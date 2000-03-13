The Supreme Shepherd's Pie

62 Ratings
  • 5 39
  • 4 18
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This is a great way to breathe new life into your leftovers! Just add onions to your leftover roast beef, gravy, and mashed potatoes.

By Sunny

15 mins
1 hr
1 hr 15 mins
4
1 casserole
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place roast beef in an even layer in bottom of a 2 quart casserole dish. Cover with sliced onions, then gravy. Spread mashed potatoes over top.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, until potatoes are browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
365 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 43.8g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 52.3mg; sodium 862.9mg. Full Nutrition
