sausage Pie

Turkey sausage mingles with green peppers, onions, and tomato sauce inside a double pizza crust.

Recipe by Lisa B Diamond

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 - 10 inch pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly oil a 10 inch quiche dish or pie pan.

  • Place one sheet of pizza dough in oiled pan. If necessary, trim edges of dough to fit pan. Bake dough in preheated oven for 7 minutes. Remove and set aside.

  • While dough is in oven, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Crumble sausage into skillet and saute for 2 minutes. Add onions and green peppers, and saute an additional 5 to 7 minutes, until sausage is cooked through and onion is lightly browned. Add tomato sauce and stir well.

  • Pour sausage mixture into baked crust, and cover with second sheet of pizza dough. Trim edges as necessary, gently seal the two crusts together, and cut steam vents in top.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 15 minutes, until golden brown.

Per Serving:
617 calories; protein 34.8g; carbohydrates 73.9g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 85.6mg; sodium 2238.3mg. Full Nutrition
