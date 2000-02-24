Fluffy French Toast

4513 Ratings
  • 5 3328
  • 4 869
  • 3 224
  • 2 58
  • 1 34

This French toast recipe is different because it uses flour. I have given it to some friends and they've all liked it better than the French toast they usually make!

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 slices
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Measure flour into a large mixing bowl. Slowly whisk in the milk. Whisk in the salt, eggs, cinnamon, vanilla extract and sugar until smooth.

  • Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium heat.

  • Soak bread slices in mixture until saturated. Cook bread on each side until golden brown. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 19.4g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 48.1mg; sodium 230.2mg. Full Nutrition
