Coffee Roast

An absolute favorite of my meat-and-veggies-only man. This brings him home every time!! I love this recipe. Fuss-free preparation, but it takes some thinking ahead for cooking time. Tender beef simmered in roasted coffee. Absolutely delicious.
This recipe is fabulous. For those who dont like or drink coffee (my kids), you cant tell it was cooked in coffee. I like it for the fact that you dont have to have your oven on all day. The meat is incredibly tender, moist & well flavored. I use a packet of onion soup mix and a can of cream of mushroom soup into the coffee as well!
I have mixed emotions about this recipe. My husband pronounced the roast as good (not his highest praise), but neither of us particularly cared for the gravy. I cooked it in my slow cooker, which helped keep the roast moist and tender, and like another reviewer, I added a package of dry onion soup mix to it. I think it added some flavor, but the taste of the coffee was just too strong and overpowering. I have a number of ways to cook a roast AND enjoy the gravy, so I would not make this recipe again.
09/08/2003
Although the roast came out very tender (I made it in my slow cooker), the flavor of the coffee completely overpowered the taste of the meat. My husband said, "If I had wanted chewable coffee, I would have asked for it!" The gravy was even worse, since the flavor of the coffee had acquired a burnt taste which was passed on to the gravy. I definitely won't be making this one again!
I made this roast the other night. Perhaps because we drink Starbucks coffee, I found the coffee flavor overpowering in the dish, and did not really care for it. My husband has been eating the leftovers, but I can't really bring myself to do that. I made it with a side of brown rice, which we don't really care for either, so part of my dislike about the roast is actually due to that. I will look for a different roast recipe next time.
Great recipe, a real leap of faith for a person who hates coffee. But I tried it and was amazed. I will definatley be making this roast again. It inhances the beef flavor instead of masking it like so many other pot roast type recipes.
Whilst the roast turned out well and the flavour was not in any way offensive, I wouldn't really say that this recipe was very flavoursome. I like the recipe, however, for it's novelty value (ie the coffee)!
01/31/2001
This has the most inviting aroma! My boyfriend looked at me funny when I dumped the coffee into the dutch oven with the roast, but it smelled sooo good just a short time later.... he admited he couldn't wait to try it! The meat was very tender and the gravy, although a little difficult to thicken up, was perfect over boiled potatoes. I will never cook a chuck roast in any other liquid again. thanks!
11/18/2001
This was wonderful! I used my rice cooker (it has a congee setting) and the roast turned out tender and flavourful. Thanks, Helen
Cooked in the slow cooker. Made for a nice change of pace in the flavor.
10/22/2000
Have just finished making this, and my husband tasted the gravey and can't wait to dinner! Was very reluctant to try it, but very glad I did. I am now busy emailing recipe to family and friends! Just be sure coffee is fresh and not too strong. Great recipe. Katy
01/23/2005
Well, the meat was tender. The gravy was nothing i would do again. Ever. Thanks anyway.
09/22/2002
This was just not all that special. I did it in the crockpot and added a little onion soup mix as others suggested. To be honest, the gravy was lousy. It was like packaged or something. The meat was tender and good. The family thought it was neat that it had coffee in it but I probably would not make this again.
We loved this recipe for all its simplicity, it was flavorful and rocked the next day as sandwiches! I used a really nice premium dark roast coffee, seasoned the chuck roast with salt/pepper prior to searing. I'm going to try this next time in the slow cooker as I'm not usually comfortable leaving the stove on for that long of time (toddler in the house!) and will try this in a dutch oven as well. Keeper!
I have cooked my roasts with coffee for years!! Mom always said it tenderized the roast. But only add about a cup to cup & half of coffee, depending on the size of the roast... so there is no coffee taste. This works well wether the roast is cooked in the oven or in the crockpot.
This is truly delicious! I've made it every 2 weeks since I found the recipe! You can't get any easier than this, but it tastes and looks so deluxe! I now add a couple of more chopped onions and I also add fresh carrots in the last 1 1/2 hours of cooking. With real mashed potatoes to go along with it - you're all set! My boyfriend loves it, as do my sister, aunt and mother. I can't wait to make it for my relatives during the holidays! I actually just made 2 roasts last night because we never have leftovers! The broth that is left is so rich with bits of all that great meat and flavors that I can't bear to throw it out and look forward to using it in other recipes! I thank Arianna for the gift of this recipe which has a permanent place in my personal recipe book! Victoria Matheus
Very good recipe! I was kind of reluctant because of the coffee but it was very good! I added a packet of Lipton's onion soup mix to the broth to add some flavor and it tasted great, even better the second night! My husband loved it!
I usually try to go by recipe first time I make it ,just to give it a fair chance, but due to time and lack of mushrooms and onions, I switched this one up. As I always do when making roast, I did the prep work and seared this in my cast iron. I then put it in the crockpot with the coffee and a packet of Lipton onion/mushroom soup. Added some garlic powder and left it on high and went on about my way. Husband LOVED it and it made great gravy
Very tasty! I had to modify the recipe a bit to acommodate what was available to me. I used a rump roast instead of chuck. This was very nice, since it tasted just like a nice roast beef! First off, I had to use a crock pot. I didn't notice any significant change in cooking time when cooked on the "high" setting. Also, I don't have a coffee maker, so I used instant coffee. Unfortunately, I also think I made it too strong, but I was able to counteract it with some milk and sugar (hey, it works with regular coffee) and a splash of apple cider vinegar. Instead of regular canned mushrooms, I used a jar of italian marinated mushrooms and a jar of chantrelle mushrooms. They added a nice tangyness that I think I'll definitely duplicate next time. Absolutely try this recipe! Just remember to use decaf if you plan to eat it for dinner, or else you'll be dancing all night. :)
My mother made everything her roast with coffee all my life. I cooked my roast in coffee once I had my own home. My daughters, in their 30’s and 40’s now do the same. I’m sure my grandkids will continue the tradition in a few short years!!!
Made 12/31/2000 This has got to be the very best gravy I have ever tasted. full bodied and thick- If you don't like coffe, you'd never know the beef was ckked in coffee-
12/02/2000
Suprisingly excellent! I made it in the crock pot. Meat just fell apart and melted in the mouth. You'd never know it was made with coffee - It doesn't taste like it, but the smell of coffee lingers in the air. Try it!
10/18/2000
This recipe is quick to prepare and tastes wonderful. My family loves it.
I thought this recipe was great. I made the coffee as strong as I drink it, which is fairly strong. I also used the suggestion of onion soup and cream of mushroom soup. That may be the reason I did not taste the coffee. I did sear the roast well then cooked on low for two hours, hours after which I finished cooking in a pressure cooker for 40 minutes. It was very, very good. Very tender, moist and full of favor. I used half of the juice in the pressure cooker, then steamed broccoli with the rest.this is a definite "use again" recipe.
Omg! My good friend back in 1970's shared this recipe. Shes was from San Antonio, Texas. I'd never heard of such a thing. But it was tender and delicious. No coffee aftertaste. We lost track of each other over the years. This the first time I found a Recipe close to hers. Thank you so much..
I tried this recipe a couple of weeks ago. The roast was very good however, I think that I will use flour to make the gravy instead of cornstarch. I don't know if cornstarch can go bad, but I think that my cornstarch gave it a funny taste. I used fresh mushrooms in mine also. I think that I will try this recipe with an oven cooking bag to make it really low-maintenance.
02/06/2001
This sounds awful, but was great and made a wonderful gravy.
I expected the meat would taste good but I was pleasantly surpised at how good the gravy was! We will absolutely have this again and again in our family!!! I didn't have any mushrooms and I'm not to crazy about mushrooms anyway so I left those out. Thanks for the great recipe!
The meat came out delicious and very tender. However, we felt the gravy was lacking something. I will also add that I served the gravy over quinoa instead of mashed potatoes as we try to eat low-carb. This recipe cries for mashed potatoes! As other reviewers suggested, I added a packet of onion soup mix to the coffee. I also doubled the mushrooms, as I was using fresh, and knew they would cook down. I threw the sliced mushrooms in with the onions while they were browning. Also, I made a half recipe, but forgot when adding the cornstarch, and added the full recipe amount. Even with that, the gravy was much thinner than we like it. I cooked this in my 4 qt. slow cooker on low for 7 hours. I increased the heat to high about 45 minutes before serving, which is when I added the cornstarch mixture. I will probably make this again, but add way more mushrooms, as well as a can of cream of mushroom soup.
03/09/2001
Quite nice. My teen boys devoured this.
11/15/2000
This was delicious!! My husband does not like coffee and couldnt believe it was cooked in coffee. It was juicy and tender. I chose to cook it in the crock pot for 5 hours. I also made it for a Thanksgiving potluck I went to and everyone raved about it and how good it was. Some of the juice that was left in the pan we used for a Au Jus for sandwiches the next day. The remainder I put in Ziplic bags and froze for later use. Great Recipe!!!!!
My fiancée had major reservations using coffee and was PLEASANTLY pleased with the result. We browned the roast to medium and sliced it to strips and let it simmering in the coffee gravy. It was delicious served with smashed potatoes! I will definitely make this again!
11/02/2000
I made this receipe in the crockpot, which added to the ease of it. It is a nice change. I hated to waste all that nice gravy, so I thickened the whole pot of it (on the top of the stove) and froze a container of the gravy!
Hate to be the one to give this a bad review, but we just didn't like it. It smelled great when it was first cooking but the coffee, after cooking 5 hours, just left the roast with a burnt taste on the outside and the gravy was awful. I thought after reading all the great reviews that maybe I did something wrong so I even tried this recipe twice. A waste of 2 good roast.
