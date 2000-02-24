Fluffy French Toast

Wow, LOVED this recipe! In reading a LOT of reviews last night, the common theme seemed to be to double the vanilla and the cinnamon so I did, and I also took another reviewer's suggestion and added a Tablespoon of brown sugar, along with the Tablespoon of white sugar. The results were PERFECT!! Just got done eating some for breakfast this morning and had to post a review right away, so good!!! UPDATE (5/30/12): This recipe is now a FAMILY FAVORITE! I use Texas Toast and found that if you triple this recipe, it will make 2 loaves (30 slices) total. I make it this way and then freeze all the slices that don't get eaten at breakfast... would you believe that these taste even BETTER after they've been frozen?? I just pop them in the toaster until they are heated through and they are PERFECT! A great tasty homemade quick breakfast... these are now a staple in our freezer! My kids love to eat these as french toast sticks. After I reheat them, I cut them into 4 or 5 strips and then they dip them in maple syrup. UPDATE (12/19/13): Just when I didn't think this recipe could get any better, I used Kirkland (Costco) brand Cinnamon bread... AMAZING!!!

