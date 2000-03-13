The Supreme Shepherd's Pie

I didn't have the same quantities or ingredients as you, so I modified this a bit. I only had a little leftover roast beef, and only 2 people were eating. I cut up the roast beef pieces and put it on the bottom of 2 ramekins. I didn't have onions, but I did have frozen corn so I put that in next with gravy on top. For the potatoes I didn't want to leave them plain, so I made my smashed potatoes with sour cream, garlic, butter, milk, chives and seasonings. Then I added cheese on top. I obviously had to reduce the cooking time since I was making a smaller amount, I only cooked it for 15 mins. I loved this recipe and would definitely make it again. The only thing I'd change would be to add cheese to the potatoes. Loved the concept for this recipe.