The Supreme Shepherd's Pie
This is a great way to breathe new life into your leftovers! Just add onions to your leftover roast beef, gravy, and mashed potatoes.
I added corn, green beans and shredded cheddar cheese to the recipe and used instant mashed potatoes. It was great - a wonderful use for leftover roast beef. Even my husband liked it! I'll definitely make it again.Read More
The onions definitely need to be sauteed prior to putting them into the dish. Even after one hour in the oven, they weren't cooked enough. I also incorporated some frozen mixed vegetables for some color.Read More
Outstanding! I fixed this tonight using leftover roast beef from last night's dinner. I sauteed red onions, mushrooms and garlic ~ then I placed them over the meat and poured mushroom gravy over the top. Followed by the mashed potatoes. I left the dish covered with foil during the first 30 minutes of cooking. I took the foil off for the last 30 minutes. I'll be making this over and over again!
I didn't have onions on hand so I threw in some onion soup mix with this, and this disappeared so fast my head spun! When it comes out of the oven, let it set about 10 minutes so it's easier to slice and serves up neater. Brush some butter on top of the potatoes for a crusty top.
I've been making this for over a year now and we LOVE it! I cook my roast in the crockpot on HIGH for 6 hours (so it falls apart). Once shredded, I place it on the bottom of the baking dish. I saute onions and mushrooms and place that over the beef. Then the mashed potatoes go over that. Topped off with the juice from the crockpot pot. Delish!!
This is a very quick and easy recipe. Not to mention a great way to use leftovers. Being Irish and growing up eating the food, I have to add that whenever Sheppards Pie is made with any meat other than lamb, its called Cottage Pie.
I've been making this for a few years now and we just love it. I saute mushrooms with the onions and it's so good! This will forever stay in my recipe box!
Huge pot roast and I didn't know what to do with it! This is a great recipe. Prepare for lunch at work! I added 1/4 cup horseradish and scallions to the mashed potatoes for sophistication. I sauteed mushrooms for texture.
Great old fashioned comfort food! I was looking for a way to use up a lot of beef gravy I had made and came across this recipe. I just also happened to have prepared the pot roast (super tender rump roast that had slow cooked all day with a little salt, pepper, and a can of low-salt beef broth) and mashed potatoes. So all I needed to do was cut up the roast into cubes and slice an onion. I used about 1-1/2 cups of gravy and would next time use a bit more. I assembled it, refrigerated it, and it was all ready to bake the next day. We all loved it! Thanks!
I made this on a cold rainy night. I used leftover mashed potatoes and used jarred beef gravy. I also added canned string beans. Everyone in my family loved it. I will definitely make this again.
This recipe is awesome! We have this like every 2 weeks that is how good it is!YUM YUM! Thank you for the recipe! Happy Easter!
This was gorgeous, but one point: it isn't Shepherds Pie - its Cottage Pie (Shepherd Pie is lamb, Cottage Pie is beef) Other than that, yummy :)
Been making this for years and we love it! I saute mushrooms, garlic and onions and top the meet with that before placing the mashed potatoes on.
This was very good, I never had shepherd's pie with sliced roast beef but I thought it was a great way to use leftover roast beef! My son really liked this too but DH just thought it was pretty good. I had to add a can of corn for a bottom layer, and I'm glad I did. I also sauteed garlic & mushrooms with the onion to mix into the gravy - yum! We'll have this again!
This was a great base recipe - and a very good way to use the leftover roast beef I had from a slow-cooker recipe off this site. I did saute mushrooms w/ the onions & added steamed carrots as a layer, as well. I also added prepared horseradish to the mashed pototoes & it turned out very tasty! A good blend of flavors, but I feel like it would probably have been too plain w/out dressing it up a bit.
What a great idea - shepherd's pie with roast beef! It totally avoids the hamburger feeling you usually get when eating ground beef. I didn't have any gravy, so I sauteed some onions in butter, then added sliced red pepper, frozen corn, and chopped carrots until they were soft. Then I poured 1/3 cup beef broth & a few TBSPs of Worchestershire sauce into the mix. I also added some garlic & fresh ground pepper, since I was afraid of it being bland. The result was awesome! I'll definitely be making this again.
growing up my mom made this 2-3 times a month -- she used left over grilled hamburgers ( chopped), left over steak, ground beef or pork -- what ever left overs gravey or a jar of gravey, box of green beans. The best part was the crusty garlic mashed potatoes on top.
We positively loved this recipe. I added a can of mushrooms and a can of green beans before layering the onions and a can of mushroom gravy. I topped it off with packaged mash potatoes for an easy, all-inclusive super-tasty casserole.
really great
This was pretty good. It reminded me of a philly cheese steak sandwich (minus the cheese and bread of course). If I were to make this again I would probably use less onions. Definately worth a try!
I did some slight changes to this recipe. I cubed the roast beef, then added some leftover mixed veggies and some home canned green beans and then since I didn't have any gravy I mixed 1 can cream of mushroom soup and 1/2 can milk then poured over the meat and veggies. Then I topped with the mashed potatoes. I only rated this 4 stars because some of my family liked this better with ground beef (how I normally make it). This will be a recipe I keep for when I need to use up leftover roast beef.
I make shepards pie regularly with ground beef but have never made it with roast beef. This was a great way to get rid of my leftover roast beef. I used this as a base adding a can of creamed corn a whole jar of savory beef gravy and 1/2 can of petite green peas. I omitted the onions and only used 1/2 lb or roast beef well shredded as this was all I had.
This was excellent and easy. I skipped the onions because my daughter hates them. I used leftover pot roast. We usually have shepherd's pie with veggies in it, but this worked well since I have four kids and they don't like the same veggies. We had the veggies as a side.
A yummy and delicious way to use the pot roast leftovers! I didn't measure, but used all the leftover pot roast, stirred in the leftover cooked carrots, frozen peas and as suggested by another a can of creamed corn. Topped with a layer of sliced red onion and then poured all the left-over gravy on top. For easier spread-ability, I warmed up the left-over mashed potatoes and layered on top. And for extra yumminess, sprinkled shredded cheese on top. Cooked for an hour with tin foil (I sprayed cooking spray on tin foil to prevent sticking). This tasted better to me that the pot roast did the previous day.
yummy! added corn and also added some broth from my leftover slow cooked roast to the potato... so good
Great for leftover roast beef! Like a new meal, my family didn't realize it was leftovers. I added mushrooms, peas and green beans. Wonderfully simple!
Finally, a real shepherds pie recipe. The one my mother made used left over roast beef and gravy. I don't want any cream soups with my beef. Thanks for this redcipe. Can put in frozen veggies if you want.
this is awesome.the only problem was the temperature at 350 was not hot so Im goin to try alittle bit higher temperature..Other than that its excellent...
Great way to use leftover pot roast! I added a can of mushrooms and a clove of minced garlic to the sauteed onions. Also used the mushroom gravy that the pot roast recipe produced. Husband loved it! Definitely a keeper!
Use juice from pot roast then you do not need dressing
I was looking for a recipe to find something exotically different to do with leftover roast beef, but didn't have the ingredients on hand for any I found so I settled on this one. I'm so very glad I did! It's delicious. I think it's the onions that make it, honestly this dish does not taste like leftovers at all. I threw in a few mixed veggies as well. Leftovers all taken care of at the same time. Got to love that and so did my family!
Tastes great and easy!
Thanks! I added red peppers to it with the onions and it turned out great. I was wondering how I was going to use up my remaining roast beef and veggies and this solved it
I added extra gravy, loads of mushrooms and beans.... It was definitely a save!
I added frozen veggies on the bottom instead of onions, and cheddar cheese on top. Delicious! What a great way to use left over roast beef.
So simple and tasty, and a great way to use leftover roast beef and gravy. Would also be good with lamb or pork.
Good recipe, made a few changes. I cooked my roast in the crock pot as well as the potatoes. So the potatoes got all that great juice from the roast to add extra flavour. I used more than a pound of meat so I made about 3 C. of brown gravy (We love our gravy!) This is a great basic recipe that you can really play with. Will deffinately make again!
This was just the ticket! I had left-over lamb from this site "Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary" and thickened up the gravy from the roast with a bit of roux, used left-over mashed potatoes, and cooked as described. Only difference was I had but one onion so minced it and threw it on, and a few handfuls of peas, sliced carrots & celery for some veg. Tasty and even my little ones loved it!
Good! This was a great way for me to use leftover pot roast. Thanks!
Added a bit more salt and used frozen veggies instead of carrots but a delicious quick meal.
Added corn
Did I make it? Yes. Did I follow directions? Of course not. Left over steak from a BBQ. I only had 1/2 an onion so I used beefy onion soup mix and a can of mushrooms and a partial pkg of frozen peas. I loved my version. I'll do it again with fresh mushrooms and it could have used more steak next times
I only used 1 onion and fried it in butter to make sure it was cooked enough for us. Potatoes were crispy outside and nice and steamy inside. Hubby said it's a keeper ! I'll be using this for my leftover roast beef from now on. I will however cook a little extra gravy so I have enough extra for this recipe.
Great ways to use leftovers.
Very good indeed. I agree with the comments about sautéing the onions and I also added some sautéed mushrooms. And leftover peas. Restaurant quality.
Excellent recipe with a couple of modifications suggested by other reviewers. I sauteed the onions before putting them on and then made the dish into individual casserole dishes so I could add sauteed mushrooms to mine (dh hates them). Because I'm on a low salt diet, I used some homemade chicken stock in place of canned beef gravy and it worked great. This recipe lends itself to lots of personalization depending on taste and using individual casserole dishes made it over the top for us.
Becoming a family favorite, I added mushrooms, veggies and we top it with cheese right out of the oven.
Excellent recipe for Shepherd's Pie. I used leftover pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy and the family slicked it right up.
I didn't have the same quantities or ingredients as you, so I modified this a bit. I only had a little leftover roast beef, and only 2 people were eating. I cut up the roast beef pieces and put it on the bottom of 2 ramekins. I didn't have onions, but I did have frozen corn so I put that in next with gravy on top. For the potatoes I didn't want to leave them plain, so I made my smashed potatoes with sour cream, garlic, butter, milk, chives and seasonings. Then I added cheese on top. I obviously had to reduce the cooking time since I was making a smaller amount, I only cooked it for 15 mins. I loved this recipe and would definitely make it again. The only thing I'd change would be to add cheese to the potatoes. Loved the concept for this recipe.
couldn't eat it, onions were raw after an hour and fifteen minutes and potatoes were dried out. What a waste of good leftover roast beef!
Excellent base recipe, and just what I was looking for! I used ground beef and mixed in a pkg of frozen, chopped spinach (thawed) along with chopped onions and a can of mushroom gravy. Topped with mashed potatoes, baked and delish!
This was so good. The roast was even more tasty then the first time around.
This is my go-to Shepherd's Pie and then I add any leftovers I have for extra vegetables!
This was just not what I expected. The recipe looked good from the ingredients, but the three layers just did not meld. They remained distinct. The onions were a bit overwhelming, which would have been okay if they had flavored the meat or the potatoes, rather than staying an isolated flavor. The rest was quite bland.
Love this have made it 3 times now. The only thing I do different is adding vegetables, corn and green beans. Such a great way to use leftover roast beef!
I usually spend way too much buying frozen Shepherds Pie to keep on hand for quick dinners. Now I use this recipe, sometimes adding veggies and sometimes not, and freeze in a casserole dish, minus potatoes. I just whip up potatoes and add halfway through when I pop in the oven, 375° for 50 minutes. I’d love to do the potatoes ahead to freeze too, but not sure they freeze well outside of commercial freezing. Has anyone tried?
I followed the recipe as written. It was delicious.
