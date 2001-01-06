Strawberry Bread III
A yummy strawberry quick bread for bread machines.
This bread has quickly become a regular recipe in our house. My husband loves it! I have served it plain, heated with a little butter, and with ice cream and strawberry sauce. It is very versitile!Read More
I tried to cheat and use fresh strawberries, which didn't work at all. The whole loaf turned into a purple-gray color, and the middle didn't cook at all-- it was the consistancy of a thick pudding. I had to scrape it out of my breadmaker. I guess next time I'll have to follow the directions! ;)Read More
I have made this bread three times and it has been a huge hit in my family...they just love it!! It doesn't last long when I make it, just just gobble it up. I used walnuts instead of pecans. The third time I made the bread, I used raspberries instead of strawberries and it was just as good. I'm glad I found this recipe.
This bread was very moist. I used frozen unsweetened strawberries and it turned out great.
I was very disappointed with this recipe -- it's very difficult to even taste the strawberries! To my family this bread simply tastes like a sweet nut bread.
Because I prefer to make bread the old fashioned way, I don't own a bread machine and from reading some of the reviews, I'm glad I don't because this bread turned out absolutely awesome baked in my oven. Due to my daughters allergies, I had to omit the nuts. In trying to think of what I could use in its place, I figured that nothing goes better with strawberries than chocolate chips! Wow Susanne, this bread is so amazing. Incredibly moist and so flavorful. Thanks so much for this great recipe!
My son LOVES this bread!!!! I made it Wednesday, and it was gone by Thursday night. I will be making this bread often. Thank you!!!!! :)
This bread was yummy, I was pleasantly suprised.
I made this recipe with my oldest son. Because we did not have frozen strawberries, we made a quick substitution. My son cut up a cup and a half of fresh strawberries, sprinkled them with a quarter cup of sugar and let them sit for five minutes before adding the rest of the ingredients. We made no other changes. Out of this recipe, we got 12 small muffins. They were done at exactly 20 minutes. Good, simple strawberry bread recipe.
Very good recipe. Not as good as the one my grandmother made, but still tasty. I made into small loaves to give to the Sunday School teachers for Christmas gifts and it was enjoyed by all.
I'm kind of new at using my bread machine, so mine didn't cook all the way (must have pushed a wrong button!). I had to take it out and put it in the oven to finish. Once it was done though, it was very good and very moist.
I used fresh strawberries and it was wonderfull. My daughter was asking for this bread for days even after it was gone.
This was a good sweet bread, but you couldn't really taste the strawberries. It isn't moist like banana bread.
Quite good. My bread machine doesn't have a manual bake setting so I just oven baked it and it turned out just fine. No overpowering flavors from any ingredients. My wife and kids love it!
Sorry, but this recipe did not work at all for me. I put it in for the 45 minutes and it wasn't done. So I kept baking it at 15 minute intervals....until I reached almost two hours in the breadmaker. It still wasn't done on the inside and when I did take it out, it was getting burnt on the outside. This was the first time that a recipe didn't work in my breadmaker. I followed the directions....I don't know what happened. I'll still with the banana chocolate chip nut bread.
I thought this was really good. It is really moist and can be almost gooey if you don't bake it long enough. Yummy though!
Really not impressed with this recipe. Not enough strawberryness, if you get my meaning. I haven't given it a second try yet. Maybe I will tweak it a bit.
My husband's favorite.
I am shocked at how well this turned out using my breadmaker! I have Breadman brand and used the "Batter Breads" setting. The texture was perfect - not wormy as some quickbreads become when overmixed. More strawberries would work but I didn't think they'd be necessary. Delicious just as is.
This bread is awesome! I made a few loaves to give to family for Christmas and it was a huge success. I was nervous at the end because it seemed the mixture would would stay wet and never turn to bread, but it did and I'm glad I tried it! This recipe is also very forgiving, I did not use exact measurements and it still turned out great! Yummy!!!! (I do not like nuts so I omitted them for my personal loaf but did include them for the bread I gave away)
This is a pretty good loaf recipe. Really moist (which is a huge must for me) and nice flavor. I wish I could taste more strawberries in to though. Next time I may add a touch of strawberry jam to see if that does it. Otherwise.... really good!
I did not have a great success with this recipe. Like some of the other reviews it needed a lot more cooking than stated. The end result wasn't really worth the effort.
Pretty good, very moist, could probably get away with less oil. I think I'll use butter next time for a better flavor. I used frozen raspberries instead of strawberries, which worked well and gave the loaf a neat, blueish color. I don't own a bread machine, so I baked it in a normal loaf pan at 350F for 45 minutes.
Great recipe, though I don't think I'll bother with the breadmaker next time. I made it using my own freezer berries, rather than store-bought and obviously ended up with too much liquid. Had to transfer to the oven after the breadmaker shut off.
This recipie was very good, but using whole strawberries made the bread too moist. I recommend cutting the strawberries into smaller pieces and cutting down in the amount of strawberries.
I added two mashed ripe bananas with a small amount extra strawberry juice, turned out wonderful!
I can't eat wheat, but others that tried it loved it!
I used 15 oz. of frozen/thawed, sweetened strawberries. DELICIOUS!!!
My first time making a strawberry bread and it was ok. I don't have a bread maker so I baked mini loaves in the oven for 40 minutes at 350. I think I was expecting the sweetness of a banana bread or a zucchini bread.
This bread was easy to make. I chopped up the strawberries which I felt gave the bread a better texture. I was expecting more of a strawberry taste, but the bread is still good.
