Ronaldo's Beef Carnitas
I use this recipe all the time. It is the best! The meat just falls apart, and it's delicious served in flour tortillas with guacamole and salsa. This also freezes well.
I made this in the crockpot and it turned out fabulous! I doubled the chile peppers and seasonings, wrapped the whole works in foil and cooked it in the crockpot for 8 hours on low. After the 8 hours was up I removed the foil package, dumped all the liquid into a bowl and skimmed the fat off the top and then shredded the meat and put it back into the crockpot with a small amount of the defatted liquid and cooked it for an additional 30 minutes or so. I served the shredded meat on warm flour tortillas with shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa. I made some Zatarain's Spanish Rice to serve on the side - it goes really good with this, especially if you add a can of diced tomatoes w/ peppers to the rice while it is cooking - and you could also put a little bit of the rice in the tortilla along with the meat if you wanted to - that's how my hubbie ate his! This was REALLY GOOD and I'll definitely be making it again!Read More
Very Good. I made this in the Crock-pot, twice. The first time I just added 1/2 cup of water and doubled the spices. It was good. The second time, I added a can of beef broth, tripled the spices and added 3 chopped jalapenos. It was great. Served it with fresh tortillas with all the fixings, cheese, guacamole, onions, cilantro and beans. With my Oval crock-pot I turned the meat several times. I used frozen roast so the last couple of hours I turned it on high. Thanks for the great recipe. I will be using it many times!(Crock pot time approx 10 hours with frozen roast.)
Best mexican meat recipe I have tried - and we love Mex food!!! I've tried it a few ways, my favorite is to rub it down and throw it in the crock pot before I go to bed. (no foil, no added liquid necessary) I cook it on low 15 -20 hours. Stick a big fork in there and stir it all around, it falls to pieces. Then let it simmer in its own juices for a bit and - wahlah, dinner is served. THANK YOU for this staple to our dinner rotation!!!
Fantastic, versatile recipe. I use this as a filling for enchiladas and burritos. I also make this recipe using chicken in place of the beef when I make pollo fundido. Pork also works equally well.
I tried these in a slow-cooker instead of the oven and they were FABULOUS!!! My husband always orders carnitas at our favorite Mexican restaurant, and he said that these blow everything else he's had out of the water! THANKS, Miss Annie!
I have modified this to my own liking after several tries in the oven. I found this is best cooked in the crock pot. I double the recipe and prepare it the same way, but put it in the crock pot with some water (to keep it from drying out). Also, I have found that a tri-tip roast turns out the best. Leftovers are great the next morning with scrambled eggs, salsa and flour tortillas (that is if you have any leftovers)!!!
This turned out great. Although I used chopped jalapenos, as a substitute for the green chilis, becasue I had none at the moment. I added a few more shakes of all the spices, and probably cooked it about 30 - 45 minutes longer. After the initial cooking was complete, I shredded the meat effortlessly, removed the foil, put the meat into the juices, and cooked it for about 45 more minutes in the oven, occasionally stirring the meat around so it would all get 'juiced'. After that, I ate them on some homeade, fresh flour tortillas. It needed nothing extra. The flavor was wondeful. Since my wife is not a big fan of beef, I had about a weeks worth of leftovers, and they tasted better the older they were. Thanks Ronaldo! Great stuff! You should post more recipes. I'd try them.
I made this recipe in the crockpot. You should anticipate longer than 4.5 hours cooking time as mine took around 6-7 hours. YUMMY!!
It was to bland, so I added (2) cans green chili's (1)tbls. oregano, (1) tbls. cumin, Pepper to taste, chopped up 4-5 jalapeno's and added a little of the juice from the jar. It was real good. Also had some left over roast and made burrito's the next night.
This was good, but a little bland for our taste, so I lightly oiled one side of flour tortillas, filled with the beef mixture added some grated pepper jack cheese, folded Chimichangas style, and grilled on my griddle, pressing them 'flat', topped with salsa and sour cream. Thanks for posting!
I used the crock pot, 3lbs of beef chuck, and followed the recipe omitting the foil. Set on high for 3 hours, broke down the meat in the pot to smaller chunks, cooked 1 more hour, shreadded using fork in the pot then turned to low and served to guests 30 min later with tortillas and taco shells ("taco bar" w/rice, beans, etc). Not too dry or too wet for shells. I was so busy talking to friends that by the time I went to eat...it was gone! Guess it was good as people said they were stuffed and asked for the recipe. :) I had a great PB &J! (4 stars for ease) UPDATE 2/2/09: used pork shoulder, crock pot, and enough water to fill 1/2 way, and increased spices by 1/2. 7.5 lbs fed 16.
Too much spice, too little spice (bland), just right. This is SO a matter of personal taste. I decided to disregard all the reviews and just follow the recipe with no modifications - and I was happy. Smells good, tastes good too. This had just the right amount of spice, brightening the flavor without masking the rich, beefy taste. A little cilantro and avocado was all this needed. (Red onion would have been nice too but I didn't want to taste it all night)
i ended up with a $13 dried out, tough piece of meat. very disappointed- what did i do wrong?
This is an excellent recipe. I used a two pound top sirloin roast, trimmed the visible fat, and seasoned with the same amount of seasoning as called for if using a 4 pound roast. I cooked it in a slow cooker on high for two hours, then turned it to low for about 7 more hours. I did add about 3/4 cup of beef broth and half a chopped onion for extra flavor and to keep the roast from drying out. It shredded easily, and was very tender. I served on warmed flour tortillas with shredded Monterey Jack cheese, salsa and sour cream...loved it!
This turned out really well! I used a 2.5 lb roast and kept all the seasoning measurements the same as written except increased the green chiles to a 7 oz. can. Cooked in the crockpot for about 7-8 hours on low and added about 1/4 cup water to keep it moist. It was pretty mild in flavor.
I wanted tacos, but didn't feel like the ground beef, so decided to try using another cut of beef. I tried this recipe and it tasted great. I did make some modifications. I added 3 cloves of garlic, sauted white onions, a pack of taco seasoning, a 1/2 pack of chili seasoning instead of chili powder, cayenne pepper, a couple of diced adobe peppers instead of green chili peppers. I omitted the oregano since I didn't have any, but added cilantro instead. I topped the tacos with sour cream, refried beans, green onions, shredded cheese, and salsa verde. These were awesome and I will be making this again!
My family loved this recipe. I used a 2 1/2 lb. chuck roast( I couldn't find a 4lb.) and put it in a crock pot with 1 1/2 cups of beef broth. I cooked it on high for 4 hours- left it before church. The roast was so tender it was falling apart trying to get it on a platter to shred. It shredded easily with little effort. I think the key to that is having a good roast- I saw some others that said it didn't shred as easily. Also, by cooking it in the crock pot my house wasn't heated up by the oven. If you use a crockpot add some broth or a little water. This was fabulous! I think I may even try more spice next time . You won't be disappointed with this one!! Thanks for an awesome recipe!
Absolutely delicious! I didn't have a chuck roast so used 2 2lb. Chuck steaks and placed them side by side in a large lasagna dish. Worked great! Within an hour the yummy smell filled the house and the kids were coming out of their rooms asking what was cooking. When it came out of the oven and I ripped open the foil the kids were all over me for bites. Meat fell apart beautifully - really easy to shred. I love Ortega chiles so I added 2 cans with 2tbs of new mex chile powder, 1tbs Oregano, 1tbs Cumin, 2tbs chopped garlic. If there is only one thing I might change is to add a tiny bit of salt and maybe add a little dry wine to boost the flavors .
Pretty good! I was looking for the Mexican restaurant style carnitas and this wasn't it, but it was still pretty good. I used a pork loin roast and cooked it in the crock pot for about 6 hours. The seasonings taste very similar to a pack of taco seasoning, which I was a little disappointed about. Still a very good dish for what it is.
I added sauteed chopped onions and bell pepper to the rub. Worked well. My husband really enjoyed it. I thought the flavor could have penetrated the roast a little more, will poke holes in it first next time! :-)
Fantastic. Any type of roast (beef or pork) will do so just use whatever looks good that week at the store. I even used pieces of tri tip once and it was excellent. Don't drain the green chilis and I use the larger can. Cook longer - I suggest cooking for 5 hours. The meat was so tender and such a great flavor. Served on warmed flour tortillas with cheese, onion, tomato, avacado and sour cream. The meat reheated really well the following day for leftovers.
YUMMY! I sprinkled the spices all over and studded the meat with about 5 cloves of garlic sliced. I didn't measure anything because we like things spicy. I also left out the chilies and it was still great! I will definitely make this again!
I've made this many times as a soft taco filling for a party. I double the meat (usually get the meat guy to cut two thick chuck roasts 4 lbs each), quadruple the spices, substitute canned jalapeños for half the canned chilies, and bake 5 hours in a covered roasting pan, turning the meat over twice during cooking. I cool the whole thing and refrigerate the meat and sauce separately overnight, and then shred the meat, defat the sauce and heat and boil The sauce to reduce it a bit, then pour some or all of the sauce over the shredded meat and reheat, covered, in the oven.
I made this for a party with a pork roast and it was great! I did use a crock pot, and added approx. 6 oz. Dos XX beer to add the moisture. It turned out great. Will definitely make again!
This is so good!! I marinated for 2 days in the fridge and cooked in a slow cooker all day with 1/2c. of beef broth. Next time I'll make 2 roasts so there is more to freeze (I froze a couple ounces just to see how it would keep. It unthawed and reheated perfectly)!! Great with avocado or guacamole!
WOW! This was incredible! I was scared to use all the green chilis but next time I will. My husband normally doesn't eat leftovers but in this case he made an exception. Even my children ate it. Thank you so much!
EXCELLENT! Just finished making this. I used 4 oz. can of Ortega diced jalepenos in place of green chili peppers, baked for 4 hours for 4 lbs., and it came out excellent. I can see where you could double the other spices if you like a more intense flavor, but as is, it is authentic. Usually, a chili based salsa is offered to add more flavor/spice/heat at the table. I developed my own recipe after eating tacos in Mexico and here in mexican homes, using a different cooking technique. This beef is easier to cook, requires no attention once you put it into the oven, and is very flavorful. Highly recommend this recipe!! Serve with finely chopped onion, cilantro, avocado and sour cream. Some even add matchstick-sliced radishes to add. Offer soft hot corn tortillas and chili salsa to garnish as desired. Thank you Ronaldo!!
WOW! I used this meat tonight to make chimichangas (with Chihuahua cheese) and they were the best I've ever had! The only change I made to the recipe was to add one package of dry onion soup mix and omitted the salt called for. Hey Ronaldo, let start a restaurant! ADDED NOTES: I tried this with a 4 lb pork shoulder in the slow cooker and was really pleased with the results. However, I had it in on low for about 18 hours! This cut of pork is really fatty and it took a while to pick all the morsels of meat out, but worth every second! After removing all the meat, I strained the liquid into my gravey separator, pressing the solids in the strainer to get the max flavor out of the "mash", let it sit a few minutes to settle and poured it back over the meat. I then added a few squirts of Goya's Sazon Liuido (sold at most Mexican grocery stores in the States) to boost the flavor back up. I'm going to ber serving it over Gulf Coast style white rice with simple black beans on the side, a advocado salad and guava ices for dessert!
This was ok. Seemed like all I tasted was the chile powder. It was pretty good the next day to put in tortillas. Probably won't make again or if I did, would have to play with the seasonings.
This is a great recipie!! And so easy! Several of the other reviews said that they weren't able to get the meat to shred so to combat that I used a top round roast and put it in the crock pot with a little water & a bay leaf for 4 hours. Then i cut the roast into small cubes (a lot of it was shredding at that point), and then back in the crock pot for another 6 hours. It was extremely tender, and just fell apart. Next time I'll use a little less water as the broth was a bit too much, but I'll definitely be making this again!
This was outstanding and just as good for lunch the next day. Followed the recommendations for adding a can of beef broth.
I have made this recipe several times,both in the oven and in the crockpot(no foil) 8 hours on low.the meat is always tender and shreds easily with two forks.I serve it with beans and rice and flour tortillas.buffet style with lettuce ,diced tomatoes,salsa,shredded cheese,sour cream and guacomole.
Miss Annie, This is too yummy!!! I was taught by my mother in-law to make beef carnitas but they were more American tasting and the tin foil went over the pan which made them very dry. Thanks to you I learned a new trick! Try my recipe:onions, garlic and ground pepper same baking instructions as yours. I highly recommend Miss Annies recipe to all mexican food lovers....it's also extremely easy to prepare!!! Smooch
I'm sorry but this was bland :( i wish i didn't waste my 4 pound roast on this recipe...I did cook it in my crockpot and it was very tender and fell apart nicely, I doubled the spices because I love Mexican food, but there was no flavor in this considering all the spices I put on it....I ended up pouring barbecue sauce over it today so I could have a sandwich....
Very good!!! These were great. I cooked them in the crockpot as well and then I put them under the broiler with a little oil sprayed over them till slightly crispy but still tender inside. Very good.
We love this recipe (even my 5yr old son). I have used this recipe as is and with pork, which also works well. My serving suggestion would be this - after the meat is done and has been shredded, add a can of diced tomato (or fresh) additional chilie peppers (or what ever temp of peppers you like), a little of the juice from cooking and cook on the stove till heated through. I then use this as a filling for burros or chimis. It is wonderful! Thanks Ronaldo!
This had wonderful flavor. Shredded beautifully and made great tacos!
EXCELLENT recipe!! It works great in a crock pot with a few additions...I used all of the listed ingredients plus one 14oz can beef broth, 1 TBLSP red pepper flakes, & about 12 cloves of garlic (love garrrlic!). I mixed all of the dry ingredients in the beef broth then poured it over the pork in the crock pot & left it on the High setting for 6 hours. Once the pork was done, I shredded it then let it soak in the liquid for another 15 minutes.
As others stated, kinda bland... just add more seasonings to taste after meat is cooked. I used Garlic powder and more cumin.. AWESOME taste.. I used a pork roast, in the crock pot. DEFINATELY will make again
I modified this recipe to make a "standard" roast, rather than mexican. Instead of the can of green chiles, I grated 2 onions in the cheese grater. I added 1 tbsp marsala cooking wine, 4 cloves of crushed garlic, and 1 tsp each of rosemary and thyme. I rubbed the mixture on the meat and wrapped in foil as the recipe calls for. My husband said this was the BEST roast he has ever eaten in his life. Thank you for the guidance! I'll be wrapping my roasts in foil from now on!
This was really good and so easy! Like others, I also doubled the spices and put it in the crockpot on low for about 7-8 hours and the meat just shredded apart. Make sure to take the time to pull the fat out though, if you don't trim it ahead of time. The only changes I think I will make next time will be to add some vegetables (an onion and green pepper) in the tinfoil, as well as a packet of taco seasoning. We like it spicy and full of flavor!
the best carnitas I've ever had! The key to keeping it moist and shredable is to TIGHTLY seal the foil around the roast. We do this for our ribs too and the meat practically falls off the bone!
Delicious! My family raved over this. I cooked a 4lb. roast seasoned as the recipe stated in the crock pot with a cup of beef broth for 6 hours on high. I think next time I will decrease the broth to 1/2 cup. So tender it was falling apart as I was lifting it out. Served in flour tortillas with shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream and hot sauce.
I doubled the seasonings & cooked in the crockpot for 8 hours on low. Came out perfect - moist & flavorful but not overly spicy. My husband raved about it after the first bite & said "you've got to make this again soon!" So this is definately being added to our rotation. Great filling for tacos, burritos, enchiladas or chimichangas. Next time I might try it with a pork roast since that is the more traditional meat for carnitas. Also I will use a bigger roast & freeze extras for quick dinners in the future. Thanks!
wonderful! i put it in the crockpot overnight. excellent flavor and so easy.
I tripled all the spices and added 2 minced jalapeños and let it all cook in the crock-pot for 8 hours. We ate it in corn tortillas with taco fixings. It was wonderful and the extra froze beautifully for a quick and easy meal on another day when I'm short on time.
Roast was very tender but a little bland, will add onions and ground pepper next time.
I used brisket instead of roast. It was VERY tender. I will make it again.
Very nice and so easy to make!! I put the meat and seasonings into a slow cooker (not wrapped in tinfoil) and let the slow cooker do all the work. I halved the recipe and we still had plenty of meat, enough for lunch and snacks.
this is a solid recipe. I used a shoulder roast, I didn't have a can of chilies so I used a can of rotel. I also added some taco seasoning and 1 onion. Put everything in the crock pot on low for about 8 hrs. This is a solid recipe. Thanks!
I made this but I used a boneless pork butt. I couldn't find a chuck roast at the store. It was sooooo good. We made burritos. My husband like it so much that he ate the rest of the food on my plate when I left the room. He then wanted to know if we could eat it for the rest of the week rather than freeze the rest. Yeah, it was a hit.
This was pretty good. I had higher expectations for the flavor of the meat. The meat was extremely tender and I loved the cooking method (I used the crock pot). Very simple, but something was lacking in the flavor. Not sure what...maybe more cumin? I would probably make this again, but intensify the seasonings.
Wow! Another addition to my permanent recipe file! I have shared this with many friends, and I get so many rave reviews! The leftovers are just as good, if not better, than the first day. Thanks!
Delicious and so easy! Based on the reviews (my thanks to everyone!), I added finely chopped onion to the marinade, poked the meat with a fork and covered in the marinade overnight. After it was done cooking, I scooped some of the spices out of the foil and mixed in with the meat. It was a big hit.
Pretty good - we ate then like tacos.
This was very delicious. I received many compliments on it and have been asked for the recipe. I plan on making it again.
good solid recipe...cost effective and easy to prepare....i basted it with winter ale as it cooked....kept it tightly covered so was about half submersed... cooked it for 4 hours and it fell apart easily....shredded it, mixed in a little of the au jus and 1/2 cup enchilada sauce....rolled it up in softened corn tortillas, topped it with enchilada sauce and cheese and baked in the oven 15 minutes.... everyone liked it...mild enuf for the whole family...my husband put leftover meat on hoagie rolls for lunch...
I have been searching for a great and easy recipe to use to make a good filling for a shredded beef burrito. This was it! This was incredibly easy and everyone in my house just loved it! I made no changes to the recipe, although I'm sure it would work fine using a crock pot instead of the foil, too!
I used pork shoulder instead of the beef. It was very good. Next time I will double the spices, I like a lot of flavor!! But definitely a keeper
My Husband loves carnitas. I used a pork roast as suggested by some others. He did not like it at all.
I normally make pork carnitas, however this was great! It smelled so good cooking. I recommend serving it in warm flour tortillas with fresh, chopped cilantro, sliced green onions (length wize) and sliced radishes... the traditional way to serve carnitas...muy bien!
Love love! Changes: I double the amount of seasonings & garlic. I also used half of a large onion which I chopped & put in the crockpot. The cut of meat I used was beef bottom round roast. After I rubbed the seasonings on the meat I put about 1/4 cup water in the crockpot and added the meat,cooked on low for about 7 1/2 hours. Served with rice,limes, & cilantro.
Didn't like it. I live in San Diego, and this is not what I think of when I eat carnitas.
This recipe is absolutly wonderful,I made it last night I just added one chopped onion and some black pepper,the brand name of the chili powder I used were a combination of "Grandma's Seasonings" and "Gebhardt"it tastes so much like the shredded beef at my favorite Mexican restaurant.I have a party this weekend and I am going to serve it in soft tacos with Guacamole,Salsa and sour cream, Thank you,I have been looking for this recipe for ages.
I used a venison roast, doubled the spices and added a couple tablespoons of curry paste for some kick. I rubbed it well, left it in the fridge overnight, wrapped it in foil and put it seam side down in a couple cups of beef broth on low for 10 hours. It was incredible, I'm hard to please, but it fell apart way better than anything I ever expected...even with venison. I used it for burritos, wow... thanks. I wasn't sure about the foil in the crock pot, but glad I did it.
This was just okay. We've had other carnitas recipes that seemed more flavorful.
DELICIOUS!!!! I followed all directions exactly except I used a 2.5 lb roast (but still used the same amount of spices as the recipe calls for). I also used 1/4 tsp garlic powder instead of cloves. I put it in the oven for 4 hours wrapped in foil, then at the end I shredded the meat, skimmed any fat off the juice from meat and mixed shredded meat with juice from meat cooking. We ate it as soft tacos but would be delicious in burritos or even plain! This turned out amazing and my husband loved it also plus it was SO EASY! If I were to make a 5 lb roast I would double the spices. This recipe will be a regular in our house.
Great, I doubled the spices and added a can of beef broth, everyone loved it.
Wow! We absolutely love this recipe and usually eat it on a salad (like a taco salad, but so much better!). I make this at least once a month and love having leftovers. It is great for potluck meals, as well. Per other reviewers suggestions, I make it in the crock pot, double the seasonings and add a can of beef broth. I have made it with and without a cup of salsa and both are excellent. Thank you, Miss Annie!
I made this for Cinco de Mayo and my fiance and I absolutely loved it. I initially wrapped the beef roast and seasoning in foil and put in crock pot on low for about 2 hours. I then unwrapped it and added some beef broth, onion and green pepper, as recommended by some others. I had a small roast, so it was done in about 6 1/2 hours. I pulled it apart, removed as much fat as possible and put the meat back in the juice for about another 30 minutes. I served it with sour cream, sliced avocado, and salsa. We will definitely make this again. I'm sure our young adult children would love this as well.
This was a fantastic recipe.. here are my adjustments.. I baked mine in the oven for 4 1/2 hours. I put 4 Tbsp. chili powder, 3 tsp. Cumin and 3 tsp. Oregano, but followed the rest to a T. I also chopped up an onion and put it in with the roast. Tips; make sure you are using a roast with some fat on it so it will stay moist, if not, be sure and add water. No peaking while it's cooking or you will loose moisture. After about 4-5 hours, remove it from the oven and shred it up, add a can of Rotel (I actually just drain a can into the meat and use the tomatoes for mexican-style skillet corn) put the foil back on and cook for another 20-30 minutes. And that's it! Fantastic, and if you make enough you can use it in other recipes throughout the week, this beef leaves a lot of room for creativity :)
This was wonderful! I did make some changes: I used a 2# beef chuck cross rib roast but didn't change the quantity of spices. I added 1/2 tsp. of cayenne pepper, 2 diced jalapenos and an extra 1/2 clove of garlic. I put it in the slow cooker on med-high for 6 hours with a cup of beef broth. After I shredded the beef I put it back in the slow cooker with the juices for ~1/2 hour (on simmer). My apartment smelled so good all afternoon while this cooked, we could hardly wait for dinner!
Yum. Used with sirloin steak and in the crock pot. I cooked too long :( I'm sure something less lean, like the chuck called for, would be even better.
I had to improvise with this one. I halved the recipe using a 2 lb. chuck roast that I cut into large chunks. I didn’t use the green chile peppers, but instead used a can of Rotel tomatoes. I browned the meat on the stovetop first and then added it to my crockpot. I skipped the foil altogether. Then I deglazed the pan with the tomatoes, scraping up all the yummy browned bits and added that to the crockpot. I cooked this on low for 7 hours, at which point it was moist and shredded perfectly. I served this in warmed tortillas with, green onions, chopped tomatoes, salsa and sour cream, along with Mexican Rice III, also from this site. We really enjoyed this dinner. I put my leftovers in the freezer for a quick and easy meal another night!
So good, and so easy cooked in the crock pot! A little bland, but that is easily remedied with some spicy salsa and guacamole on top of the tacos.
This recipe had nothing special to it. Just another crock pot shredded beef recipe.
YUMMY!!!Added one cup of water and cooked it on low in the crockpot for 6 hours. Shredded and served on tortillas with cheese, salsa, lettuce etc. My kids loved it plain.
Excellent... moist! I did add juice of one lime, and added a large can of green chilis to the recipe. You can't go wrong. Loved it!
This recipe is incredibly easy and delicious! It's sort of like mexican pot roast that just melts in your mouth. the only changes I made is that I used only 2.5 lbs of chuck roast and kept everything exactly as is. I put salt on each individual taco that sets off all the flavors. Yummo!
Very easy and tasty dish. I doubled the spices and used my crock pot to cook this dish. Thanks!!
This is sooo good. I also tried it with chicken, but it works best with the chuck roast.
Way too greasy. Should use a leaner cut of meat. Hard to judge the flavors past the grease.
We thought this was pretty good. Not outstanding, but something I'll def make again. I made in the crockpot 8 hours on low and yes the meat did just fall apart. I added a chopped fresh jalepeno while cooking and tasting thinking it needed something more. Served with Mexican rice and tortillas. Hubby said he'll eat the leftovers so that's always a plus.
Made this with only a few changes used a 2 pound flat chuck roast but same amount of spices and cooked in my slow cooker for 8 hours on low. Awesome the spices were just right and my husband raved about it. The meat would make wonderful beef enchiladas that is my plan for the next time we make it.
Fantastic! Since it is too hot to be using the oven this time of year I put my roast into the crockpot for about 8 hours. It turned out perfect!
This was so amazing and made my kitchen smell yummy too! Next time I may add some jalapenos to give it a little more spice. Although it was a little greasy, it still tasted good.
I made this it was the BEST!!!! I made exactly like the recipe it was wonderful. Surprised my guest to no end... Thank you!
Love this! Made at least six times. Followed direction except used fresh roasted green chiles from my area of So. Colorado.
This recipe was awesome! The meat was so tender and juicy! It is definitly a keeper! Thanks so much Miss Annie for sharing!
YUM! I made this today with country style boneless pork ribs and it was excellent! Definitely a keeper!
This was great! I made them for a Mexican themed dinner party & they were a hit!
We made taquitos with this recipe, and it was very good but not spicy enough. Next time I will perhaps add some chopped jalapenos to the pot.
This recipe is so good and easy to make. My family just loves it.
I love this recipe. I wrapped it in foil and threw it in the crock pot. I also doubled the rub. SO good!
Very good. I don't recommend eating more than one or two because they fill you up and make you feel like you ate the Eiffel Tower. The second time I made them I used beef brisket that I'd already cooked and marinated in Claud's brisket marinade. I added all but the chili powder and wrapped them in tortillas. That was really good, too.
Served with fried corn tortillas and turned out awesome. Used left overs to make nachos
A delicious Mexian roasting meat that was quick and so simple.
This was very yummy! I think it could have used a little more seasoning, but it was still really good. I'll definitely be making this again, but next time I'm going to try it with pork.
I did not get to taste this recipe I followed the directions but the meat was so tough I just tossed it. Would not try again.
