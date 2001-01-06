Strawberry Bread III

A yummy strawberry quick bread for bread machines.

Recipe by SUSANNECS

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Drain the strawberries, reserving 1/4 cup of the juice. In a large mixing bowl stir together the oil, eggs, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, sugar and flour. Fold in the pecans, strawberries and 1/4 cup of their juice. Pour the mixture into your bread machine pan and place it in the machine. Select the Quick Bread cycle and press Start.

  • Remove pan from bread maker and let cool completely before removing bread from pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 24.8mg; sodium 110.3mg. Full Nutrition
