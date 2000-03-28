Coffee Roast

3.9
80 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 23
  • 3 7
  • 2 8
  • 1 6

An absolute favorite of my meat-and-veggies-only man. This brings him home every time!! I love this recipe. Fuss-free preparation, but it takes some thinking ahead for cooking time. Tender beef simmered in roasted coffee. Absolutely delicious.

Recipe by Arrianna and Tom

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a large saucepan over medium high heat. Add the roast and sear on all sides until well browned; set aside.

  • In the same saucepan, melt the remaining butter, add the salt and onions and saute for 5 minutes. Return the meat to the saucepan and pour in the coffee and the mushrooms.

  • Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 hours, turning meat over halfway through cooking time.

  • To make gravy: Remove a cup of the coffee mixture from the saucepan, combine with the cornstarch, stirring until smooth, and return to the simmering pan. Mix well, remove from heat and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
703 calories; protein 59.7g; carbohydrates 8g; fat 46.5g; cholesterol 211.8mg; sodium 500.6mg. Full Nutrition
