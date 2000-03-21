Ronaldo's Beef Carnitas

4.5
425 Ratings
  • 5 298
  • 4 83
  • 3 26
  • 2 15
  • 1 3

I use this recipe all the time. It is the best! The meat just falls apart, and it's delicious served in flour tortillas with guacamole and salsa. This also freezes well.

Recipe by MISS ANNIE

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place roast on heavy foil large enough to enclose the meat. In a small bowl, combine the green chile peppers, chili powder, oregano, cumin, garlic and salt to taste. Mix well and rub over the meat.

  • Totally wrap the meat in the foil and place in a roasting pan.

  • Bake at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 3 1/2 to 4 hours, or until the roast just falls apart with a fork. Remove from oven and shred using two forks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 20.8g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 70mg; sodium 170mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022