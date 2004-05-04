Beef Wellington
This is a very easy recipe that I learned when I was living in England. Note that Beef Wellington should always be served with the center slightly pink. Enjoy!
I made this recipe for Christmas dinner. It received rave reviews. I omitted the pate and in it's place made a pesto of 1/2 cup each tightly packed fresh basil leaves and fresh parsley leaves and 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese. Combine 3 tablespoons olive oil, basil, parsley, Parmesan cheese and a pinch of salt in a food processor. Process until smooth. Spread this mixure over the beef and top with the onion and mushroom mixture. To Die For!!!Read More
Very easy receipe. Guests loved it. Puff pastery much easier to work with than Phylo. Use plenty of flour when rolling out pastry to make it very thin if desired. Cooking times resulted in the desired medium-rare. This recipe of so easy, even for first-timers, I would recommend using it for individual filets for that VERY impressive fine dining restaurant look. Also recommend placing pastry covered meat on a rack in the baking pan to reduce the mushy bottom of entree due to juices.
I loved this and it came out great, but we like steak really rare, so what I did was sear two filets in a tablespoon of very hot oil for three minutes on each side, then let it cool before wrapping in the pastry. After that, I cooked it for 25 minutes as instructed and it came out perfect.
i made this for an anniversary dinner for my parents. Not being much of a cook, even the butcher laughed at me attempting this. I made individual portions. The key to keeping the bottom from getting too soggy is to add a small bit of cold toast that is rounded off with crusts cut off (so as not to tear the pastry. This soaks up any juice keeping the bottom crispy. No one was aware it was there, even after I'd told them. I also seared the meat in a frypan. Wonderful easy recipe that makes anybody look like a real chef!
I have made this several times and I have found use single filets. Much better in the end. I have found most people do not prefer the pate part so I substitute finely ground mushrooms/onions/garlic which works very nice. Also use pastry dough, I couldn't find it either first time. I finally found it in the frozen food isle on the bottom of the cooler in the frozen pie crust area. It will usually be in a long box. Much easier to work with than regular dough.
Absolutely wonderful! I made a suprise dinner for my English boyfriend and he loved it. I did not use pate, rather I added more butter, mushrooms and garlic. I also used an excellent cut of filet mignon. As mentioned by another cook, remember to use a wire rack to keep juices from soaking the bottom of the pastry.
I made this recipe last night for the first time and it was a big hit in my household. I think however I will try it with individual filets the next time the presentation was less than average and it was difficult to serve. I would also recommend browning the meat a little longer. As much as I love my meat medium rare, it was very red in the center. This is a keeper and I will be making it again. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
this recipe is great! i rolled the pastry too much and it didn't rise but was delicious anyway! instead of pate i made a little filling of parsley--cheese--and bacon to go in between the beef and pastry. the steaks were cooked to absolute perfection!
When looking for a recipe for Beef Wellington, I came across this one. Having read several rave reviews I decided to use it for a special birthday menu. Based on recommendations made in the reviews, I chose to make the individual Wellingtons, and after a trial run, in which the meat was overdone, decided to alter the cook time. So...I cooked 9 individual Wellingtons at 450F for 6 min. and then at 400F for 10 min. The pastry was beautifully golden, and the filet was lovely and pink, It worked perfectly. I highly recommend it. Enjoy!!
ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS!! Just some tips to improve: ° There's no need to mix butter with pate. Puff pastry has enough ;-) ° Cubed mushrooms to make it easy to slice when serving. ° Don't put filet on the oven, brown it instead over a hot thick grill, making one turn only for each side. The purpose of this step is seal the juices inside the loin, should not take more than 5 minutes to avoid cooking the meat. Remove from grill, and allow to cool completely. Deglasé grill with a little red wine, reserve. ° Assemble a rack over a jelly roll pan and place the roll over to bake to prevent juices make the pastry soggy in the bottom. ° Final Note: Oven MUST be preheated before putting the roll in.
Made this today for a variant on the traditional Christmas dinner. Everyone loved it! It was so easy to prepare and didn't take a lot of time. Though I spent a good deal for the meat, I had simple sides that ended up going very well with the richness of the Wellington. I prepared my side and the Beef Wellington all in one pan which made for easier clean-up and less oven time. Here's what I did: I cut 2 1/2 to 3 lbs. potatoes into chunks, sliced two red peppers and some fresh asparagus, added six cloves of crushed garlic. I tossed this altogether then spread in a 9 x 13 baking dish. I let this bake at 450 while I was preparing the Wellington. I then took the veggie dish from the oven, placed a small wire rack directly on top of the veggies and placed my fully prepared meat on top of that. I had already browned the meat the recommended 10 minutes, so I just let this bake 10 minutes more. After this, I removed the dish, placed the Wellington in the center of a large platter, then put all the roasted veggies around it. It was very pretty and took less room on the table. This timetable produced a rare center which was very tender and tasty. I took the advice of one reviewer and marinaded my beef in balsamic vinagrette. Though this is an expensive dish, it is well worth it for very special occasions and when you really want to impress!
Oh my, was this an attractive & delicious Christmas meal centerpiece! What we did different: We used a 3-1/2# tenderloin (fed 8 people) which we halved & rubbed with salt/pepper/garlic powder the night before, then quick seared in a hot skillet; added 2 small cloves of garlic to the mushroom/onion mixture, & once it cooled chopped it all very finely to almost make a duxelles (since we did NOT want to use liver pate). We layed prosciutto on the pastry, spread the mushroom mixture over, then placed the beef on top...placed it on a preheated sheet & baked as directed to 130 degrees then allowed it to rest 15 minutes (while we heated up the side dishes). It was perfectly med/rare! I believe cooking it on a rack wouldn't allow the bottom crust to crisp up as much, all I know was that this was not as hard as I thought it would be so DON'T BE INTIMIDATED, so much more delicious than I dreamed it would be & is sure to be my new Christmas dinner tradition - YUM!!!
This is a good recipe and a variation of the French Filet en Croute which I learned from my grandmother while growing up in Normandy. The beef was always the chateaubriand, the choicest cut of the Filet Mignon and was first seared in Black Butter and soaked in Calvados (Brandy) which was allowed to evaporate before being wrapped in raw ham which was covered in a paste of morrelle mushroom, dijon mustard and goose liver before being wrapped en crote and glazed with beaten egg yolk and score and decorated before being baked in a preheated 400F, 200C or Gas Mark 6 oven for 40 minutes. Done properly the juices will remain within the package and the croute will be crisp on the outside and creamy in the inside. A medium body Burgandy is suffice to accompany. The English Beef Wellington is still a good recipe.
This was excellent!! I made this for our Christmas dinner and, per several different reviews, made only a few slight changes. First, I did individual filets for the purpose of portion control. I salt and peppered and seared them for several minutes. I sautéed the mushrooms and onions in butter but added the red wine to let it reduce with the veggies. I also added worcester because it's just so yummy. I assembled, baked and oh my goodness, we had a fabulous dinner!!
I held a hugh dinner party and figured that Beef Wellington would be a hit. It was a true scucess. The only change I made to the recipe was I marinated my prime cut of Beef Tenderloin in Balsamic Vinegar and spices to insure a juicy meat. I also cooked for 20 minutes instead of 15 and it came out perfect medium rare.
Cooking time is incorrect. I added 20 minutes and it still was bloody rare! Add about 40 minutes to cooking time. The pate' is a must! It was good, but not worth the time and effort.
This was FABULOUS. I have never had, nor made Beef Wellington before - but what I made tonight turned out stunning and there were raves all around. I used Sirloin instead of fillet minion - for budgetary concerns - I also took the advice of post reviewer and used a home made pesto instead of the pate. One more thing - we cut the meat into individual serving sizes before wrapping them up into their won pastries - and it turned out superb. i would and will totally make this again.
This was such an easy recipe and was delicious! I seared the individual filets for two minutes on each side and baked them for 20 mins on 400. They came out to a perfect medium! I can't wait to make again!
I have always wanted to make Beef Wellington and I found this recipe, VERY GOOD! I think the most consistent remark is adding flavor, which I always "Dr." things to taste anyway. I would recommend doing just that for this recipe. Do a simple rub (S&P, 1/2 clove of garlic lanced into each medallion)on the filets first, add the sautéed onions and mushrooms to the red wine and beef stock; I also added a teaspoon of rosemary and a tbsp of Worcestershire to the sauce. I did individual wellingtons with 4 filets and placed the pate and onions and mushrooms on top of the filets as well. Having made it once it will forever be etched into my memory and I cannot wait to make it again!!!
This as wonderful. I used individual Filet Mignon to serve 4 people (1 lb). Since I did this for an elegant dinner each person had a 4 oz piece. Good for portion controllers too! This is what I did a little differently: I did not bake the steak. Instead, I seared it 2 minutes on each side on high heat on a skillet with the butter. Instead of using pastry sheets, I used puff pastry SHELLS. I placed the steak on a middle of the cookie sheet and had the shells surrounding it. Baked everything at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. I let everything cool for 5 minutes and then cut each filet in half. Thsi gave me 4 pieces, around 4 oz each. I then plated in this order: pastry shell at the bottom, filet, mushroom mixture, pate, pastry shell. This not only kept the pastry crispy but it was also more beautiful, I think, than wrapping it with pastry.
I was nervous about trying this recipe because it is one of those things that I've always loved and wanted to make but it seemed intimidating. I am SO glad that I finally went ahead with it. I made it almost 100% to the specified recipe except for adding some red wine to the mushroom/onion mix. I used the pate, and I'm very glad I did. It added another (delicious) dimension to the dish. Thanks very much, Normala, for providing a wonderful and easy-to-follow recipe. I'm so glad I tried it. The family loved it. One hint on the leftovers if you do a whole tenderloin instead of individual wellingtons...since the middle of the roast will be very rare at this cooking time, serve the end pieces the first night. The next night, slice the Wellington into individual slices and lay them in a pan, cut side up. Put a tiny pat of butter on each fillet and bake at 375 for about 15 min. mmmmmmm
This dish was so flavorful and to die for! However, I tweaked it quite a bit for my own liking: 1. Instead of liver pate, I used a chicken/beef pate in a can and mixed worshershire sauce in it. 2. For my mushroom mixture, I minced the mushrooms, garlic, parsley and a splash of sherry. 3. Instead of puff pastry, I used 4 large sheets of philo dough and glazed with butter. 4. For the sauce, I added butter and zip sauce into the wine & broth. Tips: Pre-heat pan in oven before placing wellington inside - did not get soggy on bottom at all!!
i have tried many recipes for beef wellington and this is by far the best. sometimes i do a whole tenderloin and other times individual filets which are much easier. to find out the way you like it the best play with filets and the cooking times and when you put the puff pastry on we cook a little longer for medium before putting the puff pastry on. i dont use the liver pate and i dont think it really changes the wonderful taste of the dish. i make it every christmas for 16 people.
This was my first Beef Wellington. I made exactly to recipe except the following: 1 1/2lbs. beef tenderloin, chopped onion & mushrooms, substituted sausage for liver pate - gave a nice flavor & couldn't find pate. Next time I will set the individual filets further apart so I can serve each separate and place the Wellington on a bakers rack to prevent the pastry on the bottom from getting soggy with the juices. YUM!
I prepared this the night before, following directions carefully and baked it on a rack to avoid soggy bottom layer. Overnight, I left it in fridge, on an oven ready serving dish, lightly covered in aluminum foil. The next day, I removed it from fridge for about 30 minutes and then put it in oven, at 300 degrees for 15 minutes, covered in foil, to avoid overcooking crust. It was delicious! next time i would let it sit at room temperature closer to 45 minutes and then put in oven. Spray the rack so it is easy to pry off the puffed shell.
this dish was wonderful. the gravy is sinful! tried it once with cream cheese substituted for the pate... delicious!
I have made this along with Yorkshire Pudding,Baked Potatoes & Mix Vegtables on A Submarine. I was A Navy Cook(Retired Now)Feeding 140 Men. Let me tell you this IF done right its A 5 Star Meal.
This is the easiest and most delicious Beef Wellington recipe I have ever tried. We loved it. I couldn't find pastery dough so I used Pillsbury dinner rolls and rolled it and wrapped it around the tenderloin.
I have tried this with both the pastry puff and philo and the puff is definately better. I also used a substitution on the pate since my family is picky. I used garlic, onion, red and green pepper, basil, parsley and parm cheese mixed with olive oil and a little s/p. Came out tastey.
I made this with two individual filets for my husband and me. We both really enjoyed it. We did not get the overly pate taste that some of the other reviewers complained about. The only difficulty that I encountered was the seams on the pastry separated while baking. I thought that I had sealed them well. If anyone has any suggestions as to how to get the seams to stay sealed, I would appreciate hearing about it.
Very good....need to cook the meat more! I have made this 3x and the last time I used individual filets. This way I could address peoples different tastes of Rare..to Med Well. This is a very easy recipe..just a lot of steps and a lot of clean up. But we Love it!!
I don't know if I did a thing wrong but this was so bad that i could not eat it. The puff pastry was so thick and heavy on the outside. The beef tasted like liver. It was too much work for it to turn out so bad.
Great flavor! I made this for my husband's birthday and he loved it. Large servings if you follow the recipe. I used 2 - 8oz. tenderloins. I didn't use butter on mine, which took longer to brown, and mushrooms were chopped instead of sliced. I couldn't find liver pate so after talking to the butcher I used Braunschweiger and it tasted wonderful!! The pastry did get a little soft on the bottom, but still tasted great. I didn't make the sauce and thought this did fine without it. I was impressed this worked out as well as it did. I did have to extend cooking time because the meat was pretty rare - thermometer is a must to prepare this dish. Definitely worth a try!!
Everyone raved about this, and rightly so it was wonderful.
I made this recipe the other night for my husband. We both loved it! I used two individual filets. This was quick and easy and a big hit!
Absolutely delicious. I followed the cooking times to the last minute and it come out a nice medium rare. I also didn't bother to let the beef cool before I wrapped it in pastry and it was fine. I also followed the advice from the reviews and baked it on a wire rack.
I can't wait to try this recipe and I am giving it 5 stars because of its simplicity. For those who changed it or didn't like pate, get real. That is what Beef Wellington is about. It is elegant, it is formal, and the few times I have had it "it is to die for." I will try this recipe next week.
I used this recipe to create a very similar recipe. I used pastry shells instead of sheets and omitted the pate. Cut 2 ½ lb. Beef (filet) into bite size pieces. Fry in 2 tblsp. Butter until Done (About 10 minutes). Fry in 2 tblsp. Butter until Done ½ Large onion, chopped fine in food processor. Package of sliced portabella mushrooms, chopped 1 tsp. Jar Garlic. Add meat to onion mixture. Cook on low just to keep warm. Bake 12 Frozen Puff Pastry Shells 400 for 20 minutes. When pastry shells are finished put on dinner plate. Take tops off each. Fill with meat and onion mixture. Serve with 10 oz. Frozen spinach fried in 2 tblsp. Butter and ½ tsp. Jar garlic.
This turned out delicious and tender! My suggestions. Use filets of tenderloin and wrap individually. Sear filets on med high heat beforehand and it comes out perfectly. (Trust me, I'm a meat perfectionist:)
I made this for my husband on Valentine's Day, and though I cooked the beef more than I normally would have, it was a huge hit!!!!!! I even used the liver pate which amazingly brought out all the other flavors, and hid the liver taste. If I could delete my husband's memory, I would do this every year, because it's relatively simple for how fancy it looks. I even cut little hearts out of the pastry and put them on top for an extra Valentine's Day feel.
This recipe was fantastic. I followed the recipe exactly except for the pate portion. I did not have any so I skipped that part. The recipe was loved by every single person. I made the red wine and beef broth sauce but no one even used it because they enjoyed the Beef Wellington on its own merits! Great recipe!
Excellent recipe! Made this for my Dad on Father's Day. Dad will subject the family to hours of scouring foreign cities in hopes of finding a beef wellington on the menu, so I knew this would be the perfect meal. He was amazed that I would actually attempt to make this since it is a bit labour intensive and raved for days on end how great dinner was. Suggestion: Place a thick slice of pate on top of beef filets instead of mixing the pate with butter and coating the meat.
For all those who said the bread gets soggy from the juicesthe trick is to season and sear the meat first
Excellent recipie! Thanks alot, my english boyfriend loved it! I made it for 2, so I asked my butcher for the cooking time on a smaller piece (500g/1.1 pounds) I browned the meat then baked for 25 mins and rested for 10. Perfect!
Great recipe. I omitted the pate, and instead used chopped mushrooms and onion sauteed and seasoned. Olive oil in place of butter. I also precooked the tenderloin for an extra ten minutes since I prefer my beef medium-well. An added plus was pre-marinating the meat for extra flavor. If you don't have a rack to cook it on, you can use a broiler pan instead to avoid sogginess, but be sure to spray it with a little Pam for easier removal.
I made this for my mom for her birthday and it was wonderful! It was a bit bland for me and I didn't use liver pate, but used pesto as others suggested.
This is the best recipe for Beef Wellington ever! Definitely use the pate even if you think you will dislike it, it adds so much depth to the flavor. I used a peppered duck pate and it came out fabulous. I also used individual fillets instead of the large tenderloin - much nicer presentation! Definitely will make again and again!
What a woderful meal this makes! You have a delicious cut of beef, mushrooms and onions to enhance the flavor and then the pastry closes off the beef to the air keeping all those aromas, flavors and juices inside! I did find out that by adding a bit of roasted garlic and a bit more onion really adds to the already delicious flavor. And the pastry, with the juices it soaks up from the slicing, is great!
This was one of the very best dinners I had ever had. My boyfriend and roommate loved it. Even the leftovers had no chance of survival. I will definitely make this again!
I made this for my wife on Valentine's Day. We ended up ordering a pizza. I have no clue what "puff pastry" is, nor did my grocer. She suggested that I use filo dough, which I did. What resulted was a filet mignon that tasted like fried liver and pastry dough. It is a shame that there is only one recipe for Beef Wellington here, so we are all sort of stuck with this one. Live and let learn. Additionally, this meal was far to expensive to make and having to see it go wasted, dampened my spirits further.
Wow! This was so good. Very easy and not too time consuming. Very fancy presentation. I omitted the pate, since most said that it was overpowering. I think next time I will add some spices though. We will surely have it again!
Made this tonight for my boyfriends birthday. We both loved it!! I made the individual filets, since there are only two of us eating. Despite the amount of work involved, it was totally worth it! I did omit the pate, and added some port wine and shallots to the mushroom/onion mixture. Will make again!
I made this Christmas day and it was delicious! The only adjustment I made was less onion and more mushrooms. I highly recommend this recipe!
Wow. What a lot of work. It was good but I won't do it again. If you want to impress someone, wow! I personally just didn't like the crust and the beef. Too much. I did add a splash of sherry to the mushrooms (very good). Also, I made roasted shallot sauce (from this site) and I highly recommend it.
The first time I made this my husband wouldn't stop talking about it for days. Now he asks for it every other week. Awesome recipe!!
I tried this recipe for my mom for Mother's Day-its her favorite. I've never made it OR tasted it before. I used a bigger (3 1/2 lb.) tenderloin and increased the initial baking time by 10 min. and last baking time by 5 min. It turned out perfect! I seasoned the meat before baking and used a pate made from liverwurst(a recipe can be found on this site, but I used onion powder instead of chopped onions)-I found it did not take over the flavor of the beef-everyone agreed it added to it. I also added the red wine to the mushroom/onion mixture like others on the site. I forgot to buy beef broth but I had some powdered beef boullion & used that instead--I added some seasoning to it and it was really good. All in all, the meal turned out phenomenal--my mother said it was better than the restaurant she goes to and my father, children and husband LOVED it. The only thing I would've done different is make this into individual pieces due to it slightly falling apart when sliced. This recipe is to die for! Thank you so much!
I used this for leftover beef tenderloin. Used liverwurst with no butter, instead of liver pate and butter. Did not make wine/beef broth mixture. Turned out tasty and delicious!
bit salty but overall excellent will make again
My first attempt at Wellington, and it was quite a success. I think part of the key though is to spend a few dollars and get a very nice piece of tenderloin. It would be very difficult to slice through this without it falling to pieces if the meat were even slightly tough - the presentation DEPENDS on it keeping together nicely. Delicious! I used a "spreadable peppercorn pate" and it had a nice little pepper kick.
not good.
Fantastic, got rave reviews.
Great! Made individual ones using 3 oz filets (omitting the pate), and they turned out flaky and delicious. Wonderful with a comforting side like mash potatos.
How is the cooking time enough? The total is 45 minutes for a 2 1/2 lb roast!
The only reason I'm giving this 3 stars is because I just don't like pate. I know that pate is standard with Beef Wellington, and I hoped my taste had changed, unfortunately, no chance. We scraped the pate off the leftovers and made sandwiches the next day...now those were good!
This was great, the meat was NOT DONE, I removed it from the "shell" and baked longer, it was still great. Next time I'm going to use individual filet mignon and probably brown longer, I want it pink in the middle not blood red! The flavor is SO AWESOME! Looking forward to making again!
I made this for my hubby on Valentines ...he loves Beef Wellington but hadn't had it for a very long time. He absolutely loved it ...said it was the best meal I ever cooked. The only thing I did differently was I pureed the mushroom and onion mix and then mixed it the pate with it. Thanks for a great recipe.
Mine sure didn't look like Gordon Ramsey's but still tasted good! I like many others didn't use the liver paste.
very easy, very yummy. i used small filets so each had their own pastried meat to temperature.
We have made this exact recipe for 2-3 years now and are getting ready to make it again for our non-traditional Thanksgiving....delish and you can't go wrong!
I agree that the cooking time is off for this recipe. I had a 1 lb tenderloin that I seared first then cooked in the oven at 425 for 15 mins and it came out a perfect medium rare. Thank goodness I read the other reviews! To keep the pastry from getting soggy I drained the mushrooms and onions really well by putting it in a strainer and pressed down on it with a spatula to get rid of all the liquid. I then used the leftover liquid for the sauce which was divine! I saw a video that had Gordon Ramsey cooking beef wellington and he mentioned mushrooms hold a lot of water so instead of cooking off the liquid I just drained it. Great, simple recipe!
Tried this for the first time on Easter BRunch...it was a hit.
I have made Beef Welington many times before so I am familiar with the process and what the outcome should be. The timing and temperature in this recipe is perfect. I made it twice in a week, once with a 2 1/2 lb tenderloin and the second time with a 6 lb tenderloin. It was perfect each time. The first browning in the oven is key. Resist the temptation to keep the beef in longer than 10 minutes for the small roast. Cooling between each step is essential as well. The assembly is quick and the final roasting is 25 minutes regardless of how big the roast is. (because the thickness is the same) Once the pastry is uniformly brown, take it out and let it sit for at least ten minutes.
It didn't turn well at all. It was very soggy. It was just a mess. It's definitly not for first timers. I'm sorry to say.
I used this recipe on pork tenderloin and it was fabulous! I didn't use the sauce, but my husband and I honestly didn't need it. This recipe was absolutely wonderful. Other than the sauce I followed the recipe in it's entirety. I was worried about how the patte would taste, but it was excellent. I would use a rack within a pan next time to keep the bottom from getting soggy, I just didn't have one at the time. Even with a soggy bottom though, this recipe was a hit! I can't wait to try it with beef.
Made this yesterday for our 13th Wedding anniversary and it was a hit! My wife adored the Beef Wellington and me. As with other reviewers I did use Filet Mignon verses the tenderloin. This is an awesome meal that you can adapt to your tastes easily. Thank you for sharing!
Eh. My family did not care for this dish. Sorry.
as a substitution for anyone not liking pate, lay slices of proscuitto out flat, spread the sauteed mushrooms out and wrap it around the filet/tenderloin. Definitely reccomend searing the meat first
This recipe was superb! Much easier than the version I tried a few years back. The only adjustment that was made was additional wine in the beef stock. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and we couldn't get enough!
This recipe was awesome!! It was easy, fast and had so much flavour....just delicious! I will make this again and invite guest over.
Excellent flavor - all components worked well together! The only problem is that my cut of tenderloin was very thick and did not cook in the time specified - even though we prefer rare meat, this was completely raw. I plan to try longer in the oven bag next time.
I added too much dough. Next time only one sleeve of the phillo dough. The beef needs to cook just a little bit longer for our taste.
I've made this recipe several times, but used individual filet mignons, leaving off the bacon and omitting the pate. I cut the puff pastry into fours. It is simple and very filling. I've used it for small dinner parties as well as for quick, yet elegant dinners. It makes a wonderfully tasty meal. I typically serve it with homemade mashed potatoes with skins, fresh veggies, and a fresh greens salad.
Delicious! Instead of the rather simple wine sauce in the recipe I made a Madeira sauce to go with the wellington. Definitely a keeper!
Made this for my loves--BF and two teens for Valentine's day. They thought it was something super special. The pate makes a huge difference don't skip it even if you have to buy it canned (which i did). The packets were so pretty before and after you cut into them. I was so proud of my presentation that I facebooked the pics :)
This was my first time ever making Beef Wellington. The recipe is great. Just make sure not to over cook the meat.
This was my Christmas treat for my old folks. You know the kind of thing? Come to mine for Dinner Mummy & Daddy, nothing fancy, just a hearty meal... Boy Was i wrong!!! This is fancy, Very fancy, and what is more it is stunning! The beef was so tender and juicy that you would struggle to find better in a restuarant of the highest standing, and the presentation is pretty awesome too. If this one is not in Your recipe Box, then for heaven sake ADD IT!!! Not my skills that made me a hero to my folks, but plainly just following this recipe. Yes boys and Girls you could be a hero too!!! P.s. Young guys out there keen to woo your lady friends this is an absolute must... as long as they are not vegitarian of course.
I've made this several times for Christmas dinner. It's always a hit!!
Good and easy, rich could not every day
OMG!! This recipe is amazing. All my friends want it and beg me to make it when them come over. YOU MUST TRY
This is a great recipe; you can omit the pate and make your own spread with mushrooms, etc. I have done a similar recipe using a boneless pork loin (made individual servings) and encased in filo dough. Will dig out the recipe and post soon.
01/01/01: What a way to ring in the REAL New Millennium! Even though we made it without the liver pate', it was dynamite! Neither my husband nor I had ever had this dish before so it was quite an experience. The directions were quite good, except we had never worked with phyllo dough before and weren't quite sure how to handle it. As I was buttering each ultra thin sheet I thought, "I'm not sure I'd go through all this again." The first bite quickly erased that thought from my mind. We rate new recipes on a scale of 1-10 (10 being THE best). A recipe rated 8 and under gets tossed. THIS IS A DEFINITE "KEEPER!" Thank you so much, Marla!!! Keep those yummy recipes coming!
Cooked as stated in the recipe but left out the patte. It was excellent! Thanks for sharing this.
I guess I just don't see what the big fuss is. It tasted okay, but I've had much better. It was definitely lacking in the flavor department. You know it's sub-par when my husband thinks of ways it could have been better (maybe if we GRILLED the steaks first..) All in all it wasn't AWFUL (when is filet mignon awful?) but honestly, I think it could be improved a lot.
To do over and over again. Great taste, rich and luxurious way to prepare a small roast!
Excellent!
Will never make again :(
This was wonderful! I had heard that wellingtons were difficult to make, but this recipe made it easy. The only thing I would change next time is I would do the the full 15 minutes (I did about 11) when browning because mine came out a little rare for our taste in the middle. I would also like to say thank you Mrsmac because we took her advice as a replacement of the pate because most of my family hates liver. It was soo good! Thanks
Sorry to give this 3 stars. Maybe it's me, maybe it's the pate. My husband loves beef wellington so I thought this would be a good suprise. Followed recipe exactly and all I could taste was the pate. My husband said the same "too strong". I've come to the conclusion that I don't like pate; period!
My husband made it and over-baked the beef. Otherwise, I'm sure this dish would A++.
