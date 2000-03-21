Ronaldo's Beef Carnitas

WOW! I used this meat tonight to make chimichangas (with Chihuahua cheese) and they were the best I've ever had! The only change I made to the recipe was to add one package of dry onion soup mix and omitted the salt called for. Hey Ronaldo, let start a restaurant! ADDED NOTES: I tried this with a 4 lb pork shoulder in the slow cooker and was really pleased with the results. However, I had it in on low for about 18 hours! This cut of pork is really fatty and it took a while to pick all the morsels of meat out, but worth every second! After removing all the meat, I strained the liquid into my gravey separator, pressing the solids in the strainer to get the max flavor out of the "mash", let it sit a few minutes to settle and poured it back over the meat. I then added a few squirts of Goya's Sazon Liuido (sold at most Mexican grocery stores in the States) to boost the flavor back up. I'm going to ber serving it over Gulf Coast style white rice with simple black beans on the side, a advocado salad and guava ices for dessert!