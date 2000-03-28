Coffee Roast

This is truly delicious! I've made it every 2 weeks since I found the recipe! You can't get any easier than this, but it tastes and looks so deluxe! I now add a couple of more chopped onions and I also add fresh carrots in the last 1 1/2 hours of cooking. With real mashed potatoes to go along with it - you're all set! My boyfriend loves it, as do my sister, aunt and mother. I can't wait to make it for my relatives during the holidays! I actually just made 2 roasts last night because we never have leftovers! The broth that is left is so rich with bits of all that great meat and flavors that I can't bear to throw it out and look forward to using it in other recipes! I thank Arianna for the gift of this recipe which has a permanent place in my personal recipe book! Victoria Matheus