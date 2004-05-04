Made this today for a variant on the traditional Christmas dinner. Everyone loved it! It was so easy to prepare and didn't take a lot of time. Though I spent a good deal for the meat, I had simple sides that ended up going very well with the richness of the Wellington. I prepared my side and the Beef Wellington all in one pan which made for easier clean-up and less oven time. Here's what I did: I cut 2 1/2 to 3 lbs. potatoes into chunks, sliced two red peppers and some fresh asparagus, added six cloves of crushed garlic. I tossed this altogether then spread in a 9 x 13 baking dish. I let this bake at 450 while I was preparing the Wellington. I then took the veggie dish from the oven, placed a small wire rack directly on top of the veggies and placed my fully prepared meat on top of that. I had already browned the meat the recommended 10 minutes, so I just let this bake 10 minutes more. After this, I removed the dish, placed the Wellington in the center of a large platter, then put all the roasted veggies around it. It was very pretty and took less room on the table. This timetable produced a rare center which was very tender and tasty. I took the advice of one reviewer and marinaded my beef in balsamic vinagrette. Though this is an expensive dish, it is well worth it for very special occasions and when you really want to impress!